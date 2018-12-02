More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Boedker shines in Karlsson’s return; Weber’s big game

By Adam GretzDec 2, 2018, 1:34 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mikkel Boedker, Ottawa Senators. It was a big day in Ottawa as Erik Karlsson, one of the best players (arguably the best) to ever wear a Senators uniform returned for the first time as a visitor. In the end, it was Mikkel Boedker that ended up stealing the spotlight on Saturday with a four-point effort in the Senators’ 6-2 win over Karlsson and the Sharks. The Senators acquired Boedker over the summer in their other big trade with the Sharks when they sent Mike Hoffman to San Jose as part of their ongoing rebuild. His performance on Saturday snapped what had been a four-game point-less streak and was just his third multi-point game of the season.

2. Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens. He has only played two games this season but Shea Weber has already made a huge impact on the ice for the Montreal Canadiens. After recording 25 minutes, 13 total shot attempts, and an assist in his 2018-19 debut, he had an even better game on Saturday night by scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Canadiens.

3. Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes. The Arizona Coyotes won their third consecutive game on Saturday night by crushing the St. Louis Blues, 6-1. Clayton Keller was the big star in this one with a goal and two assists, one of which was an absolute beauty to set up Alex Goligoski. One of the NHL’s top rookies a year ago, Keller is now up to eight goals and 10 assists in his first 25 games this season. With a 12-11-2 record the Coyotes are significantly ahead of where they were at this time a season ago. They did not win their 12th game of the 2017-18 season until Jan. 22, so there are definitely big steps being taken in Arizona.

Other big performances on Saturday

— The New York Islanders made quite a return to the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday by rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2. After allowing the Blue Jackets to jump out to a 2-0 lead, the Islanders scored two goals during a five-minute stretch in the second period to tie the game, setting the stage for a Casey Cizikas game-winner in the third period.

— Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald is not really known for his offense but he recorded three assists in their 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— Starting goalie Ben Bishop returned to the lineup and stopped 24 out of 25 shots in the Dallas Stars’ 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

— With Wililam Nylander finally signed to a six-year contract and Auston Matthews back in the lineup we are about to see the firepower of a fully armed and operational Toronto Maple Leafs team. They were 5-3 winners against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night with Matthews scoring his 13th goal of the season. He is averaging a goal per game this season and is now up to 20 total points. He has four points (including three goals) in two games since returning to the lineup.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in their 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Mikko Koskinen improved to 8-2-1 for the Edmonton Oilers with a 31-save effort against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Highlights of the Night

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils played one of the best overtime periods of the season on Saturday night. Keith Kinkaid made some incredible saves for the Devils, but Mark Scheifele made the play of the game when he stole the puck from Nico Hischier, collected his own rebound, and scored the game-winning goal.

Connor McDavid played big minutes and scored another highlight reel goal as the Edmonton Oilers improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.

Factoids

Brayden Point scored his 19th goal of the season to complete a huge comeback for the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also his 15th game-winning goal since the start of the 2017-18 season. No one in the NHL has more since then.

The Nashville Predators had quite the start on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was another tough game for the Blackhawks, and especially defenseman Duncan Keith as he was ejected and assessed 27 penalty minutes in only four minutes of ice-time.

 

Scores

Ottawa Senators 6, San Jose Sharks 2

Dallas Stars 2, Vancouver Canucks 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Minnesota Wild 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Boston Bruins 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, New York Rangers 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 4, New Jersey Devils 3 (OT)

New York Islanders 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Arizona Coyotes 6, St. Louis Blues 1

Nashville Predators 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Edmonton Oilers 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Adam Gretz

McDavid scores another stunner, Oilers win again under Hitchcock

By Adam GretzDec 2, 2018, 12:52 AM EST
Don’t look now but the Edmonton Oilers are starting to put together a little bit of a run in the Pacific Division since turning the team over to Ken Hitchcock.

Their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night improved their record to 4-1-1 since the coaching change. This latest win featured another huge performance from team captain Connor McDavid as he logged close to 24 minutes of ice-time, recorded eight shots on goal, and scored his 14th goal of the season.

The goal was yet another highlight reel play to add to his already extensive library of highlight reel plays.

Have a look.

He just makes other NHL players look slow every single night.

[Related: Hitchcock’s first big change for Oilers — More McDavid and Draisaitl]

The big thing about this game is it continued the trend that has been happening since Hitchcock took over where he has leaned heavily on McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to play as many minutes as possible. This was another game where they each played around 24 minutes, while they both played 25 minutes in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Overall their ice time has spiked under Hitchcock. It is hard to argue with the results.

Thanks to this little hot streak the Oilers now sit just a single point behind the Golden Knights in the standings with two games in hand, while they are just one point out of a playoff spot in the Pacific Division (again, with games in hand on pretty much everyone they are chasing).

