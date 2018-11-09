More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Uber driver’s ‘dumb decision’; Neal’s bad start

By Joey AlfieriNov 9, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Uber driver that released the video of the Senators players in Arizona has been fired. He also apologized for his actions, and he admitted this was the worst decision he’s ever made. (Ottawa Citizen)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled mightily this season, but one bright spot has been their penalty kill. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• Not only is Mitch Marner worth the price of admission, he’s also worth whatever the Leafs decide to give him on his next contract extension. (Toronto Star)

• The Blue Jackets special teams units haven’t been very good under John Tortorella and his staff, so “The Cannon” blog argues that it’s time to make some changes. (The Cannon)

• We all know that the Bruins have one of the most dynamic lines in hockey, but they still haven’t figured out their secondary scoring issues. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Canadiens forward Joel Armia will miss six-to-eight weeks of action after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• Surprisingly, Taylor Hall hasn’t been overly productive at even-strength this season. (All About the Jersey)

Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with a groin injury right now. He won’t accompany the Rangers on their upcoming two-game road trip. (New York Post)

• In order to lighten the mood around the Blues’ tough season, St. Louis Game-Time wonders what it would be like to have Steve Ott as the team’s head coach. This is a light-hearted piece. (St. Louis Game-Time)

• The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell argues that the $10,000 fine Milan Lucic got for going after Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph wasn’t enough to stop him from doing that again. (The Hockey News)

• No one expected Tomas Tatar to get off to a better start than the player he was traded for, Max Pacioretty, but the numbers aren’t even comparable at this point. (TSN.ca)

• It’s been a really disappointing start to James Neal‘s tenure with the Calgary Flames. (Sportsnet)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Horvat erupts; Luongo spectacular

By Scott BilleckNov 9, 2018, 1:18 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks

Horvat was one of 11 Canucks to record a point on Thursday, and he topped the heap with two goals and two assists as the Canucks doubled up the Boston Bruins 8-4. The game featured no goaltending. Horvat took three minor penalties in the game, too, so he could have likely done even more damage against unenthused Boston club.

2. Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers

He stopped 26-of-27 saves. It’s not a 50-save performance by any means, but when you watch the highlights, Luongo will be sprinkled all over them. ‘Lu’ made two incredible glove-hand saves in the game, one of which you will see below. Luongo has now won both starts since returning from an injury sustained in the first game of the regular season. Florida struggled mightily with Luongo out of the lineup but have now beaten the Winnipeg Jets and the Oilers since his return as he tries to turn around Florida’s terrible start.

3. Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres

He might have been the acquisition of the summer. Skinner scored two more goals on Thursday as the Sabres edged the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in overtime. Skinner has 11 goals on the season, including six in his past six games. His career high is 37 and he’s on pace to flirt with 40 this season.

Other notable performances

  • Jake DeBrusk did his best to help the Bruins win with two goals and an assist. He didn’t get much help from his goaltenders in a walloping to the Canucks though.
  • Skinner wasn’t the only one scoring in multiples on Thursday. Vladimir Sobotka notched two of his own in the Sabres win.
  • Like DeBrusk above, New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey was a victim of lackluster goaltending after putting up a brace of his own.
  • Mikko Koivu assisted on all three Wild goals in a 3-1 win against the Kings.

Highlights of the Night

Not so fast, Rattie:

This kind of thing should be banned:

A powerful message from Los Angeles and Minnesota:

Factoids

Scores

Canucks 8, Bruins 5

Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Flyers 5, Coyotes 4 (OT)

Golden Knights 5, Senators 3

Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Sabres 6, Canadiens 5 (OT)

Hurricanes 4, Blackhawks 3

Starts 4, Sharks 3

Wild 3, Kings 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kings, Wild hold moment of silence after recent shooting

By Scott BilleckNov 9, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
“Enough.”

That was the united message from the Los Angeles Kings and the Minnesota Wild before puck drop on Thursday.

Players and coaches all held signs that simply read, ‘Enough,’ as a moment of silence was held for the 12 victims who were tragically killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, a 40-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles.

“We want to help amplify the message that enough is enough,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said before Thursday’s game. “We cannot accept these incidents as a new reality.”

Robitaille was on the Kings’ broadcast before the game and said that Wednesday’s events can’t be lost on peoples’ minds the next day.

“It’s not enough for every sports organization to just do a moment of silence. We need to do more,” he said.

Classy stuff by both the Kings and the Wild.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Step aside Santa, Gritty Claus is here

By Scott BilleckNov 8, 2018, 10:14 PM EST
Gritty Claus?

Aw, yeah.

Everyone’s favorite sports mascot donned Santa’s garb on Thursday night Philadelphia. Gritty is nearly two months early, but as we’ve all become accustomed to by now, Gritty does what Gritty wants.

And so there Gritty Claus was, bringing the mistletoe, wrapping paper and those always-interesting hesitant smiles to some fearful faces of children.

Besides his mere presence, Gritty was the bearer of another gift on Thursday night.

NBCSN regular Kevin Jones turned 50 on Thursday and Gritty wasn’t about to miss the occasion.

It’s been quite the last couple of days for Gritty, whose popularity has now crossed over into the political spectrum.

The jumbotron flashed a graphic on Thursday of how many write-in votes Gritty received during Tuesday’s mid-terms.

NBC Sports Philadelphia had a run-down on Thursday:

• U.S. House, N.J. District 1 (two votes)
• Camden County Sheriff (two votes)
• Audubon Boro Board of Education (one vote)
• Cherry Hill Township Board of Education (one vote)
• Clementon Board of Education (two votes)
• Collingswood Board of Education (one vote)
• Haddon Township Board of Education (five votes)

Sheriff Gritty just feels right, doesn’t it?

The Flyers may or may not win the Stanley Cup in June. But they’ve most certainly won the 2018-19 hockey season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks unveil vintage 2019 Winter Classic jersey

Adidas
By Scott BilleckNov 8, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
Arguably, the most important part of the any Winter Classic has now been squared away.

The Chicago Blackhawks unveiled their slick new threads to the hockey world on Thursday night, completing the 1930s inspired look that will take center stage on Jan. 1 when they meet the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. ET, NBC). 

Boston unveiled their throwback earlier on Thursday.

Adidas, the NHL’s official jersey, says the jersey pays homage to the Blackhawks’ uniform from 1934, which is the year the team won its first Stanley Cup.

The neckline has each year the team won the Cup — six in total — etched into it. The hash marks between each year, according to Adidas, pays tribute to those on the famed Notre Dame field’s end zones.

The Blackhawks crest is made of felt letters and chain stitching (which sounds cool). Player names will be comprised of a single layer of felt material.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.