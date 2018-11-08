More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

No hearing for Malkin for hit to head in Pens’ loss at Caps

Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeni Malkin will not have a disciplinary hearing for his shoulder to the head of T.J. Oshie during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals.

Two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Malkin would not face a hearing with the NHL department of player safety and therefore won’t be suspended. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the league does not announce the lack of a hearing.

With Pittsburgh on the power play early in the third period, Malkin passed the puck and lifted his right shoulder into Oshie’s head and kept skating. The officials conferred before deciding to give Malkin a five-minute major penalty for an illegal check to the head and eject him from Wednesday night’s game.

Oshie, who returned and scored the game-winner with 1:14 left, was not mad at Malkin for what he perceived to be an accident.

”He maybe thought I was coming to hit him and so he threw the reverse shoulder out there, which I try to do that all the time,” Oshie said. ”I just wasn’t expecting it being on the PK.”

League officials agreed with Oshie’s assumption that Malkin was bracing for contact, not trying to deliver a vicious headshot. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said after the game he was not concerned about the star Russian center facing further discipline, though Washington’s Todd Reirden left open the possibility.

”That’s definitely a blow to the head,” Reirden said. ”Those are things we’re trying to remove from the game. … We’re just really fortunate that it wasn’t something that was more serious and he was able to come back.”

Malkin, the Penguins’ leading scorer, will be eligible to play Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row and has just one point during that stretch.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced for his first win since Oct. 22. He got some help from the post on almost a half-dozen occasions, but Holtby also turned in his best performance of the season.

”I felt comfortable as the game moved on,” Holtby said. ”I got some breaks, too, early on. The posts obviously was a break we weren’t getting in the past.”

Holtby kept the Capitals in the game, and Oshie provided the heroics. He left the game early in the first period after taking a stick to the face from Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta and needed two stitches to close a cut next to his left eye.

Oshie returned for the second period but had to leave again after the hit from Malkin. He returned for the second time with about five minutes remaining.

”My face is a little messed up, but I’m feeling pretty good now,” Oshie said. ”He caught me there, and it is what it is. I passed my concussion test, went out and won the game.”

Pittsburgh outshot Washington 42-22 and got 20 saves from Casey DeSmith in his first career start against the Capitals. He was powerless to stop Oshie’s goal after a pass from John Carlson gave him a wide-open net.

Late in a sloppy game full of turnovers and whiffs on the puck, Oshie just wanted to make sure he didn’t shoot so high he missed the net. After missing most of the first and third periods, Oshie made the most of his only shot in 13:51 of ice time.

”I barely saw him on the bench there,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. ”He came back right in time. That’s what big players do. They come back, they score the game-winner.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Bruins show off vintage jersey for 2019 Winter Classic

Adidas
By Sean LeahyNov 8, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
1 Comment

If you’re counting down the days until outdoor hockey season, we have 54 to go until the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks  (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, NBC) at Notre Dame Stadium.

Thursday is the start of the hype for the game as jerseys that will be worn in that game will be unveiled.

While the Blackhawks will show off their later on Thursday, the Bruins got things started wth their vintage looks.

The jerseys are a throwback to what the team wore during the 1930s and similar to what we saw a few times during the 1991-92 NHL season. The ‘B’ logo on the front is made from “a two-layer felt application,” giving it a bit of that varsity jacket feeling.

In a nod to Notre Dame, the inside collar features six shamrocks with the years of each of the Bruins’ six Stanley Cup titles.

The Blackhawks jersey is expected to be from a similar era and be a black jersey will some white striping, as Icethetics revealed in September.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Brodt lifts US women past Canada in 4 Nations

AP Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
2 Comments

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt scored with 1:38 left to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday night in the Four Nations Cup, the first meeting between the women’s hockey powers since the Americans’ shootout victory in February in the Olympic final.

Brodt beat goalie Shannon Szabados when a rebound deflected off the American’s midsection.

”It came pretty fast, somewhere in my chest it hit me,” Brodt said. ”I was lucky enough to be standing there and it was awesome.”

Both teams were coming off opening blowout victories Tuesday night, the U.S. 5-1 over Finland, and Canada 6-1 over Sweden. The U.S. is seeking its fourth straight title in the event.

”We played our game tonight and came out with a hard-earned victory,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. ”Our philosophy is to have a shooter’s mentality and get many shots on net, and get to the net. That seems to be the way goals go in these days at any level. The goalies are just so good.”

Hannah Brandt scored for the U.S. 1:18 into the game, and Loren Gabel tied it at 3:30 of the third period.

”I’ve seen enough U.S.-Canada games,” said Canadian coach Perry Pearn, a longtime NHL assistant coach. ”You know every time you play them, it’s going to be a fine, fine line between winning and losing.”

Alex Rigsby made 23 saves for the U.S., and Szabados stopped 31 shots.

”We’ve got to put the puck deep,” Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. ”We kind of created a couple of turnovers at our blue lines. We know Szabby is a great goalie. She’s going to stand on her head for us, but we’ve got to help her out.”

Earlier Wednesday, Jenna Silvonen made 28 saves in Finland’s 3-2 victory over Sweden.

Venla Hovi, Riikka Valila and Emma Nuutinen scored to give Finland a 3-0 lead. Lisa Johannsson and Hanna Olsson connected for Sweden 20 seconds apart late in the third with Maria Omberg off for an extra attacker.

On Friday in the final round-robin games, the U.S. will face Sweden, and Canada will meet Finland. The top two will advance to the final Saturday night, and the other two will meet for third place.

PHT Morning Skate: O’Ree’s Hall call; landing spots for Quenneville

By Sean LeahyNov 8, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
3 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Remembrance Day jerseys that the ECHL’s Brampton Beast will wear this Sunday are phenomenal.

• The Washington Capitals held a 50/50 raffle during Wednesday night’s game and raised over $19,000 for Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. [RMNB]

• It’s been 60 years since Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier. Now he’s finally getting the call to the Hockey Hall of Fame. [SI.com]

Jakub Voracek is no fan of the Uber driver who released that video of Ottawa Senators players ripping their coach: “Who gives a s—? He’s a f—ing idiot. Do your job. You’re an Uber driver, drive cars. Don’t try to sell copies to make some money. Get the f— out of here. You know what I mean, he’s a loser.” [NBC Philadelphia]

• Meanwhile, the Senators are demanding that the Ottawa Citizen take the video down. The paper will not do that. [CBC]

• “Following a report that the Coyotes would soon change ownership, the team has said that it is open to opportunities to improve its organization but would not say that any changes are imminent.” [Arizona Sports]

• The New York Islanders are off to a great start, but will it last? [The Hockey News]

• Five possible landing spots for Joel Quenneville. [Featurd]

• Jimmy Howard is playing well for the Detroit Red Wings, which might just earn him an extension. [MLive]

Marcus Sorensen is really coming on for the San Jose Sharks. [NBC Bay Area]

• Brody Roybal, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and the PyeongChang hockey tournament MVP, climbed Willis Tower’s 2,149 stairs using his upper body, arms and hands on Sunday. [Olympic Talk]

Elias Pettersson has some around the NHL believing he’s a young Pavel Datsyuk. [NHL.com]

James Neal’s tough start with the Calgary Flames boils down to a lack of opportunities. [Sportsnet]

• Jussi Jokinen has joined Swiss side EHC Kloten until Dec. 5. [Swiss Hockey News]

• “Mika Zibanejad and the case of being a true 1C” [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Shorter video reviews and other changes the NHL should make. [Jets Nation]

Nate Schmidt joined his Vegas Golden Knights teammates for practice on Wednesday. He’s eligible to return on Nov. 18. [Review-Journal]

• The update on Erik Haula is that he’ll travel with the Golden Knights on their current road trip and not play in their next three games. More information will be available soon, according to Gerard Gallant. [TSN]

• Finally, what’s Mike Fisher been up to in his second retirement? Well…

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Buzzer: Holtby shines, Getzlaf plays hero for Ducks

By Adam GretzNov 8, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie provided the offense for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but if not for Braden Holtby they would not have been able to get the win. Holtby was the best player on the ice in the Capitals’ 2-1 victory, stopping 41 of the 42 Pittsburgh Penguins shots he faced. It was by far Holtby’s best game of the season since his season-opening shutout. He has struggled a bit over the first month and entering play on Wednesday had allowed at least three goals in seven of his previous nine appearances. That includes 12 total goals in his previous three appearances. On Wednesday night he once again looked like the top-tier goalie that he is.

2. Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators. After scoring a goal and recording an assist in the Predators’ season-opener, Colton Sissons managed just one point (an assist) in the 13 games that followed entering play in Colorado on Wednesday night. All he did there was record a hat trick in the Predators’ 4-1 win over the Avalanche. Even though Sissons is not really known for offense (entering play on Wednesday he had scored just 23 goals in 204 career games) this is the second hat trick of his career. He set a career-high in goals a season ago with nine, and he is now up to four this season thanks to his performance on Wednesday.

3. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks. Injuries have really limited Ryan Getzlaf the past two seasons, but when he has been on the ice he has shown that he can still be a difference-maker for the Ducks. He scored the game-winning goal for them on Wednesday night in a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames and is now up to 11 points in 11 games this season. Since the start of the 2017-18 season that brings his point total to 72 in 66 games. That 1.09 point per game average is 14th among all NHL players (minimum 40 games played) during that stretch.

Highlights of the Night

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie had a couple of scares on Wednesday night due to hits to the head, but he was able to return to the game both times and eventually scored the game-winning goal to lift his team to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have now lost five games in a row.

Factoids of the Night

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin both scored goals for their teams on Wednesday night. This is the ninth time that has happened in their matchups.

Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons seems to love playing against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Nashville Predators have been great on the road this season.

Scores

Washington Capitals 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Nashville Predators 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 2

 

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.