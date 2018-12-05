More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP Images

Seattle moves into next phase after NHL expansion approval

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

By STEPHEN WHYNO (AP Hockey Writer)

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Seattle’s NHL expansion team has its roots in Dave Tippett’s computer.

That’s where the longtime coach-turned-senior adviser keeps a running list of players around the league who might be available in an expansion draft that is still 2+ years off. It is just an exercise for now but will become a key building block when Seattle picks its first players in June 2021.

”Every year it’ll change a little bit,” Tippett said. ”By the time it gets here, you’ll have a pretty good idea of where you think teams are going to fall.”

Long months are ahead before the as-yet-unnamed team plays its first game, but work is already underway and the effort can begin in earnest now that the NHL Board of Governors has officially awarded Seattle a franchise. Groundbreaking on a total overhaul of KeyArena is Wednesday, and Seattle’s front office will spend the rest of this season plotting the course for an organization that has a tough act to follow after the Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

”Part of the DNA of this ownership group is we’re extremely competitive,” said Tod Leiweke, a minority partner, president and CEO of Seattle Hockey Partners. ”We’re here to win. And we want to win. So we’re going to look at these timelines and how it can be put to our advantage.”

That means Tippett will watch the rest of this season with an eye on the new team’s future and he will sketch out the beginnings of a hockey operations department. He will likely be senior vice president of hockey operations and have a big say in choosing the first general manager of the league’s 32nd team.

Tippett will likely hire some scouts this summer and move forward on the GM search.

”When you’re a year or two out, everything continues to evolve,” Tippett said. ”You continue to monitor things. It’s an ever-changing world out there right now in the hockey world between coaches and GMs.”

Veteran Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland is considered a potential candidate, and Vegas assistant Kelly McCrimmon would know the recipe for a successful expansion draft after helping George McPhee put the Golden Knights together. The same rules will be in place that allow teams to protect only seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or eight skaters at any position and a goaltender.

That means that for $650 million, Seattle will have an opportunity to win right away.

”It gives you an excitement that you can have a team that’s not your expansion teams of the past with the NHL rules,” Tippett said. ”You can have a competitive team like Vegas. Nobody expected that from them. But it’s not as if you’re in a five-year rebuild or five-year starting point. You actually can get some good players because of the rules.”

Leiweke is friends with McPhee and Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz and said his new team will build ”brick by brick” like Vegas did.

First, there are real bricks. Majority owner David Bonderman said the immediate focus is on getting arena renovations and three-rink practice facility construction completed. Leiweke expects the 17,000-seat downtown arena to open in March or April 2021 and host the expansion draft.

Tippett has a hand in all those projects and is also working to settle Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate.

And he and the ownership group will, at some point, go on a hiring spree to try to replicate Vegas’ success.

”We have momentum, and this is a business of recruitment,” Leiweke said. ”We now really feel confident that we’ll be able to recruit a top-flight staff. And we need to, because this is the most competitive league in the world, and parity is the trademark of the National Hockey League today. So we’re going to have to be really, really good at recruiting, but our owners are going to give us everything we need.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Blues slight favorites vs. Oilers for Wednesday Night Hockey

OddsSharkDec 5, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

The St. Louis Blues will be trying to prove a point to their former coach when they face the Edmonton Oilers, who have struggled on the road even when superstar center Connor McDavid is healthy.

The Blues are the slim -120 betting favorite with the Oilers coming back at -105 with a 5.5-goal total for Wednesday night’s matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The tight moneyline is a commentary on both teams’ travails this season, as the Blues, now under the command of interim coach Craig Berube, are 2-6 in their last eight games. In the longer run, St. Louis is 11-7 in its last 18 home games as a favorite of -115 to -135 on the moneyline. The Oilers, with Ken Hitchcock, who coached St. Louis from 2011 to 2017, are 1-7 in their last eight road games.

McDavid, who missed Edmonton’s most recent game due to flu-like symptoms, is expected to play. The Blues’ best defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo (hand), is on injured reserve.

The Oilers are 13-12-2 on the season, including a 6-8-1 away mark, thanks in large part to McDavid, who is sixth in NHL scoring with 35 points despite being part of the league’s 27th-ranked offense. The change in focus under Hitchcock could help the Oilers improve their trend of being 5-8 in their last 13 road games against Central Division teams.

Watch at 7 pm tonight on NBCSN, at NBCSports.com or on the NBC Sports app

Backing Edmonton does mean hoping their two major liabilities, lack of scoring depth beyond McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and a 26th-ranked penalty kill (75.6 per cent) can be overcome on a given night.

In goal, Edmonton is expected to start Cam Talbot, who has a 5-9-1 record, 3.29 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Mikko Koskinen has been the more reliable goalie in Edmonton.

The Blues are 9-13-3 this season, including just 6-7-1 at the Enterprise Center, and the coaching change has yet to inspire results as they are just 2-4 with Berube behind the bench. If there are any positive signs with the Blues, right wing Vladimir Tarasenko is on a three-game goal streak and his move to a line centered by Tyler Bozak could make for a more balanced attack to go with the forward trios led by Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn.

St. Louis’ overall struggles have more to do with their 5-on-5 play, as they are 10th on both the power play (23.8 per cent, with Edmonton 14th at 21.2) and penalty kill (81.7 per cent).

Jake Allen, who is 7-7-3 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .896 save percentage, has had the bulk of the work in goal for the Blues.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Oilers’ last 10 games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Blues’ last 10 games. The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the Blues’ last 20 home games against Pacific Division teams.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Slumping Blackhawks take on red-hot Ducks

By Joey AlfieriDec 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It’s been a miserable year for the Blackhawks. They’re currently lost four games in a row and they’ve dropped 15 of their last 18 contests (3-12-3). As you’d imagine, they find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Blues and Kings are only two points away from catching Chicago.

Here’s a not-so-fun fact for ‘Hawks fans: The last time the Blackhawks finished last in the NHL standings was back in 1956-57, when the league was made up of only six teams.

“We’re seeing improvement in parts of our game at times and then it just seems like we make other mistakes and all the good things that we’re doing are never good enough,” said captain Jonathan Toews. “It’s frustrating when you don’t get the results. When you see pucks go in and you get wins, it’s just easier to mentally reinforce what you want to do as a team. It’s just not happening right now. We can’t sit around and sulk and think things will turn around that way. All you do is you keep working and stick with it.”

So, which areas of their game do they have to improve on? Chicago is dead-last on the power play (12.5 percent), 30th in goals allowed per game (3.68), 29th on the penalty kill (73.5 percent) and 26th in shots allowed per game (33.6). Yeah, that’s not good.

The Ducks are on the other end of the spectrum right now, as they’ve won four straight. Despite falling behind 5-1 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Anaheim managed to score five straight goals to complete the comeback.

[WATCH LIVE – 10:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

“We still have to learn to play 60 minutes,” head coach Randy Carlyle said after the win over Washington. “Simple as that. It just gives you confidence that when you’re in situations and it seems maybe it would be insurmountable, that if you change some of the things that are going on out there as players and then get back to more blue-collar hockey, then we’re going to give ourselves a chance. You can’t say that we’re sitting here and we’re saying you’re going to come back in every game or come back down from three down, four down, any of that. That’s unrealistic.”

Anaheim have a minus-13 goal differential this season, but they’ve still managed to climb all the way to second spot in the Pacific Division. The Ducks have been looking for some scoring help, so they decided to trade defenseman Marcus Pettersson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Daniel Sprong.

Sprong has been a productive AHLer, but he’s had a hard time fitting in at the NHL level (he has four assists in 16 games this season). The 21-year-old should get a golden opportunity to become a regular in Anaheim.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Oilers go head-to-head with banged up Blues

By Joey AlfieriDec 5, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday night, but they played that game without superstar Connor McDavid (illness). It was the first time that McDavid missed time since he broke his collarbone during his rookie season. The good news for Edmonton, is that he was able to hit the ice for practice yesterday, so it appears as though he’ll be able to go against the Blues.

“We were either above the bar with a lot of guys or below the bar, nothing in between…really, you have to be able to win games if you’re missing one (premier) guy. It’s not the end of the world,” head coach Ken Hitchcock said after the loss to Dallas.

As you’d imagine, McDavid has been a huge part of the Oilers this season. Before missing Monday’s game, he had accumulated 14 goals and 35 points in just 26 games. Unfortunately for Edmonton, the lack of support for McDavid has translated into the team being outside of the playoff picture right now (they’re five points behind Minnesota for the last Wild Card spot).

On a positive note, they’ve been getting better results since Hitchcock took over behind the bench. With Hitchcock, the Oilers have gone 4-2-1. Sure, it’s a small sample, but they’ll take what they can get at this point.

Like the Oilers, the Blues also made a coaching change earlier this season, as they replaced Mike Yeo with Craig Berube. Not much has changed for St. Louis since Berube took over. With him, they’re 2-4-0, including an ugly 6-1 loss in Arizona on Saturday night.

[WATCH LIVE – 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The fact that the injury bug has taken such a huge bite out of the Blues definitely won’t make things easier for them. St. Louis will be without Alex Pietrangelo (hand) and Robby Fabbri (shoulder) for the next little while. Both players will be re-evaluated around Christmas time. Alex Steen (concussion), Jaden Schwartz (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) are all day-to-day.

“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to realize that it’s time to step up for everybody,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “It’s something that someone else has got to jump into different roles, maybe take on a different role and just bring something different each and every night and be prepared. Obviously at this point, we know where we’re at and we want to continue to get better and we want to climb the standings and that’s going to take a lot of commitment from everybody. Everyone’s got to play together and it’s not just going to happen in one game. It’s going to be a step up for everybody.”

The Blues need to go on a run if they want to salvage their season. They’re currently 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Seattle’s bright future; Ovechkin’s big minutes

By Joey AlfieriDec 5, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkin really believes that an NHL team will thrive in Seattle. “If you want hockey to really be the sport that endures for the next generation, there’s no better place than Seattle, because we’re the place that invents that future. “We have the companies today that have those employees that will not just be the fan base today, but they and their families will be the fan base of the future.” (NHL.com)

• The Seattle group will have a little more time than they thought to get everything in order, but there’s a lot of things that have to be done before the team starts playing in 2021. (Sportsnet)

• The fact that the NHL is going to Seattle is good news for everyone, but The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell believes we’ll be heading for a lockout in 2020. (The Hockey News)

• This expansion team already has a pretty good rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks. (Daily Hive)

Keith Yandle has quietly put together one of the longest iron-man streaks in NHL history, and he doesn’t expect it to end anytime soon. (Sports Illustrated)

• How has Tom Wilson done since coming back from his long suspension? Here’s his progress report. (txhthockey)

• Check out episode two of “Desert Gold,” which focuses on how Vegas caught hockey fever. (Top)

• What moves should Chuck Fletcher consider now that he’s GM of the Flyers? NBC Sports Philly outlines it for you. (NBC Sports Philly)

• 2018 has been very kind to Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson. He’s averaged over a point-per-game since January. (Columbus Post-Dispatch)

Alex Ovechkin is averaging more minutes this year than any other year since 2010-11. Can the 33-year-old continue to get that kind of ice time? (Washington Post)

• For a talented team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, a salary cap increase could be huge. (Tampa Times)

• Having a sibling in the NHL is rare, but three members of the Minnesota Wild have brothers playing on other teams. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.