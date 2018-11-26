More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Nylander close to returning; Sabres winning tight games

By Joey Alfieri Nov 26, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs are close to agreeing on a new contract, but there’s only one week to go before they can sign a deal. (Sportsnet)

• Mike Babcock believes that his team is getting Auston Matthews and Nylander in their lineup next week. (TSN)

• The chances of the Ottawa Senators moving to a downtown arena are slim to none now. (Silver Seven Sens)

• What can the issues be between Eugene Melnyk and his partner John Ruddy? (Ottawa Citizen)

• The Sabres have found a way to win a lot of late games during their current nine-game winning streak. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

Carl Hagelin, who was acquired from Pittsburgh last week, is already on the shelf. (NHL.com/Kings)

Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak have given the Bruins a solid one-two punch in goal this season. (Bruins Daily)

• It’s time for the Hurricanes to give up on Scott Darling as a starting netminder. (Canes Country)

• The Washington Capitals will give Barry Trotz his Stanley Cup ring prior to their upcoming game against the Islanders on Monday night. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• The Florida Panthers have had a hard time executing this season, and that’s why they’ve had some so-so results in 2018-19. (Panther Parkway)

• How far are the Flyers from hitting rock bottom in GM Ron Hextall’s mind? Here’s a weekly observation on what’s going on in Philly. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Jaromir Jagr will be a key ambassador for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “Jaromir Jagr will be the face of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, and will help in the preparation and development of Chinese hockey.” (ESPN)

Matthew Tkachuk continues to get better and better as he gains in experience. (Flames Nation)

• The next wave of young Finnish defensemen are going to be special. Just take a look at Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen, Chicago’s Henri Jokiharju and Calgary’s Juuso Valimaki. (EP Rinkside)

• The Winnipeg Jets have claimed Marko Dano off waivers. This is his second tour of duty with the team. (Jets Nation)

• Randy Carlyle hasn’t been fired by Anaheim yet, but some Ducks fans are ready to name his replacement. (Pucks of a Feather)

• The Vancouver Canucks are hiring big head mascots to skate on the ice during games. That’s just what they needed to break out of their funk. (Daily Hive)

The Buzzer: Brown, Kopitar dominate for Kings

By Adam Gretz Nov 26, 2018, 1:45 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Dustin Brown, Los Angeles Kings. It has been a tough year for the Los Angeles Kings but they were at least able to give their home fans something to be happy about on Sunday night. Their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers featured a turn-back-the-clock performance from their two top players, Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, as the Kings were able to win at home for the first time since Nov. 6 (they had lost five consecutive home games). This is the type of game they used to get from Kopitar and Brown when the Kings were dominating the Western Conference and competing for the Stanley Cup every year. Brown was the big star of the night on Sunday as he recorded a hat trick in the win, snapping what had been an eight-game goal drought. He is now up to six goals and 10 total points this season.

2. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. He is not only the Lightning’s latest draft steal, he is currently one of the hottest players in the NHL and helped the Lightning roll to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday with another mutli-point game. With 31 points in 24 games so far this season he is now the NHL’s fifth-leading scorer. Along with Nikita Kucherov (currently in fourth place with 32 points) the Lightning now have two of the top-five point producers in the league.

3. Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames. The Flames’ special teams made a huge impact in their big win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, scoring three shorthanded goals and a power play goal. Defenseman Noah Hanifin played a big role in all of that by scoring the first of their shorthanded goals to give them a 2-0 lead in the first period, and then adding to that lead with the power play marker midway through the second period. Those two goals were his first two of the season and his first as a member of the Flames since going to Calgary in the big Dougie Hamilton trade over the summer.

Highlights of the Night

Dustin Brown was not the only Kings star to have a big game on Sunday night. Anze Kopitar also recorded three points in the win, including the game-winning goal in the third period. Here it is.

As for the other side of that game, here is Connor McDavid doing what he does on a nightly basis for the Edmonton Oilers. It did not result in a goal, but it is still worth watching. When he gets the puck on his stick and is going at top speed there is nobody in the NHL that can match him. Nobody.

Factoids

The Arizona Coyotes have made a habit out of scoring shorthanded goals this season. On Sunday, they got a taste of their own medicine against the Calgary Flames.

The Predators and Lightning have spent a lot of time at the top of the NHL standings recently.

More factoids from Sunday’s NHL action…

— Kings rookie forward Matt Luff extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with an empty net goal in their win over the Oilers.

— Flames coach Bill Peters needed some stitches after getting hit in the face by a puck during their game.

Austin Watson recorded his first career hat trick for the Nashville Predators in their 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

 

— Not long after their game against Calgary, the Arizona Coyotes made yet another trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, sending forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to Chicago in exchange for forward Nick Schmaltz.

Scores

Calgary Flames 6, Arizona Coyotes 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Nashville Predators 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 2

 

Trade: Coyotes send Strome, Perlini to Blackhawks for Schmaltz

By Adam Gretz Nov 25, 2018, 11:48 PM EST
The Arizona Coyotes have officially moved on from the Dylan Strome experience.

A little over three years after making him the third overall pick in the 2015 draft (right behind Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel), the Coyotes traded the 21-year-old Strome to the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night.

The Coyotes also sent forward Brendan Perlini to Chicago as part of the trade.

In exchange for those two Arizona will receive forward Nick Schmaltz.

First, here is Coyotes general manager John Chayka on what he sees in Schmaltz and where he might fit.

“Nick is a dynamic forward with top line potential. We feel he can be a core player of our team now and into the future. He’s a good complement to our evolving forward group and a rare combination of speed, skill and creativity.”

There is a lot to unwrap here, but let’s start with Chicago’s acquisition of Strome because — and with all due respect to Schmaltz and Perlini — he is going to be the player that makes or breaks this trade. For both teams.

It is a total boom-or-bust move for the Blackhawks because even with his struggles in Arizona he is still a player that is loaded with potential. He has excelled at every level he has played at (including the American Hockey League where he had 53 points in 50 games a season ago), but had not yet found a place or a permanent role with the Coyotes.

In 48 NHL games over parts of the past three seasons he has just seven goals and nine assists, including six points in 19 games with the Coyotes this season.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this deal for Chicago is the fact that it reunites Strome with winger Alex DeBrincat. The two were teammates together with the Erie Otters during their junior hockey days and absolutely ripped apart the Ontario Hockey League offensively. Together, they were unstoppable. There is obviously a massive difference between the OHL and the NHL, but the two clearly have a history together.

DeBrincat, a second-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2016, has already developed into a top-line NHL player and was one of the top rookies in the league a season ago. He is off to another strong start this season with 10 goals and eight assists in his first 24 games.

Will those two get a chance to play together again in Chicago? Will a change of scenery help Strome start to establish himself as an NHL player and realize his potential? Big questions, but probably a worthy gamble if you are a Chicago team that really needs to find more young, impact players given the age of their core and the perpetual struggle that is their salary cap situation.

That brings us to Schmaltz.

He was one of the few bright spots for the Blackhawks a year ago when he scored 21 goals (good enough for third on the team) in what was a breakout season. The red flag in that performance, however, was the 17.8 percent shooting percentage that drove that goal-scoring success.

So far this season the regression monster has taken a giant bite out of his numbers.

As of Sunday, Schmaltz has just two goals (and nine assists) in 23 games for the Blackhawks and has been unable to find any of the good fortunate that followed him around a year ago. Has he been a little snake bit? With a 6.1 percent shooting percentage it would be easy to say yes, but the unfortunate reality for him is that number is probably a lot closer to what should be expected from him.

He is also a restricted free agent after this season and will be in line for a pay raise.

Strome, on the other hand, is still signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $863,333.

Perlini, who had scored 31 goals in his first 131 NHL games, will also be a restricted free agent for the Blackhawks after this season.

What it all boils down to is this…

• Schmaltz has probably, by a very thin margin, been the most successful of these three players at the NHL level. But he is probably not as good as his numbers from the 2017-18 season might indicate.

He and Perlini are also very similar in the sense that they are the same age, have the same contract situation, and have nearly identical goal-scoring numbers throughout the first two-and-a-half years of their careers. Just consider that Perlini has scored 33 goals in 152 career games (with two in 21 games this season), while Schmaltz has scored 29 goals in 162 career games (with two in 23 games this season). 

Schmaltz has better assist numbers, but he has also played alongside superior talent in Chicago.

• Strome, as disappointing as he has been at the NHL level, still has what is by far the highest upside and is still young enough that he could break out if things click for him.

The Blackhawks are basically trading what will probably be a pretty good player for another pretty good player … and a potential star if they can catch lightning in a bottle.

What is not to like about that if you are the Blackhawks?

It is far from a guarantee to work, but it is a fine chance to take.

This is the fourth trade these two teams have made since the summer of 2017.

In June 2017, the Coyotes acquired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Blackhawks in exchange for Laurent Dauphin and Connor Murphy.

This past January the Coyotes traded Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening to the Blackhawks for Richard Panik and Dauphin.

Then, just before the start of this season the Coyotes took on the remainder of Marian Hossa‘s contract in a massive, complex trade that also saw Marcus Kruger return to Chicago and Vinnie Hinostroza go to Arizona.

Brayden Point is Lightning's latest steal

By Adam Gretz Nov 25, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
Even though it has not yet resulted in a championship for this current core, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the NHL’s elite teams for more than four years now.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season only the Washington Capitals have won more regular season games, while they have reached the NHL’s final four in three of the past four seasons. The one year they didn’t reach that point (2016-17) injuries to several key players derailed their season and just barely kept them out of the playoffs. Sandwiched around that one tough-luck year was a trip to the Stanley Cup Final and a pair of Eastern Conference Final appearances that resulted in Game 7 losses to the eventual Stanley Cup champions (the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and Washington in 2018).

That success — and it is success — is no accident and is the result of an incredible front office that has consistently stacked the roster with top-tier offensive talent.

After their 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, they are once again near the top of the NHL standings and looking like they should be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this spring.

Like most contending teams they had some good fortune when it came to being bad at just the right time to land a couple of franchise-changing talents at the top of the draft.

They selected Steven Stamkos No. 1 overall in 2008 and he has been everything they could have hoped for him to be as a front-line center and franchise player.

The very next year they picked Victor Hedman, one of the most complete and well-rounded defenders in the world, with the No. 2 overall pick.

But other than defender Slater Koekkoek and starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (selected 10th and 19th overall respectively in 2012) there is not another player on the current roster that the Lightning used one of their own first-round picks on. The rest of the roster has been assembled through blockbuster trades (Mikhail Sergachev — who was acquired for former third overall pick Jonathan DrouinJ.T. Miller, Ryan McDonagh, Ryan Callahan), free agent signings (Anton Stralman), or later round draft steals.

When it comes to the latter, they seem to have found another one in 22-year-old forward Brayden Point.

Point has been one of the Lightning’s best players this season and after another three-point effort in Sunday’s win is now up to 31 points in 24 games this season.

Following a breakout performance in 2017-18 that saw him finish with 32 goals and 66 total points he is looking like he is on track to smash both numbers. In his past six games alone he has eight goals and 12 total points. That run includes five multi-point games, including that incredible performance in Pittsburgh when he scored three power play goals in only 91 seconds of game-time.

[Related: Brayden Point scores hat trick in 91 seconds]

The Lightning found him in the third-round of the 2014 draft after 78 other players had been picked. Of all the players taken in that draft class, only seven of them have collected more points than he has, while only one of those players (Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson) was taken outside of the first-round. If you go as far as the top-18 point producers from that draft class only three of them were selected after the 25th overall pick.

For the Lightning to get a legitimate top-line player in the third-round in that class is a tremendous find.

It is also not the first time they have done it over the past few years in building this current roster.

Let’s just look at the rest of their core.

  • Nikita Kucherov was a second-round draft pick, No. 58 overall, in 2011 and is one of only two players from that class to have already topped the 350-point mark for his career. Gabriel Landeskog, the No. 2 overall pick, is the other. He and Kucherov are separated by the slimmest of margins for the top spot from that class when it comes to point production, while Kucherov is one of just four players in the top-15 that year to be taken after the first round. One of those four players is…
  • Ondrej Palat, who is the ninth-leading scorer from that class. The Lightning found him in the seventh-round with the 208th overall selection. That is two of the top-10 scorers in one draft class going to one team, and that team did not use a first-round pick on either one of them.
  • The Lightning signed Tyler Johnson as an undrafted free agent in March, 2011. Of all the players taken in the 2010 draft class (where he should have been selected), Johnson’s 277 points would place him ninth among that group. All eight players ahead of him were first-round draft picks, while only two of them (Vladimir Tarasenko at 16th overall, and Evgeny Kuznetsov at 26th overall) were taken after the 15th pick.
  • Yanni Gourde, after finishing sixth in the Calder Trophy voting a year ago, is nearly a point-per-game player through the first quarter of his second season and has already shown enough to convince the team to give him a long-term contract extension.

Including Point, that is five pretty significant players that have all outperformed their draft positions. That is exactly what should pop in your mind when you hear someone referred to as a “steal.”

This kind of analysis can be difficult because there are always a ton of variables as to why a prospect succeeds (or, as the case may be, does not succeed). Maybe it is getting picked in the right environment, or going to the right team, or just getting the right opportunity with the right linemates. Or maybe it is sometimes just a little bit of dumb luck.

There is also a sort of chicken-or-egg element to all of this where you have to consider how much of it is player scouting, and how much of it is player development.

For example, if a team like Tampa knew how good some of these prospects were going to turn out to be, they probably would have taken them sooner in the draft. In other words, if the Lightning knew Nikita Kucherov was going to be — arguably — the best player from his draft class, they probably would have taken him with the 27th pick instead of Vladislav Namestnikov and not given every other team in the league an opportunity to take him instead. And it’s not that Namestnikov turned out to be a bad player, he just hasn’t been Kucherov. They took three other player in that class before Palat. Like everyone else, they completely passed on Johnson and Gourde in their draft years.

So development and coaching (and luck) is also a factor.

But there is one common trait that all of these players share that point to smart drafting by the Lightning.

They are all smaller forwards (or at least what would be considered “undersized), and they were all wildly productive in their pre-NHL careers compared to the rest of their peers in their respective draft years.

Johnson, Gourde, and Point are all among the smallest players in the league, while Kucherov (listed at 5-11, 178) and Palat (5-11, 180) aren’t exactly mountains out there on the ice.

And what about the production? After being a better than point-per-game player for his first three years in the Western Hockey League, Johnson ended up finishing second in scoring in 2010-11 (one point off the lead) and was the league’s leading goal-scorer the year the Lightning signed him.

Gourde won the QMJHL scoring title (by 23 points!) the year before he signed with the Lightning.

Point was a top-15 scorer in the WHL in his draft year when he slid to the third-round.

The Lightning have made a habit of doing this over the years, and it’s not just with these players that have stuck and become key parts of their team. Jonathan Marchessault, now one of the league’s best forwards, spent some time in the Tampa organization with some modest success before blossoming in Florida and Vegas.

Cory Conacher gave the Lightning some strong play during the 2012-13 season before he was later flipped to the Ottawa Senators in a trade for Ben Bishop, who would go on to be an excellent starting goalie for several years in Tampa.

In the end there are a lot of factors that worked out here for the Lightning to be able to assemble all of this talent. They have probably been a little fortunate to have some of these players fall into their laps when they did. But they also clearly targeted the right traits (production, skill), found players that were overlooked by other teams for what were probably the wrong reasons, and then put them in great situations where they could succeed in the NHL.

The result is one heck of a team that is a Stanley Cup contender every single season.

Now they just have to get a little bit of luck on their side when it comes to the playoffs to actually get this core its championship.

Flames coach Bill Peters needs stitches after taking puck to face

By Adam Gretz Nov 25, 2018, 8:21 PM EST
1 Comment

It was a painful win for Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters on Sunday afternoon.

He had to miss a portion of his team’s 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes while he was back in the locker room area getting stitched up after being struck in the face by a puck.

“I think it’s going to hurt more tomorrow,” said Peters afterward. “It’s one of those things where there’s not a lot of room out there and you’ve got to be paying attention. So you just move on.”

You can see his entire post-game media availability here — along with his stitches — via the Flames.

This is the play where Peters was hit.

 

As for the game itself, this was a huge win for the Flames as they completely steamrolled the Coyotes to win for the fourth time in their past five games.

It was a total team effort as they scored three shorthanded goals, a power play goal, and received a strong performance from Mike Smith in net as he stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. His shutout bid came to an end midway through the third period when Coyotes forward Clayton Keller scored his team’s only goal on the day.

Noah Hanifin and Mark Jankowski each scored a pair of goals for the Flames.

