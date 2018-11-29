More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Laine hits 100 goals before he can legally drink alcohol in U.S.

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
1 Comment

After scoring a ridiculous five goals in one game against the Blues on Saturday, Patrik Laine failed to generate a goal versus the Penguins on Tuesday. That slacker.

The Winnipeg Jets didn’t have to wait long to find out if Laine would continue what’s been a blistering streak (11 goals in four games before that rare quiet night), as the Finnish winger scored 1:43 into Thursday’s match against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It turns out that Laine hit some impressive milestones with this goal:

For one thing, it’s the 100th of his young NHL career. As a reminder, Laine is only 20, and he won’t turn 21 until April 19. He’ll have the rest of this season to climb the ranks of most goals for a player before turning 21, but he’s already in select company that includes (you guessed it?) Wayne Gretzky.

Laine hit 100 goals in what is his 179th career regular-season game (also adding 57 assists for 157 points), and eventually added another in Winnipeg’s 6-5 win against Chicago.

With two goals in that game, Laine is now at 21 for the season, putting him in the driver’s seat for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

This also continues an incredible Cy Young-level month for Laine: 17-1 (goals to assists) for 18 points in a mere 12 games.

As far as franchise history goes, Laine set a new Jets/Thrashers franchise record with 21 goals in his first 24 games. The previous mark was held by Ilya Kovalchuk, who managed 20 goals in 24.

***

Nikolaj Ehlers was the dazzling young Jets forward who collected the hat trick this time around, though. The timing was remarkable, as Ehlers brought attention to his hair for a good cause not long before that big performance:

There’s a strong chance Ehlers will show up in Thursday’s Buzzer, possibly as the first star. Check out the hat trick now:

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Hats off to Ehlers; King of the Hill

via Winnipeg Jets Twitter
By James O'BrienNov 30, 2018, 1:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Nikolaj Ehlers

Patrik Laine hit a milestone on Thursday, collecting his 100th career goal. Laine added another later on, pushing his league-leading total to 21 for the season, yet he wouldn’t even be in the Jets’ top three against Chicago.

Then again, that thought explains why Winnipeg is so scary: this team is about a lot more than Laine.

Ehlers, for example, stole Laine’s gimmick for a night by collecting a hat trick. Coming off of two straight 60+ point seasons, NHL opponents should tremble at the thought that the 22-year-old might just be coming into his own, from refining his game to becoming more confident.

This top star nod comes with some bonus fun. The coolest part: Ehlers collected a hat trick soon after shaving a design into the side of his head for Hockey Fights Cancer.

The other awesome part: his face after generating that hat trick.

2. Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Only three players collected three points on Thursday: Ehlers, Scheifele, and Wheeler. In the cases of Ehlers’ linemates, each got their points via three assists.

That trio sent a lot of pucks on net, even when they weren’t beating Corey Crawford. Scheifele fired six shots on goal, Ehlers had five, and Wheeler provided three.

Jets coach Paul Maurice enjoys plenty of decent options as far as the top line goes, including loading up with Laine alongside Wheeler and Scheifele (or Ehlers). Nights like these make you wonder if they should just stick with Ehlers – Scheifele – Wheelers long-term, though.

3. Adin Hill

Craig Anderson collected the other shutout of the night, stopping 27 shots. Hill finished with a 29-save shutout, and did it against a pretty tough (if banged-up) opponent in the Nashville Predators.

Hill suited up for just his fifth NHL start and seventh appearance overall. Interestingly, he’s been quite effective while being used very sparingly in 2018-19. He’s stopped all 35 shots he’s faced with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19, seeing a 20-minute appearance and a 15:57 showing in his other two games this season.

Looking at Hill’s stats at lower levels and during his other, rare NHL looks, it’s tough to imagine him keeping this up. Maybe that’s the true tiebreaker against Anderson, then: Hill might not be here again.

(Stranger things have happened, though. Right, Andrew Hammond?)

Highlights of the Night

In most cases, if a highlight gets its own post or is featured in a post, it may merely get linked. (For example: Nikita Kucherov‘s nice goal lives here.) Elias Pettersson‘s great effort and no-look pass is so good, though, that it’s foolish to risk you missing it. So here it is, again:

Matt Duchene is red-hot, and so is this puck movement:

Factoids

This post details that Patrik Laine became the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 100 goals. He’s been especially fantastic during the month of November, too, as this nugget shows:

Matt Duchene’s month might be even better, somehow.

Ken Hitchcock coming up with the revolutionary strategy of “playing Connor McDavid more” helps the Oilers’ cause, but Mikko Koskinen delivering strong goaltending might be Edmonton’s most important development since all of those times they struck draft lottery gold.

Scores

BOS 2 – NYI 1 (SO)
CBJ 4 – MIN 2
OTT 3 – NYR 0
TBL 5 – BUF 4
ARI 3 – NSH 0
WPG 6 – CHI 5
EDM 3 – LAK 2
VGK 4 – VAN 3

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

There are friends, then there’s Boychuk returning Krejci’s tooth

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

This post’s main image (via Getty’s Jana Chytilova) comes from March 2013, a simpler time. Politics were still gross, sure, but there wasn’t the same level of vitriol as today. David Krejci had more teeth, and endured fewer trade rumors. And Johnny Boychuk was his Bruins teammate.

Times change, but changing jerseys doesn’t always mean shedding friendships. (Especially when it’s not your call, as it was management’s call that Boychuk was traded to the New York Islanders.)

Boychuk was a real sport on Thursday, as he picked up Krejci’s tooth(!) from the ice with his bare hand after his Islanders teammate leveled Krejci with a hard hit. Krejci missed some time after that check, so hopefully he thanked Boychuk later:

So much for any of us bragging about being great friends. Even Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was taken aback at the expression of true loyalty.

“I love Johnny,” Cassidy said, via 98.5 Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “He’s a good guy … but that’s weird.”

The bigger direct-hockey-news is that Tuukka Rask was brilliant during the overtime period, snubbing Mathew Barzal and other Islanders to help the Bruins secure a 2-1 shootout win on Thursday. But you’re unlikely to find a bigger story of friendship on this day.

(Note: dog videos count as cheating.)

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

This assist is another example of Elias Pettersson’s genius

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
1 Comment

The Vancouver Canucks have been better than expected so far in 2018-19, but it still sees like this could be a season full of growing pains.

That said, watching a hit-or-miss team that happens to be a ton of fun sure beats a dour team seemingly skating in quicksand, right?

Most obviously, there have been copious moments of sheer joy created by Vancouver’s one-two punch of wunderkinds in Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. You can throw around plenty of superlatives regarding Pettersson, but one of his more impressive accomplishments is dominating highlight reels even more frequently than Boeser, the defending All-Star Game MVP.

Thursday provided the latest jaw-dropping moment … actually, Pettersson provided more than just a great moment.

The final part of the video above is the no-look pass that will make you do a double-take. It really is the highlight, and it’s plausible that it will rank among Boeser’s easiest goals (beyond empty-netters?).

But the full play is a real treat, and argues that he’s truly beyond his years.

As you can see, he intercepted a Golden Knights pass in the Vegas zone, a truly alert takeaway. Nate Schmidt takes Pettersson down, yet he doesn’t give up, making that sublime pass.

Can you really blame Boeser for grinning at that display? Canucks fans probably were smiling pretty widely there, too.

Other great early moments from the Canucks’ rad rookie

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lightning end Sabres’ winning streak at 10 games

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 10:36 PM EST
2 Comments

The Buffalo Sabres’ outstanding winning streak ended at 10 games, yet in a way, this performance was as convincing as any that this team is taking a quantum leap forever.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Lightning won 5-4 on Thursday, as Steven Stamkos tied it 4-4 on the power play before Cedric Paquette netted the game-winner.

It’s also sobering for the Sabres to realize that, they’re now ranked third in the hyper-competitive Atlantic Division. This narrow regulation loss leaves the Sabres behind the Lightning (37 points in 26 games) and Toronto Maple Leafs (36 points in 26 games but with more wins/ROW), as they have 36 points in 26 games with a 17-7-2 record.

Yet, if the Sabres can take a step back for a moment, this contest was another reminder that they’re making big steps forward.

For one thing, it sure felt like this contest had the nastiness of a rivalry match. Jack Eichel drew the Lightning’s ire after boarding Ryan McDonagh, while there was a mini-fracas after Zach Bogosian was checked a little late. Maybe this didn’t generate a bunch of full-scale line brawls, but this is the closest as you’ll get to a hateful game between the Sabres and Lightning, at least in November.

The Sabres didn’t seem to get discouraged as they absorbed some body blows from the Bolts.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead on a rare Dan Girardi goal close to three minutes into the game, yet the Sabres responded not just with the tying goal but by taking their first lead of the game less than halfway through the first period. Sam Reinhart had a banner night, scoring two of the Sabres’ two goals, and Buffalo’s big names generally came to play.

There were a lot of positives to take from this game, even though the Lightning found a way to win. For one thing, Buffalo allowed quite a golden scoring chances for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov scolded them by way of this pretty goal on a 3-on-1.

If Thursday’s game stands as a preview for a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, hockey fans could be in for a treat. The way the Sabres are playing, the Lightning would be foolish to dismiss their chances in a best-of-seven format.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.