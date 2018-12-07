More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Canucks see rivals and partners in new Seattle NHL franchise

Associated PressDec 7, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
1 Comment

By TIM BOOTH (AP Sports Writer)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sitting high above the ice of Rogers Arena, Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning has fond memories of his time playing junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League and their trips up Interstate 5 to play at the old Mercer Arena against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Well, how fond he is depends on the perspective.

”They had chicken wire, and the fans were rowdy,” Benning recalled recently. ”The thing with the chicken wire is like you’d line up for a faceoff and they could spit right through the chicken wire.”

While Benning’s memories playing against Seattle remain – and who could forget chain-link fence in place of glass boards at one end of the rink – he’s also thinking ahead. Looking out at an empty arena a couple of hours before a Canucks faceoff, he can envision fans of Seattle’s new NHL franchise making the trek north on I-5, through the border crossing and into downtown Vancouver to watch their team play the Canucks.

He has no doubt it will be a healthy rivalry and great for the sport in this corner of North America. But the Canucks see the addition of Seattle as more than adding a rival 2 + hours away by car. Seattle will be a critical partner for the future success of both franchises.

”We see this as a kind of one plus one equals three. We’re going to be able to grow the sport of hockey in this region, working with the Seattle team,” Canucks COO Jeff Stipec said.

The approval of Seattle as the 32nd NHL franchise earlier this week has thrilled hockey fans who for years made their way north to Vancouver to see the game played at its highest level. But there’s an almost equally excited group just north of the 49th parallel who can’t wait for 2021 when the Seattle franchise begins play.

”Vancouver is already a partner. They were the most enthusiastic team in the league about this. They love the idea of this rivalry,” Seattle team President Tod Leiweke said. ”I think for the two cities to connect like this, the two cities are 130 miles away but now they’re going to connect in a whole different way and I think that’s one of the great things that is going to come out of all this is a deep, deep visceral connection between Vancouver and Seattle and we’re going to play some great games.”

Adding Seattle to the league helps the Canucks in various ways, from marketing to travel and interest in the game. Stipec is already planning ways the Canucks can sell Seattle’s addition, even if it’s three years away.

Stipec noted that even as Vancouver’s on-ice product is improving around a core of young stars and rejuvenating interest in the city after a few down seasons, the fans flocking back to the games are seeking different opportunities.

”Our season ticket members, what they’re looking for now are experiences,” Stipec said. ”They’ll hop down, go to Vegas, follow the team down to Vegas. But to be able to put together some packages where our season ticket members are hopping on the bus, having a great time, going down to Seattle for a game and then coming back, that’s something they’re really excited about, too, and we’re excited to be offering that.”

While it would seem the proximity of the two cities could create issues when competing for dollars on the business side, it doesn’t appear that will be the case largely because of the border. The border creates a natural break between the two teams, both in their attempts to gain market share, but also in corporate dollars and talent acquisition.

”It couldn’t be a more perfect storm for the Canucks in that it’s not that we just have somebody that’s two and a half hours away, we have that international border between us,” Stipec said. ”So that protects us a lot from corporate partnerships, broadcast rights, a whole bunch of things. It’s not like a Pittsburgh-Philadelphia situation. So it’s great that way, that we have our own protected markets in a sense in some of those key areas.”

The Canucks have not actively sought to promote themselves in the Seattle area. Playoff games have been broadcast on Seattle sports radio at times through the years, but any fans that have made an investment in being Canucks ticket holders have found them.

Alym Rayani lives just outside Seattle and has gone in with friends on season tickets for the Canucks for about a decade. After spending part of his childhood in Vancouver, Rayani drove back for games after settling in Seattle during the Canucks’ run as one Western Conference’s elite teams earlier this decade.

But like others from the Seattle area who regularly attend Canucks games, they’re hockey fans more than Vancouver fans. For Rayani, his loyalty and his dollars will belong to Seattle when it comes on board. He’s No. 16 on the season-ticket deposit list.

”I definitely feel loyalty to the Canucks being born there and having lived there, but I think it will be interesting how I’m going to feel 10 years from now,” Rayani said. ”My kids, they watch the Canucks now, they’re going to be huge Seattle fans I’m sure. … I think over time I will morph to Seattle. I like the idea of being a fan or part of something from day one.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Who will be GM of Seattle franchise?

By Joey AlfieriDec 7, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
7 Comments

The Seattle franchise is still more than two years away from joining the NHL, but that probably won’t stop them from naming a general manager in the near future.

As Bob McKenzie pointed out on Wednesday Night Hockey this week, the Seattle group won’t be shy about naming an architect for their roster. The Golden Knights hired George McPhee just over a year before they started playing in the NHL last season. That gave them plenty of time to put together a great roster, but Seattle seems to want to give their GM even more time to scout and study options around the league.

When you fork out $650 million for an expansion fee, a little more cash for a GM is just a drop in the bucket, right?

So, whenever they do hire a general manager, who would they consider?

As McKenzie mentioned in the video above, Ken Holland could be one of the front-runners for the job. He has a ton of experience, he’s put together championship teams, and the Red Wings appear to have a successor for him in the form of Steve Yzerman.

Holland signed an extension with the Wings last April, but it was only a two-year deal. That contract was also signed before Yzerman decided to walk away from his job with the Lightning.

Even though the Red Wings have had some lean years lately, It’s easy to see why Seattle would want Holland. His track record speaks for itself. While working for Detroit, Holland helped build a team that won four Stanley Cups between 1997-2008. If the NHL’s newest team wants experience, he could be a great option.

If they’re looking for someone with expansion experience, they could opt to roll with Golden Knights assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon, who helped McPhee build Vegas into the team that they are. McCrimmon doesn’t have the same track record or experience that Holland has, but he showed that he could help construct a roster from scratch.

McCrimmon also has plenty of experience in junior hockey, as he’s served as the owner, general manager and coach of the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings.

You’d have to think that more than two candidates will be considered for this job. Ron Hextall, who was recently fired by the Flyers, may get a look, too. Even though he was let go, there’s no denying that he helped the Flyers build up an impressive pool of talented young players. Sure, they never really figured out the goalie situation at the NHL level, but they have one of the better prospect pools in the league right now.

Other potential candidates include Los Angeles Kings assistant GM Mike Futa and Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM Bill Zito. Both Futa and Zito seem to always be in the mix, lately, when general manager jobs open up.

Seattle still has time to decide who they want leading their franchise heading into 2021-22, but they appear to want to make that critical decision sooner rather than later. The most important thing isn’t the timing, it’s about getting the right guy.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Matthews’ lethal shot; Will Seattle excel in first year?

Premier League
By Joey AlfieriDec 7, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, attended New York Rangers practice. He’s in New York because of the NBCSN Premier League festival that’s going on on Saturday. (Top)

• With the salary cap potentially rising next season, Leafs center Auston Matthews could become the highest paid player in the NHL. (National Post)

• Speaking of Matthews, the release on his shot is absolutely incredible. “It’s obviously extremely hard to defend. You envy it a little bit, in a way. People basically (put him) in a telephone booth, and the way he’s able to release it and be as accurate — it’s just on top of the goalie so fast, and he puts it where he wants it, just extremely hard to stop. It’s hard to feel there’s anyone as lethal as him right now.” (Toronto Star)

• Chuck Fletcher has a number of things to tackle now that he’s GM of the Flyers, but the first thing on his list is sorting out the goaltending situation. (Philly.com)

• Even though NHL teams have a better understanding of the expansion process, Seattle could find a way to replicate the success Vegas had in their first year. (The Hockey News)

• On the flip side, NBC Sports Bay Area argues that it’s going to be pretty tough for Seattle to have the same kind of success as the Golden Knights. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Seattle group has hired Mari Horita to build a community around the game of hockey in the city. (Sonics Rising)

• The Senators have to find a way to keep pending unrestricted free agent Mark Stone in Ottawa for years to come. (TSN.ca)

• The Long Island Rail Road is looking to help Islanders fans get to the new Belmont site once the arena is completed. (The Sports Daily)

• It’s time for the Boston Bruins to honor some of the legendary goalies that have come through their organization. (Featurd)

• Carter Hart is one of the better goaltending prospects in the NHL, but he’s still not ready to make the leap to the big leagues just yet. (Trentonian)

• Yes, the Sabres have Jack Eichel down the middle, but their overall depth as center is lacking right now. (Die by the Blade)

• Jordan Kyrou got a brief stint with the Blues earlier this season, but he didn’t end up playing. Now that he’s back, the Blues have to find a way to get him in the lineup for every game. (Bleedin Blue)

• Next year’s World Hockey Championship will have a new overtime format. (IIHF.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Phil thrills with four-point night; Smith wins fifth straight with shutout

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2018, 1:34 AM EST
4 Comments

Three stars

1. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kessel’s name was all over this game. He assisted on the first of two goals by Kris Letang, scored twice himself in the second period to give the Penguins a comfortable 5-1 lead and then grabbed his fourth point of the night on Sidney Crosby‘s 15th of the season in the third period.

