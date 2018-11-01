WATCH LIVE: Jets battle Panthers in Finland on NBCSN

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday afternoon’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.
The Jets are looking to rebound after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period last Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Losers of two out of their past three, the Jets are looking to climb the Central Division standings with a win in the first of a back-to-back in Finland as part of the NHL’s Global Series.
Meanwhile, the Panthers need to start winning. With just two wins in their first nine games of the season, the Panthers sit dead last in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.
James Reimer gets the nod in net for the Panthers. Reimer has struggled in the absence of Roberto Luongo, posting just a single win in five game starts. His .878 save percentage leaves a lot to be desired and he’s in tough against the high-powered Jets offense.
Reimer will face off against Vezina finalist Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck’s season hasn’t started in the same vein as it did when he won 44 games last year. He’s 4-4-1 with a pedestrian .907 save percentage in nine starts.
What: Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers
Where: Hartwall Arena (Helsinki, Finland)
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Jets-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
JETS
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor — Bryan Little — Mathieu Perreault
Brandon Tanev — Adam Lowry — Patrik Laine
Brendan Lemieux — Andrew Copp — Jack Roslovic
Josh Morrissey — Jacob Trouba
Ben Chiarot — Dustin Byfuglien
Dmitry Kulikov — Tyler Myers
Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
PANTHERS
Evgenii Dadonov — Aleksander Barkov — Nick Bjugstad
Jonathan Huberdeau — Vincent Trocheck — Mike Hoffman
Frank Vatrano — Jared McCann — Denis Malgin
Troy Brouwer — Juho Lammikko — Colton Sceviour
Keith Yandle — Alexander Petrovic
Mike Matheson — Aaron Ekblad
MacKenzie Weegar — Bogdan Kiselevich
Starting goalie: James Reimer