PHT Morning Skate: Burke not impressed with ‘clown’ Marchand; Matthews returns to practice

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The Artemi Panarin saga continues to roll along. Here’s a take on him being a luxury and not a necessity for the Blue Jackets. (Union and Blue)
• How a love for fashion changed the course of one NHL prospect’s career. (Daily Hive)
• Arizona was doing so well, then injuries hit hard. (AZ Central)
• How the numbers aren’t telling the whole story of Connor Hellebuyck‘s pedestrian start to the season. (The Point)
• The New York Rangers are a pleasant surprise so far this season, but they may need to shake up their defensive pairings to keep the good times rolling. (Blue Seat Blogs)
• On Frederik Andersen and how he’s been incredible for the Toronto Maple Leafs so far. (The Hockey News)
• Speaking of the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews returned to practice on Sunday. (TSN)
• The Pittsburgh Penguins need help from their lesser-known players. (Pensburgh)
• Faint murmurs of another lockout are starting to sprout up but the NHL is doing everything it can to avoid that happening again. (New York Post)
• As the NHL and a consortium of players settled their concussion lawsuit, the legacy of Gary Bettman remains unclear. (New York Times)
• An inside look at the offseason training program that Tyler Seguin used. (SportsDay)
• This story is about the Ottawa Senators and it is incredible. (Ottawa Citizen)
• Brian ‘Burkey’ Burke wants Brad Marchand to stop acting like a fool. (WEEI)
Gritty!
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck