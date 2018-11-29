More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Fletcher the front-runner; Barkov for Selke

By Sean LeahyNov 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The New Jersey Devils have given the Philadelphia Flyers permission to speak with Chuck Fletcher about the open GM job. Sounds like he’s the front-runner. [NBC Philadelphia]

• Who should be the next Flyers GM? Fletcher? Ron Francis? Steve Yzerman? Gritty? [ESPN]

• The Ken Hitchcock Effect is taking hold in Edmonton as the Oilers have points in three of their four games since switching coaches. [NHL.com]

• “The frightening thing about Laine and what he’s capable of as a goal scorer moving forward is that there doesn’t appear to be an identifiable ceiling at this point because of his unique shooting profile” A good look at Patrik Laine’s ability to score. [Elite Prospects]

• Why Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers should be leading the pack for the Selke Trophy. [The Point]

• In other trophy news, how about some Calder Trophy love for Ottawa Senators rookie Brady Tkachuk? [TSN]

Tom Wilson’s return to the Washington Capitals’ lineup has come at the right time. [The Hockey News]

• The CWHL has lost a major investor as Roustan Capital is withdrawing financial support. [The Ice Garden]

• An excerpt from Curtis Joseph’s book about why the former NHL goaltender grew up in a home for the mentally ill. [Deadspin]

• Before hitting the road, the Vegas Golden Knights found a strategy for success. [Las Vegas Sun]

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings knows exactly what Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is going through. [Featurd]

• It’s a big-time youth movement helping fuel the Buffalo Sabres’ success. [Scotty Wazz]

• Finally, give an assist to Maple Leafs equipment manager Bobby Hastings on this goal for helping Mitch Marner get a new twig:

Sweden charges Thomas Larkin for on-ice hit of Daniel Paille

Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 9:50 AM EST
1 Comment

STOCKHOLM (AP) — British-born Italian hockey player Thomas Larkin was charged with assault for blindsiding an opponent during a game last year, a Swedish prosecutor said Thursday.

Larkin hit Daniel Paille on the ice and left the Canadian with a severe concussion.

Prosecutor Joakim Johansson said the incident took place on Nov. 7, 2017, during a game between Swedish club Brynas and German team Adler Mannheim in Gavle. Larkin was playing for the German team.

According to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press, Paille is the plaintiff. After the hit, he was taken to an emergency room at a hospital in Gavle, 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of Stockholm.

Two days after the incident, Larking apologized on Twitter.

”It wasn’t my intention to cause an injury. I wanted to put pressure on the puck carrier behind the net. I would like to apologize to Daniel Paille and I hope he is back playing soon,” Larkin wrote.

Johansson said last month’s ruling by Sweden’s Supreme Court where a Swedish hockey player was found guilty of assault for cross-checking an opponent paved the way for criminal prosecution.

Incidents on the ice in the NHL have also been brought to court, including in 2004 when Vancouver Canucks player Todd Bertuzzi was charged with assault for a sucker-punch that left Colorado’s Steve Moore with a broken neck. Bertuzzi pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and community service.

In 2000, Marty McSorley was charged with hitting Canucks player Donald Brashear with his stick. McSorley was convicted of assault with a weapon, but he received an 18-month conditional discharge, meaning no jail time and no criminal record after probation.

No date for a trial in the Larkin case was announced.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Buzzer: MacKinnon, Crosby put on a show in Colorado

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 29, 2018, 12:50 AM EST
1 Comment

Three stars

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

You can read more about a crazy night in Colorado here. The gist of it was that MacKinnon had four points, including an assist on the game-winner and an empty-net goal to seal an eventual 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. MacKinnon’s line with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog continue to run roughshod on the NHL, combining for seven points on the night as they continue to easily lead the league in terms of points by a line.

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The second half to Wednesday night’s wild affair in Denver. Crosby picked up his team and carried them after getting down 3-0 in the second period. With a minute to go in that frame, Crosby scored twice to pull the Pens to 3-2 and then completed the natural hat trick at 4:43 of the third period to pull Pittsburgh even. It wasn’t enough in the end, but Crosby showed the world why he’s still the best.

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

A month missed — 14 games — and Matthews didn’t skip a beat. AM34 had two goals and an assist as the Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks. It’s the type of performance we’ve come to expect from Matthews, who doesn’t appear to suffer from any type of rink rust. Good news for the Leafs; bad news for the rest of the league.

Highlights of the night

Crosby’s hatty:

MacKinnon’s magic:

Auston Matthews returns. Auston Matthews produces.

