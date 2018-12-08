More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blackhawks prospect gets 13-game KHL ban after brutal headshot, punching official

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
One of the wildest scenes in hockey this season played out in the KHL this past week when Chicago Blackhawks prospect Artur Kayumov delivered a brutal headshot to an opponent, punched a referee, and then attempted to pump up the crowd as he was escorted off the ice.

All of it resulted in a 13-game suspension that the league handed down on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday when Kayumov, currently playing for Yaroslavl Lokomotiv, hit Jokerit’s Jesper Jensen in the second period of Jokerit’s 3-0 win. He was assessed a five-minute major for the check, and two game misconducts (presumably for the hit and the punch to the referee).

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

In 35 games this season the 20-year-old Kayumov has four goals and seven assists. What is especially odd about this is he only recorded two penalty minutes a year ago in 20 games, and before this incident had just 10 in 34 games this season.

The Blackhawks selected Kayumov with the pick they received from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Bryan Bickell, Teuvo Teravainen trade.

NHL injury roundup: Matt Duchene ‘week-to-week’ with groin injury

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
The Ottawa Senators lost Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan to injury in their most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens, and according to the team they are both going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Senators announced on Saturday that Duchene has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and is considered “week-to-week,” while Ryan is sidelined with a concussion.

There is no timetable for Ryan’s return to the lineup.

These are two pretty significant injuries for the Senators. Duchene, currently playing in a contract year, is having one of the best seasons of his career and is the team’s leading scorer with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games. It is extremely unlikely that he will re-sign with the team before becoming a free agent, and given the nature of the organization’s ongoing rebuild he will be a prime trade candidate at some point this season.

Ryan is the team’s sixth-leading scorer with 18 points.

The one thing the Senators have had going for them this season has been the fact their offense has been among the best in the league. Losing Ryan, and especially Duchene, is going to put a significant dent in that. The Senators have lost six of their past nine games entering Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and are currently 26th in the NHL with a .466 points percentage. They do not own a first-round pick in the 2019 draft as it was sent to the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Duchene trade a year ago.

Other injury news around the NHL this weekend…

— Ottawa’s opponent on Saturday, Pittsburgh, will be without one of its top forwards in Patric Hornqvist as he is dealing with an upper-body injury. He exited Pittsburgh’s win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after playing just one period. There is no word on what the injury is, except for the Penguins saying it is not related to the concussion that recently sidelined him. On Tuesday he recorded the fastest hat trick in Penguins franchise history.

— The Philadelphia Flyers will not have star center Sean Couturier on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day.

— Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will not play on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, missing his second consecutive game due to a concussion. Wilson was injured on Tuesday night when he was hit by Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. Reaves was ejected for the hit but not suspended.

— The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenseman Connor Murphy from injured reserve and replaced him on the IR list (retroactive to Dec. 5) with Gustav Forsling who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Buzzer: McDavid, Draisaitl shine again as Oilers rout Wild

By Adam GretzDec 8, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers. All of a sudden the Edmonton Oilers can not be stopped. They improved to 6-2-1 under Ken Hitchcock with a dominating 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, inching their way closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. As has been the case all season when they win, Connor McDavid was at the center of everything. He finished Friday’s game with four points (one goal, three assists) and a plus-four rating. He is now up to 40 points on the season in only 28 games. He was not the only Oiler that shined on Friday.

2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers. Yes, two of the three stars come from the same team tonight because when you are as good as these two were, you earned it. Draisaitl also had four points of his own (including two goals) as he and McDavid continued to lead the Oilers offense. Four of the Oilers’ seven goals on Friday came with this duo on the ice. They surrendered zero while they were out there.

3. Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues. Goaltending has been one of the primary issues for the St. Louis Blues this season, but they got a huge performance on Friday night against one of the best offensive teams in the league. Jake Allen stopped all 26 shots he faced to help lift the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It is just their fourth win over their past 13 games, while it was also Allen’s first shutout of the season. He entered the game with an .899 save percentage in his first 20 appearances, so to say it was a much-needed performance for both him and the team is an understatement.

Highlights of the Night

Carolina Hurricanes forward Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal in their 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was not a very conventional goal.

McDavid doing what he does best. Freezing NHL defenders and goalies to score goals.

The pass of the night belongs to, of all people, Roman Polak in the Dallas Stars’ 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. This is also his first assist (and only second point) of the entire season.

Factoids

It is usually really difficult for defenders to get much attention in the rookie of the year voting, but Dallas Stars blueliner Miro Heiskanen is doing a lot to make a name for himself so far.

More McDavid dominance.

More on Jake Allen’s shutout for the St. Louis Blues.

 

Scores

Dallas Stars 3, San Jose Sharks 2

St. Louis Blues 1, Winnipeg Jets 0

Edmonton Oilers 7, Minnesota Wild 2

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

NHL suspends Flames’ Giordano, Lomberg

By Adam GretzDec 7, 2018, 7:54 PM EST
Thursday’s game in Calgary between the Flames and Wild had quite a bit of chaos that resulted in the NHL’s Department of Player Safety issuing a pair of suspensions on Friday.

First, Flames defenseman Mark Giordano was given a two-game suspension for kneeing Wild forward Mikko Koivu.

The Minnesota captain was injured on the play and has since been sent home from the team’s ongoing road trip. The play happened mid-way through the third period of the Flames’ 2-0 win. Giordano was assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play.

Here is a look at it as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

Giordano will miss the Flames’ upcoming games against the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers this weekend before being eligible to return next week against the Philadelphia Flyers. Giordano is the Flames’ top defender and having one of the best seasons of his career with 29 total points (three goals, 26 assists) in 29 games this season while playing close to 25 minutes per game.

Later in the period, Giordano’s teammate, Ryan Lomberg, was ejected from the game after leaving the bench during a legal line change to initiate a fight with Minnesota’s Matthew Dumba.

That altercation came just after Dumba injured Flames forward Mikael Backlund with a big open ice hit.

Lomberg’s penalty for starting a fight in the last five minutes comes with an automatic one-game suspension. The NHL decided on Friday to add an additional game to that suspension, meaning he too will miss the team’s next two games.

Dumba’s hit on Backlund was deemed to be a legal body check by the league.

Are Flames finally ready to contend?

By James O'BrienDec 7, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
During the last few seasons, the Calgary Flames have been one of the most frustrating and bewildering teams in the NHL.

Just look at the treasure trove of talent in Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau powers what’s perennially one of the best top lines in the league. Matthew Tkachuk and “The 3M Line” basically don’t allow opponents to touch the puck. Oh, and they also employ Mark Giordano, who’s a Norris defenseman without the trophy.

Considering all of those strengths, it’s been mind-boggling to see the Flames not only fall short of being an elite team, but miss the playoffs in two of the last four seasons, managing a single playoff series win during that span.

Along the way, they’ve surely teased us with moments of brilliance. With that in mind, maybe this post will be filed under “Fool Me Once …”

Yet … it does kind of feel like the Flames might be turning the corner.

Calgary won its fourth consecutive game in Thursday’s game against the Wild (which devolved into violence at the end), pushing their record to 18-9-2. That gives them 38 points in 29 games, which amounts to a pretty comfortable lead in the Pacific Division. Even more impressively, the Flames are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

This isn’t just a matter of beating up on the lesser lights in what’s admittedly a weak division. Calgary’s only a point behind the Predators and Avalanche (each with 39 points in 29 games) for the best record in the West.

At minimum, they’re in a strong position to at least land a berth in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Could they make an even bigger leap and become legitimate championship contenders? What’s been going so well during this 8-1-1 run? Let’s dig in.

Strong team numbers

Early on in 2018-19, the Flames must have given Bill Peters bad memories from his Hurricanes days, as Calgary was generating strong puck possession numbers but couldn’t get over dicey puck luck and wobbly goaltending from Mike Smith.

Overall, that seems to be leveling out now (their PDO is almost exactly at 1, which would indicate that the bounces are more or less “even”), and they remain a strong puckhogging group, via Natural Stat Trick and other site’s numbers.

To little surprise, they’ve been a high-end possession team during the last 10 games, as you can see at Puck on Net.

Granted, certain things are likely to sink, and a red-hot power play stands among them. During that 8-1-1 run, the Flames have connected on 31.6-percent of their chances, the fourth-highest rate in the NHL since Nov. 17. In their 19 previous games, the Flames were middle-of-the-pack at 18.5 percent, so that’s one obvious area where things could sink.

Overall, though, there are enough promising underlying numbers to suggest that the Flames have the making of a strong team.

Of course, we might as well consider their frequent Achilles Heel.

Role reversals in net

For most of this season, Mike Smith’s been struggling (10-7-1 record, .892 save percentage), while David Rittich saved the day (8-2-1, .919).

Things have been inverted during this 8-1-1 run, though. In six games, Smith’s 5-0-0 with a .939 save percentage; meanwhile, Rittich’s save percentage was .899 in five appearances.

In the grand scheme of things, this could be a fine development for the Flames. Yes, Rittich struggled, but still managed a 3-1-1 record thanks to some goal support. There must be increased organizational trust in the 26-year-old going forward.

But Smith gaining confidence is crucial. The big 36-year-old can get as hot as just about any goalie, so it’s promising to see him trending upward.

Are there caveats? Sure. Smith hasn’t always had the greatest injury luck throughout his career, and goalies his age usually don’t become sturdier with time. It’s nice that Rittich shows some promise, yet if Smith goes down, the Flames might still need to eye the trade market.

This still ranks as a promising stretch for a goaltending position that’s … let’s just say, vulnerable for the Flames.

Usual suspects, but with a supporting cast

You likely don’t need to ask who’s leading the way for the Flames when it comes to scoring.

With a whopping 18 points in 10 games (including eight in his last three), Johnny Gaudreau tops all Calgary scorers since Nov. 17. In fact, Gaudreau ties Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen for second-most points over that period of time, trailing only Nikita Kucherov‘s 22 points.

Gaudreau lighting up the scoreboard is really nothing new, as he now has 37 points in 29 games.

The difference is that the Flames are enjoying nice contributions from others. Sean Monahan (14 points) and Elias Lindholm (13) aren’t surprising as his linemates, and Matthew Tkachuk is going from “a handful” to a flat-out star, including getting 11 points in 10 games. Impressively Giordano rounds out the players with at least 11 points during this run.

It’s almost as promising to see some of the other names down the playbill.

Noah Hanifin‘s settling in, collecting eight points in 10 games. They’ve received six points from Derek Ryan. Sam Bennett‘s even offered five.

Some of those players will naturally cool off, but if the Flames can heat them up in decent intervals, they could be scary. Now if only they could get James Neal going …

***

As of early December, it looks like GM Brad Treliving’s “riverboat gambler” mindset has been paying off.

If Treliving wants to add that extra piece via a trade, he’d likely need to be creative. Cap Friendly places Calgary’s cap space at less than $900K, although their estimated deadline space would be about $4.08M.

That provides moderate wiggling room, yet they’re unlikely to make the sort of splash that, say, the Maple Leafs could consider.

Instead, if they clinch a playoff spot, they’re probably going in with largely the same group that Treliving put together entering 2018-19. If they can play anywhere near this recent level, the Flames may finally go from frustrating for their fans to frightening for opponents.

