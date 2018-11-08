ECHL’s Reading Royals ready to debut special 3D jerseys

When it comes to unique jerseys for specials theme nights, minor league hockey teams know how to do it right.
The latest creative jersey comes from the ECHL’s Reading Royals who will be donning a very special look for their annual Veterans Appreciation Game on Saturday, Nov. 17th when they host the Newfoundland Growlers.
What they’ll be wearing isn’t your typical theme night jersey. There’s no superhero design or characters from Star Wars featured. In fact, in order to get the full experience at the Royals’ game, you’ll need a special pair of glasses.
Behold the 3D hockey jersey:
Designed by the great Jeff Tasca, the Royals and Athletic Knit worked on these jerseys for the last six months. Through some trial and error and a few different techniques, they got the 3D design to work. It’s believed these are the first of its kind.
Reading’s sister team, the Allen Americans, will sport a Christmas version in December.
Something eye popping for the @ReadingRoyals their Veterans Day jerseys done a little differently. Check these 3D Hockey jerseys! With the 3D glasses on, this jersey really ‘POPS’. 🔵🔴😎 Check out their social media to find out how you can bid on one of these unique 3D jerseys! pic.twitter.com/MITNABBo2y
According to Tasca, the process was a bit longer than your typical special jersey.
“When initially making the design you want to have it with different ‘layers’ in it that appear 3D, so you first keep that in mind,” he told Pro Hockey Talk this week. “Then you have to go through applying the 3D effect to each layer in the artwork.”
In preparation for the special night, the Royals have ordered 1,000 pairs of 3D glasses for fans. A few jerseys will be featured in the arena concourse, along with glasses, so fans can get an up close view of them. Afterward, the jersey will be sold on the team’s new auction site.
When it became clear that Jeremy Colliton would become the new head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks – and, at 33, easily the youngest bench boss in the NHL – the most common reaction was probably, “Who?”
The fresh-faced coach is jumping right into the fray, as Colliton will debut against the Carolina Hurricanes – and similarly new head coach, Rod Brind’Amour – on Thursday.
Blackhawks fans and many people around the hockey world may find an introduction useful, so let’s get to it.
Playing days
It was ultimately irresistible to use a photo from Colliton’s New York Islanders days, as that head of lettuce was really on-point:
The Islanders selected Colliton in the second round (58th overall) back in 2003. He began bouncing between the Islanders and the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2005-06, ultimately finishing with three goals and three assists for six points in 57 NHL games. He last played for the Islanders in 2010-11, eventually making his way to Sweden to play for Mora IK, where his coaching career commenced.
That work helped him land a job in the Blackhawks’ organization as the head coach of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2017-18. Colliton managed a 40-28-4-4 record during his lone season as an AHL head coach, while Rockford swept its way through the first two rounds of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs before falling in the third round.
“I just remember the locker room having the right vibes all the time,” Hayden said. “The most recent memory for me was our success in the playoffs, how he managed our team, players individually and the team overall. And he’s not that far removed from playing pro hockey himself, so I think he can use that to his advantage.”
“Jeremy and I played together when we were 11,” Seabrook said. “We played summer hockey together, we played against each other and our team invited him to a tournament. I can’t even remember when it was, I’ll have to ask my Dad, but it was a long time ago …”
/needs to sit down for a minute.
What kind of coach might he be?
(As you can see, Colliton looks far more clean-cut and sharp now, although his hockey hair was absolutely first-rate back in his playing days.)
When a new coach takes over – particularly one without any previous NHL experience – it can be difficult to get a handle on what makes them tick.
That’s especially true since there are so many catch-all buzzwords that just about any head coach will roll out. Everyone wants to keep the puck in the attacking zone as much as possible. Virtually anyone wants to be aggressive.
With that in mind, you’re searching for needles in a haystack, especially since Colliton is being thrown right into the thick of things as the season’s underway.
From reading through various accounts from players and colleagues, it sure seems like Colliton may be broadly defined as a “players’ coach.” Quenneville seemed willing to change in certain areas, yet he also came across as gruff, so there could at least be a nice “honeymoon period.” Multiple people mention that he rarely yells, and that approach may very well speak to players in refreshing ways.
Considering that he’s 33, could Colliton be more innovative? We’ll gradually find out in how he deploys the team, yet the initial rumblings indicate that he’s open-minded about analytics.
Asked my best Hawks source about Colliton: “He likes analytics & is open to all information, good communicator and motivator. His teams play with energy, that will be the biggest, most noticeable difference. Really smart hockey guy, good guy. I think he will be great.”
It’s my opinion that, broadly speaking, Quenneville got as much as one could expect out of a Blackhawks roster that – while still boasting some premium, if aging talent – has some major flaws, particularly on defense and from a depth standpoint.
Still, just about any coach has strengths and weaknesses, and the Blackhawks consistently struggled to produce on the power play in recent years under Coach Q. Since 2016-17, the Blackhawks have converted on just 16.7-percent of their power-play opportunities, second only to the Arizona Coyotes.
That’s a pretty glaring weakness for a team that employs Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, so if Colliton can find a way to maintain Chicago’s previous strengths while boosting that power play to become an advantage (or even just upgrade it to league average), then this coaching change could look a lot better than critics might expect.
Overall, it doesn’t sound like Colliton is aiming for enormous changes, which makes sense since he lacks a training camp to institute major tweaks.
“Yeah, there’ll be some things that we adjust,” Colliton said, via ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “I don’t think we’re going to have a huge amount of change. It’s, ‘Can we push on a few things, detail-wise, that can give us a little jump start?’ And then once we get our hands dirty here and we know [one another] a little better and play some games, then, yeah, things are going to come up and we’ll feel more comfortable and have a better feel for what we have to do.”
***
The Blackhawks and their new coach remain in a tough spot. For all we know, Chicago essentially handed Colliton hockey’s version of a live hand grenade, as he’s being asked to right the ship as the team is currently suffering from a five-game losing streak.
And it’s true that I’m on record of saying that the Blackhawks would actually be better off being lousy anyway, as it would help trigger a soft-rebuild. There’s absolutely a scenario where the Blackhawks crater under a wet-behind-the-ears head coach.
Yet, there’s also a chance that Colliton could be the breath of fresh air that Chicago needs to turn things around, even if turning things around merely means barely making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs before bowing out early.
It should be fascinating to see how this proud team full of winners handles a new voice in the locker room. Things likely won’t be easy for Colliton, but there’s also an interesting opportunity for by-far the youngest coach in the NHL.
If nothing else, we’ll figure out who Jeremy Colliton is.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeni Malkin will not have a disciplinary hearing for his shoulder to the head of T.J. Oshie during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals.
Two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Malkin would not face a hearing with the NHL department of player safety and therefore won’t be suspended. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the league does not announce the lack of a hearing.
With Pittsburgh on the power play early in the third period, Malkin passed the puck and lifted his right shoulder into Oshie’s head and kept skating. The officials conferred before deciding to give Malkin a five-minute major penalty for an illegal check to the head and eject him from Wednesday night’s game.
Oshie, who returned and scored the game-winner with 1:14 left, was not mad at Malkin for what he perceived to be an accident.
”He maybe thought I was coming to hit him and so he threw the reverse shoulder out there, which I try to do that all the time,” Oshie said. ”I just wasn’t expecting it being on the PK.”
League officials agreed with Oshie’s assumption that Malkin was bracing for contact, not trying to deliver a vicious headshot. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said after the game he was not concerned about the star Russian center facing further discipline, though Washington’s Todd Reirden left open the possibility.
”That’s definitely a blow to the head,” Reirden said. ”Those are things we’re trying to remove from the game. … We’re just really fortunate that it wasn’t something that was more serious and he was able to come back.”
Malkin, the Penguins’ leading scorer, will be eligible to play Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row and has just one point during that stretch.
Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced for his first win since Oct. 22. He got some help from the post on almost a half-dozen occasions, but Holtby also turned in his best performance of the season.
”I felt comfortable as the game moved on,” Holtby said. ”I got some breaks, too, early on. The posts obviously was a break we weren’t getting in the past.”
Holtby kept the Capitals in the game, and Oshie provided the heroics. He left the game early in the first period after taking a stick to the face from Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta and needed two stitches to close a cut next to his left eye.
Oshie returned for the second period but had to leave again after the hit from Malkin. He returned for the second time with about five minutes remaining.
”My face is a little messed up, but I’m feeling pretty good now,” Oshie said. ”He caught me there, and it is what it is. I passed my concussion test, went out and won the game.”
Pittsburgh outshot Washington 42-22 and got 20 saves from Casey DeSmith in his first career start against the Capitals. He was powerless to stop Oshie’s goal after a pass from John Carlson gave him a wide-open net.
Late in a sloppy game full of turnovers and whiffs on the puck, Oshie just wanted to make sure he didn’t shoot so high he missed the net. After missing most of the first and third periods, Oshie made the most of his only shot in 13:51 of ice time.
”I barely saw him on the bench there,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. ”He came back right in time. That’s what big players do. They come back, they score the game-winner.”
If you’re counting down the days until outdoor hockey season, we have 54 to go until the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, NBC) at Notre Dame Stadium.
Thursday is the start of the hype for the game as jerseys that will be worn in that game will be unveiled.
While the Blackhawks will show off their later on Thursday, the Bruins got things started wth their vintage looks.
The jerseys are a throwback to what the team wore during the 1930s and similar to what we saw a few times during the 1991-92 NHL season. The ‘B’ logo on the front is made from “a two-layer felt application,” giving it a bit of that varsity jacket feeling.
In a nod to Notre Dame, the inside collar features six shamrocks with the years of each of the Bruins’ six Stanley Cup titles.
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt scored with 1:38 left to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday night in the Four Nations Cup, the first meeting between the women’s hockey powers since the Americans’ shootout victory in February in the Olympic final.
Brodt beat goalie Shannon Szabados when a rebound deflected off the American’s midsection.
”It came pretty fast, somewhere in my chest it hit me,” Brodt said. ”I was lucky enough to be standing there and it was awesome.”
Both teams were coming off opening blowout victories Tuesday night, the U.S. 5-1 over Finland, and Canada 6-1 over Sweden. The U.S. is seeking its fourth straight title in the event.
”We played our game tonight and came out with a hard-earned victory,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. ”Our philosophy is to have a shooter’s mentality and get many shots on net, and get to the net. That seems to be the way goals go in these days at any level. The goalies are just so good.”
Hannah Brandt scored for the U.S. 1:18 into the game, and Loren Gabel tied it at 3:30 of the third period.
”I’ve seen enough U.S.-Canada games,” said Canadian coach Perry Pearn, a longtime NHL assistant coach. ”You know every time you play them, it’s going to be a fine, fine line between winning and losing.”
Alex Rigsby made 23 saves for the U.S., and Szabados stopped 31 shots.
”We’ve got to put the puck deep,” Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. ”We kind of created a couple of turnovers at our blue lines. We know Szabby is a great goalie. She’s going to stand on her head for us, but we’ve got to help her out.”
Earlier Wednesday, Jenna Silvonen made 28 saves in Finland’s 3-2 victory over Sweden.
Venla Hovi, Riikka Valila and Emma Nuutinen scored to give Finland a 3-0 lead. Lisa Johannsson and Hanna Olsson connected for Sweden 20 seconds apart late in the third with Maria Omberg off for an extra attacker.
On Friday in the final round-robin games, the U.S. will face Sweden, and Canada will meet Finland. The top two will advance to the final Saturday night, and the other two will meet for third place.