Getty

The Buzzer: Kotkaniemi’s breakout game, Koskinen’s shutout, Flames’ rally

By Adam GretzNov 2, 2018, 1:43 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets. Laine entered Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers with just three goals and five total points in his first 12 games, and had gone five consecutive games without a point. You can now consider that slump over. Laine matched his goal total for the season entering Thursday with a hat trick performance in his home country as the Jets picked up a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Finland. Even with the slow start it was only a matter of time until Laine had a breakout game. He still managed 17 shots on goal in the previous five games and is simply too good and too talented to be held off the scoresheet for that long. Especially when he was still generating shots the way he was. Eventually they were going to start finding the back of the net for him. On Thursday afternoon they started to.

2. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Montreal Canadiens. Kotkaniemi, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, scored his first two NHL goals on Thursday night to help lead the Canadiens to a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals in a game that also saw his team set an NHL record for fastest two goals by one team. His goals were also big ones for the 2018 rookie class as now all of the top-four picks from this year (Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov, Kotkaniemi, and Brady Tkachuk) have scored at least one goal in the season following their draft year. That is something that has not happened since the 2009-10 season.

3. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers. The Edmonton Oilers won for the fourth time in their past five games by shutting out the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0. Drake Caggiula scored twice in the win, but backup goalie Mikko Koskinen played the best game of his brief career by stopping all 40 shots he faced. Koskinen’s addition to the Oilers roster was a bizarre one over the summer given how much they paid him, the fact they guaranteed him a roster spot, and the fact he had not played a game in the NHL since 2010-11 … and even then he only played four games. He came through in a big way on Thursday night. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, extended their current losing streak to four games.

Other notable performances from a busy night

— The Calgary Flames trailed the Colorado Avalanche by three goals entering the third period before erupting for five consecutive goals to take a 6-5 win. Among those scoring in the comeback: Elias Lindholm who has already scored nine goals for the Flames after coming over in the Dougie Hamilton trade over the summer. Free agent acquisition James Neal also scored a big goal, tying the game as part of a four-minute stretch where the Flames would score three goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky has not looked like himself yet this season but finally did on Thursday night, stopping 44 of the 45 shots he faced in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, whose six-game point streak came to an end. Before Thursday’s game the Sharks had recorded at least a point in eight of their previous nine games.

— It was another rough night for the Southern California teams as the Anaheim Ducks dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the New York Rangers, losing for the seventh time in a row. The Kings, meanwhile, dropped a 5-2 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers and have now lost seven of their past eight games. They have scored two goals or fewer in all of the losses during that stretch.

— The Ottawa Senators snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Buffalo Sabres, and it was Craig Anderson playing a starring role as he stopped 46 out of 48 shots.

— Break up the … Detroit Red Wings? After going the first 10 games of the season without registering a regulation win (and only one shootout win total) the Red Wings have now three games in a row thanks to their 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. All three of those wins have come in regulation.

Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots as the Dallas Stars shut down the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs are now 2-4-0 in their past six games.

— The St. Louis Blues got a much-needed win with a 5-3 performance over the Vegas Golden Knights. The difference in the game was Oskar Sundqvist, who scored a pair of goals. That matched his career goal total entering the night (two goals in 72 career games).

Highlights of the Night

In what might have been a Stanley Cup Final preview the Nashville Predators continued to roll on Thursday night with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The play of the night was this Ryan Johansen pass to set up Roman Josi for the eventual game-winning goal.

Factoids

It was a big night for personal milestones around the NHL as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey and Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville both played in their 1,000th career games on Thursday night. Both teams were on the losing end of their games, but Pominville did score a goal on his special night.

Big win for the New York Islanders on Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Penguins, thanks in part to a tremendous showing from goalie Thomas Greiss.

Also worth pointing out one more time: The Montreal Canadiens set an NHL record tonight for the fastest two goals scored by one team. Two seconds apart.

Scores

Winnipeg Jets 4, Florida Panthers 2

Dallas Stars 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

New York Islanders 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)

Montreal Canadiens 6, Washington Capitals 4

Ottawa Senators 4, Buffalo Sabres 2

Nashville Predators 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Detroit Red Wings 4, New Jersey Devils 3

St. Louis Blues 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Calgary Flames 6, Colorado Avalanche 5

Edmonton Oilers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0

New York Rangers 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (SO)

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, San Jose Sharks 1

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Los Angeles Kings 2

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens set NHL record by scoring two goals in two seconds

AP
By Adam GretzNov 1, 2018, 10:53 PM EDT
Here is a fun one from Thursday night’s NHL action.

The Montreal Canadiens continued their impressive start on Thursday night with a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals to improve to 7-3-2 on the season. Few people, if any, saw this sort of start coming from this Canadiens team. But here we are.

The latest win was highlighted by prized rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, scoring his first two NHL goals, and the Canadiens setting a new NHL record by scoring the fastest two goals by one team in NHL history.

How fast?

Two seconds.

It started when Max Domi, who continues to do his part to silence a lot of critics of the offseason trade that sent him to Montreal (including yours truly), scored his sixth goal of the season with just 22 seconds to play to give the Canadiens a 5-4 lead.

The fact he already has six goals this season is especially noteworthy because he only scored nine in each of the past two seasons.

Two seconds later Joel Armia scored on a play right off of the ensuing faceoff.

Sure, it was an empty net goal. But a goal is a goal, and any goal two seconds after another goal is something worth noting. Because it has never happened before.

Quite the way to end a win over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Greiss steals point for Islanders thanks to gutsy OT poke-check on Crosby

NHL
By Adam GretzNov 1, 2018, 10:14 PM EDT
The New York Islanders completed a successful home-and-home sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night with a 3-2 shootout win, coming just 48 hours after beating them in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

The star of Thursday’s game had to be starting goaltender Thomas Greiss as he turned aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, and then all three shots he faced in the shootout.