Factoids

Scores

Red Wings 4, Blues 3

Ducks 3, Panthers 2

Maple Leafs 5, Sharks 3

Stars 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Avalanche 6, Penguins 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Avs’ MacKinnon, Pens’ Crosby star in wild affair

By Scott BilleckNov 29, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The best line in hockey against the best player in the world.

That was the stage-setter prior to Wednesday Night Hockey between the Colorado Avalanche and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, two teams brimming with talent.

And it didn’t disappoint. Not even once.

The Avalanche won 6-3. But it’s the journey to the final scoreline that was so enthralling.

Colorado jumped out to a 3-0 lead just before the game turned 28 minutes old. Nathan MacKinnon had his hand in on two of those markers, including the one that started the onslaught off the stick of Samuel Girard and another on a pretty pass to Colin Wilson.

Pittsburgh looked every part of the team that had played the night before. The Penguins trailed by one goal three times before beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a third-period surge. From there, they had to jump on a plane, travel to Denver and face another Central Division juggernaut in the Avs.

Those Avs, meanwhile, looked like a team that, despite playing the night before in Nashville, were still riding the buzz of beating the Predators in a hard-fought 3-2 game.

Everything was looking good up until the 39-minute mark on Wednesday, too.

And then Sidney Crosby woke up.

Crosby put his team on his back in the final minute of the second, scoring twice — once at 19:08 and then again at 19:50 — to pull the Pens to within one. Crosby then needed just 4:43 to complete the natural hat trick while simultaneously completing an unlikely comeback that didn’t seem possible six minutes earlier.

The battle for Cole Harbour supremacy wasn’t finished there, though.

MacKinnon picked up his third assist of the night when Gabriel Landeskog‘s wrist shot went squirely of an ill-fated block attempt by Juuso Riikola, knuckling past Tristan Jarry to regain the lead.

Mikko Rantanen pitched in with the secondary assist, his second of the night, to give the line its sixth point in what proved to be the game-winner in a wild affair.

MacKinnon iced it with the line’s seventh point into the empty net, completing his four-point night to upstage Crosby.

The highest scoring line on the highest scoring team pulled the Avs to within one point of the Central Division summit.

Colorado is riding a six-game winning streak now and look unstoppable.

And geez, are they ever fun to watch.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bertuzzi plays hero for Detroit in win on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2018, 10:01 PM EST
1 Comment

The Detroit Red Wings needed a shot in the arm to get out of their recent funk and Tyler Bertuzzi was the man to provide the needed punch.

Bertuzzi scored twice in the game, including a goal with 6:53 remaining in the third period to make sure all the good work the Red Wings did in the second period of the game didn’t end up getting flushed away in vain while simultaneously ensuring an end to a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 defeat of the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN.

Indeed, Bertuzzi’s first of game capped off a stretch of three unanswered tallies in the first 11:04 of the second frame, with goals from Thomas Vanek and Andreas Athanasiou (a very pretty goal) preceding it.

That probably should have been enough to allow the Red Wings to snap their skid against a Blues team that has struggled even after firing Mike Yeo a couple weeks back. But as the clock ticked off the final seconds in the period, the Blues had already clawed two back through David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko.

It’s the kind of thing that happens when a couple of undisciplined penalties come back to bite you. Both Blues’ goals came on the power play, which tells you all you need to know.

Buoyed by the momentum gained to finish the second, St. Louis emerged from the intermission and tied the game up 3-3 eight minutes in through Perron’s second.

Comeback complete and 12 minutes or so to find a winner while still riding momentum’s wave.

Alas, it wasn’t in the cards for Bluenotes.

Despite their best efforts to erase the three-goal deficit (and erase the memory of an embarrassing 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in their last game on Saturday), it wasn’t to be.

Instead, it was Bertuzzi who came up with the dagger, plunging it into the Blues with just under seven minutes left.

There would be no second comeback.

The Blues had plenty of time to let the five stages of (bad loss) grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — run their course. Their comeback — the loss notwithstanding — was a good sign from a team who could have packed it in with half a game left to play.

Whether it helps St. Louis going forward is anyone’s guess.

[RELATED: How active will the Red Wings be in the trade market?]

Maybe they can pry Jimmy Howard away from the Red Wings, as reported.

Howard stopped 33-of-36 in the game to give his team a chance. Jake Allen opposite of him wasn’t as giving. He allowed four on 31 shots for unfavorable .871 save percentage.

Detroit comes away back in the saddle of their rollercoaster season. St. Louis, meanwhile, is sent back to the drawing board.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck