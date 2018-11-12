More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

The Buzzer: Make your Mark

By James O'BrienNov 12, 2018, 12:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Mark Scheifele

The last time the Winnipeg Jets took off for a huge victory, it was Blake Wheeler who was stealing the headlines with a rousing five-point night. Scheifele wasn’t half-bad on that Friday, either.

On Sunday, the roles were reversed. Wheeler extended his point streak to 10 games, collecting two assists. Scheifele was even better, generating a helper to go with two goals, with one of his tallies being the game-winner.

Scheifele, like Wheeler, often stacks the stat categories, and Sunday was no different. The star-on-a-bargain-contract enjoyed a +3 night, fired four shots on goal, blocked a shot, and went 12-8 in the faceoff circle.

(It would be surprising if Paul Maurice changes the third member of that line anytime soon, as talented young winger Nikolaj Ehlers provided a goal and an assist; his speedy transition game makes this top line horrifying … and oh yeah, the Jets also have Patrik Laine for weaker defenseman and Dustin Byfuglien stomping around as if he realizes that no one can contain him. Gulp.)

2. Joe Pavelski

This is a tough one, because while Pavelski ties Scheifele as the only Sunday scorer to collect three points, it’s inflated a bit by his goal being an empty-netter.

That extra point feels like a fair tiebreaker, though, especially since Pavelski paralleled Aleksander Barkov and others by contributing a strong all-around night. Along with that goal and two assists, Pavelski was +3, generated three SOG, delivered four hits, and blocked four shots while going 9-5 on draws.

People don’t really hammer scorers for failing to get assists in the same way they pick on someone when they haven’t managed their first goal of a season, but it has to be a relief for Pavelski to grab his first two assists of 2018-19. Considering that he’s in an uneasy contract year situation, he – and his agent, and the Sharks – are likely counting these things.

3. Darcy Kuemper

Again, this is a spot where you could argue for Barkov, or maybe Jaroslav Halak, who finished Sunday with only one fewer save (37). How much do you weigh Barkov’s strong overall performance/two goals over Kuemper’s nice work and 38 stops?

To me, Kuemper gets the edge for a few reasons:

  • Kuemper was facing a rested team in Washington, while Arizona was wrapping up a back-to-back following frustrating 4-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
  • That rested team was the Capitals, a squad that can manufacture goals even when it’s playing 50-50 hockey, and even if they are the one dealing with more fatigue.
  • Other goalies with similar stats didn’t face that rest disparity.
  • He likely came into Sunday with fire in his belly, yet low confidence, as he had allowed a total of 13 goals in his past three starts.

Maybe you prefer the work of Barkov or someone else, but you have to admit that Kuemper enjoyed quite the performance.

Highlights

A player as smart and skilled as Barkov can make you pay for a mistake and/or unlucky bounce in a matter of seconds:

The Minnesota Wild are red-hot lately, and Devan Dubnyk usually is at the forefront of their hot streaks. Making saves like these reminds us that he’s one of the better goalies in the NHL during the (rather frequent) spans when he’s on his game:

Lowlight

Former Bruins goalie (prospect) Malcolm Subban will like to forget the first goal of Jeremy Lauzon’s career (which he, of course, will never forget):

Factoids

Hot take: David Pastrnak having 16 goals before we’ve even reached Nov. 16 is quite impressive.

Pavel Bure wasn’t a member of the Panthers all that long, yet he authored some astounding moments in Florida, so Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov flirting with one of his club marks is impressive. Also: scary, since the Panthers also employ that Barkov fellow. Oh, And Vincent Trocheck. And Keith Yandle. And …

Scores

MIN 3 – STL 2
FLA 5 – OTT 1
ARI 4 – WSH 1
WPG 5 – NJD 2
BOS 4 – VGK 1
SJS 3 – CGY 1
COL 4 – EDM 1

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Dustin Byfuglien looks like man against boys vs. Devils

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 11, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

When Dustin Byfuglien is at his best (and scariest), he physically dominates in ways that make you think of:

  • A man among boys.
  • A bowling bowl clobbering pins.
  • A hot knife through butter.
  • The windshield that bugs are flying off as a car barrels down a highway.

(OK, that last one might just be me, but still.)

Sunday presented some examples of Byfuglien’s frightening prowess.

Early on in a game that the Winnipeg Jets are currently running away with, Byfuglien shed New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman in a domineering moment of puck possession, basically shrugging him off.

It turns out that wasn’t even the most dominant moment for Byfuglien. Instead, it came when he delivered a vicious hit on Devils forward Brian Boyle, another forward who brings robust size to a league where beefier players are becoming less abundant. On that check, Boyle looked downright undersized.

