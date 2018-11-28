More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flyers continue purge, fire assistant GM, assistant coach

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 12:56 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have continued their organizational purge, firing their assistant general manager and an assistant coach.

The Flyers fired Chris Pryor and Gord Murphy on Wednesday, a day after the Flyers blew a two-goal lead in the third period and lost 4-3 to Ottawa. The dismissals come two days after the Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall following 4+ seasons on the job.

The Flyers are 10-12-2 and in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Pryor had worked for the Flyers for 19 seasons, first joining them as a scout. He worked his way up through the organization and was promoted to director of player personnel and assistant GM in 2016.

Murphy, who played four seasons with the Flyers, was hired as an assistant coach in 2014.

Flyers President Paul Holmgren said this week that the next general manager will decide the job status of coach Dave Hakstol.

Holmgren said Wednesday he does not ”anticipate any further personnel moves in the near term.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tkachuk brothers keep proving they’re not just trolls

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 28, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
There’s just something annoying, maybe enraging, about Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk.

Keith’s progeny bring a lot to the table of obnoxiousness. Some of their facial expressions practically demand a mitt in the mush. That only intensifies when they stick their mouthpieces out like plastic tongues. One can only imagine how irritating their trash talk can be, considering that even Brady refers to Matthew as a “pest.”

For opponents, the worst part is that they aren’t just the worst, they’re also among the best players on their respective teams. And it sure seems like they keep getting better, which should only make them bigger headaches.

The Brad Marchand Club

While pure pests are becoming an endangered species in the NHL, there are still some who can eke out a living even if they do little beyond getting under your skin.

It’s early, even in Matthew’s career, but it sure feels like it’s going to be increasingly appropriate to compare the Tkachuk brothers to Brad Marchand, a hyper-talented hyper-pest.

Through 24 games, Matthew Tkachuk has generated an impressive 27 points for the Calgary Flames.

Remarkably, he continues to do a significant chunk of his damage at even-strength, as only nine of his 27 points have come on the power play. Brady Tkachuk is creating a similar impact so far, as he’s managed 16 points in his first 14 games with the Ottawa Senators, with a mere four being PPP.

Now, it’s important to note the Tkachuk puck luck at hand. Matthew’s 12 goals come on just 54 SOG (22.2 percent), while Brady’s nine goals happened on a mere 43 SOG (20.9 percent).

With such high percentages in mind, it’s probably dangerous to pencil them in as point-per-game players, at least not until they start generating a little more offense on special teams. Regardless, the overarching point remains sound: like Marchand, Claude Lemieux, and select few, the Tkachuk brothers can hurt your soul, harm your body, and embarrass you on the scoreboard.

Smart pests

It remains to be seen if either Tkachuk can truly join Marchand in the NHL’s upper crust, but it sure seems like both stand a chance of using their wits to make a difference. After all, Marchand is a testament to agitating players sometimes being their own worst enemies.

As Ryan Pike recently explained for Flames Nation, there was a time when Matthew Tkachuk made some dumb decisions that landed him on the Department of Player Safety’s rolodex,* yet there are signs that he’s learning how to pick his spots. Instead of engaging Zach Kassian in a fight during a rowdy Battle of Alberta, Matthew decided not to take the bait, ultimately putting the Oilers in the penalty box for three minors:

* – Come on, they probably still ride the train and use typewriters, right?

Even earlier in his career, Matthew Tkachuk was drawing far more penalties than he was taking, as you can see from Natural Stat Trick’s handy penalties drawn/taken numbers.

Brady hasn’t mastered that art yet, but there are already signs of an advanced hockey IQ. Like Matthew, he’s beginning his career with more defensive zone starts than shifts beginning in the attacking zone, a sign that he has two-way smarts and the trust of his coach. That trust has been justified in each case, as both Tkachuk brothers are puck possession monsters so far.

The younger Tkachuk brother also showed some great vision and awareness in identifying this loose puck before anyone else, starting a run of consecutive shifts with goals during Ottawa’s comeback win against the Flyers on Tuesday:

***

The Tkachuk brothers seem to have the requisite “nose for the net” to score ugly goals, but let’s hope that they keep their mouthpieces in at key times. They don’t want to be like their father Keith, who apparently needed to transplant part of his hip bone during especially ghastly dental surgery after taking a puck to the face. Even trolls (probably) deserve better than that.

/gags

Again, it’s remarkable – and for opponents, unnerving – to realize how young these two are. Matthew’s proven to be a fantastic top-six forward, and he’s in the final year of his rookie deal at 20, setting the stage for a big raise. Brady, meanwhile, looks very much like a 19-year-old rookie, except when it comes to producing on the ice. If healthy, it’s tough to imagine Brady not at least being an honorable mention for the Calder.

Their great play might slip under the radar just a touch considering their struggling teams (Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is being compared to Larry David, after all), but opponents and opposing fan bases will find them both very difficult to ignore.

And stop.

Larynx injury to keep Bruins’ Kevan Miller out five weeks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 28, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
A scary play during Monday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will keep defenseman Kevan Miller out of action for five weeks after he was hit in the throat with a puck.

