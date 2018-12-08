More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Ducks sign GM Bob Murray to two-year extension

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
The Anaheim Ducks have committed to general manager Bob Murray for a few more seasons.

The team announced on Saturday that it has signed Murray to a two-year contract extension that will now run through the end of the 2021-22 season.

“Bob has created a winning organization with his commitment and expertise,” said Ducks’ CEO Michael Schulman in a statement released by the team. “We are very pleased to be in a position where expectations are high virtually every season, thanks in large part to Bob and his staff. We passionately share a common goal – bringing another Stanley Cup to Orange County.”

Murray has been the Ducks’ general manager since early in the 2008 season and during his time has guided them to eight playoff appearances and two trips to the Western Conference Final.

He was an assistant general manager when the team won its first Stanley Cup during the 2006-07 season.

Currently, the Ducks sit in second-place in the Pacific Division three points behind the Calgary Flames.

They are also a team that seems to be at a bit of a crossroads and where they go next is a bit of a mystery. Are they still a team that has a chance to seriously compete for a championship in the coming years? Or are they an aging team nearing a time where they have to start looking toward the future? The on-ice results in terms of the standings have been fine this season, but they’ve also been bailed out pretty consistently by their two goalies, John Gibson and Ryan Miller, and that may not be a long-term recipe for success given the way the rest of the team has played. They are one of the worst possession teams in the league and have also been outscored by 14 goals on the season, the fifth-worst goal differential in the league and by far the worst of any team currently in a playoff position. Not many teams make the playoffs with a goal differential that bad, so something is going to have to give there. Injuries have certainly played a role in some of those struggles, but the team has definitely been dependent goaltending and some good luck going their way this season.

Overall the roster on paper — when healthy — looks pretty good and has some talent, but they also have a lot of aging stars on big contracts, specifically Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, and Ryan Kesler, all of whom are signed for at least the next three seasons at a combined salary cap hit of just under $24 million per season.

Whatever direction they decide to go in over the coming seasons, the Ducks have committed to Murray being the person in charge of it.

Sabres fall apart against Flyers as losing streak reaches five

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 4:36 PM EST
Life comes at you fast in professional sports. It was not even two weeks ago that the Buffalo Sabres were the talk of the NHL, the hottest team in the league, and riding a 10-game winning streak that was giving their fans reason to believe in them again.

While there are still plenty of reasons for their fans to believe, things have taken a near-180 turn for the Sabres in the games since and they now find themselves on a five-game losing streak thanks to Saturday’s 6-2 home loss to a Philadelphia Flyers team that was playing without one of its best players (center Sean Couturier).

This one was by far the worst of the current streak as the Sabres allowed six consecutive goals, including four in the third period, after jumping out to an early two-goal lead thanks to a pair of goals from captain Jack Eichel. That two-goal lead was the highpoint of the day for the Sabres as everything completely fell apart after that.

Claude Giroux helped lead the comeback for the Flyers with four points, including the game-winning goal just 2:49 into the third period when he scored shorthanded to give them their first lead of the day.

By the end of the third period the Flyers were just dunking all over the Sabres with passing plays like this…

That goal made it 6-2 midway through the third period.

It is just the Flyers’ third win in their past 10 games.

But what about the Sabres? Which team is the REAL 2018-19 Buffalo Sabres? The one that won 10 games in a row a couple of weeks ago, or this one that has lost five in a row?

The answer, of course, is neither. They are neither of those teams.

They were never as good as they looked during that winning streak because they were getting every possible break to go their way, winning nine of them by a single goal, including seven in overtime or a shootout. Whenever a team wins that many close games in a row everyone associated with them always wants to chalk it up to being a tough, hard-nosed team that just simply finds a way to win. The reality is they are probably getting some good breaks here and there that are contributing to an extended winning streak, and eventually those breaks are going to start working against them. It always happens.

They are also not as bad as this current losing streak because of, quite literally, everything just mentioned.

All of those one-goal and overtime games are suddenly starting to go against them with the first four losses on this streak all coming by just a single goal, including two in overtime. The Sabres didn’t suddenly forget how to win the close games they were piling up a couple of weeks ago. They are just not getting the same types of breaks or bounces they did on the winning streak. Saturday was just a clunker. It happens over the course of an 82-game season.

So what are the real 2018-19 Buffalo Sabres? They are a team that has still taken a pretty significant step from where they were a year ago when they finished as the worst team in the NHL for the third time in five years. They have a bonafide star, Eichel, that now has a legitimate top-line winger in Jeff Skinner to ride sidecar next to him on the first line. They have a young stud defenseman in Rasmus Dahlin that looks like he could be the impact player they have needed on the blue line throughout this entire rebuild. Along with all of that they also have some young, exciting pieces (Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson) that could be worth building around. They are a young, improving team that has put themselves in a pretty good position to end what has been a seven-year playoff drought. They are a team that will play a lot of close games that will sometimes go in their favor, and sometimes not. Right now, those close games are not going in their favor.

