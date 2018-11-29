More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Long after Burns, Wild’s Dumba is top-scoring d-man in NHL

Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than seven years have passed since the Wild traded Brent Burns.

Finally, there’s a reason in Minnesota to stop wincing about dealing away one of the NHL’s most potent defensemen.

Matt Dumba leads all blue-liners in the league with 10 goals, a rate that translates to 34 scores over a full schedule. That’s a staggering pace that would crush the franchise record, set by Burns with 17 goals in 2010-11, his final season with the Wild. It’s doubtful Dumba can double that, but it’s clear that the $30 million, five-year contract the Wild gave him prior to this season was a worthy investment.

”It’s fun. I think it’s sustainable if I keep hitting the net and not try to do anything too tricked up or too special. Guys are kind of getting it to me more often and finding me more often,” Dumba said last week, after his two goals helped the Wild beat Ottawa 6-4 .

He knocked in a wrist shot from the point in the second period to make it 4-1. In the first period, he scored on power-play one-timer in the circle from a slick feed by Mikael Granlund.

”That was an absolute muffin,” Dumba said.

Dumba became just the sixth defenseman in the last 30 seasons to reach 10 goals by the 22-game mark, according to the NHL, joining Shea Weber (Nashville, 2008), Al MacInnis (St. Louis, 1997), Ray Bourque (Boston, 1995), Gary Suter (Chicago, 1995) and Jeff Brown (St. Louis, 1992).

”He’s going to score as long as he keeps shooting the puck and hitting the net because his shot is that good,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

In Minnesota’s 4-3 loss to Arizona on Tuesday night, Dumba had an assist to stretch his streak to seven straight games with at least one point. That’s tied for the team-record mark for defensemen to match Ryan Suter‘s run in 2013.

The 24-year-old Dumba, who had 14 goals and 36 assists to go with a plus-15 rating while playing all 82 games last season, when he established career highs in almost every category. The 6-foot, 184-pound Dumba was drafted in the first round in 2012, exactly one year after the Wild traded Burns to San Jose.

”We’ve got to get him to play a little bit both ends of the ice type of thing, but scoring 10 goals as a defenseman is quite the feat,” Boudreau said.

Ah, but Dumba has come a long way on the defensive end.

”I get to watch the offensive ability and also not have to feel like there’s going to be a 2-on-1 every time he’s on the ice, because I can’t think of a time that he’s made a poor decision as far as getting in offensively,” goalie Devan Dubnyk said.

That’s how he gets paired with Suter as the Wild’s most-used duo. He’s averaging 24 minutes per game, just 45 seconds behind Suter for the team lead. Dumba’s shooting percentage is also up to a career-best 12.8, the fifth-best on the Wild, another sign of growth.

”I try not to force stuff really too much. I know that really doesn’t help anyone,” Dumba said. ”It’s more of letting it come to you and when you’ve got those opportunities, take a shot and hit the net while you do it.”

Burns has averaged 55 points per season over the last seven years, and he won the Norris Trophy in 2016-17 as the NHL’s best defenseman. If Dumba keeps improving, well, he could find himself in the conversation for that award someday.

”Any defenseman will tell you it’s a tough position, tough as a young kid, because we all come from situations where you’re a dominant player or a player who could do a little more,” Dumba said. ”When you play against everyone up here that kind of takes a little bit off of that. So it’s just kind of figuring out where you stand, how hard you have to work to be successful.”

FHL team tweaks OT rules, will hold shootout before home games

By Sean LeahyNov 29, 2018, 1:27 PM EST
When Scott Brand came up with the idea for hybrid icing while working as the USHL’s Director of Hockey Operations in 2007, he had a pretty good feeling that the rule change would stick and even catch on in other levels of hockey. (The NHL adopted it in 2013-14.)

His latest idea has him in wait-and-see mode.

This week the Federal Hockey League’s Carolina Thunderbirds announced that after league approval they will be testing out a unique way to decide home games that end in a tie after overtime. Standard procedure would have the teams, still tied after a 3-on-3 overtime period, go to a shootout. But Brand wants to bring a little excitement to the pre-game activities.

Beginning with Friday’s game against the Port Huron Prowlers, a five-player shootout will take place before the puck drops for the first period. If the score remains tied after overtime, the winner of the pre-game shootout will get the victory and extra point.

“The overtime period of 3-on-3, think of how much more exciting that’s going to be because one team knows they have to win,” Brand, the team’s president and general manager, told Pro Hockey Talk on Thursday. “It doesn’t hurt to try stuff.”

All eligible skaters must participate in the shootout before be able to go again. Brand is hoping that that leads to a few Marek Malik moments where the unheralded sixth defenseman gets a chance to win the game — maybe not with a trick shot like the New York Rangers blue liner did back in 2005.

“I love hockey. I think hockey’s the greatest sport,” he said. “How do I get people in my building so I can have them fall in love with it?”

The Thunderbirds had one shootout all of last season and it came away from their rink. As a way to attract more fans to games and bring a little excitement early on, Brand presented the FHL with the idea at the end of last season. The idea didn’t catch on league-wide, but the team was told they could try it out during their home games. The plan is to test it out for the rest of the season.

The Thunderbirds have eight home games between now and the end of December and there will be plenty of feedback wanted from the fans and players. Brand believes by the new year they’ll have a real good feel on whether the idea has some legs.

“On January 1, I could wake up and we could all be like ‘This was really a stupid experiment. What the hell were we thinking?,'” he said. “Or we could wake up and say this was entertaining, or nobody really has any feelings towards it so why change what we’ve got.”

The shootout is already a polarizing event in hockey, but for Brand and his market in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — a.k.a. NASCAR country — it’s about attracting new fans and adding some entertainment to the overall game presentation.

“People are going to come. They’re either going to hate it, which is fine, [or love it]” he said. “But if it gains the excitement, what’s the harm? What are we doing that’s harmful?”

Hurricanes’ crease gets less crowded as Darling is waived

By Sean LeahyNov 29, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
Scott Darling‘s time with the Carolina Hurricanes appears to be coming to an end with the news that the team has placed the 29-year-old goaltender on waivers. Should be clear on Friday he’ll be assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

“For us to carry an extra goalie right now is fine, and I think it will sort itself out in the near future,” were the words from Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell earlier this month when asked about the team’s three-goalie situation after Darling returned from injury and the team claimed Curtis McElhinney on waivers.

Darling has posted an .893 even strength save percentage in seven starts this season, the third-worst number in the NHL among goaltenders with at least seven appearances. As the Hurricanes have played their way into an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, it’s been thanks to the play of McElhinney (.942 ESSV%) and Petr Mrazek (.920).

“We milked that for as long as we could, just to be fair to everybody,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Having three just doesn’t set up very well. It’s hard to practice and hard for them to get their reps.”

There was a lot of promise in Carolina when the Hurricanes acquired Darling’s negotiating rights from the Chicago Blackhawks in May 2017 and then signed him a four-year, $16.6 million deal. It looked like a major hole had been filled, but that wasn’t the case last season. In 43 appearances he recorded a .897 ESSV% and ended up splitting time with Cam Ward, which wasn’t the plan when they signed Darling.

It’s hard to imagine a team– no, not the Philadelphia Flyers — claiming Darling and taking on the remaining term and money owed to him. The team invested in him heavily and now he needs to go find his game again.

Gallant’s patience helping Golden Knights get back on track

Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gerard Gallant insisted over the first two months of the season that the Vegas Golden Knights would be fine once they found their rhythm and re-established the type of chemistry that led them to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Apparently, Gallant knew what he was talking about.

Vegas has won a season-high four straight after trouncing the Blackhawks 8-3 on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights (13-12-1) are right back in the playoff race after sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference less than two weeks ago.

”It was a tough start and we were battling through it,” Gallant said this week. ”We had a terrific year last year. We had a short summer because we went to the Stanley Cup Final and … most of the time your team falls back a little bit. You’ve got to have patience with your team.”

Patience is something center Jonathan Marchessault said the 53-year-old soft-spoken coach has always had, from their time together in Florida and now in Las Vegas. Marchessault said Gallant’s top priority always has been to assure his players he has faith in them.

”That’s the culture he wants to bring; it’s kind of hard to believe, but he did stay the same,” Marchessault said. ”A lot of guys in his position, I think, would have been more impatient with the team, but he stuck with what he believes and right now we’re having a good stretch. He knew it was just a matter of time that we get started. And right now, we’re playing some good hockey.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has won his last five starts. After ranking near the bottom of the league with its offensive production, Vegas has won five of six by outscoring its opponents 25-8 in the victories.

The emergence of Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin and newcomer Max Pacioretty on the second line has bolstered the team’s offense. The biggest surprise has been Eakin, who had two goals and an assist in the victory over the Blackhawks.

Eakin has 10 goals and six assists in 23 games after he had 11 goals and 16 assists all of last season. The eighth-year pro said Gallant’s approach has helped his confidence, which is why he has been able to take advantage of his time on the second line while Erik Haula recovers from a lower-body injury.

”It’s important when you’re going through a tough little start to let the players kind of figure it out themselves instead of overcoaching,” Eakin said. ”It comes from the top, getting those opportunities and just taking it and skating with it. You have to just be confident in yourself to do it. When things are going good you want to kind of ride the wave.”

Gallant said the Knights have found the rhythm he was looking for since the start of the season, when they opened up with five of their first six and 11 of 18 on the road.

Most importantly, he said, is how well the Knights have played against the Pacific Division. Vegas has the best record among all eight teams, going 6-1-1 thus far, including Fleury’s back-to-back shutout wins over Calgary and San Jose last weekend.

”You look at our division, I don’t think it’s got off to a great start in our whole division, but I think there’s a lot of good teams there and I compare our team to the other teams and if we play the way we played this weekend, we’re right there,” Gallant said.

Sweden charges Thomas Larkin for on-ice hit of Daniel Paille

Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 9:50 AM EST
6 Comments

STOCKHOLM (AP) — British-born Italian hockey player Thomas Larkin was charged with assault for blindsiding an opponent during a game last year, a Swedish prosecutor said Thursday.

Larkin hit Daniel Paille on the ice and left the Canadian with a severe concussion.

Prosecutor Joakim Johansson said the incident took place on Nov. 7, 2017, during a game between Swedish club Brynas and German team Adler Mannheim in Gavle. Larkin was playing for the German team.

According to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press, Paille is the plaintiff. After the hit, he was taken to an emergency room at a hospital in Gavle, 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of Stockholm.

Two days after the incident, Larking apologized on Twitter.

”It wasn’t my intention to cause an injury. I wanted to put pressure on the puck carrier behind the net. I would like to apologize to Daniel Paille and I hope he is back playing soon,” Larkin wrote.

Johansson said last month’s ruling by Sweden’s Supreme Court where a Swedish hockey player was found guilty of assault for cross-checking an opponent paved the way for criminal prosecution.

Incidents on the ice in the NHL have also been brought to court, including in 2004 when Vancouver Canucks player Todd Bertuzzi was charged with assault for a sucker-punch that left Colorado’s Steve Moore with a broken neck. Bertuzzi pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and community service.

In 2000, Marty McSorley was charged with hitting Canucks player Donald Brashear with his stick. McSorley was convicted of assault with a weapon, but he received an 18-month conditional discharge, meaning no jail time and no criminal record after probation.

No date for a trial in the Larkin case was announced.

