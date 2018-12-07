More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Phil thrills with four-point night; Smith wins fifth straight start with shutout

By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2018, 1:34 AM EST
Three stars

1. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kessel’s name was all over this game. He assisted on the first of two goals by Kris Letang, scored twice himself in the second period to give the Penguins a comfortable 5-1 lead and then grabbed his fourth point of the night on Sidney Crosby‘s 15th of the season in the third period.

With the Penguins reportedly “testing the market” when it comes to Phil the Thrill, performances like this one only raise the price. More importantly, it gives the Penguins less and less of a reason to trade him. He simply makes the team betters, as PHT’s Adam Gretz wrote on Thursday.

2. Mike Smith, Calgary Flames

Talk about a resurgence. Smith has won five straight starts now after dropping six of his previous.

His latest victory comes in the form of a 31-save shutout in a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. Smith is slowly starting to repair a horrible start to the season. He entered the game with a .884 save percentage and left with a .892, which just goes to show that he still has a ways to go if he wants to own some respectable numbers by seasons’ end.

Still, a five-game heater is nothing to scoff at and it’s helped the Flames open up a three-point lead atop the Pacific Division.

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jones’ overtime winner was the fastest in Blue Jackets history after he potted it 10 seconds into the extra frame for his second of the game.

In doing so, he also helped John Tortorella become the first coach in a long time to win a game behind the bench while wearing a tracksuit.

But back to Jones… his first goal extended his point streak to five games with three goals and four assists in that span.

Other notable performances:

  • Brayden Point continues to light the lamp, scoring his 21st of the season to tie Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine for the NHL’s top scorer.
  • Elias Lindholm scored both goals for the Flames in their win. He’s on a five-game point streak and has at least a goal in his past three games.
  • Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists to help the Red Wings to a 5-4 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. His second assist sprung Dylan Larkin in on a breakaway to win it in the extra frame.
  • Travis Sanheim‘s first two goals of the season weren’t enough for the Philadelphia Flyers, who lost to Jones and the Blue Jackets in OT.
  • Paul Byron scored twice in a 5-2 win for the Montreal Canadiens against the Ottawa Senators.
  • Alex Ovechkin‘s goal helped the Capitals secure a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes and put him into a tie with Laine and Point on 21 goals.
  • Reilly a three-point effort (a goal and two helpers) as the Golden Knights came from behind in the third period to win 4-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Highlights of the night

Crosby doesn’t care about your tight angles:

This kid is far too good:

Larkin’s OT winner highlight by this head fake:

Factoids

Scores

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

Avalanche 5, Panthers 2

Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Penguins 6, Islanders 2

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Lightning 3, Bruins 2

Capitals 4, Coyotes 2

Flames 2, Wild 0

Canucks 5, Predators 3

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3

Devils 6, Kings 3

Flames’ Lomberg ejected for jumping Wild’s Dumba after questionable hit

By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2018, 12:40 AM EST
A wild finished between the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild saw a massive (questionable?) hit, an ejection and a seven-minute power play on Thursday.

A heated contest came to a head with under a minute left in the third period with the Flames holding a 2-0 lead.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba stepped up in the Flames zone and delivered a hit to Mikael Backlund. There are a couple of angles to watch. One of them shows Dumba jumping into the hit and the other shows his shoulder hitting Backlund square in the face.

Here’s the tape:

Backlund was forced out of the game and could be out for a while, according to Sportsnet’s John Shannon.

Appears he was in concussion protocol, as well.

The Flames didn’t take too kindly to the hit and Ryan Lomberg came off the bench on a line change and made a b-line right to Dumba, jumping him and getting one punch in before the refs piled on top of the two.

Lomberg got two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting and a game misconduct for his efforts. The power play for Minnesota didn’t amount to anything as Mike Smith stood tall for the 31-save shutout.

Dumba was not penalized on the play.

Senators’ Duchene, Ryan injured in loss

By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
The Ottawa Senators lost more than just a game on Thursday night.

Injuries to Matt Duchene (lower body) and Bobby Ryan (upper body) during a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens lingered long after the final whistle had blown.

In his post-game scrum with the media, Senators coach Guy Boucher said that both Duchene and Ryan could have picked up long-term injuries in the game, according to the Ottawa Sun’s Don Brennan.

