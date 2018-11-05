More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Boyle scores first career hat trick on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

By Scott BilleckNov 5, 2018, 9:32 PM EST
Brian Boyle has been through hell and back over the past year, and that’s what made Tuesday night in Pittsburgh that much more special for the New Jersey Devils forward.

Boyle had never scored a hat trick in his 12-year NHL career, but that was about to change on a fitting night in Pittsburgh.

The Devils were in town to face the Penguins, who were hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Fighting cancer is something Boyle knows all too well.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukemia last September and missed the opening of the 2017-18 season. Boyle would return, helping lead the Devils to the playoffs, making a pit stop at the NHL All-Star game and becoming an inspiration to anyone entrenched in a battle of their own.

Just over a week ago, Boyle announced his cancer had gone into remission and on Tuesday night Boyle, now a cancer survivor, stuck it to the disease one more time as he scored his first career hat trick — a natural hatty for good measure.

Some stories just write themselves.

The NHL began its 20th annual Hockey Fights Cancer initiative on Nov. 1. Each team across the NHL hosts one home game dedicated to the cause.

This year, Boyle’s wife Lauren was named the official Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador.

NHL.com is publishing several stories from Lauren, who will detail her personal experience as the couple battled the disease.

The Buzzer: Brian Boyle’s inspirational night

By Scott BilleckNov 6, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils

Boyle scored his first career hat trick on Hockey Fights Cancer night in Pittsburgh. You can’t write this kind of thing. Boyle was instrumental in New Jersey’s 5-1 thumping of the Penguins and continued to be an inspiration to anyone who is fighting cancer. Boyle’s hatty was of the natural variety, scoring once at even strength before notching the next two on the power play.

2. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers might be without their starter and their backup in goal, but when Giroux is on fire, it doesn’t seem to matter. The Flyers captain had two goals and added an assist as Philly closed out a four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the surging Arizona Coyotes. The Flyers went 3-0-1 on the road trip despite their issues in the crease. Giroux had six points over those four games.

3. Keith Kinkaid, New Jersey Devils

While Boyle stole the show with his three-goal game, Kinkaid was quietly putting together a solid outing between the pipes. He stopped 35-of-36 shots en route to his sixth win of the season while snapping a two-game skid. Kinkaid made five saves on the power play to make sure the Penguins went 0-for-3.

Highlights of the Night

Boyle’s hat trick:

What a pass:

What a pass?

Factoids

Scores

Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Bruins 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Capitals 4, Oilers 2

Devils 5, Penguins 1

Flyers 5, Coyotes 2

Senators players apologize after being filmed ripping assistant coach

By Scott BilleckNov 5, 2018, 11:42 PM EST
Six players from the Ottawa Senators have apologized to assistant coach Marty Raymond after their private comments were caught on tape and leaked to the public on Monday.

The video, which was first reported by the Ottawa Sun/Citizen, shows Thomas Chabot, Dylan DeMelo, Matt Duchene, Alex Formenton Chris Tierney, Chris Wideman and Colin White in an Uber in Phoenix on Oct. 29 trashing Raymond’s coaching style.

The video ranges from Duchene poking fun on the Senators woeful special teams play, which Raymond heads up, and at one point even saying he hasn’t paid attention in video meetings in weeks.

Wideman can be heard saying that Raymond doesn’t teach the players anything.

“Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year,” Duchene says.

“Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything? He just commentates what’s happening,” Wideman adds.

“Here’s the other thing, too. We don’t change anything, ever. So why do we even have a meeting? I haven’t paid attention in three weeks,” Duchene responds.

The Senators released statements on behalf of the players and head coach Guy Boucher on Monday night:

Boucher:

“Nothing is more important to us during this rebuild than making sure our players and coaches are fully committed to our plan, our values and our system of play. We have every confidence in Marty Raymond’s coaching; in the effort and determination of our team; and in the sincerity of our players’ apology. We are now treating this as a team matter, and will be making no further comment to the media.”

The players:

“We want to apologize publicly to Marty Raymond, our teammates and coaches for our comments in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29. Our private conversation was recorded without our knowledge or consent. We’re passionate about our team, and focusing on growing together. We are grateful for the support of our fans and organization. This is an important learning experience, and we will do better.”

Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam took to Twitter on Monday night to condemn the recording.

“A video was released by the media today of several Uber passengers being filmed without their consent while having a private discussion during a trip in Phoenix. This is a clear violation of our terms of service and we worked vigorously to investigate this issue. Filming or recording passengers without their consent is totally unacceptable and if reported/detected we will investigate + take action to preserve our communities privacy and integrity. In this specific case, we made efforts to have the video taken down.”

The Senators host the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. The media availability after their morning skate should be interesting.

New coach Desjardins says LA Kings have ‘got to win now’

Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Willie Desjardins realizes the Los Angeles Kings have more than enough time to turn around their dismal start to the season.

The interim head coach still wants his Kings to play as if their season and their jobs are on the line in early November.

Desjardins ran an energetic practice Monday to begin his tenure with the Kings, who fired John Stevens and assistant coach Don Nachbaur on Sunday in a shakeup of the struggling club. Desjardins didn’t promise any magic solutions to the Kings’ woes, but he plans to impress urgency upon his new players.

”I think the theme we had was that we can’t wait,” Desjardins said. ”You only have so many years that you have a chance to win, and you’ve got to win now. The easy road would be to say that we can’t do it this season. You can’t afford to waste a season, because you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the same with me. I didn’t know if I would get another shot at the NHL, so this is my chance. I’ve got to make it work, and that’s the same message to the players.

”You’ve got to find a way to make this season work. What exactly it is, we’ve got to find out.”

Desjardins didn’t land his first NHL head coaching job until he was 57 years old, leading the Vancouver Canucks from 2014-17. After taking the young Canadian national team to Olympic bronze medals last February, he returned home to Medicine Hat, Alberta, and started a hockey school.

General manager Rob Blake abruptly called him last week with the chance to take over the struggling Kings, who haven’t returned to the heights they reached during their Stanley Cup championship seasons in 2012 and 2014. Los Angeles still has a wealth of top-end NHL players, including defenseman Drew Doughty, captain Anze Kopitar, forward Jeff Carter and goalie Jonathan Quick, who is injured.

After the Canucks fired him, Desjardins didn’t want to return to the NHL as an assistant coach. He was thrilled to get another chance to be a head coach with a team possessing as much talent as the Kings – even if his current contract only lasts until the end of this season.

”Coming in here, it’s a great situation,” Desjardins said. ”I think there’s lots to work with. Sometimes you have situations where you don’t have much of a chance to be successful. They’ve got a lot of good pieces here. There’s some really quality people within this team, some high-end guys.”

The Kings are in a funk at 4-8-1 heading into their Freeway Faceoff showdown with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Desjardins said he can’t immediately shake up the Kings’ playing style, so he will lean on assistant coach Dave Lowry as he attempts to get better results from the same players and largely the same schemes used under Stevens for now.

”It’s hard, because one of the big things you need from players and coaches, you’ve got to have some trust,” Desjardins said. ”And trust is gained over time, but we don’t have time for that. You’ve got to trust each other right now. That’s harder to do, but we’ve got to do it.”

Blake sharply criticized his players’ competitiveness and determination while firing Stevens. The veteran Kings didn’t disagree with their boss after their first workout under Desjardins.

”It’s rather apparent that you can’t be successful in this league, or in life in general, if you don’t have the emotion and the passion,” Kings defenseman Alec Martinez said. ”That’s what we’ve learned this week.”

Carter was particularly dismayed by the players’ role in the departure of Stevens, who also was his coach in Philadelphia before Stevens was fired during the 2008-09 season.

”I think the world of him,” Carter said of Stevens. ”A lot of guys in here do. I guess that needs to be a big wakeup call for everybody in this room that we need to get our act together. We haven’t played good enough hockey, that’s the bottom line. It’s compete. It’s energy. It’s everybody doing their job.”

Desjardins doesn’t expect to fix everything quickly, but he has the winter to work on it. His family is staying in Alberta for now, so Desjardins plans to devote pretty much every waking hour to his work – and there is plenty to work on.

The Kings are the NHL’s lowest-scoring team with 28 goals in their 13 games, with meager shot creation and an inconsistent power play. They’re also not playing up their traditional defensive standards, allowing 45 goals after finishing last season as the NHL’s stingiest team.

”It means we’re not getting the job done, and that’s the disappointing part,” Los Angeles defenseman Dion Phaneuf said. ”Ultimately it’s on us as players. When a change is made, it’s not about the coaching staff. It’s about us not getting the job done.”

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Jets’ Brendan Lemieux suspended two games for illegal hit to head

By Adam GretzNov 5, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon that Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux has been assessed a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck.

The incident happened late in the second period of the Jets’ 4-2 loss in Helsinki, Finland on Friday.

Lemieux was given a match penalty as a result of the play. Here is the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

The NHL points out that not only is Trocheck’s head is the main point of contact, but that the head contact is avoidable because Trocheck does not change the position of his head or body just prior to the hit. The onus is on Lemieux to deliver a hit that does not contact Trocheck’s head, and he failed to do that.

This is the first time in his brief NHL career that Lemieux has been disciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Lemieux has appeared in nine games for the Jets this season, recording zero points and 27 total penalty minutes. Seventeen of those penalty minutes came in Friday’s game as a result of the hit on Trocheck.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.