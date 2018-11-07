PHT Morning Skate: Why Quenneville was fired; more third jersey leaks

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.
We’re in Year 14 of the Crosby vs. Ovechkin debate. Now in their 30s, both are still at the top of their games and the last three Stanley Cups have been won by either the Penguins or Capitals.
Both Crosby and Ovechkin have delighted us with numerous moments since they entered the NHL in 2005-06. Highlight-reel goals, assists, moves and moments. As they renew their rivalry again Wednesday night, we decided to pick out our favorite goals from both over their future Hall of Fame careers.
SEAN
Both of these goals are very similar in nature. When a player of elite talent grabs the puck and picks up steam flying through the neutral zone, that situation won’t end well for the opposing team.
Ovechkin’s goal begins as he picks up a rebound in front of Braden Holtby. He loops around the Capitals net and starts driving up ice. It’s basically a 1-on-3 situation and Ovi knows from the moment he puts his head up that he’s doing this by himself. Rick Nash shows why he’s never won the Selke Trophy an Ryan McDonagh is just hoping he can get his stick or body on it, but to no avail.
Crosby takes the pass from Mark Recchi as he’s entering the neutral zone. He’s not bothered by Blair Betts’ backchecking or Jason Ward’s desperation stick check and then splits a hole between the Rangers defense before beating Henrik Lundqvist. The goal was point No. 37 for Crosby during a season where he would finish with 120, winning his first Art Ross Trophy.
JAMES
During the nascent days of Hockey Twitter, there was a certain level of animosity toward all of the attention Crosby and Ovechkin received. “What about our guy, these two haven’t even done anything yet?”
Such resentment was always silly because the two stars delivered essentially since day one – both eclipsed 100 points as rookies – but their incredible displays in trading “dueling hat tricks” in Game 2 of their memorable, eventual seven-game series in 2008-09 really silenced a lot of critics. (Granted, it also fueled a new obnoxious narrative, as Ovechkin’s successes soon were dismissed in light of Crosby’s greater team triumphs, a plot that’s only now been softened.)
One remarkable thing is that the actual goals were pretty easy to forget, as the sheer force of the narrative – and the exhilaration of the series – really lingered. All three of Crosby’s goals were “workmanlike,” as he was essentially hacking away close to the net. Meanwhile, Ovechkin basically scored from “his office” for his first two goals, while his third was a great one-on-one move off of the rush.
I am going with this goal in 2009 against the Montreal Canadiens with the behind-the-back pass off the boards to himself at center ice, and then scoring while being hauled down on his way to the net. It is just a completely freakish play that I think gets a lost in the shadow of the goal he scored against the Coyotes in his rookie year. Which was also insane.
Crosby is tough because he doesn’t score as many highlight reel goals. He usually scores the rebound goal, or the deflection, or is just so much better than everyone else that he gets to the puck before anyone else does and just straight up beats the goalie. Think my personal favorite goal of his was probably in his return from the concussion because, one, he scored it like five minutes into the game, and two, it was one of his vintage backhand goals where he just skates by everyone and delivers an unstoppable backhand shot.
Here you have Alex Ovechkin sapping the will out of his opponents. He splits Dan Girardi and Ryan McDonagh and scores off his knees with a filthy wrist shot. The goal itself is incredible, and then Girardi’s face on the replay said it all: “What am I even supposed to do about that?” Hacked, hauled down and still scored. Ovechkin at his finest.
A goal that ignited a nation. After Canada’s disappointment in Turin in 2006, Crosby restored a country with one quick flick of the wrist. It wasn’t his flashiest or even most impressive. But it was his most important. With everything on the line, Crosby did what Crosby does.
JOEY
There’s so many different way you could go when choosing a favorite Ovechkin goal because he’s the best goal scorer of this generation, but how about this individual effort against the New Jersey Devils? Not only does he make defenseman Jon Merrill look silly, he also owns goalie Cory Schneider just seconds later. There’s not many players in the world that can pull that off.
Crosby grew up cheering for the Montreal Canadiens because his dad was drafted by the team in 1984. So naturally, he had to do something remarkable when he played against them for first time in his NHL career. We’ve all come to appreciate Crosby’s ability to use his backhander, and that’s exactly what he used to beat Jose Theodore in the shootout. Bonus: he totally obliterated the water bottle on top of Theodore’s net. Incredible.
Stone had to face the music on Tuesday morning for an incident he wasn’t even a part of. By the end of the night, Stone had displayed his leadership qualities both on and off the ice after recording a five-point night as the Senators took it to the New Jersey Devils in a 7-3 thumping. The Senators forward has six goals and 12 assists in 15 games now this season.
Normally, a first-career hat trick would be sufficient enough for the top star, but given what Ottawa has gone through over the past 24 hours, and the way Stone played, O’Reilly’s three-goal game comes in a close second. The hatty helped the Blues get back to winning ways. O’Reilly now has seven goals and 19 points in 16 games in his first season in St. Louis.
Sorensen had one goal and two assists to help the Sharks to a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. The Sharks have won two straight and have points in eight of their past 10 games.
Other notable performances:
Thomas Chabot was in that now infamous Uber ride taken by the Ottawa Senators. He didn’t speak before the game but continued his torrid pace with another goal (his fourth) and two more assists (his 15th and 16th). Chabot is the top scoring defenseman in the NHL right now.
Robby Fabbri scored his first goal of the season and first in 23 months. Injuries have played Fabbri during that time.
Chad Johnson got the nod for the Blues against the shot-happy Hurricanes. He made 38-of-39 saves.
Ilya Kovalchuk has a goal and two assists to help the Kings to a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Willie Desjardins first game in as the bench boss in L.A.
Freddie Andersen made 36 saves (seven on the power play) in a 3-1 win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kucherov scored twice in the game while adding an assist, Stamkos had a goal and two helpers and Point and Gourde each had a goal and an assist as Tampa won its third straight game.
Some of this stuff isn’t even fair.
The Oilers go where Connor McDavid goes these days and McDavid didn’t factor onto the scoresheet at all for just the second time in 15 games, a result that was evident in the final tally.
McDavid’s goose egg meant the end of his eight-game point streak that saw him amass 11 points. The Oilers came into the game on a recent surge, winning five of their past seven games.
Ryan Strome found his first of the season to cut Tampa’s lead to 2-1 in the second period and Leon Draisaitl brought the Oilers back to within two with his ninth in the third.
Mikko Koskinen was given the start for the Oilers — he had earned it, going 3-0-0 with a .935 save percentage in his previous three nods in the crease this season — but even the 6-foot-7 Finn couldn’t keep Tampa’s potent offense at bay.
At the other end of the ice, Andrei Vasilevskiy was his usual self, stopping 33 of 35 pucks sent his way for his eighth win in 11 starts.
The score likely could have been a lot more lopsided as the Lightning went just 1-for-6 on the power play.
Tensions finally boiled over for the Oilers midway through the third and Milan Lucic took out his frustrations on a fellow human.
Lucic took exception to a hit earlier in the shift by the Lightning.
Lucic was effectively punted from the game after his antics, racking up two minor penalties and a 10-minute misconduct.
Erik Haula had to be stretched off the ice after a seemingly innocuous hit sent him to the ice writhing in pain in Toronto on Tuesday.
Patrick Marleau made the check on Haula, who skating through the neutral zone toward the Maple Leafs zone. The check itself, while hard, appeared to be your standard, run-of-the-mill hit, but the result was Haula’s skate getting turned around and caught along the boards followed by his knee buckling underneath him as he fell to the ice.
Rogers Centre fell silent while Haula laid motionless on the ice as training staff worked with him. Not long after, a stretcher was brought out to help him off it. Haula waved to the crowd before exiting the rink.
It’s another tough blow for the Golden Knights, who already have Paul Stastny out long-term with a lower-body injury.
Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup for Vegas on Tuesday after missing four games with an upper-body ailment.