Getty Images

The Buzzer: Stone puts up a five-spot; O’Reilly cashes in first-career hat trick

By Scott BilleckNov 7, 2018, 1:30 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators

Stone had to face the music on Tuesday morning for an incident he wasn’t even a part of. By the end of the night, Stone had displayed his leadership qualities both on and off the ice after recording a five-point night as the Senators took it to the New Jersey Devils in a 7-3 thumping. The Senators forward has six goals and 12 assists in 15 games now this season.

2. Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres

Normally, a first-career hat trick would be sufficient enough for the top star, but given what Ottawa has gone through over the past 24 hours, and the way Stone played, O’Reilly’s three-goal game comes in a close second. The hatty helped the Blues get back to winning ways. O’Reilly now has seven goals and 19 points in 16 games in his first season in St. Louis.

3. Marcus Sorensen, San Jose Sharks

Sorensen had one goal and two assists to help the Sharks to a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. The Sharks have won two straight and have points in eight of their past 10 games.

Other notable performances: 

  • Thomas Chabot was in that now infamous Uber ride taken by the Ottawa Senators. He didn’t speak before the game but continued his torrid pace with another goal (his fourth) and two more assists (his 15th and 16th). Chabot is the top scoring defenseman in the NHL right now.
  • Robby Fabbri scored his first goal of the season and first in 23 months. Injuries have played Fabbri during that time.
  • Chad Johnson got the nod for the Blues against the shot-happy Hurricanes. He made 38-of-39 saves.
  • Ilya Kovalchuk has a goal and two assists to help the Kings to a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Willie Desjardins first game in as the bench boss in L.A.
  • Freddie Andersen made 36 saves (seven on the power play) in a 3-1 win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each produced three-point nights as the Lightning trounced the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.
  • Jimmy Howard stopped 40 pucks for the Red Wings in regulation and overtime and stopped all three shooters in he faced in the shoot in a 3-2 Detroit win over Vancouver.

Highlights of the Night

Robby Fabbri’s first goal in 23 months. Welcome back.

Elias Pettersson has it all:

He Pionk’d on ’em:

Nice outlet pass:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 3, Golden Knights 1

Rangers 5, Canadiens 3

Blue Jackets 4, Stars 1

Senators 7, Devils 3

Red Wings 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Lightning 5, Oilers 2

Blues 4, Hurricanes 1

Sharks 4, Wild 3

Kings 4, Ducks 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stamkos, Kucherov provide spark as Lightning strike down Oilers

By Scott BilleckNov 6, 2018, 10:27 PM EST
For the rest of the league, it must sound like a broken record.

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, it’s just another day at the office.

The Lightning won again on Tuesday night on NBCSN, using their mighty arsenal of weapons to pump five goals into the Edmonton Oilers net in a 5-2 win on home ice, their 11th in 15 tries.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov all recorded multi-point games, which has become simply a mere fact of life these days in the National Hockey League.

Kucherov scored twice in the game while adding an assist, Stamkos had a goal and two helpers and Point and Gourde each had a goal and an assist as Tampa won its third straight game.

Some of this stuff isn’t even fair.

The Oilers go where Connor McDavid goes these days and McDavid didn’t factor onto the scoresheet at all for just the second time in 15 games, a result that was evident in the final tally.

McDavid’s goose egg meant the end of his eight-game point streak that saw him amass 11 points. The Oilers came into the game on a recent surge, winning five of their past seven games.

Ryan Strome found his first of the season to cut Tampa’s lead to 2-1 in the second period and Leon Draisaitl brought the Oilers back to within two with his ninth in the third.

Mikko Koskinen was given the start for the Oilers — he had earned it, going 3-0-0 with a .935 save percentage in his previous three nods in the crease this season — but even the 6-foot-7 Finn couldn’t keep Tampa’s potent offense at bay.

At the other end of the ice, Andrei Vasilevskiy was his usual self, stopping 33 of 35 pucks sent his way for his eighth win in 11 starts.

The score likely could have been a lot more lopsided as the Lightning went just 1-for-6 on the power play.