Moments later, Ben Lovejoy tried to send a message to Byfuglien, who replied by knocking Lovejoy to the ice.

Again, there are times when you need to accept the inevitable: death, taxes, and Byfuglien being too much for you to contain.

As far as chatter about supplementary discipline might go, note that Byfuglien didn’t receive a match penalty. According to NHL.com’s box score, he was whistled for charging and unsportsmanlike conduct for that boisterous stretch.

Should there be more? Two different observers provided conflicting responses moments apart, including PHT’s Scott Billeck:

Paul Maurice had an interesting take on Byfuglien being penalized.

“It was a car wreck, right. Somebody had to go to jail,” Maurice said, via Billeck. “Just two enormous men coming together. And something bad had to have happened.”

One way or another, it’s best to avoid any collisions with Byfuglien, whether you believe they’re dirty or squeaky clean. Byfuglien’s beast mode seems to translate to morphing into Godzilla.

Update: The Jets ended up beating the Devils 5-2. Byfuglien generated an assist in Winnipeg’s win.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Wild stay hot; can Blues avoid sinking lower?

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 11, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday really had to sting for Mike Yeo.

On one end of the ice, you have the Minnesota Wild. The team that once employed Yeo rattled off its third win in a row (and their 10th win in 12 games) by beating Yeo’s St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-2.

Yeo’s replacement Bruce Boudreau’s teams just keep getting it done – at least in the regular season – as it sure seems like the Wild might exceed expectations in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Blues seem like they keep finding ways to lose. Blues GM Doug Armstrong sure seemed like he hit it out of the park with the Ryan O'Reilly trade, giving St. Louis a pretty impressive arsenal of talent. Blame those woes on mental errors or faulty goaltending, but either way, it’s difficult to wonder about Yeo’s future with the Blues languishing with just 15 standings points in as many games (the second-worst mark in the Central).

This painful defeat ends an up-and-down seven-game homestand for the Blues, who went 4-3-0 during that stretch. For every showing where St. Louis flexed its muscles, there were soul-scraping games like these.

When you look at the Blues’ soon-to-be road-heavy schedule, it’s reasonable to wonder if Yeo makes it another month as head coach:

Wed, Nov. 14: at Chicago
Fri, Nov. 16: at Vegas
Sat, Nov. 17: at San Jose
Mon, Nov. 19: vs. Los Angeles
Wed, Nov. 21: at Nashville
Fri, Nov. 23: vs. Nashville
Sat, Nov. 24: vs. Winnipeg
Wed, Nov. 28: at Detroit
Fri, Nov. 30: at Colorado
Sat, Dec. 1: at Arizona

The Blues and Wild really do feel like polar opposites as you dig deeper.

Again, Minnesota’s on a tear, and they’re ranked second in the Central (24 points in 17 games) while the Blues are second-to-last. While the Blues left points on the table during their seven-game homestand, the Wild just completed a seven-game road trip in convincing fashion, winning five of those contests, and only one of their two losses was by more than one goal.

If that doesn’t drive home the polar opposites comparison, the Wild can make things better with a lot of home games after complete that stretch of road challenges:

Tue, Nov. 13: vs. Washington
Thu, Nov. 15: vs. Vancouver
Sat, Nov. 17: vs. Buffalo
Sun, Nov. 18: at Chicago
Wed, Nov. 21: vs. Ottawa
Fri, Nov. 23: vs. Winnipeg
Tue, Nov 27: vs. Arizona
Thu, Nov. 29: at Columbus
Sat, Dec. 1: vs Toronto

It almost seems eerie, doesn’t it?

For all the doom and gloom for the Blues – and, again, things could get messy – there might be some comfort in realizing that they won’t need to deal with the Wild for a while. You never know; we could look back on St. Louis’ challenging November as the bonding experience that brought a talented group (and an embattled group) together like never before.

As much as scheduling quirks can make a difference in a league driven by parity, great teams often show that they’ll win even in dire circumstances.

It remains to be seen if the Wild end up being anything more than good, but either way, the Blues should take some cues from the team that handed them such a frustrating loss on Sunday.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canadian goalie Szabados takes move to NWHL in stride

AP Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Szabados is used to facing shots in men’s leagues this time of year. Now, the veteran goaltender is perfectly happy competing in the Four Nations Cup and for Buffalo in the women’s pro league.

”I loved my time playing men’s hockey,” Szabados said. ”I don’t know at 32 that a 65-game schedule is what my body needs.”

Szabados has been the go-to goaltender for the Canadian women’s team in many world and Olympic finals since 2010. She was recently part of Canada’s team for the Four Nations Cup tournament, an annual event that includes the United States, Sweden and Finland.

Szabados has spent the majority of her hockey career in men’s leagues, starting with exhibition games for WHL’s Tri-City Americans at age 16 to full seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Any sustained time in the women’s game came in the winters she spent with the Canadian team in Calgary preparing for Olympic Games.

Her physical, personal and geographic needs factored into the Edmonton native signing with the Buffalo Beauts of the five-team National Women’s Hockey League.

Lorain, just west of Cleveland, Ohio, is the hometown of her partner Carl Nielsen. It’s where Szabados wanted to move after the Olympics in February.

”First and foremost, the decision was based on him having a good job there,” she said. ”They’ve had a jewelry store in their family for almost 400 years, so it was important for him to be there.”

Now, she’s become familiar with Interstate 90, and the 435-mile (700-kilometer) round trip from Lorain to Buffalo, New York, that she makes twice a week to play and practice with the Beauts.

”Exit 27, that’s my go-to. On the way to Buffalo, there’s a Shell and a Tim Hortons,” she said Thursday at the Four Nations Cup tournament.

Kim and Terry Pegula, owners of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, purchased the Beauts in 2017.

”It’s kind of a huge step for women’s hockey,” Szabados said. ”A lot of our staff overlap. Our media staff, one guy puts on his Sabres jacket and then he puts on his Beauts jacket.

”We get first-class treatment all around as far as facilities and how we’re treated.”

Szabados injured ligaments in her left knee toward the end of her second season with the Columbus Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2016.

Injuries also limited her to a handful of games with the Canadian women during their 2017-18 preparation for Pyeongchang.

But Szabados stopped 40 of 42 shots, including nine in overtime, in the Olympic final. The U.S. prevailed in a six-round shootout to claim gold.

Szabados became tearful after the game while talking about injuries that sidelined her for much of the season. A healthy body that can extend her career is a priority for her now.

”I knew if I wanted to continue … I didn’t have the healthiest of years last year, so it was important for me to be somewhere where I could be back to being 100 per cent,” Szabados said. ”Being on the ice seven days a week for hours upon hours and getting running over by 200-pound men was probably not the ideal situation for me health-wise. I miss it, but I enjoy where I’m at.”

In 64 games for Canada, Szabados ranks second all-time in wins (47) and shutouts (17), behind Kim St. Pierre, who has 64 wins and 29 shutouts.

Szabados made 27 and 28 saves in the 2014 and 2010 Olympic women’s finals, respectively, on the way to the gold medal.

She is the first player from Canada’s national team to play in the NWHL. Szabados is 1-2 for the Beauts this season with a goals-against average of 1.67 and a save percentage of .938.

U.S. women’s team forward Dani Cameranesi and defender Emily Pfalzer are her Beauts teammates.

How long Szabados will tend net is a year-to-year decision.

She echoes players in both the NWHL and Canadian Women’s Hockey League in wishing for a merger of the two leagues.

”I think women’s hockey is kind of at an exciting point right now,” Szabados said. ”I would regret it if I didn’t stick around to see where it goes.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Hockey dispute in Canada: Are young players employees?

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
8 Comments

TORONTO (AP) — The commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League believes the players are there for the love of the game and should not be paid. It appears the Ontario government agrees.

Commissioner David Branch has written to the provincial government, The Canadian Press reports. He wants the league’s 425 players to remain amateurs and not become employees regulated by labor legislation.

Michael Tibollo, minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, replied: ”I want you to know that our government is behind you.”

Branch is also president of the Canadian Hockey League, of which the OHL is part along with the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He considers major junior players – typically from 16 to 20 years old – student-athletes.

Players are eligible for post-secondary school scholarships. Each season in the league is worth one year of tuition, books and fees. Players also get money for out-of-pocket expenses, equipment and travel costs.

”To us it’s the best scholarship program in North America,” Branch said.

Not everyone agrees. A $180 million lawsuit was filed in 2014 against the Canadian Hockey League on behalf of all current and many former players for outstanding wages and other pay. If the Ontario court rules for the players, Branch says some teams could fold.

If players were paid the $14 hourly minimum wage for a 40-hour work week over an eight-month season, it would cost the OHL about $8 million a year.

Branch’s letter to the Ontario government also cited the involvement of player agents. One agent, Allan Walsh took issue with that.

”This is just an attempt to avoid paying players minimum wages,” he said on Twitter.

Brach says he wants to work with the Ontario government, as his group has in seven other provinces.

”One of the great questions is ‘When does the game start being fun, when does it start becoming purely a business?”’ he said. ”And I don’t know the answer for that. But I do know that when you look at the players that have had great success they played the game because they love it.”