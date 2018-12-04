More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Matthews’ spectacular overtime winner gives Maple Leafs fifth straight win

By Scott BilleckDec 4, 2018, 10:42 PM EST
2 Comments

Auston Matthews has a flair for the dramatic, doesn’t he?

We’ll talk about his first goal of the game — his 14th in 14 games this season — in a bit, but it was his overtime winner that was especially special as the Toronto Maple Leafs saw off the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 win on NBCSN on Tuesday.

We’ve gotten used to Matthews scoring timely goals, and his snapping wrist shot off a quick two drag from the top of the left circle that went bar down past Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark with 2.7 seconds left in overtime is right up there with his best.

Just watch it happen:

Make that 15 goals in 14 games for Matthews and five goals and two assists in three games since missing 14 games with a shoulder injury. The only limit that there seems to be with Matthews and his goal and point totals this season rest in his health.

Matthews already scored a highlight reel goal earlier in the game, grabbing a puck out of the air, gently nestling down onto his stick and then wrapping it around the Sabres’ goal and into the back of the net.

Cheat codes, I say. Cheat codes.

Whatever the sorcery is, it’s helped the Maple Leafs to a five-game winning streak — three points back of the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning (who etched out a 6-5 win on Tuesday to push their own win streak to four games).

For the Sabres, it’s their fourth straight loss and a continuation of a lesson that, in hockey, everything is finite.

A week ago, the Sabres won their 10th straight game much to the surprise of literally everyone in the hockey world. Skip ahead seven days and the Sabres are now reeling in four successive defeats.

You could have made the case prior to the game that Toronto had the upper hand coming in. Buffalo lost their third straight game on Monday in a tight 2-1 decision against the Nashville Predators.

But Buffalo performed admirably in the game and deserved the point they got.

Jack Eichel, known to have his own flair for the dramatic, single-handedly pull the Sabres into the lead in the third period after entering the frame down 2-1.

The Sabres peppered Fredrik Anderen at times, putting up 41 shots in the game.

Linus Ullmark had to be special at the other end of the ice, too, but there was no stopping some of the shots he faced — Matthews overtime winner being one of them — and this play right out of NHL 19 being another.

What Tuesday’s game confirmed is that a seven-game series between both of these clubs would be quite the treat for the hockey world.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Golden Knights’ Reaves ejected after blindside hit on Capitals’ Wilson

NBC Sports Washington
By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2018, 12:13 AM EST
2 Comments

Yes, you read that right.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves did his best Tom Wilson impression in front of the man himself against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. And the result was much the same.

Reaves drilled Wilson as Wilson was looking the other way following a pass attempt. The hit from Reaves sent Wilson’s helmet flying in the air. Wilson hit the ice hard and appeared to hit his head on the way down.

NBC Sports Washington has the video here:

Reaves was assessed a five-minute major for interference and handed a game misconduct on top of it. He’s also likely going to be hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety over the next couple of days.

Wilson needed to be helped off and was ruled out for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

Wilson was involved in a controversial hit last week after he laid a blindside hit of his own on New Jersey Devils forward Brett Seney. Wilson was ejected from the game but was not subject to further discipline.

Wilson has been suspended four times in the past 15 months.

Reaves and Wilson already had a thing going in the game.

In the clip below, Reaves steps into the path of an oncoming Wilson and then proceeds to laugh in his face, this after drilling Wilson seconds earlier.

Wilson took Reaves down in the first period with a big hit of his own.

Still a lot of hate between these two teams and it’s safe to say that Reaves and Wilson haven’t seen the last of each other.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Patric Hornqvist scores Penguins’ fastest hat trick on hat night

By Adam GretzDec 4, 2018, 11:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH — Patric Hornqvist had a pretty simple explanation for how he was able to score three goals in just 2:47 during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, setting a franchise record for fastest hat trick.

Just shoot the puck.

Even if you do not know exactly where it’s going.

“The two last ones, they were lucky ones,” said Hornqvist when talking about his record-setting night, which also happened to come on free hat night at PPG Paints Arena.

“You Just have one of those days sometimes when the puck is just coming right on your stick and you don’t think, you just shoot it. If you don’t know where it’s going I don’t think the goalie does either.”

Just read that last sentence again and marvel at it. “If you don’t know where it’s going I don’t think the goalie does either.” It may not be you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” but it is still pretty good.

It also worked for Hornqvist and the Penguins and helped lift them to a much-needed win just when it once again looked like things were going to start slipping away from them.

Entering the night having lost back-to-back games, with one of them coming against this same Avalanche team less than a week ago, they allowed an early three-goal lead to evaporate in less than five minutes during a sloppy second period where they gave up their league-worst seventh shorthanded goal of the season.

Based on what we have seen from the Penguins this season it would have been easy to conclude the game was going to get away from them at that point to continue what has been one of their worst starts to a season in more than a decade.

That was when Hornqvist took over.

The same power play unit that contributed to the blown lead in the second period, came through and regained the lead at the 6:11 mark of the third period when Hornqvist scored his first goal of the night. It came on a very Hornqvist-like play as he banged in a loose puck from right in front of the net in one of those “garbage” areas he is known for always being in.

His last two — the lucky ones — came on lower percentage, long distance shots that managed to sneak through Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov.

His hat trick broke a team record that was previously owned by, of all people, Nils Ekman.

Only 20 players in NHL history have recorded a faster hat trick.

Hornqvist, who was wearing one of the giveaway hats in his post-game media session, said the win could be a “turning point” in the Penguins’ season. If that turns out to be the case it would be pretty fitting that he was the player at the center of it. Just a couple of weeks ago after one of their early losses he was the one that said it could only take just “one shift” to turn the season around.

Maybe this was it, and maybe it wasn’t, but no matter how tough things have been for the Penguins at different times this season, or how bad they have looked in certain games, Hornqvist has always been one of the players they know is going to be bringing an A-plus effort on every shift of every game. He is a constant thorn in the side of opposing defenders and goalies around the net, and has been one of the team’s most important players since he was acquired before the start of the 2014-15 season.

“I’m just thrilled for him,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan after the game. “He’s just a terrific person and a great teammate, and his positive energy is just so evident when he is around our group. On a night like tonight we’re thrilled for him. He plays the game so hard, he takes so many cross-checks, he goes to the dirty areas, he competes and battles, he just wants to win and he’s such a competitive guy and I thought tonight he had a great night for us. We are thrilled he got the hat trick.”

With Tuesday’s win the Penguins are still two points out of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division with a few teams ahead of them, but they are 4-2-2 in their past eight games, having collected 10 out of a possible 16 points during that stretch.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Maple Leafs, Sabres meet in Atlantic Division clash

By Sean LeahyDec 4, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tonight’s matchup features two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs are riding a four-game winning streak and are 11-3-0 in their past 14 games, while the Sabres have dropped three straight, including a 2-1 loss last night to Nashville.

After missing 14 games with a shoulder injury, Auston Matthews has three goals and an assist in two games since his return. Matthews has 13 goals in 13 games this season, the best goals per game mark of any player in the league. Toronto native Jeff Skinner has been electric for Buffalo this season, leading the Sabres with 20 goals (t-2nd in NHL). He had just 24 goals all last season with Carolina and played in all 82 games.

This will be the first of four meetings between these clubs this season. They will also meet in Toronto on Feb. 25 and March 3, before ending their regular season series on March 20 in Buffalo. The Leafs and Sabres have alternated wins and losses over the past six meetings.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
Where: KeyBank Center
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Maple Leafs-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MAPLE LEAFS
Zach HymanJohn TavaresMitch Marner
Patrick Marleau – Auston Matthews – Kasperi Kapanen
Par LindholmNazem KadriConnor Brown
Tyler EnnisFrederik GauthierAndreas Johnsson

Morgan RiellyRon Hainsey
Jake GardinerNikita Zaitsev
Travis DermottIgor Ozhiganov

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

SABRES
Jeff Skinner – Jack EichelSam Reinhart
Tage ThompsonCasey MittelstadtKyle Okposo
Remi ElieEvan RodriguesVladimir Sobotka
Patrik BerglundJohan LarssonZemgus Girgensons

Rasmus DahlinZach Bogosian
Lawrence PilutRasmus Ristolainen
Nathan BeaulieuCasey Nelson

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Red Wings aren’t mad at Mantha for fighting, breaking hand

By James O'BrienDec 4, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
4 Comments

In the rare hockey fight featuring a player who normally uses their hands to score goals, there’s a tug-of-war. On one hand, you cringe at the risks of said hands being broken. On the other, you have to acknowledge the natural danger of the sport, not to mention the emotions that come from sticking up for your teammates.

Such thoughts come to mind when you consider Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha, who will miss four-to-six weeks after breaking his hand in a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth.

(You can watch that fight in the video above.)

Sure, there’s the inclination to wish that someone else might have taken care of that dirty work after Dylan Larkin absorbed a hard hit, but can you really blame Mantha? As MLive.com’s Ansar Khan reports, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill certainly did not.

“There’s inherent risk in playing hockey, there’s inherent risk in getting into a fight,” Blashill said. “He was sticking up for Larkin, who got his head run against the boards. I know this, he’d do it again. And I’m good with him doing it again. We want to make sure we’re sticking up for each other. You’re not going anywhere at any time if you got a team that’s selfish and doesn’t care about each other.”

If you want to get into the weeds, you can quibble a bit with Blashill’s further points. He compared fighting to blocking shots or taking a hit to make a play. That might be pushing it just a touch, as those events are more attuned with the moment-to-moment functions of actually playing the sport, while sticking up for your teammate is often a combination of a sheer, guttural reaction and also “sending a message.” Theoretically, you don’t literally need to fight to thwart a scoring chance or advance the puck down the ice.

But, overall, it’s tough to get too mad at Mantha … although, seriously, the Red Wings might want to at least consider talking to him about taking that step.

After all, this isn’t actually his first injury stemming from a fight. As Khan recalls, Mantha’s 2016-17 season ended after he broke his finger in a March 2017 fight with Luke Witkowski:

As a large human (listed at 6-foot-5, 225 lbs.), one can understand why Mantha would be especially willing to drop the gloves. It might be tough to discourage him from doing so, although you could also conjure images of all the goals he missed out on in late 2016-17, and now these five-to-six weeks.

Of course, there’s a cynical reason for the Red Wings to shrug their shoulders now, while maybe convincing him to change course later: they might be that much more likely to lose games with Mantha on the shelf.

While this has been a hit-or-miss season for Mantha (nine goals, 14 points in 27 games), he’s one of Detroit’s most important forwards. Perhaps injuries like these will cajole the Red Wings into further embracing their at-times-reluctant rebuild, maybe by not re-signing Jimmy Howard and instead selling off aging players for future assets? At this point, any excuse helps.

Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Avalanche ended up being quite costly for the Red Wings, primarily when punches were thrown. Not only did they lose Mantha to this injury, but Tyler Bertuzzi was also suspended two games for this incident:

Fighting simply hasn’t been friendly to the Red Wings lately. In Mantha’s case, it at least felt like an unforced error, even though the results ended up being far more painful (literally and figuratively).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.