PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin paying it forward; Oilers for real?

By Scott BilleckNov 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Coyotes surging behind massive scoring flurry

AP Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes lost four of their first five games, three by shutout.

Another lost season in the desert apparently on the way.

The thing about those early games, though, is they were close, unlike the start of last season. The Coyotes played well, just couldn’t seem to catch the right break or get pucks to find the net.

Once the pucks started going in, the Coyotes couldn’t seem to miss.

Behind a scoring flurry that would have been unthinkable on previous teams, Arizona is off to its best 11-game start (6-5-0) since 2013-14.

”I really like all our games; we played well in all of them, we competed well,” Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. ”Yeah, we made some mistakes that cost us some goals early on, but we’re learning quickly.”

It’s been a long-arching curve.

The Coyotes have struggled since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals, seeming to be in perpetual rebuilding mode. Arizona got last season off to a miserable start, needing 12 games to win for the first time to fall out of playoff contention before the season’s first month was over.

The Coyotes played better the last two months of the 2017-18 season and hoped it would carry over into this season.

It did not, at least early.

Arizona opened the season with a pair of shutout losses and had four goals its first five games – three of those in its lone win.

Then something clicked.

The Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on the road on Oct. 18 and, after a 5-3 loss at Winnipeg, have been one of the NHL’s hottest teams.

With Tuesday night’s 5-1 home win over Ottawa, the Coyotes have outscored opponents 20-4 during a four-game winning streak. Arizona has 27 goals over a six-game span, a first for the franchise since 2006-07.

”The guys were sticking with it and practicing like the goals would come,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. ”You have to have that mentality in this league. We’ve got good mojo right now and we don’t want to wreck it.”

Arizona has been among the league leaders in shots per game since the start of the season and the shooting percentage has dramatically increased since the minuscule 1.6 to start the season.

The Coyotes seemed to get some bad breaks on shots early in the season, hitting posts and crossbars, having pucks squirt out of their reach in the offensive zone. They also didn’t seem to create their own luck by getting traffic in front of the crease and putting shots in spots where goalies could make easy saves.

The breaks have been coming the past few games, such as Stepan’s blue line, short-handed goal that skittered off the ice and through Ottawa goalie Mike Condon‘s pads .

Arizona also has been creating some of that luck with hard, smart play, getting traffic in front of opposing goaltenders and more precise shooting.

”You earn your bounces,” Stepan said. ”We had some bounces going the other way early on in the year, now they’re starting to go our way and in a few weeks, they’re going to come back the other way. Good teams find ways to win any given night regardless of the bounces.”

With the scoring boost, the Coyotes have continued to play stingy defense, the one area that helped them get through the difficult times in the past.

Arizona has limited good chances against and its goalies, Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper, have been superb, combining to give the Coyotes the NHL’s best goals-against average at 1.91. Raanta, healthy after an injury-filled first season in the desert, is fourth in the NHL with a 1.99 goals-against average.

The Coyotes also have the NHL’s second-best penalty kill at 90.6 percent and have a league-high six short-handed goals to three power-play goals allowed. Stepan’s goal against Ottawa gave Arizona short-handed goals in three straight games for the second time in franchise history (1985). The Coyotes are 11th NHL team since 1933 to have five short-handed goals in three games.

”When we’re sticking with our game plan and everybody is dialed in, we’re a really good team,” Raanta said. ”As a goalie, it’s a dream to play behind that team.”

Especially when they’re scoring goals, as they are now.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL on NBCSN: Laine, Barkov set for spotlight in Finland

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckNov 1, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday afternoon's matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers at 2 p.m. ET.

For the NHL, the next two days is a chance to showcase their product to a country that sports one of the league’s best talent streams.

For Finland, it’s a rare chance to bask in their homegrown talent. Two teams, each possessing two of the top exports ever produced on the east side of the Gulf of Bothnia, which spills into the Baltic Sea.

Patrik Laine — Suomi’s great sniper.

Aleksander Barkov  — Suomi’s great all-rounder

The Battle of Tampere in the Land of a Thousand Lakes, the home of Darude and Sandstorm.

Both Laine and the Winnipeg Jets and Bakov and the Florida Panthers enter this rendition of the NHL’s Global Series in considerably different places.

Laine has flat out struggled out of the gate. Aside from his three power-play goals and one power-play assist, the ‘Finnisher’ has but one point in five-on-five situations in 12 games this season.

It’s been a tough go for the 20-year-old in his third NHL season. Jets coach Paul Maurice has had to bring out the industrial blender more than once over the past few games. Each press of that blend button has produced a different result. Stints on first, second, third and fourth line have all been tried.

So far, nothing has worked.

Despite this, the Jets have cobbled together a 7-4-1 record with Laine running on less-than-optimal fuel.

