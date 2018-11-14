Extension keeps Jim Rutherford with Penguins through 2021-22

When the Pittsburgh Penguins hired Jim Rutherford as their new general manager in 2014, the then 65-year-old said that he’d only be in the job for “two or three years.” A couple of Stanley Cups later and he’s now able to celebrate a second extension with the franchise.
The Penguins announced on Wednesday that Rutherford has inked a three-year extension, keeping him tied to the team through the 2021-22 NHL seaosn.
“We think Jim Rutherford is one of the best general managers in all of sports and, during his tenure in Pittsburgh, arguably the best GM In the NHL,” said Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle in a joint statement. “His goal every year is to win the Stanley Cup and that kind of commitment to excellence is what drives us all. Jim is already a big part of Penguins history with back-to-back championships, but his goal is to achieve even more, and we want to help him do that. We appreciate his continuing dedication to the Penguins.”
Since Rutherford’s first season in Pittsburgh in 2014-15, the Penguins are tied for the fourth-most regular season wins in the NHL (195) and lead all teams with 39 playoff victories, which obviously includes the 2016 and 2017 Cup titles.
As he’s done before with some bold trades that helped to build two championship teams, Rutherford has his work cut out for him this season with a Penguins team off to a slow 7-6-3 start and currently outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Now that Rutherford is anchored in his GM’s chair for three more years, what does this mean for the future of assistant GM Bill Guerin? Tom Fitzgerald, who was thought to be in contention for the Penguins’ GM job after Rutherford, left for the same position with the New Jersey Devils a year later. Jason Botterill was also a possibility, with many believing he was the front-runner once Rutherford moved on after “two or three years.” When that opportunity went away, he took the GM job with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.
If Guerin views himself as a future NHL GM, Pittsburgh is likely off of his list now, unless he wants to try and wait out Rutherford’s latest extension.
MORE: Obviously unhappy GM rips Penguins’ slow start
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.