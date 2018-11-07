The Buzzer: Stone puts up a five-spot; O’Reilly cashes in first-career hat trick

Three Stars
1. Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators
Stone had to face the music on Tuesday morning for an incident he wasn’t even a part of. By the end of the night, Stone had displayed his leadership qualities both on and off the ice after recording a five-point night as the Senators took it to the New Jersey Devils in a 7-3 thumping. The Senators forward has six goals and 12 assists in 15 games now this season.
2. Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres
Normally, a first-career hat trick would be sufficient enough for the top star, but given what Ottawa has gone through over the past 24 hours, and the way Stone played, O’Reilly’s three-goal game comes in a close second. The hatty helped the Blues get back to winning ways. O’Reilly now has seven goals and 19 points in 16 games in his first season in St. Louis.
3. Marcus Sorensen, San Jose Sharks
Sorensen had one goal and two assists to help the Sharks to a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. The Sharks have won two straight and have points in eight of their past 10 games.
Other notable performances:
- Thomas Chabot was in that now infamous Uber ride taken by the Ottawa Senators. He didn’t speak before the game but continued his torrid pace with another goal (his fourth) and two more assists (his 15th and 16th). Chabot is the top scoring defenseman in the NHL right now.
- Robby Fabbri scored his first goal of the season and first in 23 months. Injuries have played Fabbri during that time.
- Chad Johnson got the nod for the Blues against the shot-happy Hurricanes. He made 38-of-39 saves.
- Ilya Kovalchuk has a goal and two assists to help the Kings to a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Willie Desjardins first game in as the bench boss in L.A.
- Freddie Andersen made 36 saves (seven on the power play) in a 3-1 win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each produced three-point nights as the Lightning trounced the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.
- Jimmy Howard stopped 40 pucks for the Red Wings in regulation and overtime and stopped all three shooters in he faced in the shoot in a 3-2 Detroit win over Vancouver.
Highlights of the Night
Robby Fabbri’s first goal in 23 months. Welcome back.
Elias Pettersson has it all:
He Pionk’d on ’em:
Nice outlet pass:
Scores
Maple Leafs 3, Golden Knights 1
Rangers 5, Canadiens 3
Blue Jackets 4, Stars 1
Senators 7, Devils 3
Red Wings 3, Canucks 2 (SO)
Lightning 5, Oilers 2
Blues 4, Hurricanes 1
Sharks 4, Wild 3
Kings 4, Ducks 1