Conversely, Barkov has eight points in nine games, picking up right where he left off after last season’s career year. But one wonders if he’d trade in some of those for a couple more wins.

Barkov’s problem isn’t himself, but rather his team. Florida has just two wins to show for in their first nine tries.

Another season has meant another injury for starter Roberto Luongo. His rotten luck has forced Florida into relying on James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson, an endeavor that hasn’t exactly panned out. Both of Luongo’s understudies sport save percentages well below .900 and have mostly failed to perform at even the minimum level required to win.

Florida sits in the middle of the pack in terms of goals-per-game but hovers near the bottom in goals-against. The math isn’t that complicated: score fewer + give up more = lose many. That math has checked out.

Both teams have had several days now to ponder their respective lots in life.

Laine should be salivating at the thought of seeing Reimer and Hutchinson over the next 48 hours. On the golden hockey scale, the guy who can’t seem to score five-on-five should outweigh the goalie who can’t stop pucks.

The pressure on Laine is growing, and he knows the kind of stakes he’s walking into.

“This might be the only time in my life that I’m able to play an NHL game back home,” Laine told the Winnipeg Sun.

Barkov, too.

“We’re just going to play as hard as we can and try to adjust to the atmosphere,” he told NHL.com. “I know it’s going to be really nice to play here and good fans and everything will be different than America, but it’s still really big points for us.”

Both teams are trying to achieve similar outcomes at the end of the day.

In 48 hours, we may be talking about Laine getting his season back on the rails or Florida right back in the thick of things in the Atlantic Division.

Neither is also a possibility, but with two Finns getting a chance to grab bragging rights, it’s likely at least one is in the cards.

Lauren Boyle becomes Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Just over a year ago, Lauren Boyle was searching the internet for information on leukemia after husband Brian’s blood test showed serious irregularities.

Now, she’s hoping to tell the hockey world her story.

Lauren Boyle was unveiled Thursday as the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador after her family’s turbulent 14-month ordeal. The New Jersey Devils forward who doubles as her husband and father of their two children recently announced his cancer is in remission, and she’s thankful for that and a ”miracle” diagnosis that their now 3-year-old son is not after all battling the disease.

”I just pray, that I can help anyone if they need it, whether it be advice or what got us through day to day from little things like how we changed Brian’s diet to praying or just how we spent our time,” Lauren Boyle said. ”I would like to also raise money for research. It’s incredible what they can do with the right time and money.”

Research helped develop a pill that Brian began taking twice daily the night in September 2017 he found out he had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. And research not long after helped a doctor at Boston Children’s Hospital determine their son, Declan, had Arteriovenous malformation of the mandible rather than fatal carcinoma of the mandible – at odds of 1 percent.

Lauren Boyle’s story should bring awareness to the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative this month just as Nicholle Anderson’s did a year ago. The wife of Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson beat throat cancer and served in this ambassador role in 2017.

Before the two women met at the NHL Awards in June when Brian received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication, the Boyles went through a roller-coaster time that featured the birth of their second child, news of his cancer and Declan’s scare. In that time, they managed everything about Brian’s life and at times had to put hockey aside so he could accompany her to pick up their son from surgery because of concern he could bleed out while she was driving.

”One time there was a snowstorm and we had to charter a plane, which we don’t really have business doing,” Lauren said. ”But it is what it is and you’re going to just do whatever it takes to save your son.”

Brian played in the All-Star Game, helped the Devils make the playoffs and now has four points in nine games. As Declan navigates a difficult but not impossible road through AVM that has so far included nine operations and the loss of some teeth, he was glad to see his father sometimes gets one or two knocked out.

”We told him that the tooth fairy came early,” Lauren said. ”Brian got a high stick a week or two ago and Declan was kind of happy to see that someone else gets boo-boos, too.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Buzzer: Virtanen leads the way as Canucks top Blackhawks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 1, 2018, 12:44 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks

The first multi-goal game of Virtanen’s career helped the Canucks double up the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. A goal in the first and a goal in the second answered Chicago tallies both times. Vancouver is now in first in the Pacific Division.

2. Brendan Gaunce, Vancouver Canucks

With the score knotted at two midway through the third period, the Canucks forward, playing in his first game of the season, fired a shot following a bad defensive zone turnover from Jonathan Toews to grab the lead for good. Gaunce now has six career goals, three of which have come against Chicago.

3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

The captain’s power play goal in the second period was the 299th of his career, passing Dennis Hull on the Blackhawks’ all-time list. Ahead of him in fifth place is teammate Patrick Kane, who’s sitting on 323 goals. Bobby Hull holds the franchise record with 604.

Highlights of the Night

• A little pressure couldn’t stop Virtanen from scoring his first of the evening:

Jacob Markstrom was solid in net for the Canucks making 24 stops:

• Zombie flash mob!

Factoid of the Night

Scores
Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

 