He was at his best in the overtime period when he made an incredible pad save along the goal line to rob Penguins defense Jack Johnson of a potential winner, and then an incredible glove save on Phil Kessel at the buzzer to send the game to the shootout.

Perhaps the most highlight reel worthy play of the overtime period was this play to thwart the breakaway attempt of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Crosby had a clear, wide open breakaway from the center red line and looked to have the game on his stick.

Then Thomas Greiss did this.

The best way to make sure Crosby can not score a goal: Do not let him get the shot on goal. It was, to say the least, gutsy. If he fails, he looks like a doofus as Crosby skates around him and deposits the puck into an empty net. If he succeeds, he looks like a gutsy genius. He succeeded.

Josh Bailey, who scored a shorthanded goal during the game, scored the game-winner in the shootout.

With the win the Islanders moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division, matching the Penguins with 15 total points in the standings.

The biggest factor in the Islanders’ early season success has probably been the performance of their two goalies as they have a combined save percentage over .930 on the season, helping the team sit near the top of the league when it comes to preventing goals against.

On Thursday night, it was Greiss making the big saves.

The Islanders have now won four games in a row.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins lack secondary scoring, won’t get it from Donato for now

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 1, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
You can’t ask for a much bigger difference between Ryan Donato last season versus this one, so far. It says a lot about small sample sizes – both ways – and also how dangerous it can be to just assume that a 22-year-old will just develop on an upward trajectory.

  • In 2017-18, Donato impressed, scoring five goals and four assists for nine points in 12 games despite fairly modest ice time (14:42 TOI average).
  • So far in 2018-19, Donato managed a single point (one goal) in 11 games, receiving just 12:06 TOI per game. His possession stats have been ghastly, and his puck went from stellar last season (20.8 shooting percentage) to below average lately (8.3 percent this season).

Considering his offensive and defensive struggles, it’s not all that shocking that the Bruins sent Donato to the AHL on Thursday.

In hindsight, it makes sense that Donato would receive some extra seasoning in the AHL, actually.

Last season, the 56th pick of the 2014 NHL Draft went from strong work at Harvard straight to the NHL, taking off during his first reps with the Bruins.

Being such a quick study was a heartening sign for the B’s and their fans, yet Donato might have set the bar a little too high for himself. Going to the AHL could allow the talented scorer to gain some swagger back, as he’s almost certain to be a big fish in a small pond at that level.

This does bring a few questions to mind, though:

How long will this demotion last?

Again, there are positive elements to playing against less robust competition, but are the Bruins aiming for an extended stay? Is this instead something of a wake-up call?

As a 22-year-old, Donato has time … but not as much as, say, an 18-year-old or 19-year-old being sent down as to avoid burning a year off of a rookie contract.

Are the Bruins too top-heavy?

One could imagine a scenario where the Bruins would “spread the wealth” rather than consolidating power with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak on the same, monstrously dominant line.

That’s not to say such a strategy would be better than the status quo, but this could be a smart time to tinker. During stretches of last season, one or more of those forwards was out of commission, yet the Bruins kept humming along for the most part.

Theoretically, a player like Donato or Jake DeBrusk might be able to get by as a Bergeron or Marchand does their heavy lifting. It’s not outrageous to picture Donato fitting in with Bergeron like Conor Sheary did with Sidney Crosby (and seems to be with Jack Eichel). In a salary cap league, it can sometimes behoove a team to spread talent out.

The simple numbers argue that it’s a question the Bruins shouldn’t outright dismiss.

While that top line is as electric as ever – really, if you’re looking at play in all three zones, they still might be the best – the Bruins are getting much production from other trios. David Krejci is the only other Boston forward in the neighborhood of a point-per-game with nine in 12 contests; you have to reach down to DeBrusk at three points to find the fifth most-prolific forward.

***

Again, the above considerations don’t necessarily paint a dire picture. After all, the Bruins are off to a solid 7-3-2 start, placing them predictably in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Still, we see time and time again that depth can make the difference during a deep playoff run.

Donato doesn’t have to be that guy who moves the needle for the Bruins, but Boston should at least keep the door open for him to give it another shot, ideally sometime soon.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

‘Hat Trick’ Laine powers Jets past Panthers in Finland

By Sean LeahyNov 1, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets made the most of his first NHL game in his home country by tallying a hat trick during a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

The three goals by Laine in front of 13,490 fans in Helsinki, Finland bring his season total to six, with all but one coming on the power play. He gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead late in the second period and then scored twice in the final 20 minutes to help seal the victory.

Winnipeg went 2-for-6 on the power play, giving them goals with the man advantage in nine straight games, a new franchise record.

The score went back-and-forth through two periods before Laine fired home the eventual game-winner from his favorite spot 3:28 into the third period.

He would complete his fifth career hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute of play.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots faced to snap a personal two-game losing streak.

After finding themselves heading to the penalty box a little too often, the Jets smartened up and allowed the Panthers to spend some time shorthanded beginning late in the second period and into the third. Winnipeg’s power play was clicking at 31.4 percent heading into Thursday’s game, which was all the more reason for Florida to play smarter, especially with a penalty kill near the bottom of the league with only a 71 percent success rate.

According to the NHL, Laine is now the 18th player in league history to record a multi-goal regular season game outside of North America. He also joins Theo Fleury as the only players to tally a hat trick overseas. The longtime Calgary Flames star achieved the feat in 1998 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Panthers and Jets wrap up their two-game NHL Global series from Finland on Friday.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.