Blackhawks prospect gets 13-game KHL ban after brutal headshot, punching official

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
One of the wildest scenes in hockey this season played out in the KHL this past week when Chicago Blackhawks prospect Artur Kayumov delivered a brutal headshot to an opponent, punched a referee, and then attempted to pump up the crowd as he was escorted off the ice.

All of it resulted in a 13-game suspension that the league handed down on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday when Kayumov, currently playing for Yaroslavl Lokomotiv, hit Jokerit’s Jesper Jensen in the second period of Jokerit’s 3-0 win. He was assessed a five-minute major for the check, and two game misconducts (presumably for the hit and the punch to the referee).

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

In 35 games this season the 20-year-old Kayumov has four goals and seven assists. What is especially odd about this is he only recorded two penalty minutes a year ago in 20 games, and before this incident had just 10 in 34 games this season.

The Blackhawks selected Kayumov with the pick they received from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Bryan Bickell, Teuvo Teravainen trade.

NHL injury roundup: Matt Duchene ‘week-to-week’ with groin injury

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
The Ottawa Senators lost Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan to injury in their most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens, and according to the team they are both going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Senators announced on Saturday that Duchene has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and is considered “week-to-week,” while Ryan is sidelined with a concussion.

There is no timetable for Ryan’s return to the lineup.

These are two pretty significant injuries for the Senators. Duchene, currently playing in a contract year, is having one of the best seasons of his career and is the team’s leading scorer with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games. It is extremely unlikely that he will re-sign with the team before becoming a free agent, and given the nature of the organization’s ongoing rebuild he will be a prime trade candidate at some point this season.

Ryan is the team’s sixth-leading scorer with 18 points.

The one thing the Senators have had going for them this season has been the fact their offense has been among the best in the league. Losing Ryan, and especially Duchene, is going to put a significant dent in that. The Senators have lost six of their past nine games entering Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and are currently 26th in the NHL with a .466 points percentage. They do not own a first-round pick in the 2019 draft as it was sent to the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Duchene trade a year ago.

Other injury news around the NHL this weekend…

— Ottawa’s opponent on Saturday, Pittsburgh, will be without one of its top forwards in Patric Hornqvist as he is dealing with an upper-body injury. He exited Pittsburgh’s win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after playing just one period. There is no word on what the injury is, except for the Penguins saying it is not related to the concussion that recently sidelined him. On Tuesday he recorded the fastest hat trick in Penguins franchise history.

— The Philadelphia Flyers will not have star center Sean Couturier on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day.

— Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will not play on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, missing his second consecutive game due to a concussion. Wilson was injured on Tuesday night when he was hit by Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. Reaves was ejected for the hit but not suspended.

— The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenseman Connor Murphy from injured reserve and replaced him on the IR list (retroactive to Dec. 5) with Gustav Forsling who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Buzzer: McDavid, Draisaitl shine again as Oilers rout Wild

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers. All of a sudden the Edmonton Oilers can not be stopped. They improved to 6-2-1 under Ken Hitchcock with a dominating 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, inching their way closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. As has been the case all season when they win, Connor McDavid was at the center of everything. He finished Friday’s game with four points (one goal, three assists) and a plus-four rating. He is now up to 40 points on the season in only 28 games. He was not the only Oiler that shined on Friday.

2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers. Yes, two of the three stars come from the same team tonight because when you are as good as these two were, you earned it. Draisaitl also had four points of his own (including two goals) as he and McDavid continued to lead the Oilers offense. Four of the Oilers’ seven goals on Friday came with this duo on the ice. They surrendered zero while they were out there.

3. Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues. Goaltending has been one of the primary issues for the St. Louis Blues this season, but they got a huge performance on Friday night against one of the best offensive teams in the league. Jake Allen stopped all 26 shots he faced to help lift the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It is just their fourth win over their past 13 games, while it was also Allen’s first shutout of the season. He entered the game with an .899 save percentage in his first 20 appearances, so to say it was a much-needed performance for both him and the team is an understatement.

Highlights of the Night

Carolina Hurricanes forward Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal in their 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was not a very conventional goal.

McDavid doing what he does best. Freezing NHL defenders and goalies to score goals.

The pass of the night belongs to, of all people, Roman Polak in the Dallas Stars’ 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. This is also his first assist (and only second point) of the entire season.

Factoids

It is usually really difficult for defenders to get much attention in the rookie of the year voting, but Dallas Stars blueliner Miro Heiskanen is doing a lot to make a name for himself so far.

More McDavid dominance.

More on Jake Allen’s shutout for the St. Louis Blues.

 

Scores

Dallas Stars 3, San Jose Sharks 2

St. Louis Blues 1, Winnipeg Jets 0

Edmonton Oilers 7, Minnesota Wild 2

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

