PHT Morning Skate: Fletcher the front-runner; Barkov for Selke

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The New Jersey Devils have given the Philadelphia Flyers permission to speak with Chuck Fletcher about the open GM job. Sounds like he’s the front-runner. [NBC Philadelphia]
• Who should be the next Flyers GM? Fletcher? Ron Francis? Steve Yzerman? Gritty? [ESPN]
• The Ken Hitchcock Effect is taking hold in Edmonton as the Oilers have points in three of their four games since switching coaches. [NHL.com]
• “The frightening thing about Laine and what he’s capable of as a goal scorer moving forward is that there doesn’t appear to be an identifiable ceiling at this point because of his unique shooting profile” A good look at Patrik Laine’s ability to score. [Elite Prospects]
• Why Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers should be leading the pack for the Selke Trophy. [The Point]
• In other trophy news, how about some Calder Trophy love for Ottawa Senators rookie Brady Tkachuk? [TSN]
• Tom Wilson’s return to the Washington Capitals’ lineup has come at the right time. [The Hockey News]
• The CWHL has lost a major investor as Roustan Capital is withdrawing financial support. [The Ice Garden]
• An excerpt from Curtis Joseph’s book about why the former NHL goaltender grew up in a home for the mentally ill. [Deadspin]
• Before hitting the road, the Vegas Golden Knights found a strategy for success. [Las Vegas Sun]
• Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings knows exactly what Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is going through. [Featurd]
• It’s a big-time youth movement helping fuel the Buffalo Sabres’ success. [Scotty Wazz]
• Finally, give an assist to Maple Leafs equipment manager Bobby Hastings on this goal for helping Mitch Marner get a new twig: