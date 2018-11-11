More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Dustin Byfuglien looks like man against boys vs. Devils

By James O'BrienNov 11, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
When Dustin Byfuglien is at his best (and scariest), he physically dominates in ways that make you think of:

  • A man among boys.
  • A bowling bowl clobbering pins.
  • A hot knife through butter.
  • The windshield that bugs are flying off as a car barrels down a highway.

(OK, that last one might just be me, but still.)

Sunday presented some examples of Byfuglien’s frightening prowess.

Early on in a game that the Winnipeg Jets are currently running away with, Byfuglien shed New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman in a domineering moment of puck possession, basically shrugging him off.

It turns out that wasn’t even the most dominant moment for Byfuglien. Instead, it came when he delivered a vicious hit on Devils forward Brian Boyle, another forward who brings robust size to a league where beefier players are becoming less abundant. On that check, Boyle looked downright undersized.

Moments later, Ben Lovejoy tried to send a message to Byfuglien, who replied by knocking Lovejoy to the ice.

Again, there are times when you need to accept the inevitable: death, taxes, and Byfuglien being too much for you to contain.

As far as chatter about supplementary discipline might go, note that Byfuglien didn’t receive a match penalty. According to NHL.com’s box score, he was whistled for charging and unsportsmanlike conduct for that boisterous stretch.

Should there be more? Two different observers provided conflicting responses moments apart, including PHT’s Scott Billeck:

Paul Maurice had an interesting take on Byfuglien being penalized.

“It was a car wreck, right. Somebody had to go to jail,” Maurice said, via Billeck. “Just two enormous men coming together. And something bad had to have happened.”

One way or another, it’s best to avoid any collisions with Byfuglien, whether you believe they’re dirty or squeaky clean. Byfuglien’s beast mode seems to translate to morphing into Godzilla.

Update: The Jets ended up beating the Devils 5-2. Byfuglien generated an assist in Winnipeg’s win.

Wild stay hot; can Blues avoid sinking lower?

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 11, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
Sunday really had to sting for Mike Yeo.

On one end of the ice, you have the Minnesota Wild. The team that once employed Yeo rattled off its third win in a row (and their 10th win in 12 games) by beating Yeo’s St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-2.

Yeo’s replacement Bruce Boudreau’s teams just keep getting it done – at least in the regular season – as it sure seems like the Wild might exceed expectations in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Blues seem like they keep finding ways to lose. Blues GM Doug Armstrong sure seemed like he hit it out of the park with the Ryan O'Reilly trade, giving St. Louis a pretty impressive arsenal of talent. Blame those woes on mental errors or faulty goaltending, but either way, it’s difficult to wonder about Yeo’s future with the Blues languishing with just 15 standings points in as many games (the second-worst mark in the Central).

This painful defeat ends an up-and-down seven-game homestand for the Blues, who went 4-3-0 during that stretch. For every showing where St. Louis flexed its muscles, there were soul-scraping games like these.

When you look at the Blues’ soon-to-be road-heavy schedule, it’s reasonable to wonder if Yeo makes it another month as head coach:

Wed, Nov. 14: at Chicago
Fri, Nov. 16: at Vegas
Sat, Nov. 17: at San Jose
Mon, Nov. 19: vs. Los Angeles
Wed, Nov. 21: at Nashville
Fri, Nov. 23: vs. Nashville
Sat, Nov. 24: vs. Winnipeg
Wed, Nov. 28: at Detroit
Fri, Nov. 30: at Colorado
Sat, Dec. 1: at Arizona

The Blues and Wild really do feel like polar opposites as you dig deeper.

Again, Minnesota’s on a tear, and they’re ranked second in the Central (24 points in 17 games) while the Blues are second-to-last. While the Blues left points on the table during their seven-game homestand, the Wild just completed a seven-game road trip in convincing fashion, winning five of those contests, and only one of their two losses was by more than one goal.

If that doesn’t drive home the polar opposites comparison, the Wild can make things better with a lot of home games after complete that stretch of road challenges:

Tue, Nov. 13: vs. Washington
Thu, Nov. 15: vs. Vancouver
Sat, Nov. 17: vs. Buffalo
Sun, Nov. 18: at Chicago
Wed, Nov. 21: vs. Ottawa
Fri, Nov. 23: vs. Winnipeg
Tue, Nov 27: vs. Arizona
Thu, Nov. 29: at Columbus
Sat, Dec. 1: vs Toronto

It almost seems eerie, doesn’t it?

For all the doom and gloom for the Blues – and, again, things could get messy – there might be some comfort in realizing that they won’t need to deal with the Wild for a while. You never know; we could look back on St. Louis’ challenging November as the bonding experience that brought a talented group (and an embattled group) together like never before.

As much as scheduling quirks can make a difference in a league driven by parity, great teams often show that they’ll win even in dire circumstances.

It remains to be seen if the Wild end up being anything more than good, but either way, the Blues should take some cues from the team that handed them such a frustrating loss on Sunday.

Canadian goalie Szabados takes move to NWHL in stride

AP Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Szabados is used to facing shots in men’s leagues this time of year. Now, the veteran goaltender is perfectly happy competing in the Four Nations Cup and for Buffalo in the women’s pro league.

”I loved my time playing men’s hockey,” Szabados said. ”I don’t know at 32 that a 65-game schedule is what my body needs.”

Szabados has been the go-to goaltender for the Canadian women’s team in many world and Olympic finals since 2010. She was recently part of Canada’s team for the Four Nations Cup tournament, an annual event that includes the United States, Sweden and Finland.

Szabados has spent the majority of her hockey career in men’s leagues, starting with exhibition games for WHL’s Tri-City Americans at age 16 to full seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Any sustained time in the women’s game came in the winters she spent with the Canadian team in Calgary preparing for Olympic Games.

Her physical, personal and geographic needs factored into the Edmonton native signing with the Buffalo Beauts of the five-team National Women’s Hockey League.

Lorain, just west of Cleveland, Ohio, is the hometown of her partner Carl Nielsen. It’s where Szabados wanted to move after the Olympics in February.

”First and foremost, the decision was based on him having a good job there,” she said. ”They’ve had a jewelry store in their family for almost 400 years, so it was important for him to be there.”

Now, she’s become familiar with Interstate 90, and the 435-mile (700-kilometer) round trip from Lorain to Buffalo, New York, that she makes twice a week to play and practice with the Beauts.

”Exit 27, that’s my go-to. On the way to Buffalo, there’s a Shell and a Tim Hortons,” she said Thursday at the Four Nations Cup tournament.

Kim and Terry Pegula, owners of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, purchased the Beauts in 2017.

”It’s kind of a huge step for women’s hockey,” Szabados said. ”A lot of our staff overlap. Our media staff, one guy puts on his Sabres jacket and then he puts on his Beauts jacket.

”We get first-class treatment all around as far as facilities and how we’re treated.”

Szabados injured ligaments in her left knee toward the end of her second season with the Columbus Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2016.

Injuries also limited her to a handful of games with the Canadian women during their 2017-18 preparation for Pyeongchang.

But Szabados stopped 40 of 42 shots, including nine in overtime, in the Olympic final. The U.S. prevailed in a six-round shootout to claim gold.

Szabados became tearful after the game while talking about injuries that sidelined her for much of the season. A healthy body that can extend her career is a priority for her now.

”I knew if I wanted to continue … I didn’t have the healthiest of years last year, so it was important for me to be somewhere where I could be back to being 100 per cent,” Szabados said. ”Being on the ice seven days a week for hours upon hours and getting running over by 200-pound men was probably not the ideal situation for me health-wise. I miss it, but I enjoy where I’m at.”

In 64 games for Canada, Szabados ranks second all-time in wins (47) and shutouts (17), behind Kim St. Pierre, who has 64 wins and 29 shutouts.

Szabados made 27 and 28 saves in the 2014 and 2010 Olympic women’s finals, respectively, on the way to the gold medal.

She is the first player from Canada’s national team to play in the NWHL. Szabados is 1-2 for the Beauts this season with a goals-against average of 1.67 and a save percentage of .938.

U.S. women’s team forward Dani Cameranesi and defender Emily Pfalzer are her Beauts teammates.

How long Szabados will tend net is a year-to-year decision.

She echoes players in both the NWHL and Canadian Women’s Hockey League in wishing for a merger of the two leagues.

”I think women’s hockey is kind of at an exciting point right now,” Szabados said. ”I would regret it if I didn’t stick around to see where it goes.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Hockey dispute in Canada: Are young players employees?

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — The commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League believes the players are there for the love of the game and should not be paid. It appears the Ontario government agrees.

Commissioner David Branch has written to the provincial government, The Canadian Press reports. He wants the league’s 425 players to remain amateurs and not become employees regulated by labor legislation.

Michael Tibollo, minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, replied: ”I want you to know that our government is behind you.”

Branch is also president of the Canadian Hockey League, of which the OHL is part along with the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He considers major junior players – typically from 16 to 20 years old – student-athletes.

Players are eligible for post-secondary school scholarships. Each season in the league is worth one year of tuition, books and fees. Players also get money for out-of-pocket expenses, equipment and travel costs.

”To us it’s the best scholarship program in North America,” Branch said.

Not everyone agrees. A $180 million lawsuit was filed in 2014 against the Canadian Hockey League on behalf of all current and many former players for outstanding wages and other pay. If the Ontario court rules for the players, Branch says some teams could fold.

If players were paid the $14 hourly minimum wage for a 40-hour work week over an eight-month season, it would cost the OHL about $8 million a year.

Branch’s letter to the Ontario government also cited the involvement of player agents. One agent, Allan Walsh took issue with that.

”This is just an attempt to avoid paying players minimum wages,” he said on Twitter.

Brach says he wants to work with the Ontario government, as his group has in seven other provinces.

”One of the great questions is ‘When does the game start being fun, when does it start becoming purely a business?”’ he said. ”And I don’t know the answer for that. But I do know that when you look at the players that have had great success they played the game because they love it.”

Racism lingers for NHL players 60 years after O’Ree landmark

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
WASHINGTON — Devante Smith-Pelly got up from his seat.

The Washington Capitals forward had heard the unmistakably racist taunts from fans from inside the penalty box. As a black hockey player, he knew exactly what they meant by yelling, ”Basketball, basketball, basketball!”

”It’s just ignorant people being ignorant,” Smith-Pelly said.

That scene unfolded in Chicago in February, 60 years after Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier and paved the way for more minorities to play the sport and reach its highest level. O’Ree is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday for his pioneering career, and yet incidents like the one Smith-Pelly went through show how much more progress needs to be made, in a league that’s 97 percent white and beyond.

”It’s come a long way, but there’s still a lot of things that still need to change,” Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said. ”That just comes through minorities as a group working together to try to eliminate those things from this game.”

Those things just keep happening.

In 2011, Philadelphia forward Wayne Simmonds had a banana thrown at him during a preseason game in London, Ontario.

In 2012, then-Washington forward Joel Ward was the subject of racist social media posts after he scored a game-winning playoff goal.

In 2014, then-Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban was the subject of racist social media posts after he scored a game-winning playoff goal.

In April, Detroit prospect Givani Smith was subjected to threats and racial taunts and messages after a junior game in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. His team had a police escort the next time they went to the rink.

”(O’Ree) had to go through a lot, and the same thing has been happening now, which obviously means there’s still a long way to go,” Smith-Pelly said. ”If you had pulled a quote from him back then and us now, they’re saying the same thing, so obviously there’s still a long way to go in hockey and in the world if we’re being serious.”

Through his work as an NHL diversity ambassador over the past 20 years, O’Ree has tried to work toward more inclusion and better minority representation. He is eager to tell kids at YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs and schools that hockey is another sport they can play.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada don’t keep participation statistics by race, though there are fewer than two dozen black players currently on NHL rosters. The NHL celebrates ”Hockey is for Everyone” month each season and quickly condemns racist behavior.

”A lot of it’s basically on your parents and how people raise their kids,” said San Jose forward Evander Kane, who acknowledged being the subject of racist taunting as the only black player on his minor league teams in Vancouver. ”You can have all the awareness that you want, but at the end of the day, it’s really up to the individual and how they act and how they want to treat other people.”

O’Ree, 83, still remembers how he was treated in the ’50s as hockey’s Jackie Robinson. He did his best to drown out the noise by listening to his brother Richard.

”I heard the jeers and some of the racial remarks, but it kind of went in one ear and out the other,” O’Ree said. ”He told me, ‘Willie, names will never hurt you unless you let them.’ He said, ‘If they can’t accept you for the individual that you are, just forget about it and just go out and do what you do best and don’t worry about anything else.”’

Nurse said black players still have to worry about racist jeers and remarks.

”I had a lot growing up and my brother had the big one too last year,” said Dallas forward Gemel Smith, Givani’s brother. ”How we were raised, nothing really bothers me. That stuff doesn’t really get to me and things like that. My dad always taught us just to try to close it out, block it out.”

Like Smith-Pelly, Simmonds is quick to say racism isn’t an issue unique to hockey or sports in general. His solution is a zero tolerance policy, which is what happened to the four fans in Chicago who were thrown out and banned from all home games by the Blackhawks.

”I think what could be done to keep these types of incidents from happening would probably be to ban those people who are doing those lewd acts,” Simmonds said. ”I think if you set a strong example right from the start, you won’t have too many people acting like clowns.”

Commissioner Gary Bettman, who is going into the Hall of Fame with O’Ree as part of the class of 2018, considers it important to make clear to fans and players what’s expected and what’s not tolerated and said: ”Even if it’s only one incident, it’s one too many.” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said creating and cultivating an inclusive environment and building diversity are significant league priorities.

There has been incremental progress. In the aftermath of Smith-Pelly’s incident, fans in Chicago raised $23,000 to donate to the Fort Dupont Ice Rink in Washington, helping hundreds of children.

”When you see the reaction and the way that people rally around moments like that and try to make a positive out of it, I think that’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Nurse said.

For some players like Seth Jones, the son of former NBA player Popeye Jones, hockey has been a safe place. The Blue Jackets defenseman said he has so far never been on the receiving end of race-based taunts or messages and said, ”I was just like everybody else playing hockey, which is what everyone wants.”

Most black players haven’t been that fortunate. And while Jones is optimistic that people can change, Smith-Pelly wasn’t sure exactly how that will happen.

”It’s tough,” he said. ”I don’t really know a plan to stop it. That’s how people are.”