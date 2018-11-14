WATCH LIVE: Blues visit Blackhawks on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Blackhawks and Blues find themselves at the bottom of the Central Division eneytering Wednesday’s meeting. Chicago took the first two meetings in overtime, but St. Louis got one back with a 7-3 victory on Oct. 27.
New Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton is still looking for his first win since replacing Joel Quenneville. Chicago is 0-2-1 under Colliton, which has extended their losing streak to eight games. That loss to the Blues was the game that started this current slide. They’ve not had a nine-game losing streak since the 2011-12 NHL season.
“I believe we’re on the right track. I believe we will turn this around. I think we’ve got really good players,” said Colliton. “When things are going against you over a long period of time, it’s not easy to get out of it. The circumstances are what they are. We’ve got to find a way to get it done. We can and we will.”
The dark clouds that were above the Blues earlier this season have brightened as they’ve won four of their last six. During that six-game stretch they’ve sliced their goals against per game from 4 to 2.5. Ryan O'Reilly is also excelling with eight goals and 17 points during a 10-game point streak.
Jake Allen‘s play was a factor in the Blues’ slow start, which opened the door for Chad Johnson, who’s played well in net for the last three games. He’s stopped 86 of the last 90 shots he’s faced and will get his chance to continue to shine during this current three-game road trip. Tonight, however, it’s Allen’s net versus the Blackhawks.
“He’s been our best player. You’ve seen countless times the big saves he’s making that are giving us a chance to win,” O’Reilly said about Johnson. “He’s stood on his head and it’s helped a lot. It’s helped us find our groove and do some good things. We have to be better in front of him, though.”
What: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Where: United Center
When: Wednesday, November 14th, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Robby Fabbri – Tyler Bozak – Alexander Steen
Zach Sanford – Robert Thomas – David Perron
Patrick Maroon – Ivan Barbashev – Oskar Sundqvist
Carl Gunnarsson – Alex Pietrangelo
Vince Dunn – Jordan Schmaltz
Joel Edmundson – Jay Bouwmeester
Starting goalie: Jake Allen
BLACKHAWKS
Nick Schmaltz – Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane
Brandon Saad – Artem Anisimov – John Hayden
Alex DeBrincat – David Kampf – Dominik Kahun
Chris Kunitz – Luke Johnson – Andreas Martinsen
Duncan Keith – Brent Seabrook
Erik Gustafsson – Henri Jokiharju
Brandon Manning – Gustav Forling
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford