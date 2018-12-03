More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Unleash the furry: 34,798 teddy bears fly as Hershey Bears set world record

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Last week we talked about the opening of Teddy Bear Toss season, and the goodness continued on Sunday night in historic fashion.

The fans of the AHL’s Hershey Bears delivered during the team’s Teddy Bear Toss night. Following Riley Barber’s first period goal, the Giant Center crowd unleashed the furry and let the bears fly.

When it was all said and done and the bears were counted up, the Hershey fans helped set a world record with a grand total of 34,798. The previous record holders were the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, who collected 28,815 in 2015. The Hitmen, by the way, will hold their Teddy Bear Toss Night this upcoming Sunday, so the challenge has been laid down for the Saddledome crowd.

AHL

According to the Bears, over 30 local charities will receive the bears for distribution, which is just another reason why this is the best promotion in sports. Hockey, teddy bears, throwing soft plushy toys on the ice, and people are helped out in the end.

It was a pretty good night for all bears involved. First, you had the Teddy Bear Toss world record and then the Hershey Bears went out and topped the Binghamton Devils 6-3.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

NHL Board of Governors to vote on Seattle expansion

Seattle Hockey Partners
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

By STEPHEN WHYNO (AP Hockey Writer)

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Seattle is one step away from landing an NHL franchise.

Team and city executives have already secured more than 30,000 season-ticket deposits, got an arena plan passed through local government and wowed the executive committee of owners. It all pays off Tuesday when the NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve Seattle as the home of the league’s 32nd franchise.

”Seattle’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the country,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently. ”It gives us a geographic balance. It creates a nice geographic rivalry with Vancouver. I know Vancouver’s particularly excited about the possibility. The ownership group, the plans for the arena – it’s all of the above. It’s never one factor. If you’re going to have a successful expansion application, all of the bases need to be touched and all of them need to be checked off as being appropriate and right.”

Timing is the only question.

Renovations to the downtown arena that will be the team’s home are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020. The uncertainty could lead the NHL to leave the door open to a 2020 or 2021 start or push it back just to be safe.

”Right now everything we’ve done is kind of geared toward 2020,” Seattle Hockey Partners senior adviser Dave Tippett said. ”If we can do it in 2020 (we will), but the other thing is you don’t want to start it being a month on the road or something, either.”

It’s more about when than if, given the success of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion and the $650 million the new owners will pay to join. Seattle is the largest U.S. city without a major winter sports team since the NBA’s SuperSonics left in 2008 and it gives the NHL another big TV market.

”It’s a big city now. It’s a relatively wealthy place. There’s an awful lot going on between Boeing and the whole computer industry and all the rest of that stuff,” NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said. ”It nests very nicely with the teams that are already in the Pacific Northwest. And it gives us 32, which gives us the balance that you would want. In addition to that, when you’re looking at markets, if you really want to be a North American league, you want to be in the markets that matter when you can figure out a way to do it, and Seattle is certainly one of those.”

Tippett could feel the excitement building when he was back in Arizona over the Thanksgiving holiday, noting that people told him on the golf course they hoped Seattle would get a team.

The board’s executive committee voted unanimously in October to push the expansion bid forward and Bettman said he anticipated the full board doing the same. Approval requires a three-quarters vote.

”This can work long term,” Seattle Hockey President and CEO Tod Leiweke said. ”We have the right building plan, we have the support from the city, the fans are there.”

Fans will be watching Tuesday morning at a Seattle tavern when the board is expected to give final approval. Next steps will include moving forward on arena and practice facility plans and piecing together a hockey operations department that Tippett will likely be in charge of.

