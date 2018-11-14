WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights host Ducks on NBCSN

The NBCSN Wednesday night doubleheader continues with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.
Heading into 2018-19, both the Ducks (8-8-3) and Golden Knights (7-10-1) were hoping to begin the season with better records.
While their predicaments seem similar, they’ve gotten to this point thanks to playing very different hockey. The Ducks are being massively out-shot, yet John Gibson is often putting an “S” on his chest and saving the day. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are often dominating the shot clock, yet Marc-Andre Fleury and others have gone from leaping tall buildings in a single bound to more Clark Kent-level work.
Expect a fun atmosphere in Vegas, especially since the Golden Knights often compete with the lavish pre-game entertainment by playing high-octane hockey.
[WATCH LIVE – 10:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
What: Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Wednesday, November 14th, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Ducks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
DUCKS
Rickard Rakell — Ryan Getzlaf — Pontus Aberg
Nick Ritchie — Ryan Kesler — Jakob Silfverberg
Andrew Cogliano — Adam Henrique — Ondrej Kase
Brian Gibbons — Kalle Kossila — Ben Street
Hampus Lindholm — Jacob Larsson
Andy Welinski — Josh Manson
Marcus Pettersson — Brandon Montour
Starting goalie: John Gibson
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty — Cody Eakin — Alex Tuch
Tomas Nosek — Ryan Carpenter — Tomas Hyka
William Carrier — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Ryan Reaves
Shea Theodore — Deryk Engelland
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.