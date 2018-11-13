PHT Morning Skate: World Cup 2020 talks; Seattle and Quenneville

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL and NHLPA have engaged in discussions about a World Cup in 2020, but labor uncertainty could hold plans being finalized. “Daly said the NHL and NHLPA need to reach an agreement by the end of January at the latest to either waive their CBA reopener rights in September 2019 or push the deadline back if they want to have enough time to plan and execute a World Cup in 2020.” [NHL.com]

• Dave Tippett says he won’t be coaching the NHL Seattle expansion franchise. But what about his good friend Joel Quenneville? [Seattle Times]

• If you could replace one Hockey Hall of Famer with another player, who gets in and who gets taken out? [ESPN]

• European expansion is on the minds of the NHL’s leaders. But when will we see it? [Globe and Mail]

• Why it’s time for Dave Hakstol to go in Philadelphia. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Jack Hughes, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is going to be a difference-maker when he arrives in the league. [Trentonian]

• David Pastrnak‘s all-around game is helping him reach another level with the Boston Bruins. [Bruins Daily]

• How some small changes have paid off for the Carolina Hurricanes’ power play. [Section 328]

• “The Onus Of Nylander’s Contract Negotiation Is On Shanahan and Lamoriello, Too” [Maple Leafs Nation]

• Why the New York Islanders should pursue William Nylander. [Eye on Isles]

• The New York Rangers will be without Pavel Buchenevich for 4-6 weeks after he broke his thumb. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Ondrej Kase is back for the Anaheim Ducks, and that’s good news for their offense. [OC Register]

• Are the Winnipeg Jets about to face a real big cap crunch? [One Puck Short]

• The Minnesota Wild are enjoying the musical choices from DJ Matt Dumba. [Pioneer Press]

• A statue outside Rogers Arena honouring hockey legend Pat Quinn has been defaced in an act of vandalism one Vancouver Canucks executive is calling “disrespectful and disappointing.” [CTV]

• A month into the season and the Metropolitan Division race is still wide open. [1st Ohio Battery]

• St. Louis Blues prospect Luke Opilka, 21, has retired due to hip issues. [Post-Dispatch]

• Finally, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gets his first taste of the NHL: