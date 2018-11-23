More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Domingue, Kucherov lead Lightning past Blackhawks

By Scott BilleckNov 23, 2018, 10:14 PM EST
Look, when Andrei Vasilevskiy went down with a broken foot, most people would have expected a bit of a downturn in the crease.

Underestimating Louie Domingue? Guilty as charged.

Dominique’s save percentage won’t woo the masses, but he’s made enough key saves enough times in between the pipes for the Lightning that he’s won four of six starts since Vasilevskiy went down on Nov. 10.

That’s all he’s really been asked to do given the rate the Lightning put pucks past opposition goalies.

Domingue was stellar in Friday’s 4-2 win for the Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks on NBCSN, stopping 30-of-32 for his seventh win of the season.

Tampa had three goals in the first 10:05 of the opening frame on Friday against Chicago, helped on each one of them by an assist from Nikita Kucherov.

Tyler Johnson fired home back-to-back markers and Brayden Point notched his 15th of the season before the Blackhawks could even get into the game.

Point finished with a goal and an assist in the game and is now on 28 points, two back of Kucherov for the team lead.

Point would have eclipsed Kucherov if not for the latter’s continued dominance on the scoresheet. No. 86’s white-hot run extended with his hat trick of apples. He now has two goals and 10 helpers in a five-game point streak.

Artem Anisimov injected a bit of life into Chicago just 1:05 later, but the Lightning would respond through Ryan Callahan just before the 15-minute mark to regain the three-goal cushion.

Callahan’s goal was especially filthy, as you can see here:

Jonathan Toews, who is on a bit of a tear recently, made it 4-2 with his 11th goal of the season, extending his own point streak to five games.

He’s now up to 20 points in 23 games so far and is one pace to hit the 60-point mark for the first time in four years.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Compher scores twice on the same penalty kill

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckNov 23, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
The Arizona Coyotes know a thing or two about scoring shorthanded goals.

In fact, they lead the NHL in shorties with 10, six more than any other team coming into Friday’s full slate of games.

What they don’t know much about is getting shorthanded goals scored against them. Well, that was until Friday night while hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

The Coyotes entered the game as just one of three teams yet to surrender a goal with the man-advantage and it stayed that way until J. T. Compher decided to dazzle.

Compher’s first came on a nice rush up the ice from Matt Nieto, who stopped and found Compher trailing the play. Compher’s well-placed long-range wrist shot beat Antti Raanta.

His second shortie came 1:25 later on the same penalty kill, this time doing it all himself for his second of the game on a breakaway.

Compher has been sidelined with a concussion since Oct. 13, meaning Friday was his return to the lineup. He now has five goals in six games this season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning host Blackhawks on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 23, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Improvement has been there, but there’s plenty of work to do for new Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton. Since the 0-6-2 slump that led to Joel Quenneville’s firing, Chicago is 2-3-2 under the new bench boss, which has featured the team’s top line providing a big offensive push.

In Colliton’s seven games behind the bench, Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have scored six goals and recorded 16 points. The rest of the Blackhakws have totaled six goals and 20 points.

“If we play them together, they’ve got to produce. But sometimes when you spread them out, no one produces,” Colliton explained about putting the three together. “By loading them up, it puts some pressure on them. But hopefully they play so well, it doesn’t matter who has the puck — they’re making plays, they break through anyway, no matter who they’re playing against. That’s what we ask of them, and so far they’re coming through for us.”

The Lightning beat the Florida Panthers Wednesday to move to within two points of the top spot in the NHL. The dynamic offense scored seven goals for the third time this season, keeping them atop the league with a 3.73 goals per game average.

Goaltender Louis Domingue has made five starts since Andrei Vasilevskiy broke his foot last week. Tampa has won three of those games with the netminder posting a .939 even strength save percentage.

“He’s winning hockey games for us,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “[H]e’s given us a chance to win games and he’s played well.”

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena
When: Friday, November 23rd, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon Saad – Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane
Nick SchmaltzArtem AnisimovAlex DeBrincat
Alexandre FortinDavid KampfDominik Kahun
Chris KunitzLuke JohnsonMarcus Kruger

Duncan KeithGustav Forsling
Erik GustafssonBrent Seabrook
Brandon ManningJan Rutta

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

LIGHTNING
Yanni GourdeSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliMathieu Joseph
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Louis Domingue

Rick Peckham (play-by-play) and Brian Engblom (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will call Blackhawks-Lightning from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Senators owner sues partner in Ottawa in development deal

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is suing his business partner for $700 million in a development deal meant to bring a new NHL arena to downtown Ottawa’s downtown.

Capital Sports Management Inc., a group controlled by Melnyk, said in a statement Friday it has started legal proceedings against John Ruddy, the chair of Trinity Development Group Inc. Melnyk is ”seeking damages arising out of a failed joint venture.”

Melnyk’s group contends the companies were unable to complete an agreement for the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa, a few blocks from Parliament Hill. The statement alleges ”egregious conflict of interest on the part of Trinity and its principal, John Ruddy.”

The Trinity Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Senators play at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, less than 15 miles from Ottawa’s downtown.

Couturier continues offensive surge as Flyers end losing streak

By Adam GretzNov 23, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
1 Comment

Henrik Lundqvist did everything he could for the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon, and for most of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers he at least give them a shot to stay in it.

In the end, though, his 42 saves were not anywhere near enough as Sean Couturier and the Flyers eventually wore him and the Rangers’ defense down and broke through on their way to a 4-0 win, snapping what had been a four-game losing streak.

The Flyers received goals from Travis Konecny, Jordan Weal, and a pair from Couturier, as well as 31 saves from goalie Calvin Pickard, to roll to a win that was a lot tighter than the final score might indicate.

With less than nine minutes to play in regulation the Flyers were clinging to a 1-0 lead as they continued to fire shots at Lundqvist, unable to break through and add any extra cushion on the scoreboard. It was during that time that Pickard made his best save of the day when he made a point-blank stop on a wide open Lias Andersson following a defensive breakdown by the Flyers, and then had a little luck on his side when an Anthony DeAngelo shot rang off the post.

Just 20 seconds after DeAngelo struck iron, Couturier scored his first goal of the day to double the Flyers’ lead.

That was when the floodgates finally opened for the Flyers offensively.

Weal added an empty net goal just three minutes later, and then with Lundqvist back in the net Couturier scored his second of the game just 25 seconds later. He also assisted on Konecny’s goal in the first period to give him his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Couturier’s big performance continued what has been a massive hot streak for him. After recording just three points in his first 11 games, Couturier has been on a roll ever since and has now scored seven goals and eight assists in his past 11 games. He is now up to 10 goals and 18 total points in 22 games this season. After a breakout season a year ago offensively that saw him top the 30-goal and 75-point mark, he is now on pace to top his goal-scoring numbers (now on a 37-goal pace) and once again come close to 70 points.

Along with the three points, he also finished with a game-high 11 total shot attempts, including eight on goal. When he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Flyers attempted 70 percent of the total shot attempts. It was a truly dominant showing by him and his line.

The Rangers, who have been an early surprise this season and were 9-2-1 in their previous 12 games entering Friday, maintain a spot in the top-three of the Metropolitan Division even with the loss, while the Flyers were able to get two points closer in the standings.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.