Tensions finally boiled over for the Oilers midway through the third and Milan Lucic took out his frustrations on a fellow human.

Lucic took exception to a hit earlier in the shift by the Lightning.

Lucic was effectively punted from the game after his antics, racking up two minor penalties and a 10-minute misconduct.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights’ Haula stretchered off ice after hit, awkward fall

By Scott BilleckNov 6, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
Erik Haula had to be stretched off the ice after a seemingly innocuous hit sent him to the ice writhing in pain in Toronto on Tuesday.

Patrick Marleau made the check on Haula, who skating through the neutral zone toward the Maple Leafs zone. The check itself, while hard, appeared to be your standard, run-of-the-mill hit, but the result was Haula’s skate getting turned around and caught along the boards followed by his knee buckling underneath him as he fell to the ice.

Rogers Centre fell silent while Haula laid motionless on the ice as training staff worked with him. Not long after, a stretcher was brought out to help him off it. Haula waved to the crowd before exiting the rink.

It’s another tough blow for the Golden Knights, who already have Paul Stastny out long-term with a lower-body injury.

Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup for Vegas on Tuesday after missing four games with an upper-body ailment.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Oates joins Kings as skills and development consultant

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 6, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
The Los Angeles Kings are taking a multi-faceted approach to turn their season around.

Just two days after firing head coach John Stevens and assistant coach Don Nachbaur, replacing them with Willie Desjardins and Marco Sturm, the Kings are now bringing on Hockey Hall of Famer and former head coach Adam Oates, the CEO of Oates Sports Group, as a consultant to try and right the ship.

According to the Kings, the 20-year NHL veteran will provide “advice regarding player skills evaluation and development” while also helping the team with their ailing power play.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Oates will still be able to continue working with the players he helps train, including Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Oates Sports Group runs a hockey boutique hockey agency specializing in a wide gamut of player services, including training and skill development, player representations and marketing and public relations.

Los Angeles’ problems on the ice run deep after a 4-8-1 start to the season. A summer move that saw Ilya Kovalchuk return to the NHL hasn’t paid off and the Kings are now in the midst of a long-term absence of starting goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Oates isn’t going to come in and turn things around overnight, but with what he’s been able to do with some of the superstars he trains around the league, there’s no harm in the Kings trying to leverage that for their own roster.

The Kings are back in action on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, Desjardins’ first game as Los Angeles’ new bench boss.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning host Oilers on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 6, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

The Oilers and Lightning meet for the first time this season, and both come in playing well of late. Despite their 4-2 loss in Washington Monday night, Edmonton’s still won five of their last seven games. The loss to the Capitals snapped a five-game road winning streak.

At 10-3-1, the Lightning are just one point off their 14-game start from last season, when they opened the season 10-2-2 en route to setting franchise records for wins (54) and points (113).

Connor McDavid has recorded at least one point in 13 of the Oilers’ 14 games this season, including his 10th goal of the season Monday night. McDavid is second in the NHL with 22 points (10G-12A). For the Lightning, Nikita Kucherov has 14 points in 14 games and Steven Stamkos has 10 points over the same stretch. The Lightning captain started the season by scoring only once in the first 10 games but has since netted three in his last four.

Tampa currently ranks first in the NHL on the penalty kill (90.4 percent). This efficiency is impressive considering the Lightning have been shorthanded the seventh-most times in the NHL this season (52 entering Tuesday).

What: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena
When: Tuesday, November 6th, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Oilers-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

OILERS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Ty Rattie
Tobias RiederLeon DraisaitlDrake Caggiula
Milan LucicRyan StromeKailer Yamamoto
Jujhar KhairaKyle BrodziakZack Kassian

Oscar KlefbomAdam Larsson
Darnell NurseKris Russell
Kevin GravelMatthew Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

LIGHTNING
J.T. Miller – Steven Stamkos – Nikita Kucherov
Yanni GourdeBrayden PointTyler Johnson
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliMathieu Joseph
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Ryan McDonaghAnton Stralman
Slater KoekkoekDan Girardi
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.