Duchene was chasing down a puck that ended up being an icing call. There wasn’t much to it, but Duchene pulled up lame on the play and exited the game.

Ryan’s injury came as he was skating through the neutral zone. Brett Kulak of the Canadiens was bringing the puck up the ice and Ryan ran into his shoulder with his head.

You can see the footage here:

Boucher said that updates on both players would come in the next few days.

The loss of Duchene, particular, would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Senators. He leads the team with 34 points and is second on the team in goals with 12.

Ryan has six goals and 18 points so far this season.

The Sens are back in action again on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s why Golden Knights should make playoffs

By James O'BrienDec 6, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
If you want to wade through various fancy stats, you’ll find a lot of compelling reasons to argue that the Vegas Golden Knights have a bright future. They’re dominating puck possession most nights, so if they merely start getting some of last season’s bounces, things should be looking up.

But, honestly, the most promising factor might be something really simple.

Through 29 games in 2018-19, the Golden Knights have played 17 games on the road, and only 12 at home. That disparity will become more stark in the next couple weeks, as five of their next seven games will be on the road (pushing it to 22 road vs. 14 home contests).

Having a warchest of home games would be noteworthy for most teams in the modern NHL, where the difference between winning and losing can sometimes be agonizingly small. It’s even more important for the Golden Knights because they’re still deadly in Vegas, baby. They’re currently 8-3-1 at home, and the Vegas trip seems to linger beyond those specific games:

As a reminder, the Golden Knights were 29-10-2 in Vegas last season, so the Golden Knights could really sock away points in their 29 remaining home games in 2018-19.

It’s actually sneaky-promising, then, that the Golden Knights aren’t too far from a playoff spot. With 31 points in 29 games, they’re only one point out of the West’s final wild card spot, and Vegas merely trails San Jose by two points for the Pacific’s third seed.

That’s not to say that the Golden Knights are a slam-dunk to make it somewhere into the West’s top eight, mind you, but various projections love or at least really like Vegas’ odds.

Getting more specific, the Golden Knights could see an uptick from: improved puck luck, stabilizing goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty getting things together, Paul Stastny returning from injury, and Nate Schmidt‘s suspension being over.

In my opinion, additional home teams might just provide the Golden Knights that extra nudge they need to go two-for-two when it comes to making the playoffs.

Tom Wilson out with concussion from Reaves hit

By James O'BrienDec 6, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Ryan Reaves didn’t receive a suspension for his hit on Tom Wilson, but Wilson is sidelined with a concussion nonetheless.

However you feel about the Washington Capitals’ forward and his history of hits, it’s painful to watch the result of Reaves’ hard check. As you can see, Wilson’s helmet came off during the exchange, causing his head to hit the ice without that protection. It’s an unsettling sight, to say the least.

Some onlookers believed that Reaves had been “going after” Wilson for much of the game. It’s unclear if this had anything to do with Wilson’s controversial hit on Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault during Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, but either way, Reaves didn’t seem apologetic after Vegas beat Washington 5-3 on Tuesday.

Via Sin Bin Vegas’ video of the scrum after the game, you can see that Reaves mentions that Game 1, and then comments on the hit as: “he was looking at his pass and ran into a lion in the jungle.”

It seems like that comment wasn’t a one-off after a game, either. Russian Machine Never Breaks’ Cara Bahniuk reports that Reaves was autographing photos of the aftermath (Reaves standing next to a fallen Wilson), complete with the “lion in the jungle” quip. The “Inscriptagraphs” page has been removed from the company’s website, but a Twitter user took a screenshot of the signed image.

Reaves was ejected from the game, and that was as far as the discipline went.

It’s currently unclear how much time Wilson will miss with this concussion. The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan reported that it was a concussion in the first place, noting that the Capitals are only deeming it an “upper-body injury” while labeling Wilson day-to-day. After seeing footage of Wilson’s head hitting the ice and needing help off the ice, it’s pretty tough to imagine that it would be anything less than a concussion.

He’s expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, at minimum.

That Tuesday contest against Vegas broke a blistering eight-game point streak (seven goals, six assists for 13 points) for Wilson, who’s generated 14 points in his 11 games back from a 14-game suspension.

For more background on the Wilson – Reaves beef, check this Sportsnet video:

