More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP

The Buzzer: McElhinney steals another; MacKinnon scores two more

By Adam GretzNov 28, 2018, 1:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon is on some kind of a roll for the Colorado Avalanche. His two goals on Tuesday night were the difference in a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators and gave him his fifth consecutive multi-point game. He now has at least two points in six of his past seven games, a stretch that includes six goals to give him 17 on the season. His 37 points on the season are second in the league, trailing only his linemate Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen set up both of MacKinnon’s goals on Tuesday.

2. Curtis McElhinney, Carolina Hurricanes. Did you expect Curtis McElhinney to be the savior for the Carolina Hurricanes this season? Of course you didn’t, but he has been a rock for them in net lately and continued his strong play on Tuesday night by making a career-high 48 saves in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. With that performance he has now won each of his past four decisions and allowed just five goals on the past 150 shots he has faced. That is a .966 save percentage during that stretch.

3. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Pretty much everybody had a hand in the Golden Knights’ big win over the Chicago Blackhawks, but Shea Theodore had perhaps the biggest night of them all by logging more than 23 minutes, scoring a pair of goals, adding an assist, and finishing as a plus-four. The Golden Knights are starting to get on a roll to climb back up the Pacific Division standings.

More big performances from Tuesday

Oscar Klefbom scored in overtime to give the Oilers a win in Ken Hitchcock’s home debut. That goal came just after Connor McDavid appeared to score the winning goal, only to have a replay review determine the puck never fully crossed the goal line.

Shea Weber made his 2018-19 debut for the Montreal Canadiens and was not exactly eased back in. He played a team-high 25 minutes, attempted 13 shots, got three on net, and assisted on their only goal in their 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Brady Tkachuk scored a pair of goals — just three minutes apart — for the Ottawa Senators to help them erase a 3-1 deficit with less than 10 minutes to play in the third period.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins received two goals from their fourth line (and one from their third line) to defeat the Winnipeg Jets. They have now collected eight out of a possible 10 points in their past five games. Sidney Crosby scored his 10th goal of the season on yet another ridiculous backhand shot.

Dustin Brown had another big game for the Los Angeles Kings, recording two more points and scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lift them over the Vancouver Canucks.

— The Arizona Coyotes rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild thanks in large part to a pair of goals from Josh Archibald.

Highlights of the Night

Rasmus Ristolainen helped the Buffalo Sabres push their winning streak to 10 games with this incredible individual effort against the San Jose Sharks.

Even with Weber back in the lineup it was starting goalie Carey Price taking care of the physical play for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Matt Duchene scored the goal of the night to help lift the Ottawa Senators to a come-from-behind win against the Philadelphia Flyers. This came just a few minutes after Tkachuk scored his two goals to tie the game.

Factoids

The Philadelphia Flyers have used a lot of goalies this season. They added another starter to the list on Tuesday night. The result was more of the same.

The Vegas Golden Knights crushed the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night by scoring eight goals. That is a franchise record.

Ryan Miller backstopped the Anaheim Ducks to a big win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and in the process moved one step closer to the top of the all-time wins list for American-born goalies.

Scores

Buffalo Sabres 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Montreal Canadiens 1

Anaheim Ducks 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Nashville Predators 2

Arizona Coyotes 4, Minnesota Wild 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Winnipeg Jets 3

Vegas Golden Knights 8, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Edmonton Oilers 1, Dallas Stars 0 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (OT)

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Duchene’s crazy goal completes Flyers’ third period collapse

By Adam GretzNov 27, 2018, 11:29 PM EST
1 Comment

The Philadelphia Flyers are at a crossroads and where they go from here is anybody’s guess.

They just fired their general manager, the fate of the head coach is almost certainly resting on what the new general manager thinks of him, and the interim general manager has a history of making bold decisions when things are going poorly.

What they really needed on Tuesday night was a win, and for 50 minutes it looked like they were going to get it as they held a two-goal lead over the Ottawa Senators with less than 10 minutes to play.

That was when the 2018-19 Flyers showed up.

After Senators rookie Brady Tkachuk scored a pair of goals just two minutes apart to tie the game, Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal, and what a goal it was.

Just like that, in less than eight minutes, the lead and two points were gone.

After Tuesday the Flyers are now tied with the New Jersey Devils for the worst record in the Eastern Conference and are owners of a minus-14 goal differential, also worst in the conference.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Golden Knights keep rolling, embarrass Blackhawks

By Adam GretzNov 27, 2018, 11:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

If it wasn’t already obvious before we can probably now definitively say the problem with the Chicago Blackhawks was not the head coach.

Their 8-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night dropped them to 3-5-2 under new coach Jeremy Colliton, and this game was a complete disaster from the start as they gave up three goals in the first 16 minutes.

It was the fourth game in a row they gave up the first two goals of the game, and the third time over that stretch they surrendered the first three. That is obviously a pretty poor recipe for success, and unlike their come-from-behind win against Florida on Saturday night they were never able to get close in this one.

Shea Theodore and Cody Eakin each scored a pair of goals for the Golden Knights, while Daniel Carr, William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves, and Alex Tuch also found the back of the net in the rout.

What is perhaps most disturbing about this game for Chicago is there was almost no push-back at any point, and you don’t need to look any further than the fact they were outshot by a 34-11 over the second and third periods, including a 13-4 margin in the third period alone.

Given the score you might expect the team that is ahead to maybe sit back a little bit, while the team that is losing, and in this case probably already fighting for its playoff lives, to maybe pick up the pace.

But if there is one thing that stood about the Golden Knights a year ago it is that they kept pushing the pace no matter what the score was. They did that on Tuesday.

As for the Blackhawks? There was just … nothing. The result was the lopsided score we ended up getting on the scoreboard.

But let’s focus on Vegas for a bit because it is a machine that is now starting to click on all cylinders.

After a disappointing start to the season the Golden Knights have now won four games in a row and are 6-2-0 in their past eight games.

Even when they were struggling early in the year there were signs the team was playing better than its record might have indicated. Injuries — as well as a suspension to defenseman Nate Schmidt — robbed them of a lot of their depth, they weren’t getting any luck offensively and were getting crushed by a terribly low shooting percentage, and Marc-Andre Fleury was really struggling.

Pretty much all of that has changed over the past couple of weeks.

Fleury is back to playing like he did for much of last season, Schmidt is back in the lineup and giving them more than 23 minutes per night, and they have scored 33 goals over the past eight games. Put it all together and they are now just two points back of the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Given the way the Golden Knights are playing right now — with some of those percentages starting to swing back in their favor — combined with the fact the rest of the division around them has been kind of lousy this season they still might be the favorites to win it. It should not be a surprise if they do.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Sabres have won 10 straight games

By Adam GretzNov 27, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Jeff Skinner keeps scoring goals and the Buffalo Sabres keep winning games

Skinner’s overtime tally on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks was not only his 19th goal of the season, it also pushed the Sabres’ current winning streak to 10 games, tying a franchise record.

This latest win pretty much sums up what this streak has been about — close games, overtime games, and Jeff Skinner goals.

[Related: Sabres on top of PHT Power Rankings]

Some quick facts…

  • It was the ninth game during the streak that was decided by one goal. According to the NHL, this is only the second time in league history a team has won that many one-goal games during a winning streak of 10 games or more. The 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins are the other.
  • It was the seventh game during the streak that required overtime or a shootout.
  • Skinner has scored 10 of his 19 goals this season during the streak.

The fact the Sabres are winning so many close games and overtime games suggests there is a bit of luck to this this streak, but every lengthy winning streak for every team requires at least some amount of luck. You also can’t take away the wins that already happened and the Sabres are sitting in a pretty good position right now with a 17-6-2 mark through their first 25 games.

Even if they see a bit of a regression the rest of the way they have given themselves a nice cushion when it comes to earning a playoff spot. Keep in mind the eighth playoff team in the Eastern Conference during the 2017-18 season finished with 97 points. Buffalo now only needs 61 points in its remaining 57 games to reach that mark. That is well within reach.

The fact the Sabres are in this position a quarter of the way through the season is a huge development when you consider they had the worst record in the league this past season. But the offseason additions of Skinner, Conor Sheary, starting goalie Carter Hutton, and the arrival of top pick Rasmus Dahlin have all played a huge role in the quick turnaround.

Along with Skinner’s tally, Rasmus Ristolainen scored a highlight reel goal to get the Sabres on the board in the second period, while Hutton stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights go for fourth straight win vs. Blackhawks

By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights seem to have righted the ship with three straight wins, while the Blackhawks have dropped 11 of their last 14 games (3-8-3) over the past month and find themselves sixth in the Central Division.

Vegas is 4-1-0 since defenseman Nate Schmidt returned from a 20-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. During that stretch, Schmidt has no points, but leads the team in ice time (21:36 per game). After a dreadful start in which Max Pacioretty tallied just four points in his first 16 games, the former Canadiens captain has started to take off with six goals and an assist in the past five games.

In the the nine games since Jeremy Colliton replaced Joel Quenneville, offense has been hard to come by. The Blackhawks are scoring 2.11 goals per game during that span and their power play is just 2-for-21.

“We wanted to buy into the system,” said forward Alex DeBrincat. “We want to have a good team. The core group, they got our attention and told us to really buy in. They were preaching: ‘Forget about the past and move on.’… it was probably a lot tougher for them to move on from that after 10, 11 years, but we’re playing a team sport and they obviously want to win, too. The past is the past.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks
Where: United Center
When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Golden Knights-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsJohn Hayden
Alex DeBrincat – Artem AnisimovPatrick Kane
Alexandre FortinDavid KampfDominik Kahun
Brendan PerliniDylan StromeMarcus Kruger

Duncan KeithGustav Forsling
Erik GustafssonHenri Jokiharju
Brandon ManningBrent Seabrook

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – Cody EakinAlex Tuch
Daniel Carr – Tomas NosekRyan Carpenter
William CarrierPierre-Edouard BellemareRyan Reaves

Brayden McNabb – Nate Schmidt
Shea TheodoreDeryk Engelland
Nick HoldenColin Miller

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

MORE: Fleury’s shutouts earning donuts for Golden Knights fans