NHL on NBCSN: Blackhawks visit Tampa to take on first-place Bolts

By Joey AlfieriNov 23, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jeremy Colliton era has gotten off to a mediocre start in Chicago, as they’re 2-3-2 in his first seven contests as an head coach. The ‘Hawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. They’ll finish their weekend off in Florida on Saturday night.

“We played hard,” Colliton said after the loss. “I thought the effort was there, and we looked like we were going to climb back into it multiple times during the game. Just some self-inflicted wounds there that made it difficult against a Cup winner… we’re good enough. We have a good enough team. We’ve just got to tighten up a little bit. These are things we can control.”

Colliton has been able to rely on his top offensive performers, but the supporting cast has struggled to produce. Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have combined for six goals and 16 points, while the rest of the team has six goals and 20 points during the same stretch.

Toews, in particular, has had a nice rebound season. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and nine assists through 22 games this season. That puts him on pace to score 37 goals in 2018-19. He’s scored 20 and 21 goals over the last two seasons.

“I’ve been through some droughts early in the year the last few years, and it’s not that it hurts your confidence so much as you go into games a little too calculated, instead of just going out there and playing… that’s why this is the top level of the game,” said Toews. “It’s never supposed to be easy, and there’s always something to learn and some way you can grow. For me, it’s learning from trends and patterns that emerge in your game and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got to correct this or improve that.’ You’re always looking for ways to get better, and to get that good feeling in your game.”

The Lightning are currently in top spot in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-6-1. Despite not having Andrei Vasilevskiy in their lineup, the Bolts have won three of their last four games with Louis Domingue between the pipes.

“He’s winning hockey games for us,” head coach Jon Cooper said of Domingue. “You’ve got to feel for him at the end there (on Wednesday), we give up that power-play goal because a two looks a lot better than a three. But he’s given us a chance to win games and he’s played well.”

Tampa is coming off a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. In that game, Steven Stamkos managed to pick up a goal and three assists. It was an encouraging performance from a player that had just two assists in five games. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 14 assists in 22 games this season.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS
Vladislav NamestnikovMika ZibanejadJesper Fast
Mats ZuccarelloLias AnderssonSteven Fogarty
Chris Kreider – Kevin Hayes – Filip Chytil
Jimmy VeseyBrett HowdenRyan Strome

Brady SkjeiTony DeAngelo
Marc StaalNeal Pionk
Fredrik ClaessonKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Dale WeiseNolan PatrickJakub Voracek
James van RiemsdykJordan WealWayne Simmonds
Oskar LindblomScott Laughton – Tyrell Goulbourne

Ivan ProvorovRobert Hagg
Shayne GostisbehereChristian Folin
Travis SanheimRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Calvin Pickard

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

NHL on NBC: Slumping Flyers take on red-hot Rangers in Friday matinee

By Joey AlfieriNov 23, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday’s NHL Thanksgiving Showdown between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Last year, the Rangers openly admitted that they were going to be rebuilding. So when the team started the season 3-7-1, no one was particularly surprised with the poor results. Heck, they didn’t collect their first regulation win until Oct. 23 against Florida (ninth game of the year). They looked like they were dead in the water. But what’s transpired over the last little while has been remarkable.

Since they dropped a decision on the road in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 to fall to 3-7-1, the Rangers have gone 9-1-1. Their only losses came against a red-hot Detroit team and the Islanders (they ended up beating the Isles 5-0 less than a week later). That’s it. The rest are all victories.

“We were 3-7-1 at one point, and I don’t think the feeling in this room was that (bad),” said forward Kevin Hayes. “We felt we had a chance to win a lot of those games. We stuck with it. We’re a hard-working team. Our coach preaches hard work, and I feel like we do that all year and now we’re stringing together some wins.”

One of the most impressive parts of this streak, is that they’ve had to play without Mats Zuccarello, Pavel Buchnevich and Adam McQuaid.

Chris Kreider has been rolling, as he’s picked up 11 points in his last eight contests. Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 17 points in his last 16 outings and Neal Pionk has eight points in his last nine games. The contributions have come from all over. They even got a shutout from Alexandar Georgiev on Wednesday night, but Henrik Lundqvist will be between the pipes against Philly.

Let’s just say things haven’t been as rosy for the Flyers, who enter this afternoon’s game on a four-game losing skid (0-3-1). The month of November got off to a great start, as they had a six-game point streak dating back to the final game in October. But things have fallen apart in a hurry.

Goaltending has continued to be an issue for Philadelphia. Alex Lyon, who started their last game against Buffalo, was pulled after giving up eight goals on just 12 shots in the first period.

“We didn’t give our goaltender a chance to get into this hockey game,” head coach Dave Hakstol said after the loss to the Sabres. “And on the flip side, he didn’t give us a save early on either. The two go hand in hand.”

With Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliott on the shelf, the Flyers will have to continue rolling with Lyon or Calvin Pickard. Neither one is a fantastic option, but they’ll have to find a way to stop the bleeding.

“We’ll roll with the best that’s out there, whether it’s what we have or something else,” GM Ron Hextall said. “Same as always. We’re always looking to upgrade our team if we can. We picked Calvin up because we believe in him and we also believe that Alex is pretty close. They’re gonna have a chance here and we’ll see how it goes.”

One way the Flyers could help their goalies is by executing on the man-advantage. Philadelphia’s 25th ranked power play has gone six-for-49 over their last 17 games, and three of those goals came in a 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa last weekend. They’ve got to get it done on special teams.

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

PHT Morning Skate: Weber’s return; Which coaches are on hot seat?

By Joey AlfieriNov 23, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Leafs forward Mitch Marner has formed a special bond with Hayden Foulon. This six-year-old girl has been battling leukemia for a while, and she’s become Marner’s hero. “She is my hero. What she has gone through and the way she has fought in her brief life is an inspiration for all of us. All I want to do is to try to bring some happiness to her life any way I can.” (NHL.com)

Shea Weber could be back in the Canadiens lineup as soon as next Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. (Montreal Gazette)

• The Edmonton Oilers acquired Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Someone had to pay the price for that Uber ride. (Edmonton Journal)

• Believe it or not, the Humboldt Broncos are currently sitting in first place in the SJHL standings. (TSN.ca)

• Eugene Melnyk might be blowing an opportunity to get the Ottawa Senators a new downtown arena. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Thanks to some strong goaltending, the Detroit Red Wings have won nine of their last 11 games. Can they keep this up? (The Hockey News)

• Sportsnet’s lists six NHL head coaches that could be on the hot seat. Is Mike Sullivan’s job really in jeopardy? (Sportsnet)

• End to End Sports looks at the top five players outside of the NHL right now. Red Wings prospect Filip Zadina could potentially help his team in a big way down the road. (End to End Sports)

• Thanksgiving can be an awkward time for non-North American NHL players. (Toronto Star)

• Former NHLer Gary Leeman believes there are pros and cons to the concussion settlement. (Hamilton Spectator)

• ESPN’s Emily Kaplan breaks down why there have been so many coaching changes in the NHL this season. (ESPN)

Penguins’ Murray out ‘longer-term’ with lower-body injury

By Scott BilleckNov 22, 2018, 1:55 PM EST
4 Comments

Matt Murray is down for the count once again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed their starting goalie on injured reserve on Thursday, and it appears he could miss a lengthy period of time with a lower-body injury.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Murray will be sidelined “longer-term.” No official timeline was provided.

According to Sullivan, Murray has been dealing with the injury for the past couple of weeks, which could account for his poor run of form.

Murray was pulled on Saturday after giving up three goals on 10 shots to the Ottawa Senators.

He owns a 4-5-1 record with an abysmal .877 save percentage and a 4.08 goals-against average.

“This was not something that we expected,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins have recalled Tristan Jarry on an emergency basis. He will back up Casey DeSmith going forward.

Murray already missed time earlier this season with his third concussion in the past four years (and second in an eight-month span), so the silver lining here is that it wasn’t his fourth.

Murray has dealt with numerous injuries since becoming the starter in Pittsburgh in 2016-17.

A broken hand, a litany of lower-body injuries and his concussions have all limited him at one point or another, so this latest ailment just adds to the pile of frustration for Murray, the team and Pens fans.

Even with his struggles, Murray’s absence is an obvious blow for the struggling Penguins.

DeSmith will be called upon to shoulder much of the load. He has played well at times in relief, with a 4-3-3 record and a .924 save percentage.

Pittsburgh is 2-6-2 in their past 10 games.

