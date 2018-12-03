More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi facing discpline after punching Calvert from bench

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will have a disciplinary hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday for an incident that happened in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The incident in question was Bertuzzi removing his glove and punching Avalanche forward Matt Calvert during a scrum.

It all started when Calvert was hit into the Red Wings’ bench, resulting in several players grabbing hold of him and restraining him from getting back into the play. As Calvert tried to force his way free, he speared his stick into the bench. More players then grabbed hold of him and Bertuzzi delivered a bare-fisted punch to his head.

Here is the sequence.

It is important to note that when the DoPS announced the hearing they did not say he was offered an in-person hearing, meaning Bertuzzi can not be suspended for more than five games if he is suspended at all.

Is that enough? Does Larkin deserve something for his role? Should Calvert’s spear be overlooked? The answer to the first question is almost certainly no, it is not enough for sucker-punching a restrained player in the head from the bench.

Given that no other hearings were announced it seems Larkin and Calvert will not be disciplined.

The Avalanche won the game 2-0 thanks to two more goals from their top line.

Chuck Fletcher set to take over as Flyers GM: Reports

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2018, 1:35 PM EST
Chuck Fletcher will be announced as the team’s new general manager this week, replacing Ron Hextall, who was fired on Nov. 26. According to the Courier Post and Philly.com, a Wednesday press conference has been set to formally introduce him.

The New Jersey Devils had employed Fletcher as a senior advisor this season, and when Hextall was fired the Flyers asked for permission to interview the 51-year-old, who was considered the front-runner. Team president Paul Holmgren said last week that the new GM would be from outside of the organization and someone who has a “bias for action,” a shot at Hextall’s desire to remain patient and not make irrational moves in the face of tough times.

Fletcher, who did not have his contract renewed last April following nine years with the Minnesota Wild, takes over a Flyers team out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture and with a number of decisions that need to be made.

• How aggressive will Fletcher be to implement change? Hextall’s patience didn’t mesh with the vision the Flyers’ brass had for the team, and as they kept sinking down the standings and goaltenders continued getting injured, there was no big move made. In fact, Hextall really didn’t make any blockbusters during his tenure. Among his notable moves in Minnesota, Fletcher did acquire the likes of Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, Jason Pominville and Devan Dubnyk through trades. He did, of course, sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to those massive 13-year contracts and dealt Brent Burns and Nick Leddy away. (He picked up Coyle through that Burns deal, at least.)

• Can he fix the goaltending situation? The Flyers have used five goalies through 25 games, the most by any NHL team this season. Carter Hart, 20, is the future in net, but he still needs time to develop in the AHL before being handed the reins. Stop me if you’ve heard this before but there currently is no answer in goal in Philadelphia. Solving that problem should be atop Fletcher’s to-do list.

• Will Dave Hakstol last? “I hate to say Dave Hakstol’s fate is in the next GM’s hands but it is,” said Holmgren last week. “I’m not going to make that decision.” An 11-12-2 start as December gets rolling isn’t an ideal way to make playoff dreams become a reality. There are certainly names out on the coaching market — Joel Quenneville, Todd McLellan, Alain Vigneault — and you’d expect given all the talk from upper management they’re going to be aggressive to make improvements up and down the team. Replacing Hakstol might be a costly decision, but the Flyers have never been an organization to shy away from splashing the cash.

• What is the future of Wayne Simmonds? The 30-year-old forward is in the final year of his contract. With the addition of James van Riemsdyk and the need to extend restricted free agents Ivan Provorov, Scott Laughton, Travis Sandheim and Travis Konecny this summer, there may not be enough salary cap space to keep Simmonds, who was acquired as part of the Mike Richards trade in 2011.

In Fletcher’s nine seasons with the Wild, he went through four head coaches and the team made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times, managing to get out of the opening round only twice.

The Flyers haven’t won a playoff series since 2012. Let the fun begin.

Can Sharks build off impressive win?

By Joey AlfieriDec 3, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
When the San Jose Sharks acquired Erik Karlsson from Ottawa, many expected them to be the team to beat in the Western Conference. They’ve been far from terrible for the most part, but prior to Sunday’s 3-1 win in Montreal they had been struggling pretty badly.

The win over the Canadiens came at an opportune time because it allowed them to salvage two more points during a road trip that wasn’t so fruitful. The Sharks came into the game having gone 0-3-1 on a trip that took them to Vegas, Buffalo, Toronto and Ottawa. Thankfully for head coach Peter DeBoer, his team saved their most complete performance for the last game, as they dominated the Habs for most of Sunday’s clash.

“The tone was, ‘We can figure this out, we have the team to win games in this League,'” San Jose forward Logan Couture said, per NHL.com. “It takes a full buy-in from everyone to do things right and I think tonight is a step in that direction. I thought we did a lot of the little things well (on Sunday).

“We got in shooting lanes, we played hard, you know, we were hard on the walls. I think we can still do a better job at getting pucks out in the third when they pinched down a bunch of times, but we’ll take the win.”

San Jose is now sitting in third place in the Pacific Division behind Calgary (three points) and Anaheim (two points). So as inconsistent as they’ve been, they only find themselves three points away from the top. On the down side, Dallas and Minnesota, who are in Wild Card positions right now, are breathing down the Sharks’ neck. Vegas, who is on the outside looking in, is only two points back of San Jose.

The Sharks have found a way to be effective on special teams, but they need some work at even strength. Their power play currently ranks 11th in the NHL at 22.8 percent and their penalty kill is second at 88.5 percent. Both units have done their part. At even strength though, the Sharks are 16th in goals for, with 60, and they’re 29th in goals against, with 72. That last number will have to change if they’re going to be serious contenders in the West.

Sure, the goaltending from Martin Jones and Aaron Dell has to be better, but teams have found a way to pounce on their high-danger scoring chances against the Sharks. San Jose gets their share of high-danger scoring opportunities, but they’ve also allowed to score a league-high 43 goals from high-danger areas, per Natural Stat Trick. That’s an issue. The Sharks typically get more opportunities from dangerous areas, but they’re being outscored 43-28 on those chances this season. They need to find a way to limit the degree of quality looks that teams are getting against them.

On a positive note, Jones came up with a solid 40-save performance against Montreal, but the team in front of him limited the obvious scoring chances. That’s not to say that he wasn’t forced to make big saves because he did. They need to find a way to keep this going.

If they can tighten up and build off the win in Montreal, they should be able to emerge as a serious threat in the second half of the year. That’s a big “if” though.

The Sharks will return home for one game against Carolina on Tuesday night before heading back on the road for back-to-back games in Arizona and Dallas on Friday and Saturday. They’ll then play six of their following eight games at the Shark tank, where they’re 8-3-2.

NHL Board of Governors to vote on Seattle expansion

Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
By STEPHEN WHYNO (AP Hockey Writer)

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Seattle is one step away from landing an NHL franchise.

Team and city executives have already secured more than 30,000 season-ticket deposits, got an arena plan passed through local government and wowed the executive committee of owners. It all pays off Tuesday when the NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve Seattle as the home of the league’s 32nd franchise.

”Seattle’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the country,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently. ”It gives us a geographic balance. It creates a nice geographic rivalry with Vancouver. I know Vancouver’s particularly excited about the possibility. The ownership group, the plans for the arena – it’s all of the above. It’s never one factor. If you’re going to have a successful expansion application, all of the bases need to be touched and all of them need to be checked off as being appropriate and right.”

Timing is the only question.

Renovations to the downtown arena that will be the team’s home are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020. The uncertainty could lead the NHL to leave the door open to a 2020 or 2021 start or push it back just to be safe.

”Right now everything we’ve done is kind of geared toward 2020,” Seattle Hockey Partners senior adviser Dave Tippett said. ”If we can do it in 2020 (we will), but the other thing is you don’t want to start it being a month on the road or something, either.”

It’s more about when than if, given the success of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion and the $650 million the new owners will pay to join. Seattle is the largest U.S. city without a major winter sports team since the NBA’s SuperSonics left in 2008 and it gives the NHL another big TV market.

”It’s a big city now. It’s a relatively wealthy place. There’s an awful lot going on between Boeing and the whole computer industry and all the rest of that stuff,” NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said. ”It nests very nicely with the teams that are already in the Pacific Northwest. And it gives us 32, which gives us the balance that you would want. In addition to that, when you’re looking at markets, if you really want to be a North American league, you want to be in the markets that matter when you can figure out a way to do it, and Seattle is certainly one of those.”

Tippett could feel the excitement building when he was back in Arizona over the Thanksgiving holiday, noting that people told him on the golf course they hoped Seattle would get a team.

The board’s executive committee voted unanimously in October to push the expansion bid forward and Bettman said he anticipated the full board doing the same. Approval requires a three-quarters vote.

”This can work long term,” Seattle Hockey President and CEO Tod Leiweke said. ”We have the right building plan, we have the support from the city, the fans are there.”

Fans will be watching Tuesday morning at a Seattle tavern when the board is expected to give final approval. Next steps will include moving forward on arena and practice facility plans and piecing together a hockey operations department that Tippett will likely be in charge of.

Before considering expansion, the board opens its annual two-day December meeting Monday with updates on the state of the league’s business and hockey operations. The board is also expected to be briefed on collective bargaining talks and the tentative settlement of a concussion lawsuit involving retired players.

Unleash the furry: 34,798 teddy bears fly as Hershey Bears set world record

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Last week we talked about the opening of Teddy Bear Toss season, and the goodness continued on Sunday night in historic fashion.

The fans of the AHL’s Hershey Bears delivered during the team’s Teddy Bear Toss night. Following Riley Barber’s first period goal, the Giant Center crowd unleashed the furry and let the bears fly.

When it was all said and done and the bears were counted up, the Hershey fans helped set a world record with a grand total of 34,798. The previous record holders were the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, who collected 28,815 in 2015. The Hitmen, by the way, will hold their Teddy Bear Toss Night this upcoming Sunday, so the challenge has been laid down for the Saddledome crowd.

AHL

According to the Bears, over 30 local charities will receive the bears for distribution, which is just another reason why this is the best promotion in sports. Hockey, teddy bears, throwing soft plushy toys on the ice, and people are helped out in the end.

It was a pretty good night for all bears involved. First, you had the Teddy Bear Toss world record and then the Hershey Bears went out and topped the Binghamton Devils 6-3.