Late in the first period, Miller blocked a John Tavares shot that then saw the puck roll up his stick and hit him in the throat. He would finish the shift before leaving the game and spend the night in a Toronto hospital where a CT scan showed a cartilage injury to his larynx. Doctors confirmed that upon his return to Boston when he was re-evaluated.

It’s another blow to a Bruins’ blue line already banged up. Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, and Urho Vaakanainen are currently out of the lineup. Miller had missed 13 games with a broken hand before Monday’s meeting with the Maple Leafs. Brandon Carlo, who has been out the last eight games with an upper-body injury, participated in Wednesday’s practice and could return Thursday vs. the New York Islanders.

————

Avalanche host Penguins as betting favorites on Wednesday NHL odds

OddsSharkNov 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Bettors who put stock in back-to-back trends have probably noticed the disparity between the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins, which could be counterweighted by other factors.

The Avalanche, led by star center Nathan MacKinnon, are -140 moneyline favorites with the Penguins coming back at +115 and the total set at 6.0 goals for Wednesday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

As one might expect with a team that takes its identity from three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain Sidney Crosby, the Penguins, who played on Tuesday and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3, are 11-3 the last 14 matchups that were the second game on back-to-back stretches according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Avalanche, who won against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, are 5-15 in their last 20 matchups that were the second game on back-to-back stretches. Colorado has been tough on Eastern Conference opponents who come into the Pepsi Center, though, going 11-4 in their last 15 interconference home games.

The Penguins are 10-8-5 this season, which includes a 5-3-3 away record. The Penguins’ offensive potency – Crosby, fellow center Evgeni Malkin and right wing Phil Kessel – is well-established but defensive issues have cropped up this season. The Penguins come into this matchup against one of the league’s highest-scoring teams with just eight goals against across their last four games, which is too small of a sample to base any firm conclusions.

With starting goalie Matt Murray (lower-body injury) sidelined, Pittsburgh is now riding with the young tandem of Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry. With DeSmith having handled the Winnipeg game, Jarry is likely to get the call for what would be only his second start of the season.

The Avalanche are 15-6-4, including a 5-2-2 record at home and a 9-0-4 mark as the moneyline favorite. Right wing Mikko Rantanen and MacKinnon are 1-2 in NHL scoring and are a major reason that Colorado is 7-0-1 over its last eight games, as well as being tied for first in power-play efficiency at 30.4 percent (the Penguins are seventh at 25.0 percent). 

Colorado’s balance is a concern as its needs more secondary production from the forward lines that are typically centered by Alex Kerfoot, Carl Soderberg and J.T. Compher, but as a collective they should be able to pressure Pittsburgh’s defensemen with their speed.

Semyon Varlamov was in goal for Colorado on Tuesday, so it would stand to reason that Philipp Grubauer would get the call for this interconference matchup. Grubauer has a 5-1-2 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Penguins’ last six games when they played the previous day. The total has gone OVER in six of the Penguins’ last eight regular-season road games as a moneyline underdog. The total has gone OVER in nine of the Avalanche’s last 13 games when they played the previous day.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Avs look to keep rolling vs. Penguins

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 28, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Penguins have been one of the bigger disappointments in the NHL through the first quarter of the season, but things seem to be trending up. After last night’s 4-3 comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets, the Pens have now picked up points in five consecutive games. They’re still not in a playoff spot as of right now, but they’re within striking distance of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Of course, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel have led the way offensively, but secondary scoring has been one of the issues the Pens have run into in 2018-19. That seems to have changed lately. Tanner Pearson has chipped in offensively over the last week. Riley Sheahan, Derek Grant and Zach Aston-Reese all found the back of the net last night, too.

“It’s huge when you get contributions like that from throughout your lineup, especially in the bottom-six,” head coach Mike Sullivan said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It just makes us that much more difficult to play against. On a night like tonight, it’s the difference in the hockey game.”

The other question mark with the Penguins is their goaltending situation. Matt Murray, who is currently sidelined with lower-body injury, hasn’t been very good. With Murray on the shelf, it’ll be up to Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry to shoulder the load. DeSmith has won each of his last three starts. He’s given up six goals during that stretch.

Like Pittsburgh, Colorado is also top-heavy. Their first line includes Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and NHL scoring leader Mikko Rantanen, who has multi-point efforts in five straight games and in seven of his last eight. Yeah, he’s been that good.

MacKinnon, who scored twice during Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Nashville, has 17 goals and 37 points in 24 games this season.

“[Rantanen] makes really good plays,” MacKinnon said, per NHL.com. “He’s such a good passer. He finds me in a lot of quiet areas. On my second one, he knew I was going to cut to the middle. I was just waiting for him to see me. He’s going to find me if I’m open, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Things are looking good for Colorado. They’ve now won five games in a row over Anaheim, Los Angeles, Arizona, Dallas and Nashville. They also haven’t dropped a game in regulation since they lost in Winnipeg on Nov. 9.

Can we call this one the battle of Tim Hortons?

