Compher scores twice on the same penalty kill

The Arizona Coyotes know a thing or two about scoring shorthanded goals.

In fact, they lead the NHL in shorties with 10, six more than any other team coming into Friday’s full slate of games.

What they don’t know much about is getting shorthanded goals scored against them. Well, that was until Friday night while hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

The Coyotes entered the game as just one of three teams yet to surrender a goal with the man-advantage and it stayed that way until J. T. Compher decided to dazzle.

Compher’s first came on a nice rush up the ice from Matt Nieto, who stopped and found Compher trailing the play. Compher’s well-placed long-range wrist shot beat Antti Raanta.

His second shortie came 1:25 later on the same penalty kill, this time doing it all himself for his second of the game on a breakaway.

Compher has been sidelined with a concussion since Oct. 13, meaning Friday was his return to the lineup. He now has five goals in six games this season.

