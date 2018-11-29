More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Lightning end Sabres’ winning streak at 10 games

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 10:36 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres’ outstanding winning streak ended at 10 games, yet in a way, this performance was as convincing as any that this team is taking a quantum leap forever.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Lightning won 5-4 on Thursday, as Steven Stamkos tied it 4-4 on the power play before Cedric Paquette netted the game-winner.

It’s also sobering for the Sabres to realize that, they’re now ranked third in the hyper-competitive Atlantic Division. This narrow regulation loss leaves the Sabres behind the Lightning (37 points in 26 games) and Toronto Maple Leafs (36 points in 26 games but with more wins/ROW), as they have 36 points in 26 games with a 17-7-2 record.

Yet, if the Sabres can take a step back for a moment, this contest was another reminder that they’re making big steps forward.

For one thing, it sure felt like this contest had the nastiness of a rivalry match. Jack Eichel drew the Lightning’s ire after boarding Ryan McDonagh, while there was a mini-fracas after Zach Bogosian was checked a little late. Maybe this didn’t generate a bunch of full-scale line brawls, but this is the closest as you’ll get to a hateful game between the Sabres and Lightning, at least in November.

The Sabres didn’t seem to get discouraged as they absorbed some body blows from the Bolts.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead on a rare Dan Girardi goal close to three minutes into the game, yet the Sabres responded not just with the tying goal but by taking their first lead of the game less than halfway through the first period. Sam Reinhart had a banner night, scoring two of the Sabres’ two goals, and Buffalo’s big names generally came to play.

There were a lot of positives to take from this game, even though the Lightning found a way to win. For one thing, Buffalo allowed quite a golden scoring chances for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov scolded them by way of this pretty goal on a 3-on-1.

If Thursday’s game stands as a preview for a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, hockey fans could be in for a treat. The way the Sabres are playing, the Lightning would be foolish to dismiss their chances in a best-of-seven format.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Laine hits 100 goals before he can legally drink alcohol in U.S.

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
After scoring a ridiculous five goals in one game against the Blues on Saturday, Patrik Laine failed to generate a goal versus the Penguins on Tuesday. That slacker.

The Winnipeg Jets didn’t have to wait long to find out if Laine would continue what’s been a blistering streak (11 goals in four games before that rare quiet night), as the Finnish winger scored 1:43 into Thursday’s match against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It turns out that Laine hit some impressive milestones with this goal:

For one thing, it’s the 100th of his young NHL career. As a reminder, Laine is only 20, and he won’t turn 21 until April 19. He’ll have the rest of this season to climb the ranks of most goals for a player before turning 21, but he’s already in select company that includes (you guessed it?) Wayne Gretzky.

Laine hit 100 goals in what is his 179th career regular-season game (also adding 57 assists for 157 points), and he has plenty of time to add more goals to his already-impressive totals.

This also marks Laine’s 20th goal of 2018-19. As of this writing, that’s good enough to lead the Maurice Richard goals race, although judging by how Jeff Skinner and others are also playing, it might not hurt for Laine to add to his total on Thursday.

This continues an incredible Cy Young-level month for Laine: 16-1 (goals to assists) for 17 points in a mere 12 games. And, again, he has a lot of time to make his already-outstanding numbers even more absurd.

As far as franchise history goes, Laine matches Ilya Kovalchuk for an impressive feat: 20 goals through 24 games.

Will he break that tie against Chicago? Stay tuned.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hitchcock’s first big change for Oilers: More McDavid, Draisaitl

By Adam GretzNov 29, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
3 Comments

When Ken Hithcock was first hired to take over the sinking ship that was the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season he said a couple of things about Connor McDavid that were fairly intriguing.

First, he wanted to make sure McDavid was getting the puck on his stick sooner in the defensive zone. Common sense to want the game’s most dominant offensive force to get the puck as often as possible (and as soon as possible), especially on a team that is lacking in defenders that can efficiently move the puck out of their own zone? Sure it is. But the fact it was something they needed to address is a pretty good sign it wasn’t already happening before.

He also said this:

“His recovery rate, cardio wise, is astounding. He is able to get back up to speed quickly on the bench so that is something we have to take advantage of. More than anything he could come out every second shift if it stays 5-on-5 the way it did the last game.”

In other words, get him the puck more and get him on the ice more.

[Related: What will Ken Hitchcock mean for Connor McDavid

McDavid and the Oilers have still only played four games under Hitchcock, but the early results show he is getting on the ice far more often than he was under Todd McLellan earlier this season.

Four of McDavid’s top-10 games this season in terms of ice-time have been the four games he has played for Hitchcock.

It is also fair to point out that three of those games have gone to overtime so there are obviously more minutes to be had with the, but when you take a look at what percentage of the Oilers’ ice-time he is getting it paints a pretty clear picture — Hitch is using his best player as much as he can.

At least so far.

That is a pretty big increase, especially as it relates to the 5-on-5 play where McDavid went from playing 34 percent of the minutes under McLellan, to more than 41 percent over the past four games. Overall, he has played nearly 20 additional minutes at 5-on-5 in Hitchcock’s first four games than he did in McLellan’s final four games.

Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers’ other star forward, has also seen a jump in his ice-time with three of his top-six ice-time games for the season coming under Hitchcock.

Here are his total ice-time numbers.

Is this something that will continue the rest of the season? Is it even possible for them to keep playing that many minutes? Or is this just a small blip on the radar for a new coach trying to turn around a desperate team? We will obviously just have to see how that all plays out. For the time being, though, Hitchcock has clearly decided to lean on his two best players as much as he possibly can early on in his tenure behind the bench.

It is also probably his only chance to win right now given the state of the roster which is still mostly “McDavid, Draisaitl, and then pray somebody else does something.”

So far this season McDavid has already had a hand in 50 percent of the team’s goals, which is somehow an even bigger number than he accounted for a year ago when he “only” had a hand in 46 percent of the team’s goals.

There is also a massive change in the team’s performance. With McDavid on the ice at 5-on-5 play they outscore teams by a 19-14 margin. They get outscored 29-18 without him on the ice.

Playing your best player more isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel or revolutionizing the game here, but it at least shows the Oilers probably were not maximizing what McDavid (and Draisaitl) could do for them in the first part of the season.

The Oilers are 2-1-1 so far under Hitchcock and are back in action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for nine points in those first four games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

FHL team tweaks OT rules, will hold shootout before home games

By Sean LeahyNov 29, 2018, 1:27 PM EST
7 Comments

When Scott Brand came up with the idea for hybrid icing while working as the USHL’s Director of Hockey Operations in 2007, he had a pretty good feeling that the rule change would stick and even catch on in other levels of hockey. (The NHL adopted it in 2013-14.)

His latest idea has him in wait-and-see mode.

This week the Federal Hockey League’s Carolina Thunderbirds announced that after league approval they will be testing out a unique way to decide home games that end in a tie after overtime. Standard procedure would have the teams, still tied after a 3-on-3 overtime period, go to a shootout. But Brand wants to bring a little excitement to the pre-game activities.

Beginning with Friday’s game against the Port Huron Prowlers, a five-player shootout will take place before the puck drops for the first period. If the score remains tied after overtime, the winner of the pre-game shootout will get the victory and extra point.

“The overtime period of 3-on-3, think of how much more exciting that’s going to be because one team knows they have to win,” Brand, the team’s president and general manager, told Pro Hockey Talk on Thursday. “It doesn’t hurt to try stuff.”

All eligible skaters must participate in the shootout before be able to go again. Brand is hoping that that leads to a few Marek Malik moments where the unheralded sixth defenseman gets a chance to win the game — maybe not with a trick shot like the New York Rangers blue liner did back in 2005.

“I love hockey. I think hockey’s the greatest sport,” he said. “How do I get people in my building so I can have them fall in love with it?”

The Thunderbirds had one shootout all of last season and it came away from their rink. As a way to attract more fans to games and bring a little excitement early on, Brand presented the FHL with the idea at the end of last season. The idea didn’t catch on league-wide, but the team was told they could try it out during their home games. The plan is to test it out for the rest of the season.

The Thunderbirds have eight home games between now and the end of December and there will be plenty of feedback wanted from the fans and players. Brand believes by the new year they’ll have a real good feel on whether the idea has some legs.

“On January 1, I could wake up and we could all be like ‘This was really a stupid experiment. What the hell were we thinking?,'” he said. “Or we could wake up and say this was entertaining, or nobody really has any feelings towards it so why change what we’ve got.”

The shootout is already a polarizing event in hockey, but for Brand and his market in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — a.k.a. NASCAR country — it’s about attracting new fans and adding some entertainment to the overall game presentation.

“People are going to come. They’re either going to hate it, which is fine, [or love it]” he said. “But if it gains the excitement, what’s the harm? What are we doing that’s harmful?”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes’ crease gets less crowded as Darling is waived

By Sean LeahyNov 29, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
4 Comments

Scott Darling‘s time with the Carolina Hurricanes appears to be coming to an end with the news that the team has placed the 29-year-old goaltender on waivers. Should be clear on Friday he’ll be assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

“For us to carry an extra goalie right now is fine, and I think it will sort itself out in the near future,” were the words from Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell earlier this month when asked about the team’s three-goalie situation after Darling returned from injury and the team claimed Curtis McElhinney on waivers.

Darling has posted an .893 even strength save percentage in seven starts this season, the third-worst number in the NHL among goaltenders with at least seven appearances. As the Hurricanes have played their way into an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, it’s been thanks to the play of McElhinney (.942 ESSV%) and Petr Mrazek (.920).

“We milked that for as long as we could, just to be fair to everybody,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Having three just doesn’t set up very well. It’s hard to practice and hard for them to get their reps.”

There was a lot of promise in Carolina when the Hurricanes acquired Darling’s negotiating rights from the Chicago Blackhawks in May 2017 and then signed him a four-year, $16.6 million deal. It looked like a major hole had been filled, but that wasn’t the case last season. In 43 appearances he recorded a .897 ESSV% and ended up splitting time with Cam Ward, which wasn’t the plan when they signed Darling.

It’s hard to imagine a team– no, not the Philadelphia Flyers — claiming Darling and taking on the remaining term and money owed to him. The team invested in him heavily and now he needs to go find his game again.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.