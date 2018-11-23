More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Couturier continues offensive surge as Flyers end losing streak

By Adam GretzNov 23, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
1 Comment

Henrik Lundqvist did everything he could for the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon, and for most of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers he at least give them a shot to stay in it.

In the end, though, his 42 saves were not anywhere near enough as Sean Couturier and the Flyers eventually wore him and the Rangers’ defense down and broke through on their way to a 4-0 win, snapping what had been a four-game losing streak.

The Flyers received goals from Travis Konecny, Jordan Weal, and a pair from Couturier, as well as 31 saves from goalie Calvin Pickard, to roll to a win that was a lot tighter than the final score might indicate.

With less than nine minutes to play in regulation the Flyers were clinging to a 1-0 lead as they continued to fire shots at Lundqvist, unable to break through and add any extra cushion on the scoreboard. It was during that time that Pickard made his best save of the day when he made a point-blank stop on a wide open Lias Andersson following a defensive breakdown by the Flyers, and then had a little luck on his side when an Anthony DeAngelo shot rang off the post.

Just 20 seconds after DeAngelo struck iron, Couturier scored his first goal of the day to double the Flyers’ lead.

That was when the floodgates finally opened for the Flyers offensively.

Weal added an empty net goal just three minutes later, and then with Lundqvist back in the net Couturier scored his second of the game just 25 seconds later. He also assisted on Konecny’s goal in the first period to give him his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Couturier’s big performance continued what has been a massive hot streak for him. After recording just three points in his first 11 games, Couturier has been on a roll ever since and has now scored seven goals and eight assists in his past 11 games. He is now up to 10 goals and 18 total points in 22 games this season. After a breakout season a year ago offensively that saw him top the 30-goal and 75-point mark, he is now on pace to top his goal-scoring numbers (now on a 37-goal pace) and once again come close to 70 points.

Along with the three points, he also finished with a game-high 11 total shot attempts, including eight on goal. When he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Flyers attempted 70 percent of the total shot attempts. It was a truly dominant showing by him and his line.

The Rangers, who have been an early surprise this season and were 9-2-1 in their previous 12 games entering Friday, maintain a spot in the top-three of the Metropolitan Division even with the loss, while the Flyers were able to get two points closer in the standings.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning host Blackhawks on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 23, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Improvement has been there, but there’s plenty of work to do for new Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton. Since the 0-6-2 slump that led to Joel Quenneville’s firing, Chicago is 2-3-2 under the new bench boss, which has featured the team’s top line providing a big offensive push.

In Colliton’s seven games behind the bench, Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have scored six goals and recorded 16 points. The rest of the Blackhakws have totaled six goals and 20 points.

“If we play them together, they’ve got to produce. But sometimes when you spread them out, no one produces,” Colliton explained about putting the three together. “By loading them up, it puts some pressure on them. But hopefully they play so well, it doesn’t matter who has the puck — they’re making plays, they break through anyway, no matter who they’re playing against. That’s what we ask of them, and so far they’re coming through for us.”

The Lightning beat the Florida Panthers Wednesday to move to within two points of the top spot in the NHL. The dynamic offense scored seven goals for the third time this season, keeping them atop the league with a 3.73 goals per game average.

Goaltender Louis Domingue has made five starts since Andrei Vasilevskiy broke his foot last week. Tampa has won three of those games with the netminder posting a .939 even strength save percentage.

“He’s winning hockey games for us,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “[H]e’s given us a chance to win games and he’s played well.”

[WATCH LIVE – 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena
When: Friday, November 23rd, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon Saad – Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane
Nick SchmaltzArtem AnisimovAlex DeBrincat
Alexandre FortinDavid KampfDominik Kahun
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerLuke Johnson

Duncan KeithBrent Seabrook
Erik GustafssonBrandon Manning
Gustav ForslingJan Rutta

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

LIGHTNING
Yanni GourdeSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliMathieu Joseph
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Louis Domingue

Rick Peckham (play-by-play) and Brian Engblom (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will call Blackhawks-Lightning from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Senators owner sues partner in Ottawa in development deal

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is suing his business partner for $700 million in a development deal meant to bring a new NHL arena to downtown Ottawa’s downtown.

Capital Sports Management Inc., a group controlled by Melnyk, said in a statement Friday it has started legal proceedings against John Ruddy, the chair of Trinity Development Group Inc. Melnyk is ”seeking damages arising out of a failed joint venture.”

Melnyk’s group contends the companies were unable to complete an agreement for the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa, a few blocks from Parliament Hill. The statement alleges ”egregious conflict of interest on the part of Trinity and its principal, John Ruddy.”

The Trinity Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Senators play at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, less than 15 miles from Ottawa’s downtown.

Jeff Skinner is playing his way toward huge contract

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 23, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Buffalo Sabres took a bit of a gamble when they acquired winger Jeff Skinner from the Carolina Hurricanes just before the start of the 2018-19 season. Not so much when it comes his talent or the level of production they should have expected from him, because everyone in the league already knew what Skinner was capable of doing on the ice.

In short: He scores goals. Usually, lots of goals.

When the Sabres acquired him for prospect Cliff Pu and a collection of draft picks, Skinner was geginning his age 26 season he had already been a 30-goal scorer three different times in his career. Since entering the league at the start of the 2010-11 season has been one of the best goal-scoring wingers in the business and was still at a point in his career where he should probably still be expected to perform near his peak level.

The gamble, such as it was, was based on how long they would be able to keep him as Skinner was entering the final year of a contract that pays him just a little more than $5.2 million for this season.

Given that contract situation it could have been a one-year (or potentially less) experience.

So far, he has done nothing to make his price tag for this upcoming summer go down as he is off to one of the best starts of his career and has played a vital role in helping the Sabres go from a cellar-dwellar in the Eastern Conference to one of the league’s most surprising — and exciting — teams. He has been a perfect fit on a line with Jack Eichel, Buffalo’s franchise center, as the duo has been at the front of the team’s resurgence.

[Related: Jeff Skinner has been just what the Sabres needed]

Entering play on Friday Skinner has 15 goals in his first 22 games, putting him on a 55-goal pace for the season.

Even if you assume that he will slow down at some point this season (and he almost certainly will because that 21 percent shooting percentage is probably not going to last) he should still be on a path for a massive season. Even if he shoots at his normal career level (around 10 percent) the rest of the way he would still be on pace for an additional 20 goals this season based on the number of shots he is generating per game.

Even doing that over the remaining 60 games would put him around a 35-goal season, a mark that he reached just two years ago as a member of the Hurricanes.

He was always going to be one of the top potential free agents on the market after this season (probably right after Artemi Panarin, and probably above the likes of Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, and Jordan Eberle). Nothing in his play this season has changed that.

What kind of contract should Buffalo be looking at if it wants to keep him beyond this season? Let’s just take a quick look at some comparable wingers that have signed new contracts over the past calendar year, including in free agency this past summer. The minimum dollar amount should probably be at least $7 million per season, and that is just taking into account his level of production.

Skinner has not only been a better goal-scorer than just about all of them throughout his career, he also still has age on his side.

Usually when top-tier players hit the free agent market, or are eligible to become UFA’s, they are typically later in their 20s or even into their 30s. Meaning teams are no longer getting the best production from that player when they sign them. Skinner, though, will still only be 27 years old when his next deal begins. That may not be his statistical “prime” (most scorers peak between 23-26), but he will still be pretty close to it and should still have several years of top-line goal-scoring production in his future.

And while Skinner always seems to have an injury-risk attached to him because of some concussions issues earlier in his career, the reality is that he has only missed 19 games over the past six years, with 11 of those games coming during the 2013-14 season.

Over the past five years he has missed only eight games, and over the past three years he has missed only three.

A proven top-line goal-scorer. Still a few years away from hitting age 30. Mostly durable. Having a great season at the perfect time and helping to bring what has been a struggling franchise back to relevance. Put it all together and he should not only be able to command top dollar, whether it be from Buffalo or somebody else on the open market, but also get it.

Given how well he has seemed to click with Eichel fans in Buffalo should be hoping like hell it is with them because that duo could be the start of something special for the Sabres.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Rangers visit Flyers in 2018 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 23, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday’s NHL Thanksgiving Showdown between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It’s a meeting of two teams currently heading in different directions. The Flyers have spun their wheels for most of the season while dealing with numerous injuries to their goaltending. That’s led to a 9-10-2 start and a seat near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. It was only two weeks ago they were on a nice 5-0-1 run.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have come around after a slow start under new head coach David Quinn. The Blueshirts are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games and find themselves tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets atop the Metropolitan Division.

“We were 3-7-1 at one point, and I don’t think the feeling in this room was that (bad). We felt we had a chance to win a lot of those games,” said forward Kevin Hayes. “We stuck with it. We’re a hard-working team. Our coach preaches hard work, and I feel like we do that all year and now we’re stringing together some wins.”

One of the nice surprises during this run has been 19-year-old Filip Chytil, who is riding a five-game goal streak. That makes him the 20th different teenager in NHL history to record a goal in five or more consecutive team games

How important is playoff position on Thanksgiving Day? History says it’s a good indication of which teams will be in the postseason. Here are how things have shaped up since the NHL adopted its current playoff format:

Since 2001-02, at least three teams each season have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being outside the postseason picture at Thanksgiving.

While Philadelphia does not currently occupy a playoff spot, the Flyers were not in playoff position on Thanksgiving last season and ultimately made the playoffs by going 34-17-9 (77 pts) the rest of the way.

[WATCH LIVE – 1 PM ET – NBC]

What: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Where: Wells Fargo Center
When: Friday, November 23rd, 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Rangers-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS
Vladislav NamestnikovMika ZibanejadJesper Fast
Mats ZuccarelloLias AnderssonSteven Fogarty
Chris Kreider – Kevin Hayes – Filip Chytil
Jimmy VeseyBrett HowdenRyan Strome

Brady SkjeiTony DeAngelo
Marc StaalNeal Pionk
Fredrik ClaessonKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Dale WeiseNolan PatrickJakub Voracek
James van RiemsdykJordan WealWayne Simmonds
Oskar LindblomScott Laughton – Tyrell Goulbourne

Ivan ProvorovRobert Hagg
Shayne GostisbehereChristian Folin
Travis SanheimRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Calvin Pickard

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule