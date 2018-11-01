More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

NHL conducts ‘investigation’ as Voynov applies for reinstatement

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

While unveiling tentative plans for more Global Series games overseas next season, the NHL provided an update: defenseman Slava Voynov has applied for reinstatement into the league.

Voynov, 28, was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Oct. 21, 2014 stemming from domestic violence charges, bringing his days with the Los Angeles Kings to an end, at least temporarily.

“Mr. Voynov has applied for consideration of reinstatement,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said via NHL.com. “We’re in the process of what will be a fairly comprehensive investigation, a factual investigation into the events surrounding initially his arrest and his ultimate departure from North America.

“I’m not in a position to give a timeline on that investigation. When that investigation is done, the Commissioner will deal with his application for reinstatement.”

From 2015-16 to 2017-18, Voynov played for St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL. He also won a gold medal with Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, opening the door for this photo op, via Getty:

via Getty

Voynov hasn’t played so far in 2018-19, likely because he’s keeping the door open in hopes of an NHL return.

The league recently suspended Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson 27 games for a domestic incident it labeled “unacceptable off-ice conduct.” That suspension was appealed down to 18 games.

It’s unclear how Voynov’s situation may compare to Watson’s, at least once the NHL completes its “investigation.” Again, the league didn’t give much of an indication about when decisions will be made, one way or another.

Back in June, The Athletic’s Katie Strang went over some of the details surrounding the charges Voynov has faced. Here’s an unsettling excerpt (though you should read Strang’s full article):

Those clubs must remember that, according to the police report obtained by The Athletic, Voynov and Varlamova got into an argument that turned physical, and the details are grotesque. A statement included within that report states that, while attending a team Halloween party, the two began arguing, during which Voynov removed [Varlamova’s] costume glasses and stomped on them in front of the guests. When they continued arguing outside the venue, Voynov “punched her in the left jaw with a closed fist.”

Court documents detail how the fight continued when the two arrived home and the contents are equally grim. In one motion, filed on behalf of the District Attorney’s office, it states that Voynov “wrapped both of his hands around Ms. Varlamova’s neck and began to squeeze, making it difficult for her to breathe.” Voynov, according to the motion, “continued to choke her while repeatedly pushing her to the floor of the bedroom,” telling her to “get out,” that there would be “no more money for her,” and that she would be “gone.”

‘Hat Trick’ Laine powers Jets over Panthers in Finland

AP Images
By Sean LeahyNov 1, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets made the most of his first NHL game in his home country by tallying a hat trick during a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

The three goals by Laine in front of 13,490 fans in Helsinki, Finland bring his season total to six, with all but one coming on the power play. He gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead late in the second period and then scored twice in the final 20 minutes to help seal the victory.

Winnipeg went 2-for-6 on the power play, giving them goals with the man advantage in nine straight games, a new franchise record.

The score went back-and-forth through two periods before Laine fired home the eventual game-winner from his favorite spot 3:28 into the third period.

He would complete his fifth career hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute of play.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots faced to snap a personal two-game losing streak.

After finding themselves heading to the penalty box a little too often, the Jets smartened up and allowed the Panthers to spend some time shorthanded beginning late in the second period and into the third. Winnipeg’s power play was clicking at 31.4 percent heading into Thursday’s game, which was all the more reason for Florida to play smarter, especially with a penalty kill near the bottom of the league with only a 71 percent success rate.

According to the NHL, Laine is now the 18th player in league history to record a multi-goal regular season game outside of North America. He also joins Theo Fleury as the only players to tally a hat trick overseas. The longtime Calgary Flames star achieved the feat in 1998 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Panthers and Jets wrap up their two-game NHL Global series from Finland on Friday.

MORE: NHL planning more games in Europe to expand footprint

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Blues hope returning Fabbri can finally get some health luck

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 1, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As a smaller scorer, Robby Fabbri was already a hockey player who was easy to root for. His terrible injury luck makes it a no-brainer, really, so his latest attempt to get on track with the St. Louis Blues is absolutely worth watching.

After word surfaced that the shifty winger was activated from IR, Blues coach Mike Yeo admitted to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford that he’s pulling for him, too.

“I’m excited for him personally,” Yeo said. ” … I don’t know how long it’s going to take for him to get right back on top of things. I do know that players that are relentless and tenacious and as driven as (he is) usually find a way to get there quicker.”

