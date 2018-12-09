The Buzzer: Stamkos, Giroux post four-point nights; Holtby blanks Blue Jackets

Three stars
1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Two goals and two assists for Stamkos, who helped the Lightning crush the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 and win their sixth straight game.
Stamkos scored the first two goals of the game 10:10 apart in the first period and they proved to be all the Lightning needed in the win.
Stamkos has been his steady self all season and has 12 goals and 30 points in 31 games now.
2. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers needed a win. They had just two wins in their previous nine games coming into Saturday.
With Sean Couturier out of the lineup due to injury, ‘G’ made the move back to center and thrived, scoring and adding three helpers as the Flyers picked on the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 win. The Flyers scored all six of their goals after the Sabres took a 2-0 lead. Giroux scored the winner in the third.
Giroux now has three goals and four assists in a three-game point streak.
3. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
Holtby needed that one after giving up 10 goals over his previous two starts — both losses.
On Saturday, there were no goals given up in a 28-save shutout against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets must be sick of seeing Holtby this year. In the spring, Holtby owned Columbus and he did so again on Saturday.
Holtby has two shutouts on the season now.
Other notable performances:
- Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist to push his point streak to 11 games.
- Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.
- The Kings, as a whole, deserve mention. Drew Doughty‘s ‘pathetic’ comment seemed to spark his team. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a 5-1 win against the surging Vegas Golden Knights.
- Craig Anderson stopped 35-of-36 in a 2-1 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Louie Domingue had another solid outing, stopping 29 shots against the Avalanche.
Scores
Flyers 6, Sabres 2
Kings 5, Golden Knights 1
Bruins 6, Maple Leafs 3
Senators 2, Penguins 1 (OT)
Islanders 3, Red Wings 2
Lightning 7, Avalanche 1
Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (SO)
Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 0
Sharks 5, Coyotes 3
Flames 5, Predators 2