With the Penguins reportedly “testing the market” when it comes to Phil the Thrill, performances like this one only raise the price. More importantly, it gives the Penguins less and less of a reason to trade him. He simply makes the team betters, as PHT’s Adam Gretz wrote on Thursday.

2. Mike Smith, Calgary Flames

Talk about a resurgence. Smith has won five straight starts now after dropping six of his previous.

His latest victory comes in the form of a 31-save shutout in a 2-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. Smith is slowly starting to repair a horrible start to the season. He entered the game with a .884 save percentage and left with a .892, which just goes to show that he still has a ways to go if he wants to own some respectable numbers by seasons’ end.

Still, a five-game heater is nothing to scoff at and it’s helped the Flames open up a three-point lead atop the Pacific Division.

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jones’ overtime winner was the fastest in Blue Jackets history after he potted it 10 seconds into the extra frame for his second of the game.

In doing so, he also helped John Tortorella become the first coach in a long time to win a game behind the bench while wearing a tracksuit.

But back to Jones… his first goal extended his point streak to five games with three goals and four assists in that span.

Other notable performances:

  • Brayden Point continues to light the lamp, scoring his 21st of the season to tie Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine for the NHL’s top scorer.
  • Elias Lindholm scored both goals for the Flames in their win. He’s on a five-game point streak and has at least a goal in his past three games.
  • Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists to help the Red Wings to a 5-4 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. His second assist sprung Dylan Larkin in on a breakaway to win it in the extra frame.
  • Travis Sanheim‘s first two goals of the season weren’t enough for the Philadelphia Flyers, who lost to Jones and the Blue Jackets in OT.
  • Paul Byron scored twice in a 5-2 win for the Montreal Canadiens against the Ottawa Senators.
  • Alex Ovechkin‘s goal helped the Capitals secure a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes and put him into a tie with Laine and Point on 21 goals.
  • Reilly a three-point effort (a goal and two helpers) as the Golden Knights came from behind in the third period to win 4-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Highlights of the night

Crosby doesn’t care about your tight angles:

This kid is far too good:

Larkin’s OT winner highlight by this head fake:

Factoids

Scores

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

Avalanche 5, Panthers 2

Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Penguins 6, Islanders 2

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Lightning 3, Bruins 2

Capitals 4, Coyotes 2

Flames 2, Wild 0

Canucks 5, Predators 3

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3

Devils 6, Kings 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Flames’ Lomberg ejected for jumping Wild’s Dumba after questionable hit

Sportsnet
By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2018, 12:40 AM EST
13 Comments

(UPDATE: Lomberg has been automatically suspended for one game and Flames head coach Bill Peters has been fined $10,000, per the NHL Department of Player Safety, as per rule 46.22, Instigating in the Final Five Minutes of Regulation. He’ll also have a hearing today for “a legal line change for the purpose of starting an altercation.” That could end up being a fine or multi-game ban. In other discipline news from the gameMark Giordano will have a hearing today for kneeing Mikko Koivu.)

A wild finished between the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild saw a massive (questionable?) hit, an ejection and a seven-minute power play on Thursday.

A heated contest came to a head with under a minute left in the third period with the Flames holding a 2-0 lead.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba stepped up in the Flames zone and delivered a hit to Mikael Backlund. There are a couple of angles to watch. One of them shows Dumba jumping into the hit and the other shows his shoulder hitting Backlund square in the face.

Here’s the tape:

Backlund was forced out of the game and could be out for a while, according to Sportsnet’s John Shannon.

Appears he was in concussion protocol, as well.

The Flames didn’t take too kindly to the hit and Ryan Lomberg came off the bench on a line change and made a b-line right to Dumba, jumping him and getting one punch in before the refs piled on top of the two.

Lomberg got two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting and a game misconduct for his efforts. The power play for Minnesota didn’t amount to anything as Mike Smith stood tall for the 31-save shutout.

Dumba was not penalized on the play.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck