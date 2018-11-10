More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
US beats Sweden, cruises into 4 Nations Cup title game

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 8:20 AM EST
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt, Melissa Samoskevich and Hannah Brandt scored in the first period and the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Sweden 5-1 on Friday to cruise into the Four Nations Cup title game.

The United States will face Canada in the championship game Saturday night. The U.S. finished the preliminary round 3-0, opening with a 5-1 victory over Finland on Tuesday and beating Canada 2-1 on Wednesday night on Brodt’s late goal.

”Systematically, this was definitely our best game so far,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. ”Tomorrow, the key will be to stick with our game plan and hopefully we’ll have a good result.”

Brianna Decker and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, and Emma Polusny made 19 saves in her first start for the national team. The U.S. has won three straight titles in the event and event overall.

Sabina Kuller scored for Sweden.

Canada beat Finland 3-0 in the night game. Rebecca Johnston, Melodie Daoust and Laura Stacey scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 14 shots.

The Buzzer: Wheeler keeps dealing; big apples

By James O'BrienNov 10, 2018, 1:40 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Blake Wheeler

What a night for the wildly underrated Winnipeg Jets captain.

Wheeler scored a goal and four assists, crossing 400 for his (again, wildly underrated) career. That milestone helper came as he read Nathan MacKinnon to create a turnover and set the table for Nikolaj Ehlers. Three of Wheeler’s four assists were primary helpers, too.

As usual, the winger brought a great all-around game, earning a +3 rating and logging a significant 3:13 of shorthanded time.

This virtuoso performance extended Wheeler’s point streak to nine games (two goals, 15 assists). Wheeler’s now at 21 points on the season, with 18 of them being assists, which ranks second in the NHL.

Mark Scheifele had a strong game against the struggling Avs, too, scoring a goal and two assists.

2. Mikael Granlund

The Wild absolutely dominated the Ducks, who seem to have no gear other than “hope John Gibson and a few deadly shooters can save the day.”

Granlund and Jason Zucker both generated three points, so you could consider them tied for the second star. Granlund gets the slight edge because he scored two goals and one assist, while Zucker generated two assists and one goal. Again, you could make the argument that Zucker should get that nod instead (or be the third star, if you’re really being difficult), as he had five SOG to Granlund’s two, and Zucker’s tally was the GWG.

Still, Granlund enjoyed a slightly more impressive night, including really making it easy for Zucker on his goal.

The Wild are quietly heating up, with wins in nine of their last 11 games. Bruce Boudreau just finds ways to keep his team’s regular-season-relevant, doesn’t he? Granlund and Zucker deserve serious credit for stepping up with Eric Staal banged up.

3. Chad Johnson

Friday was a solid night for goalies around the NHL. Sergei Bobrovsky earned praise from Torts and had the same number of saves (33) as Johnson. Like Bob, Frederik Andersen only allowed one goal while making 38 stops.

Chad Johnson is the only goalie who earned a shutout on Friday, though.

Considering Jake Allen‘s substantial struggles, the Blues might want to lean on Johnson for a while, as the journeyman goalie has – on occasion – shown that he can carry a team in net at times during certain stretches. The Blues have been able to occasionally create a really nurturing atmosphere for hot-and-cold goalies (like Brian Elliott, Johnson’s creasemate from last season), so perhaps Johnson could go on a mini-run? If nothing else, this was a nice win, especially if Mike Yeo is in any way looking over his shoulder at Joel Quenneville.

In other Blues news, Ryan O'Reilly is on a nine-game point streak.

Highlights

It didn’t translate to a goal, but this bit of Scheifele wizardry was magical:

Speaking of magical, Nick Foligno‘s beautiful pass to Oliver Bjorkstrand played a trick on three Capitals opponents:

Andreas Athanasiou ranks as one of Friday’s honorable mentions, scoring the goal that sent Detroit’s game against the Rangers into OT, then setting up Dylan Larkin for this OT game-winner:

Lowlight

Here’s hoping referee Brad Meier is feeling OK after this uncomfortable fall:

Factoids

Wheeler’s 400th assist wasn’t the only milestone from Friday. Patrick Marleau didn’t do a whole lot for it (Nazem Kadri ended up batting down a puck for a nice goal), but most of his 600 career assists have surely been impressive. (These two assist milestones explain the big apples part of this post’s headline, in case that wasn’t clear.)

Kinda cool to see his old buddy Joe Thornton on this list with him:

Chad Johnson’s enjoyed some nice peak moments in the NHL, but it’s been a while since he’s enjoyed a night like Friday.

Rarely a bad time to see your name next to Wayne Gretzky’s, eh, Blake Wheeler?

Scores

TOR 6 – NJD 1
CBJ 2 – WSH 1
DET 3 – NYR 2 (OT)
STL 4 – SJS 0
WPG 5 – COL 2
MIN 5 – ANA 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

How worried should Avs be about five-game skid?

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2018, 11:39 PM EST
The biggest story of the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche was the dominant play of Blake Wheeler, who generated a career-high five points. (Stay tuned for more on Wheeler in tonight’s Buzzer.)

Five was a sobering number for the Avalanche beyond Wheeler’s tremendous game, though. With this loss, the Avalanche have now dropped five straight defeats, slipping to 7-6-3.

Once again, it seems like the Avalanche are mirroring their Eastern Conference cousins (and long-ago Stanley Cup Final opponents) in the New Jersey Devils.

Both teams rode MVP-quality performances from Taylor Hall and Nathan MacKinnon, managing to shock the hockey world with appearances in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each squad were expected to come back down to reality in 2018-19, yet stormed off to strong starts. And now it seems like gravity is pulling each team down.

[Read up about New Jersey’s tough stretch here.]

Perhaps taking a deeper look at the Avalanche’s season will give us sense of how worried they should be.

The top line and everyone else

While the deadly trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog failed to generate a point in Friday’s loss to the Jets, this bumpy stretch isn’t on them. Granted, Wheeler did accomplish the rare task of making MacKinnon look silly in collecting his 400th assist:

Regardless, it’s telling that there are only two other skaters who are in the double digits in points (Tyson Barrie with 12, Alexander Kerfoot with 11), and Barrie is a defenseman who is frequently on the ice with that big three.

Breaking up that top line might be too much to ask of Jared Bednar, but one way or another, the Avalanche could really use more secondary scoring.

Goalies becoming human

The Avalanche’s hot start didn’t just come down to that outrageous first line.

Semyon Varlamov began his contract year on a tear, only allowing 13 goals during eight October appearances, sporting an elite .950 save percentage. While Varlamov made some tough stops before ultimately succumbing to the Jets’ deadly attack on Friday, allowing four goals against Winnipeg means that he’s given up 13 goals in three November contests, the same total he yielded during that unsustainable start.

Speaking of unsustainable, quite a few numbers seemed to indicate that the Avalanche were due for regression. Heading into this loss, Natural Stat Trick listed Colorado’s 9.6 shooting percentage at even-strength as the sixth-highest in the NHL, while their PDO (a stat that’s helpful shorthand for luck) ranking fifth at 1.021.

Calming context

To be fair to the Avalanche, they haven’t been getting routed in the same way that the Devils have.

Even Friday’s 5-2 loss was close at times, as Colorado decreased Winnipeg’s leads to 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period before the Jets pulled away.

Four of this young team’s five consecutive losses have come on the road, and the Avalanche have played eight of their last 11 games away from home. Their opponents haven’t been cupcakes, either. While the Flames and Wild have talent but have been hit-or-miss, Colorado fell to a surprisingly feisty Canucks squad, lost to the red-hot Predators, and then those imposing Jets.

A harsher critic would wave away all of those details as mere excuses, and it’s not such a tough schedule that the Avs deserve a free pass. Nonetheless, it provides some context and solidifies the notion that Colorado shouldn’t get too bent out of shape about this stretch.

***

Long story short, the Avalanche weren’t as strong as their 6-1-2 start indicated, nor are they as rudderless as a five-game losing streak might imply.

The truth is somewhere in the middle, and that should be fine for a very young, fast team that played way beyond expectations last season (not to mention a franchise that owns the Ottawa Senators’ potentially lucrative 2019 first-round pick).

Now, will the Avalanche be competitive enough to earn a playoff spot despite playing in the loaded Central Division and the unfriendly West? Check back after a few more cold and hot streaks.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maple Leafs shine harsh light on Devils’ struggles

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
As part of the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame ceremonies, Martin Brodeur was on hand to see the New Jersey Devils get dominated in a way he didn’t have to experience all that often during his vaunted, record-breaking career.

The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated much of the play on Friday, ultimately stomping the Devils to the tune of a 6-1 win, giving Mike Babcock’s Buds three consecutive victories.

The Devils frequently struggled when it came to limiting the Maple Leafs’ attack, which was deadly even as Auston Matthews remains on the shelf. John Tavares got on the board, but it was really a team effort for Toronto.