Before considering expansion, the board opens its annual two-day December meeting Monday with updates on the state of the league’s business and hockey operations. The board is also expected to be briefed on collective bargaining talks and the tentative settlement of a concussion lawsuit involving retired players.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Nylander ‘can’t wait’ to play; Goalies struggling

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 3, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkin is convinced that the arena renovation will be completed in time for 2020. (The Hockey News)

William Nylander is excited to get back to the Toronto Maple Leafs. “I can’t wait to be back. It has been a crazy ride. I wish it would have been done earlier, but I’m very happy to be back with the best fans in the league. I’m very excited.” (Toronto Sun)

• The Chicago Blackhawks are planning to go “all in” to get forward Artemi Panarin back. (Daily Herald)

• The Preds will be without leading scorer Filip Forsberg for four-to-six weeks because of an upper-body injury. (NHL.com)

• The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Ice Hockey team has inspired change after the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred at the school. (Sports Illustrated)

Jamie Benn‘s improved play has helped put the Dallas Stars back in the playoff picture. (Dallas Morning News)

• Moving to Toronto helped the Hughes brothers develop their passion for hockey. (Toronto Sun)

• A lot of the teams around the NHL are getting terrible goaltending this season. But why is that? (Yahoo)

• Despite the fact that doctors said former enforcer Todd Ewen didn’t have CTE, a new analysis proved that he did. (New York Times)

Brady Tkachuk has already developed into one of the best net-front players in the NHL. (The Point)

• The closer you look at Kevin Shattenkirk‘s game, the more you realize it’s a bit messy. (Blue Seat Blogs)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Quick gets first win, Aberg nets two in epic Ducks comeback

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckDec 3, 2018, 1:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Quick needs to be eating for free for the rest of the year — his teammates owe him that after Sunday’s performance.

Alec Martinez, who scored the eventual game-winner late in the third period, told the Fox Sports broadcast that without Quick on Sunday, the Kings wouldn’t have been in contention to win the game if not for Quick. Truer words have never been spoken.

Quick made 34 saves — many of them coming in the ridiculous variety — including 14 in the third period and a couple when the Carolina Hurricanes were enjoying a 5-on-3 in the third.

It all adds up to Quick’s 50th shutout, and consequently, Quick’s first win of the season. He was 0-4-1 in five starts heading into Sunday after battling injuries and while playing on a poor team.

2. Semyon Varlamov, Colorado Avalanche

It’s not always Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in Colorado (OK, it is most of the time). And while that line combined for every possible point (six) on both of Colorado’s goals in the game, it was Varlamov’s 24 saves that ensured that the Avs walked away from this one unscathed in a 2-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

The shutout was Varlamov’s first of the year (and 24th for his career) and he’s rocking a 9-5-0 record with a .930 save percentage in 19 games played.

The Avs have an 11-game point streak going.

3. Pontus Aberg, Anaheim Ducks

Unwanted in Nashville and then again in Edmonton, Aberg has found a home with the Ducks.

Before this season, Aberg only ever amassed a paltry two goals in each of the three seasons he played parts in before. As of the conclusion of Sunday’s game, Aberg has more than quadrupled that total with nine.

Two of those goals came Sunday with one being the 6-5 goal after the Ducks made history and clawed back from a four-goal deficit. Aberg has 14 points on the season, six more than his previous career-high with many games to come.

Other notable performances:

  • Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers — The Rangers didn’t win the game and they blew a 3-0 third-period lead, but none of that matters when it comes to Lundqvist who, if he wasn’t in the Rangers’ crease on Sunday, the scoreline may have hit double digits for the Winnipeg Jets. Lundqvist made several ridiculous saves, fitting of the man nicknamed the ‘King’. The Jets outshot the Rangers 42-19 in the game, including 8-2 in the overtime frame. Lundqvist was simply superb.

Highlights of the night

Here’s one from Quick:

Here’s another:

Here’s Shea Weber breaking Martin Jones‘ stick with a one-timer:

Here’s one of those Lundqvist saves:

Aberg’s winner, but watch the deft touch by Ryan Getzlaf:

Factoids

Scores

Ducks 6, Capitals 5

Jets 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Flames 3, Blackhawks 2

Sharks 3, Kings 1

Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0

Kings 2, Hurricanes 0

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Chris Kunitz ejected after elbow to head

Sportsnet
By Scott BilleckDec 2, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
8 Comments

It sure feels like there’s been a lot of game misconducts for dastardly things this weekend.

The latest comes on Sunday night after Chicago Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz got his elbow up into the face of Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic in the second period.

Here’s the tape:

Kunitz was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Hamonic was bloodied on the play and had to leave the game to get fixed up. He was able to return later in the period.

The ordeal proved costly for the Blackhawks, who surrendered two goals on the ensuing penalty.

Other ejections this weekend include:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck