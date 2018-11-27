More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Hextall firing fallout; effect of Schmidt’s return

By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Ron Hextall’s out as GM. Dave Hakstol remains, for now, head coach. What’s next for the Philadelphia Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• “Much of the criticism surrounding Hextall’s authoritarian command was an unwillingness to listen to differing viewpoints and opinions.” [NBC Philadelphia]

• Ron Francis and Chuck Fletcher are expected to be in the mix as Hextall’s replacement. [TSN]

• As Saturday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline approaches, why the Toronto Maple Leafs have won the William Nylander standoff. [Sportsnet]

• How did Patrik Laine celebrate his five-goal night? With some ice cream, of course. [NHL.com]

• “Now, if Armstrong’s players played like Armstrong talks, the Blues wouldn’t be in this bind. Alas, it was Armstrong himself who assembled this group of players — and Armstrong who will have to fix it.” [Post-Dispatch]

• How a wild schedule helped the Vegas Golden Knights find a little consistency. [Sin Bin Vegas]

Nate Schmidt‘s return could have a huge effect on Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller. [Review-Journal]

Cory Schneider is still looking for answers to his struggles in net for the New Jersey Devils. [NJ.com]

Alex Chiasson has been one of the few bright spots for the Edmonton Oilers this season. [Oilers Nation]

• “The Buffalo Sabres are not a one-man show, and the parity in talent on this year’s team is thus far helping propel them to success.” [Die by the Blade]

• “Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the $700 million Seattle Center arena project will be ready to house a team in 2020.” [King 5]

• Next week could see the official approval of a Seattle expansion franchise. Here’s what to expect at the Board of Governors meeting. [NHL to Seattle]

Tanner Pearson is really enjoying his new home with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Jeremy Colliton is still trying to find the right mix in his lines for the Chicago Blackhawks. [Blackhawk Up]

• Does Gustav Nyquist have a future with the Detroit Red Wings? [MLive]

• Finally, here’s the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Tough Guy: The Bob Probert story”:

The ultimate EBUG: Nick Niedert stole the show in surprise ECHL start

Reading Royals
By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
The timing couldn’t have been worse. Nick Niedert’s phone rang on Friday afternoon and on the other end was the ECHL’s Reading Royals in need of an emergency goaltender after Austin Lotz was called up to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Niedert, who lives in Connecticut, quickly mapped out the trek in his head. A typical three-to-four hour drive to Reading, Pennsylvania would have taken him much longer on Black Friday when you factor in all the traffic he would likely experience. It was clearly a no-go.

But the Royals’ goaltending situation was in such flux that Niedert, 36, was still planning to be the team’s emergency backup for their Saturday night game in Adirondack, New York. As he was driving to the game his phone rang once again around 3 p.m. Reading’s assistant coach Mike Marcou was calling from the coaches office at Cool Insuring Arena and was kind of dancing around the reason for dialing. Eventually, Niedert asked what was going on.

“Well, you’re going tonight,” Marcou told him.

“Going where?” Niedert replied before it finally hit him after a beat. “Oh s—-. Alright. Let’s go.”

“You ready to go?” Marcou followed up.

Said Niedert: “Does it really matter?”

Royals goaltender Angus Redmond suffered a concussion, so the organization’s depth chart in net was depleted. In stepped Niedert, who went from EBUG to starter in a matter of a few hours. Backing him up was another EBUG that the team was able to grab before game time.

The pressure of the moment didn’t get to Niedert as he watched from his crease his teammates playing their hearts out, galvanized by their current predicament.

“You know what, it’s so cliche, it really is, but let me tell you when I say the guys played their balls off. Those guys… they threw everything out there,” Niedert told Pro Hockey Talk on Sunday. “They were phenomenal.”

A night after losing 8-3 to Adirondack, the Royals rebounded, thanks to Niedert’s 38 saves, for a 2-1 victory. It certainly wasn’t an easy one as the Thunder had six power plays, but couldn’t capitalize.

“The buy-in was absolutely remarkable,” Niedert said. “Honestly, in 15 years I’ve played over 300-something games, that was the most impressive, complete game I’ve ever seen in my career.”

As the final buzzer sounded and the Royals celebrated a victory, you could see how much Niedert’s performance meant to the team. A night earlier they suffered a big loss and then had to hop on a bus for five hours with that defeat still fresh in their minds. Factor in their goaltending situation and it wasn’t an easy lead up to Saturday’s rematch.

For Niedert, who’s gotten used to watching games from the bench as a legendary minor league EBUG, it was a satisfying experience considering it had been 1,032 days since his last ECHL start.

“When you’re on the team, you’re a part of it,” he said. “But when you’re on the ice contributing, there’s a big difference. It feels a helluva lot better.”

**

That last start in the ECHL with the Royals — Jan. 27, 2016, a 7-5 win over Elmira — left Niedert with a bad taste in his mouth. His wasn’t happy with his performance that night and it stayed with him.

“That was a nightmare. I was so disappointed with the way everything went that day,” he said. “It’s almost like it didn’t count. It was just an unsatisfied feeling.”

That’s why when the buzzer sounded Saturday night and the Royals had sealed a win, it left Niedert in a different place. The reason why he keeps answering the phone whenever teams call is because of what transpired in Adirondack.

“There’s no better feeling than being on the ice when the horn blows and the win,” he said. “When the rink’s pitch black and you’re leading your team on the ice, there’s nothing like it. There really isn’t.

“To play in a meaningful game in a National Hockey League affiliated league at this age… I’m 5-foot-8 from Iowa. It’s not exactly a hockey hotbed. I’ve been on borrowed time since I was 16 years old when I left home. All the stuff that I went through in my very, very, very extremely long career, it really was worth it [Saturday] night to see what the 17 other guys had to go through to get a win. … When you see guys getting banged up and you see guys getting the ice bags and you see guys fighting through being hurt, guys that are battling through everything, I want to be there for those guys, too.”

Niedert’s never gotten close to the NHL during his long career. Aside from a few AHL tryout contracts and EBUG situations, no invitation has been sent his way for a main training camp in either league. He’s been everywhere, seen everything. He’s been around so long that now former teammates and opponents have become members of opposing coaching staffs.

“It was really worth it. All the things that I went through coming up to [Saturday] night, all that stuff didn’t matter,” he said. “All those week-to-week paychecks, hoping your check doesn’t bounce, playing in front of 150 people some nights, all that was not even relevant. I was happy to do it. I was happy when that damn horn blew, I couldn’t play any longer. It was a helluva night and I’m beyond happy I had the opportunity to do that.”

***

Call up Niedert’s profile page on HockeyDB.com or EliteProspects.com and your mouse will get a decent workout from all the scrolling you’ll have to do. In his 15 years as a professional, the Hudson, Iowa native has played or dressed for 36 teams in 11 different leagues.

Those numbers, however, are unofficial, something that Niedert says may make him one day sit down and sort through game logs for an true tally. He does estimate he’s dressed for somewhere between 700-800 games in his career.

Want an idea of the hectic life Niedert once led when he was a regular dial-a-goalie?

Here’s a sample of one week during the 2011-12 season:

Tuesday: Sent down from ECHL Elmira (NY) to FHL Danbury (CT). Picked up on waivers by ECHL Wheeling (West Va.)

Wednesday: Drive from Danbury back to Elmira for Wheeling road game. After pre-game skate, informed he was called up to AHL Bridgeport (CT). Drove back to Danbury for Thursday practice with Bridgeport.

Thursday: Practice with Bridgeport. Drive to Albany (NY) for game.

Friday: Play in Albany. Get sent back down to Wheeling, who were playing in Cincinnati (OH) on Saturday night.

Saturday: Travel to Cincinnati. Serve as EBUG.

Sunday: Play game. Travel back to Danbury.

That emotional roller coaster led Niedert to ask himself if it was really worth it to continue. But again, the phone kept ringing and he kept answering and grabbing his pads.

The ups and downs he’s experienced during a life in the minors has taught Niedert about resiliency and battling adversity, qualities needed in order to last as long as he has in the game.

***

The thought of retiring has crossed Niedert’s mind before, sometimes on those long car rides home. And while he’s worked as a manager at the Brookfield, Connecticut Wesco Sports Center since 2010, he keeps answering the phone when teams call, knowing his has very understanding co-workers.

The phone keeps ringing because his reputation follows him at every single stop. Coaches know what they’re going to get. No matter how long he sticks with a team, he’s never going to change. He’ll support his teammates. He’ll stick tap a player who dropped to block a shot. He’ll be positive. He’ll show up early and be the last one off the ice. 

There was a time when goalies of Niedert’s size were all the rage: small and quick. Now, bigger goalies are much more athletic and have become the norm around the game.

“All I honestly have is my compete level. My skill set is not even close to these other guys,” he said. “Not even close. I’ll be honest, I’ll tell people that all the time.

“I just work. That’s all. That’s literally all I have in my bag, is just go out, give an effort, don’t be a s——- team guy, and see what happens.”

Down the line, when Niedert finally stops picking up that ringing phone, he’d like to get into coaching — junior hockey, specifically — in order to make an impact on young players’ lives. He doesn’t envision himself as a head coach, but feels more suited in the role of an assistant, that middle-ground guy who can be the liaison between the head coach and players.

He’s back working at Wesco — he put in a full shift on Sunday afternoon after arriving back from Adirondack — and waiting for his next call. Reading head coach Kirk McDonald told him he’d get in touch if the team needed him again. In the meantime, he plays in a pro/am league once a week to keep sharp and works out regularly in case another EBUG situation pops up.

If he wanted to be like George Costanza he could go out on top, which very well could be the case. That next opportunity could come at any time and he’ll be ready to answer the call, if needed. If it doesn’t, Saturday night’s experience put Niedert at peace.

“If that was it — perfect,” he said.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Fleury’s shutouts earning donuts for Golden Knights fans

By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night's matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

There's a long history of NHL teams providing fans with certain food-related benefits should they or a player achieve a specific feat in a game.

There’s a long history of NHL teams providing fans with certain food-related benefits should they or a player achieve a specific feat in a game. 

• New York Islanders fans used to receive free chili from Wendy’s if they scored three goals. (It used to be six goals.)

• Free 10 oz. Frosty’s were available from Wendy’s if the Nashville Predators scored five times.

• The Detroit Red Wings had a deal with Arby’s where if a player scored a hat trick fans would receive free curly fries. Tough times offensively saw the promotion tweaked early this season to make it so the free fries would be given out if the team scored at least three goals in a game.

So you can bet Vegas Golden Knights fans are enjoying the recent run of form of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. The netminder has helped the team win his last four starts and five of his last six. His last two outings saw the very-soon-to-be (Wednesday!) 34-year-old post back-to-back shutouts against the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks.

[WATCH LIVE – 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Last season, the Golden Knights introduced a promotion with Krispy Kreme where fans could receive a dozen donuts after every Vegas shutout. They recorded five during the regular season and four more in the playoffs.

Through 25 games this season, the Golden Knights, who have their own donut, have five shutouts, all thanks to Fleury. So of course he wanted to benefit from the giveaway.

“I love donuts, I love Krispy Kreme too so I may have to go back,” he said via the Las Vegas Sun. “But I feel bad because they have to give so many donuts away. I don’t know, maybe I’ll save them a box.”

It’s a pretty good bet there will be more free donuts coming for Golden Knights fans. Fleury currently leads the NHL with five shutouts. He’s one of only 10 goaltenders in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to record five shutouts in his team’s opening 25 games of a season — a feat he also achieved in 2014-15 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He now has 53 career shutouts, tied with Nashville’s Pekka Rinne for 23rd all-time, and just one behind Hall of Famers Ed Giacomin and Bernie Parent who are tied for 21st.

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Shane Hnidy ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from United Center in Chicago.

***

NBC Sports examines the improbable first-year success of the Vegas Golden Knights and delves into the future of the NHL's newest franchise with an exclusive digital series entitled Desert Gold presented by MGM Resorts International. Episode 1 debuts across NBCSports.com, YouTube and Facebook Watch on Tuesday, ahead of Vegas' road game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Bank shots and three-pointers

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 27, 2018, 12:25 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Anthony Mantha

You don’t often see someone get the top star in a losing effort, and people can certainly make an argument for a number of players being the standout from Monday’s action.

From here, it’s tough to argue with Mantha’s man-sized night. He tied for the Monday lead with three points via two goals and one assist, and Mantha really asserted himself with a whopping 10 shots on goal.

Despite being in such a high-scoring game and a losing effort, the Red Wings winger managed a +2 rating for the night.

There were other players from Columbus’ 7-5 win against Detroit who have an argument for top billing. Pierre Luc-Dubois generated three points, including the GWG. Then again, one of his points came on an empty-netter, while teammate Artemi Panarin‘s three points happened with a goalie in Detroit’s net.

You could put the trio of Mantha, PLD, and Panarin as the top three, but then you’d really be killing fun.

2. Jonathan Huberdeau

The Panthers needed every one of Huberdeau’s three points to edge the Devils in overtime on Monday.