The team still has its flaws and areas that desperately need to be addressed before it can become a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. But as long as it has McDavid and Draisaitl in the lineup and those two are able to carry the play for more than a third of the game it is going to at least have a chance to win on most nights.

That is at least progress over what they looked like earlier this season and most of the 2017-18 season.

Adam Gretz

 

Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith takes out frustrations, gets ejected

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
Duncan Keith had a very short, but very eventful, Saturday night for the Chicago Blackhawks.

He was ejected and assessed 27 penalty minutes in the first period of their game in Nashville after taking out a lot of frustration on the Predators and anyone else that happened to get in his way.

Maybe it was the fact his team was already trailing by three goals in the first 10 minutes, or because he had just been hit from behind and driven in to the boards by Miikka Salomaki.

Most likely it was a combination of the two, but it all resulted in this mini-brawl that also featured an undercard of Alex DeBrincat vs. Matt Irwin.

The result of that exchange was Keith being assessed a two-minute minor for roughing, five minutes for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct, and a game misconduct.

He only played four minutes before he was ejected.

DeBrincat and Irwin were both given five-minute majors for fighting, while Salomaki was not penalized for the initial hit that angered Keith.

All of that put together gave Nashville a seven-minute power play. Chicago did get a shorthanded goal from Brandon Saad to cut the deficit to two, but Craig Smith responded with a power play goal to help Nashville regain its three-goal lead before the end of the period.

Entering play on Saturday the Blackhawks were just 3-6-2 since firing coach Joel Quenneville. The previous two games — losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets — were especially ugly. This one did not get off to a much better start.

Adam Gretz

Nylander, Maple Leafs agree to six-year, $41.4M extension

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
With minutes to go before the 5 p.m. ET signing deadline, the William Nylander contract drama came to an end.

Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a six-year pact worth $41.4M. According to the team, because he’s signing two months into the season his salary cap hit for 2018-19 will be $10.2M. Here’s a full breakdown:

Come July 2, 2019, Nylander becomes a pretty attractive trade piece to other teams who want to take advantage of a potentially cap-strapped Maple Leafs team.

The deal also includes a 10-team no-trade cause in the final year, per McKenzie. He was ineligible for one in the first five years of the contract.

Had Nylander not signed by Saturday’s deadline he would have been ineligible play in the NHL for the rest of the season and the Maple Leafs would have retained the restricted free agent’s rights.

“We think Willie is going to be here and we think Willie is going to be here for a long time,” said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock this week. “We think he is going to be a career Leaf. That’s what we think. That’s what we believe.”

In 185 games with the Maple Leafs, Nylander has scored 48 goals and recorded 135 points. He’ll be a nice addition to the NHL’s fourth-highest scoring team (93 goals) as they continue to eye a Stanley Cup run this spring.

Reports had the negotiations falling somewhere between a bridge deal for about three years and a longer-term extension of six, which they settled on. Nylander had been skating with European teams while both sides tried working on a deal.

That’s now one contract down and a few more big ones to go for general manager Kyle Dubas. Next summer Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Kasperi Kapanen are the team’s big name RFAs who need new deals, and Jake Gardiner will be unrestricted. It will be interesting to see if any of them are tough negotiations like Nylander was and how that affects the team’s summer plans.

————

Sean Leahy

Erik Karlsson shown plenty of love in emotional return to Ottawa

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Erik Karlsson can now finally turn the page on his move to the San Jose Sharks.

On Saturday afternoon, Karlsson returned to Canadian Tire Centre for the first time since the September trade that sent him to San Jose. After getting the solo lap treatment during warmups, the former Ottawa Senators captain was honored with a video tribute and a long ovation following the game’s first television timeout.

“I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t know this was coming up and that I haven’t been thinking about it,” Karlsson said on Friday after the team’s practice in Ottawa. “But at the same time, I’ve been trying to stay focused on the tasks that we’ve had at hand and the games that we’ve played before this game.”

(Fun note: Karlsson’s return comes on the five-year anniversary of Daniel Alfredsson’s return to Ottawa.)

Admitting he was feeling a bit anxious upon returning to the city where he grew up as an NHL player, Karlsson, who spent nine years and 627 games with the team, said he was unsure how he would be received by Senators fans. It was pretty clear that considering how things are going in that city between the fans and the team’s ownership, there was no doubt he was going to be showered with love.

“I’ve had nothing but great memories there and I’m again looking forward to creating more,” Karlsson said Friday. “[Saturday] afternoon is going to be another one of those great memories.”

MORE: As Karlsson returns to Ottawa, don’t believe the anti-hype

————

Sean Leahy