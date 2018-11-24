More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Surging Sabres now lead the NHL

By James O'BrienNov 24, 2018, 10:58 PM EST
When the Buffalo Sabres started gathering steam, the question was: “Can they finally make the playoffs?”

It might be time for the Sabres to set their sights much higher than merely breaking their postseason drought.

By beating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday, the Sabres squeezed out their ninth win in a row. That’s mind-blowing enough by itself, but consider this: the Sabres – yes, the Buffalo Sabres – now lead the NHL with 34 standings points.

Yes, it’s been a very, very long time since you could say that outside of one of EA’s NHL video games.

You can already picture cynics trying to punch holes in that, even if it’s an objective fact.

So, sure, there are some “yeah, but” opportunities. It’s true that six of Buffalo’s nine consecutive wins came after regulation, so there were plenty of situations where this run could have instead been downgraded to a not-as-fun “point streak.” Four of those six beyond-regulation victories came via shootouts.

Could the Sabres’ standings lead be a short-lived as Jeff Skinner‘s Maurice Richard edge, which dissolved as Patrik Laine tore his way to a five-goal night on Saturday? Absolutely. The Tampa Bay Lightning are at 33 points with one fewer game played than the Sabres, and the Nashville Predators are in the same boat (both have played 23 versus Buffalo’s 24). It says a lot about the Atlantic Division that the Toronto Maple Leafs are only two points behind, as well, with 32 points in 24 games played.

There’s a chance Buffalo slips to third in the Atlantic, and the Boston Bruins could easily push the Sabres lower if they get healthier.

All of that hand-waving shouldn’t derail the big smiles and hearty fist pumps in Buffalo. For Sabres fans who have been wading through long stretches of darkness, it’s absolutely appropriate to celebrate just like Jack Eichel did following his recent OT winner against the Penguins:

At minimum, it sure feels like the Sabres are a team you have to take seriously again. That’s something we haven’t seen often – if at all – since the days of Chris Drury and Daniel Briere.

This might be even prettier, although maybe those golden age memories are merely uglier because of the whole “Buffaslug” thing.

It was another rough night for Flyers goalies

By James O'BrienNov 24, 2018, 8:21 PM EST
Look, Andreas Johnsson is a pretty good player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 24-year-old’s carved out a nice niche for himself, particularly considering the fact that he was a seventh-rounder (202nd overall in 2013). Johnsson would probably be at least a medium-sized deal if he were on a team that wasn’t so loaded with young talent.

Still, it’s not the greatest sign in the world when Johnsson scored a hat trick on you … in a single period. It’s even worse when his hat trick doesn’t even cover all the goals allowed in a troubling 20 minutes.

That’s the plight of the Philadelphia Flyers so far in Saturday’s game, as Johnsson – who came into this game with two goals in 27 career NHL games – delivered such a drubbing, while Patrick Marleau added a goal to provide a 4-0 early edge.

Calvin Pickard ended up allowing four goals while making just two saves, extending what’s been a miserable run with the Flyers. It has to sting a little extra for Pickard, as he went from a respectable backup to something of a journeyman last season, as the expansion draft process scrambled him into the Maple Leafs’ once-deep pipeline of goalies who weren’t quite at the NHL level.

Instead of getting a little bit of revenge against his old club by living well, he instead languished.

By my eyes, Johnsson’s first goal was probably the ugliest, as Pickard really seemed to lose his angle or simply find himself out of sorts:

The second tally was a semi-breakaway that would probably give a lot of goalies trouble, but the third one might be another tally Pickard would want back, although Johnsson was able to wade in with his backhander before any defenders could really give him any trouble.

And that last point is really the thing. You can get in a chicken-and-the-egg argument about who’s most to blame for the Flyers’ goalie issues, at least from a bigger picture standpoint. Because … make no mistake about it, this continues to be a crisis.

Coming into 2018-19, it was somewhat understandable why GM Ron Hextall decided to stand pat, although you could probably charge him with possibly being a little too gunshy.

After all, Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth are a) quite experienced, b) cheap options, and c) in expiring contracts. The hope would be that those two veterans could hold down the fort while Carter Hart develops. Hextall also made a reasonable (but so far disastrous) decision to claim Pickard on waivers, rather than going the free agent route.

None of those goalies have solved things, and Alex Lyon looked overmatched in his first appearance at the NHL level (and is now hurt), too.

Now, Hart hasn’t been a brick wall at the AHL level, yet this seems like another beacon to the Flyers: why not just roll the dice and see if Hart could be like Matt Murray. The Pittsburgh Penguins probably wanted to let Murray marinate at lower levels a little longer, but injuries sort of forced their hand, and then Murray forced them to keep him around with strong early play.

For the Flyers, Hart standing above his colleagues would be filed under a “good problem to have.” And, worst-case scenario, Hart could instead fail, but get sent down to the AHL to continue working on his game.

(Even if he struggled, management would likely receive a better understanding of how close Hart is to full-time NHL work, and gain greater insight about how to approach either the next goalie free agent summer [Sergei Bobrovsky reunion tour, you might ask?] or the trade deadline [other Bob opportunity?].)

Speaking of standing pat instead of making more aggressive decisions, this latest hiccup and the wave of coach firings naturally make some wonder – again – about Dave Hakstol.

Is it possible that Flyers goalies aren’t put in ideal situations to succeed, too? Should Philly play a system that possibly plays to the strengths of its roster in ways they don’t now? Perhaps the solution might just be to shrug your shoulders at your Swiss cheese in net, hold your nose, and just try to “outscore your problems?”

There are a lot of questions stemming from a rough period of play, and they’ll only bubble up more often if the Flyers fail to find answers. Granted, these issues have been plaguing this franchise since their GM stopped being their goalie, so it’s obviously a situation of easier said than done.

Either way, something has to give, especially if nights like these continue … right?

The Maple Leafs ended up winning 6-0, with Garret Sparks pitching a 34-save shutout. Anthony Stolarz experienced a busy night in relief of Pickard, stopping 33 out of 35 shots.

Luongo day-to-day with latest knee injury

By Scott BilleckNov 24, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Roberto Luongo appears to have injured the same knee that forced him to miss a month of action earlier this season.

Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner told media in Florida on Saturday that Luongo is day-to-day after tweaking his knee in a 4-1 loss on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Luongo moved across the crease to make a save on Lucas Wallmark before falling back and grabbing his right leg, unable to stop Jordan Martinook from scoring on the ensuing rebound.

Sportsnet’s John Shannon reported Saturday that the injury is “believed not to be as serious as the one sustained on Oct. 6.”

Boughner said in his pre-game scrum that Luongo was already on the treadmill getting a workout in, supporting Shannon’s report.

Luongo played all of 32:21 in Florida’s opener before being sidelined. He returned to the crease on Nov. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets in the second game of the NHL’s Global Series in Finland and has started eight games since.

“Obviously, the team is pretty down when you see Lu go down again,” Panthers head coach Bob Boughner said after Friday’s game.

Luongo is 4-3-0 with a .902 save percentage in nine appearances this season.

The Panthers will roll with James Reimer for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Michael Hutchinson was called up on an emergency basis from Springfield of the American Hockey League to play backup.

Luongo has been plagued with injuries over the past three seasons. He was limited to 40 games in 2016-17 and 35 in 2017-18 and the more time he misses, the more uncertain things become in the Panthers crease.

Reimer has struggled with a 3-5-1 record and a .896 save percentage in 12 games while Hutchinson hasn’t faired any better a 1-1-2 and a .839 save percentage in four appearances.

NHL fines Canucks’ Roussel for biting Vlasic

By Scott BilleckNov 24, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for chomping on the hand of Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

The incident happened late in the third period with Roussel’s Vancouver Canucks down 4-0 to the Vlasic’s San Jose Sharks.

Vlasic and Roussel were engaged in a scuffle after play had stopped, with the former getting his hand in the face of latter. Roussel, seemingly displeased (or hungry), lashed out with his teeth.

The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz sent out a tweet following the game saying Vlasic bit him and said Vlasic showed him the bit marks.

Here’s the footage of the incident:

Roussel was penalized for his involvement in the fracas as he was given two minutes for roughing, another two for cross-checking and a 10-minute misconduct.

It’s the not the first time a Canucks player has tried to feast on another player’s hand.

If you go back to Game 1 of 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, you’ll remember a certain Alex Burrows chomp on Patrice Bergeron.

Burrows was neither fined nor suspended for the incident, with officials saying there was no conclusive evidence that Burrows intentionally tried to chow down.

Of course, that didn’t stop Bruins players from trying to entice Burrows to take another bite later in the series.

Biting isn’t exactly a foreign concept in the NHL.

In the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Victor Hedman alleged that Andrew Shaw bit him on his stomach during a scrum. Hedman was shown on the bench after the melee lifting up his jersey to show the mark on his torso to the trainer.

There was no punishment for Shaw even as he didn’t deny doing the deed.

In a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, now-Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty appeared to be bitten by then-Maple Leafs forward Mikhail Grabovski after the Pacioretty wrapped his arm around Grabovski’s face in a scrum after a whistle.

Grabovski had a phone hearing for the incident but the DoPS couldn’t determine if a bite had occurred. He was not fined nor suspended for the incident.

Grabovski later admitted that he did, indeed, bite Pacioretty.

Did Canucks’ Roussel bite Sharks’ Vlasic?

By Scott BilleckNov 24, 2018, 12:31 AM EST
Antoine Roussel might find himself in a pickle after this one.

If what Marc-Edouard Vlasic is saying is true, it would seem Roussel mistook Vlasic’s hand for the pickles who share the same name. I mean, what other reason might and NHL player have to chomp on another man’s hand?

Vlasic certainly has a case, too.

A video of the incident was caught on camera and it sure looks like Roussel, shown here, goes for the Mike Tyson Bite.

Perhaps Roussel was trying to taste what a Vlasic can do (Vlasic pickle’s slogan).

Even the broadcast crew couldn’t believe it.

“Wha.. wha.. what?”

Obviously, biting is not allowed in hockey or any professional work environment, so you’d have to imagine that Roussel is going to get a call from the league at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Vlasic got the last laugh as his Sharks blanked the Canucks 4-0.

