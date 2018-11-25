The Buzzer: Laine rubs elbows with Gretzky on five-goal night

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrik Laine, number one with a bullet

When you have a night a special as the one Laine experienced, you get your own section.

On a night of hat tricks, Laine refused to settle for a mere three goals, nearly managing a double-hatty. Ultimately, he finished with a ridiculous five goals on five shots. If anyone can do that, it’s Laine.

This isn’t just a one-night outburst for Laine, either. By the three-goal mark, he had reached at least a hat trick for the seventh time in his young career … and the third during the month of November.

In case you’re wondering, yes, it’s been a very long time since someone managed a hat trick of hat tricks during a single month.

#NHLJets Patrik Laine is the first player with 3 Hat Tricks in a calendar month since Alex Kovalev in February 2001 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 25, 2018

Laine, 20, won’t turn 21 until April 19. That’s relevant to note because, while he’s unlikely to match this Wayne Gretzky mark, it’s also true that it was already unlikely that he’d generate three hat tricks in a single month.

Most hat tricks before age 21, NHL history: 12 – Wayne Gretzky (210 GP)

7 – @PatrikLaine29 (177 GP)

6 – Dale Hawerchuk (239 GP)

6 – Jimmy Carson (240 GP)#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/VapPW8sIpr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2018

Laine lands in Gretzky-rarified-air more than once. Sportsnet’s stats staff also notes that he’s the first 20-year-old to collect five goals since Gretzky managed that mark twice. Again, it would be asking a lot for the winger to match that mark by number 99, yet he also has the rest of the season to do so (Winnipeg’s last regular-season game comes on April 6, almost two weeks before his 21st birthday).

PHT’s Scott Billeck did a great job of recapping Laine’s red-hot ways:

So to recap on Patrik Laine (Take 3):

– 15 goals in November

– Three hat tricks in November

– Two hat tricks this week'

– First five-goal game since 2001

– 11 goals in his past four games

– 19 goals on the season (1st in the NHL)#NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) November 25, 2018

Thanks to this ridiculous night, Laine now has 19 goals in 2018-19, giving him the NHL lead. Interestingly, Saturday left him at 99 career regular-season goals. It should be fascinating to see Laine try to climb this list, too.

Patrik Laine, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on April 19, 2019, now sits one goal shy of 100 in his NHL career (177 GP). Only six players in NHL history have hit the mark before age 21. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/NuEUI35TX0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2018

Interesting to see Jimmy Carson right behind Gretzky, the name he’ll be linked with forever thanks to that famous trade, eh?

The other three stars

1. Kyle Connor and Bryan Little

Let’s give Laine’s partners-in-crime a little love, too.

Both Connor and Little collected four assists during Laine’s five-goal night. If you have to choose one of the two, Connor would probably get quite a bit more credit for driving play, as he finished the night with four shots on goal to go with his four assists (Little had one SOG).

Many joked about how Laine’s going to get paid on his next contract. The way things going, Connor might not be too cheap, either.

2. Andreas Johnsson

Heading into Saturday, this 24-year-old Leafs forward had two goals over his entire, young NHL career. Johnsson generated a hat trick in a single period on Saturday, and actually hit that mark with about seven minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Would Johnsson have generated even more offense if the Flyers ever got on the board in this one? Maybe, but he still enjoyed one of the night’s great performances.

(Garret Sparks‘ 34-save shutout likely kept Toronto from going too over the top.)

Read more about Toronto making life miserable for Philly’s goalies here.

3. Jake Guentzel

Guentzel didn’t need three periods to collect his hat trick. He took advantage of some splendid Sidney Crosby passing to gain three goals without about four minutes left in the second period.

This marks the first regular-season hat trick for Guentzel, who now has 18 points in 22 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Fun fact unless you’re the one managing Pittsburgh’s salary cap: like Connor and Laine, Guentzel is headed toward RFA status. A big season would go really well with all of those playoff heroics, huh?

Highlights of the Night

Quite the no-look pass by Crosby

Matt Luff had the right stuff to make Jacob Markstrom take his bluff:

Non-Laine, non-Sabres-topping-the-league factoids

Laine isn’t the only youngster playing beyond his years.

Elias Pettersson is the eighth player since 1984-85 to score 13+ goals through 20 career games:@_EPettersson (13)

Evgeni Malkin (13)

Alex Ovechkin (15)

Teemu Selanne (16)

Eric Lindros (15)

Rob Gaudreau (14)

Dimitri Kvartalnov (14)

Joe Sakic (13)#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/7UlZeMGWBs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2018

Gotta love how specific this stat is:

#Leafs play two penalty-free games in a span of a week for the first time since February 3 – 9, 1946. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 25, 2018

Scores

WSH 5 – NYR 3

TOR 6 – PHI 0

BOS 3 – MTL 2

BUF 3 – DET 2 (SO)

CHI 5 – FLA 4 (OT)

NYI 4 – CAR 1

PIT 4 – CBJ 2

WPG 8 – STL 4

COL 3 – DAL 2

VGK 6 – SJS 0

VAN 4 – LAK 2

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.