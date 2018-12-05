PHT Morning Skate: Seattle’s bright future; Ovechkin’s big minutes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkin really believes that an NHL team will thrive in Seattle. “If you want hockey to really be the sport that endures for the next generation, there’s no better place than Seattle, because we’re the place that invents that future. “We have the companies today that have those employees that will not just be the fan base today, but they and their families will be the fan base of the future.” (NHL.com)

• The Seattle group will have a little more time than they thought to get everything in order, but there’s a lot of things that have to be done before the team starts playing in 2021. (Sportsnet)

• The fact that the NHL is going to Seattle is good news for everyone, but The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell believes we’ll be heading for a lockout in 2020. (The Hockey News)

• This expansion team already has a pretty good rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks. (Daily Hive)

• Keith Yandle has quietly put together one of the longest iron-man streaks in NHL history, and he doesn’t expect it to end anytime soon. (Sports Illustrated)

• How has Tom Wilson done since coming back from his long suspension? Here’s his progress report. (txhthockey)

• Check out episode two of “Desert Gold,” which focuses on how Vegas caught hockey fever. (Top)

• What moves should Chuck Fletcher consider now that he’s GM of the Flyers? NBC Sports Philly outlines it for you. (NBC Sports Philly)

• 2018 has been very kind to Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson. He’s averaged over a point-per-game since January. (Columbus Post-Dispatch)

• Alex Ovechkin is averaging more minutes this year than any other year since 2010-11. Can the 33-year-old continue to get that kind of ice time? (Washington Post)

• For a talented team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, a salary cap increase could be huge. (Tampa Times)

• Having a sibling in the NHL is rare, but three members of the Minnesota Wild have brothers playing on other teams. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.