To start, he grabbed a secondary assist to help Florida get back in the game, as they fell behind 2-0 early. Huberdeau scored the 3-3 goal that sent the contest to overtime, a significant tally that also stands as the 100th of his young NHL career.

(Imagine how many Huberdeau would have – and how many additional wonky Scooby Doo puns we’d experience – if he didn’t deal with occasional injury headaches?)

Mike Hoffman rightfully earned the most attention for his overtime-winner after nearly ending the overtime period moments earlier, yet Huberdeau also collected the primary assist on that OTGWG.

Overall, a very nice outing for a player who’d gain more recognition if he could consistently stay healthy and if the Panthers could enjoy some greater team success.

3. Tom Wilson

This post goes into detail about Wilson’s red-hot start to his season (which was delayed, of course, by that polarizing suspension). Long story short, the hard-hitting Capitals winger generated two goals and one assist in helping Washington beat its former coach Barry Trotz and the Isles.

Wilson finished Monday with six SOG, a +1 rating, two hits, one blocked shot, and won his lone faceoff.

His assist came on Alex Ovechkin‘s empty-netter, so number three he is.

Braden Holtby ranks among the goalies who had arguments for being included, as he shook off an early goal to make 32 saves. Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots, but did allow two goals; his Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner‘s three assists ranks him as an honorable mention (getting dinged ever-so-slightly for one helper being on an ENG).

Highlights of the Night

Again, Hoffman would not be denied. Eventually.

Jack Edwards’ call was almost as impressive as Torey Krug‘s pass on one of David Pastrnak‘s goals from the Bruins’ losing effort:

That was a sweet dish, but this Panarin pass inspired the bank shots/three-pointers headline:

(Hmm, maybe Panarin should be one of the three stars. What do you think?)

Factoids

Patrick Marleau‘s keeping up pretty nicely for a guy who played in his 1,600th(!) NHL regular-season game, eh?

At first, this seems like a goofily specific stat, but it might make people feel better about wondering if we’re experiencing something of a throwback offensive season.

At this rate, Freddy Andersen might just grab a three star nod the next time he faces the Bruins:

Scores

TOR 4 – BOS 2
FLA 4 – NJD 3 (OT)
WSH 4 – NYI 1
NYR 4 – OTT 2
CBJ 7 – DET 5

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wilson, Capitals stay hot, beat Trotz

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 26, 2018, 9:57 PM EST
Like it or not, Tom Wilson has been red-hot since he was finally able to begin playing regular-season games for the Washington Capitals. Barry Trotz’s new team became painfully aware of that on Monday.

Wilson collected two goals as the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 4-1 in their first game against Barry Trotz since Washington’s magical, dragon-slaying run to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

This marks the Capitals’ sixth win in a row, padding a growing Metropolitan Division lead, as the Caps now have 31 points in 24 games played. The loss keeps the Islanders from gaining ground in that regard, as they’re now stuck with 26 points in 23 games.

After Valtteri Filppula continued his mini-hot streak with a goal just 50 seconds into the game, Wilson extended his goal streak to four games by taking advantage of a nice breakout pass by Nicklas Backstrom, beating Thomas Greiss less than three minutes into the first period:

Later on in the contest, Wilson provided the Capitals with an important insurance goal on the power play:

Those rushing to downplay Wilson’s achievements might try to chalk it all up to playing on a top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, but it’s getting increasingly difficult to say that it’s just that.

Ovechkin, for one, had a fairly quiet night. Yes, Ovechkin moved into a three-way tie with Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla for 15th place all-time in goals with his 625th goal, but the actual tally came on a fairly easy empty-netter.

Wilson grabbed an assist on that ENG, and so did Backstrom, so those two ended up generating three points each. Ovechkin wasn’t the only player who made some history, as Backstrom’s second helper pushed him ahead of Capitals icon Peter Bondra for second all-time in franchise scoring with 826 (and then 827) points.

Both Ovechkin and Backstrom are etching out their spots in history already with eye-popping numbers. Considering that Wilson now has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in eight games back, you could probably expect that people are making some comical points in his favor. People are not disappointing in that regard. Wilson won’t be able to play 82 games this season thanks to that lengthy suspension, but he’s inspiring “82-game pace” tweets nonetheless:

Welp, it’s all in good fun, which is probably not how you can describe Trotz’s night against his old team.

Granted, it wasn’t all bad for Trotz and his pals on Monday:

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.