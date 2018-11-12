More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Brodeur, O’Ree, Bettman lead inductees into Hockey HOF

Associated PressNov 12, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Martin Brodeur, Willie O’Ree and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman led the latest group of inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Brodeur, the all-time leader in goalie wins and shutouts, was joined in the player’s category by Martin St. Louis, Canadian women’s star Jayna Hefford and Russian great Alexander Yakushev. Bettman and O’Ree – the NHL’s first black player – went into the Hall as builders.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and four-time Vezina Trophy winner with the New Jersey Devils, Brodeur won 691 games and had 125 shutouts in his 20 seasons.

”This is a really special day for me,” Brodeur said. ”I’m honored and humbled.”

A two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, Brodeur shares or owns 12 NHL records.

”He competed with a smile on his face,” said Devils teammate and class of 2013 inductee Scott Niedermayer. ”He just embraced the big challenge. He wasn’t overwhelmed.”

O’Ree became the first black player in the NHL when he was called up by the Boston Bruins to play against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958. The 83-year-old, who had a long career in the minors, played just 45 games in the NHL, but returned to the fold in 1996 as a league ambassador.

”All I wanted to be was a hockey player,” O’Ree said. ”All I needed was the opportunity.”

O’Ree is the third black player in the Hall, joining former Edmonton Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr and Canadian women’s national team captain Angela James.

During Bettman’s 25-year tenure, the league has expanded from 24 to 31 teams with annual revenues ballooning tenfold to around $5 billion.

”Everyone knows that my public appearances get an energetic reaction,” Bettman joked during his speech. ”I get booed when I present the Stanley Cup, particularly to a road team, but even from the home team, and at the draft.

”Tonight should erase any claim that election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is a popularity contest. Rather, I hope that my induction is a testament to what is clearly a collective contribution.”

While the NHL has seen incredible growth during Bettman’s time at the helm, he’s also overseen three lockouts, including one that wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, with another work stoppage looming as early as 2020. Olympic participation and how the league has dealt with concussions have been among some of the other issues where criticism has been directed his way. Like former NHL presidents Clarence Campbell and John Ziegler, Bettman was enshrined while still in the top job.

St. Louis went from undrafted free agent to Hart Trophy winner and two-time scoring champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including a Cup victory in 2003-04.

”For all the kids out there listening: follow your dreams,” St. Louis said. ”Believe in yourself. When it seems like all of the doors are closing, look for a window and find a way in.

”The reason that some people don’t reach their full potential is that they quit too soon.”

The 5-foot-8 St. Louis is one of just six undrafted players to reach 1,000 points and was on Canada’s men’s Olympic team that won gold in 2014.

”His desire was infectious,” said 2017 inductee Dave Andreychuk, who captained the Lightning to their Cup victory in 2004. ”His compete level was like no other.”

Hefford won four Olympic gold medals and seven world championships playing for Canada. The sixth woman to enter the Hall, she had 157 goals and 134 assists in 267 games for her country.

Yakushev starred for the USSR in the 1972 Summit Series, scoring seven goals to tie Canada’s Phil Esposito and Paul Henderson for the lead in the best-on-best showcase. He won Olympic gold in 1972 and 1976 and was elected to the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame in 2003.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL On NBCSN: Sabres finding success after plenty of change

By Sean LeahyNov 13, 2018, 9:15 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

How have things changed in such a positive direction for the Buffalo Sabres? Consider this: They’re currently 9-6-2 and sitting in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They didn’t win their ninth game until Dec. 22 last season and in 2016 they hit that total on Dec 1.

There’s been plenty of pain over the last seven seasons, which all ended without a single playoff appearance. But plenty of change has done the Sabres good, and general manager Jason Botterill was aggressive this summer in upgrading areas that are now beginning to see a pay off.

He stuck with head coach Phil Housley, who experienced a disastrous first season in Buffalo in 2017-18. But with a year under his belt, the Sabres are slowly starting to turnaround and the messages he’s sending are being heard by his players.

“He comes in here, he’s positive between periods, he’s on us to get those goals and he knows that we’re never out of games,” said Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who leads the team with 19 points and is averaging 1.12 points per game. “I think we’re starting to believe in each other. I know that we know we’re never out of games. He’s building an identity for us. I think the more and more we stick to it and believe in what we’re trying to do and believe in him and believe in ourselves it’s working out.”

[WATCH LIVE – 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

That lack of success in Housley’s rookie coaching season resulted in Rasmus Dahlin, who’s playing over 18 minutes a night. The summer also brought Conor Sheary, Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Jeff Skinner via trades. Goaltender Robin Lehner was allowed to walked and was replaced by Carter Hutton in free agency.

Skinner’s been a boon to the Sabres’ offense. Along with Eichel, he’s recorded 19 points and currently leads the team with 12 goals. He’s well on pace to eclipse his career-high 37 goals he scored with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016-17. He has also scored 10 of his 12 goals this year at even strength.

The culture of losing appears to be over, and what Botterill started to build in Buffalo following his hiring in May 2017 is becoming clearer.

“There’s a lot of proud history that we have being a Sabre,” said forward Kyle Okposo. “We want to make sure that everybody is honoring the people who came before us and the culture that they tried to build here. We want to get back to that, get back to really that pride of being a Sabre. That’s what we’re trying to build is something that people can remember.”

PHT Morning Skate: World Cup 2020 talks; Seattle and Quenneville

By Sean LeahyNov 13, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The NHL and NHLPA have engaged in discussions about a World Cup in 2020, but labor uncertainty could hold plans being finalized. “Daly said the NHL and NHLPA need to reach an agreement by the end of January at the latest to either waive their CBA reopener rights in September 2019 or push the deadline back if they want to have enough time to plan and execute a World Cup in 2020.” [NHL.com]

• Dave Tippett says he won’t be coaching the NHL Seattle expansion franchise. But what about his good friend Joel Quenneville? [Seattle Times]

• If you could replace one Hockey Hall of Famer with another player, who gets in and who gets taken out? [ESPN]

• European expansion is on the minds of the NHL’s leaders. But when will we see it? [Globe and Mail]

• Why it’s time for Dave Hakstol to go in Philadelphia. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Jack Hughes, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is going to be a difference-maker when he arrives in the league. [Trentonian]

David Pastrnak‘s all-around game is helping him reach another level with the Boston Bruins. [Bruins Daily]

• How some small changes have paid off for the Carolina Hurricanes’ power play. [Section 328]

• “The Onus Of Nylander’s Contract Negotiation Is On Shanahan and Lamoriello, Too” [Maple Leafs Nation]

• Why the New York Islanders should pursue William Nylander. [Eye on Isles]

• The New York Rangers will be without Pavel Buchenevich for 4-6 weeks after he broke his thumb. [Blueshirt Banter]

Ondrej Kase is back for the Anaheim Ducks, and that’s good news for their offense. [OC Register]

• Are the Winnipeg Jets about to face a real big cap crunch? [One Puck Short]

• The Minnesota Wild are enjoying the musical choices from DJ Matt Dumba. [Pioneer Press]

• A statue outside Rogers Arena honouring hockey legend Pat Quinn has been defaced in an act of vandalism one Vancouver Canucks executive is calling “disrespectful and disappointing.” [CTV]

• A month into the season and the Metropolitan Division race is still wide open. [1st Ohio Battery]

• St. Louis Blues prospect Luke Opilka, 21, has retired due to hip issues. [Post-Dispatch]

• Finally, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gets his first taste of the NHL:

The Buzzer: Gibson – Rinne trumps Kesler – Johansen

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 13, 2018, 2:30 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Sebastian Aho

Monday was a big night for Sebastian Aho, Forward Version.

He was one of only two players to generate two points – so, yeah, Monday was pretty big for goalies – and his overtime goal was so smooth (and so funny at Brent Seabrook‘s expense) that it got its own post.

Aho generated the lone assist on Teuvo Teravainen‘s power-play goal, which helped Carolina get back into the game after falling behind 2-0 to Cam Ward and the Chicago Blackhawks.

By the way, Ward doesn’t make it to the three stars, but he managed 37 saves in his return to Carolina. Worth a mention, especially for a goalie who feels very far removed from his glory days with the Hurricanes franchise.

2. John Gibson

Heading into Monday’s contest in Anaheim, the buzz surrounded Ryan Kesler and Ryan Johansen. Would the two brawl in the parking lot, like an “Attitude Era” episode of Monday Night Raw? Perhaps they would settle their dispute by gorging on goals?

Nope.

Instead, Gibson and Pekka Rinne lived up to their 2018-19 reputations as two of the best goalies (if not the two best, full-stop) in the NHL. The contest went into the shootout 1-1, but Gibson was the netminder who finished with the W, with Gibson making 34 saves (including 10 in overtime) while Rinne stopped 29 shots.

As talented as both are and as productive as they’ve been really since last season, it’s tough to imagine them avoiding the natural pull of regression, at least to some extent. With that in mind, it was nice to see those two goalies carry their outstanding work into that game, and then deliver with a true goalie duel.

The Predators lost their first road game via the shootout, yet they kept their away point streak alive. The Ducks needed this much more, even if this sticks to the script of Gibson being an all-world, MVP-caliber goalie.

3. Cam Atkinson

You can thank Aho, Rinne, and Gibson for the headline not being something Atkinson Diet-related.

(Stashes that already-extremely-dusty joke for later.)

Atkinson joined Aho as one of two players to generate two points on a low-scoring Monday. While Atkinson didn’t generate the GWG like Aho did, he bares the distinction of being involved in all of Columbus’ goals in a tight win against the Stars. This was a nasty affair at times, as you can see from this fight between Jamie Benn and Josh Anderson.

As strong a night as Atkinson enjoyed, the Blue Jackets might most heartened by the possibility that Sergei Bobrovsky could be back in the zone.

Highlights

Rinne didn’t get the win, but he probably made the most ludicrous save, although there were enough great ones in this that I could be wrong.

Anton Khudobin couldn’t grab a win or even a point for Dallas in that tense, tight game against Columbus, but he did make this save.

Speaking of nice saves in losing efforts, here’s the best from Cam Ward:

Again, Aho’s OTGWG was quite something, so check it out here.

Factoids

Maybe the Hurricanes’ barrage of shots wasn’t a product of Bill Peters? Or maybe they haven’t forgotten his lessons?

Henrik Lundqvist continues to make history, and the Rangers are quietly heating up. If you want to tank, Lundqvist isn’t exactly your guy.

Scores

NYR 2 – VAN 1
CAR 3 – CHI 2 (OT)
CBJ 2 – DAL 1
ANA 2 – NSH 1 (SO)

Blackhawks lose 8th in a row on comical Hurricanes goal

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 12, 2018, 10:31 PM EST
Heading into an emotional return to Carolina, Cam Ward was the focus of Monday’s Blackhawks – Hurricanes game. Ward didn’t get the last laugh as he faced his old team, yet it was Brent Seabrook who absorbed most of the mockery.

While Ward was on the ice trying in vain to stop Sebastian Aho from scoring the 3-2 overtime winner, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you kept your eyes trained on Ward … or Aho alone, for that matter. Instead, make sure you watch Seabrook during that decisive goal, and there are high odds that you’ll get a good laugh.

(Unless you’re a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Fans tend to miss the humor in eight-game losing streaks.)

This is one of those instances where you should stick it out deeper into the video, as the best angles of Seabrook’s unintentionally funny defense crop up around the 30-ish second mark:

When someone gets faked out, you might hear a Jeremy Roenick talk about a jock strap being sent to the bleachers. In Seabrook’s case, it looked more like a sleepy person fumbling aimlessly to silence an alarm clock.

That moment of levity was just part of a rocky night for Seabrook.

The Blackhawks built a 2-0 lead, yet former Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen began the comeback with a power-play goal after Seabrook was whistled for delay of game. Seabrook also drew the ire of Jordan Martinook by boarding Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov:

Ward wasn’t able to protect that lead and gain a win against his former team, but the Hurricanes still embraced their longtime goalie, including rolling with the type of tribute video you’d expect:

The Blackhawks were on a five-game losing streak when they fired Joel Quenneville. So far, new head coach Jeremy Colliton hasn’t enjoyed the honeymoon period that a team often experiences after such a change, as he’s 0-for-3 in trying to get his first win as an NHL head coach.

You can forgive Cam Ward for wondering if he’s shuffled off from a playoff drought with the Hurricanes to what could be a painful stretch for his new team in the Blackhawks.