The Devils came roaring into 2018-19 with a four-game winning streak, prompting optimism that maybe last season was the start of something special, rather than an example of a team playing over its head.

On Friday, Keith Kinkaid and the Devils were instead in over their heads:

It’s the sort of night that got people trolling Kinkaid for his fabulous knack for post-game emoji analysis:

Things haven’t exactly been going swimmingly for the Devils in recent weeks. New Jersey fell 7-3 to the Senators on Tuesday, so they’ve really been springing leaks defensively. After a heartening 4-0-0 start, the Devils have lost eight of their last 10 games, watching their overall record tumble to 6-7-1.

Beginning the season on such a strong note should reduce the urge to panic, especially New Jersey’s Metropolitan Division rivals aren’t exactly throwing together hot streaks, either.

It’s not the largest sample size, yet with all those caveats, you wonder if Devils head coach John Hynes might be wise to make some tweaks. As this breakdown from About the Jersey points out, Taylor Hall has been struggling a bit at even-strength early on, adding credence to concerns that the reigning Hart Trophy winner might not be able to carry the Devils to the same lofty heights as last season.

(Going on that run felt quite a bit like a tightrope walk, as Hall truly willed a flaw [but often fun] Devils team to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.)

Granted, it’s not necessarily the end of the world if the Devils really hit the wall this season.

Instead of overreacting to the Devils overachieving last season by making a bunch of risky, possibly recklessly expensive additions in free agency, GM Ray Shero instead mostly stood pat. He probably could have brought Patrick Maroon and Michael Grabner back, but instead showed discipline.

(As much as Hall could use more help, do note that the St. Louis Blues made Maroon a healthy scratch on Friday.)

Kinkaid has been a pleasant surprise in net extending back to last season, yet it’s unlikely that he’s the type of goalie who can steal wins all year long. And, again, as fantastic as Hall usually is, he can only do so much.

There are still reasons to be positive about the Devils’ potential to build a contender around Hall. This stretch merely argues that there also may be some growing pains before they can make the leap from a hit-or-miss squad to a more lasting contender, something they haven’t been since Brodeur hung up his pads.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Klingberg surgery wraps up tough week for NHL injuries

By Adam GretzNov 9, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
An injury to one of the NHL’s best defenders on Thursday night wraps up what has been a pretty costly week on the injury front.

Let’s take a quick look.

First, the Dallas Stars announced on Friday that defenseman John Klingberg, currently the team’s second-leading point producer, is going to be sidelined for the next four weeks after undergoing hand surgery.

He was injured in the Stars’ 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night when he was hit by a puck.

It is a pretty significant blow to a Stars team that is starting to get on a bit of a roll (6-2-1 in its past nine games) after a slow start.

The 26-year-old Klingberg is coming off of a career-year in 2017-18 that saw him finish with 67 total points and a sixth-place finish in the Norris Trophy voting. Given the way he was playing at the start of this season he was once again going to be in that Norris Trophy discussion this season. This injury is certainly going to be an obstacle in that quest.

In his absence rookie standout Miro Heiskanen will take on an even bigger role (and he is already playing more than 22 minutes) and work the point on the top power play unit.

Klingberg’s injury was not the only big one this week.

In Tampa Bay, the Lightning learned they will be without forward Ondrej Palat will be out for an additional four weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Palat had already been sidelined for the past six games after blocking a shot all the way back on Oct. 26. He has only played in nine games this season, recording five assists, but when healthy he is a great complementary piece to the Lightning’s star forwards. Unfortunately for him injuries have forced him to miss at least 20 games in two of the past three seasons. He has played more than 75 games in a season just once in six years.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have not had one of their best young players — winger Brock Boeser — on their current six-game road trip as he continues to deal with a groin strain. Not only has he not played since the team’s 7-6 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 2 (a game where Boeser recorded two goals and two assists), but the team sent him back to Vancouver this week to see a specialist in an effort to recover from the injury he has been dealing with since the middle of October.

The Canucks are one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this season with a 10-6-1 record through 17 games and are one of the highest scoring teams in the league. They have done that even though their two best young players (Elias Pettersson and Boeser) have combined to miss 10 man games due to injury.

Without Boeser on this current road trip the Canucks have collected three out of a possible four points and are coming off of a huge 8-5 win in Boston on Thursday night. The Canucks have four more games on this current road trip which continues on Saturday night in Buffalo, before wrapping up with games at the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Minnesota Wild.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.