Did Canucks’ Roussel bite Sharks’ Vlasic?

Antoine Roussel might find himself in a pickle after this one.

If what Marc-Edouard Vlasic is saying is true, it would seem Roussel mistook Vlasic’s hand for the pickles who share the same name. I mean, what other reason might and NHL player have to chomp on another man’s hand?

Marc-Edouard Vlasic says Antoine Roussel bit him. Showed me a mark on his left hand #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 24, 2018

Vlasic certainly has a case, too.

A video of the incident was caught on camera and it sure looks like Roussel, shown here, goes for the Mike Tyson Bite.

Perhaps Roussel was trying to taste what a Vlasic can do (Vlasic pickle’s slogan).

Even the broadcast crew couldn’t believe it.

“Wha.. wha.. what?”

Obviously, biting is not allowed in hockey or any professional work environment, so you’d have to imagine that Roussel is going to get a call from the league at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Vlasic got the last laugh as his Sharks blanked the Canucks 4-0.