Yeo added something undeniable: Fabbri’s been through “an awful lot.”

Fabbri’s 2017-18 season ended before it began, as a knee injury sidelined him through that campaign. The 22-year-old actually hasn’t played in an NHL game since Feb. 4, 2017, as his 2016-17 season was also derailed by health issues. Those problems bubbled up again, thwarting his hopes of beginning this campaign on a healthy note.

That’s tough to stomach for anyone, particularly for a player who’s still trying to establish himself as a difference-making, quality scorer.

It stings that much extra because, while he hasn’t been unstoppable with the Blues, there have been flashes of first-round brilliance. Fabbri’s scored 66 points in 123 regular-season games despite modest ice time (14:16 per game on average). A struggling St. Louis team could really use another catalyst, so if Fabbri is reasonably healthy, this could be a real boon for the Blues.

(Not to mention fans who enjoy watching creative scorers.)

The Blues look to bring Fabbri along slowly at first. According to Left Wing Lock’s listings, he’s currently slated to play on the fourth line. That said, that trio is relatively intriguing: Robert Thomas is a promising prospect/bad music joke machine, while Oscar Sundqvist deserves his own set of kharmatic bounces considering the hit he suffered from Tom Wilson.

Maybe the most promising early opportunity comes on the power play. While Fabbri is on the second unit, it’s one of the more intriguing No. 2 groups in the NHL, as he joins Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz. Honestly, that could easily pass as a top group on a shallower squad.

The Blues are off to a frustrating 3-4-3 start, and Fabbri knows all too well how it must feel like to be snakebitten. Perhaps both the player and team can improve their fates together?

St. Louis hosts the Vegas Golden Knights – another team that’s dealt with some irritating ups and downs so far this season – on Thursday night.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL planning more games in Europe to expand footprint

AP Images
By Sean LeahyNov 1, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
2 Comments

When the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets wrap up their NHL Global Series games on Friday, it will mark 31 regular season games played outside of North America in league history. That number will continue to grow when the 2019-20 season arrives.

Ahead of Thursday’s game in Helsinki, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is in the early planning stages of next season’s Global Series games and if all goes well there will be preseason matchups in Germany and Switzerland and regular season games in Prague (October) and Stockholm (November).

This year, NHL held preseason and regular season Global Series games in Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and Finland. The NHL China Games, which saw two preseason games in Shenzhen and Beijing in September, will continue in six of the next eight seasons.

No teams or dates have been finalized for the 2019 Global Series games but you could make a long list of teams that would be good fits for the four countries the NHL will be traveling to next fall. The league is continuing to tap into overseas markets and even shifted the times of weekend games this season to accomodate European television broadcasts.

“[W]e’re grateful to have them,” Bettman said in regards to the league seeing more and more players coming from Europe. “We think it makes the game better, stronger and more widely viewed from an international perspective.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

WATCH LIVE: Jets battle Panthers in Finland on NBCSN

By Scott BilleckNov 1, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday afternoon’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

The Jets are looking to rebound after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period last Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Losers of two out of their past three, the Jets are looking to climb the Central Division standings with a win in the first of a back-to-back in Finland as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

Meanwhile, the Panthers need to start winning. With just two wins in their first nine games of the season, the Panthers sit dead last in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

James Reimer gets the nod in net for the Panthers. Reimer has struggled in the absence of Roberto Luongo, posting just a single win in five game starts. His .878 save percentage leaves a lot to be desired and he’s in tough against the high-powered Jets offense.

Reimer will face off against Vezina finalist Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck’s season hasn’t started in the same vein as it did when he won 44 games last year. He’s 4-4-1 with a pedestrian .907 save percentage in nine starts.

[WATCH LIVE – 2 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers
Where: Hartwall Arena (Helsinki, Finland)
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Jets-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

JETS
Nikolaj EhlersMark ScheifeleBlake Wheeler
Kyle ConnorBryan LittleMathieu Perreault
Brandon TanevAdam LowryPatrik Laine
Brendan LemieuxAndrew CoppJack Roslovic

Josh MorrisseyJacob Trouba
Ben ChiarotDustin Byfuglien
Dmitry KulikovTyler Myers

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

PANTHERS
Evgenii DadonovAleksander BarkovNick Bjugstad
Jonathan HuberdeauVincent TrocheckMike Hoffman
Frank VatranoJared McCannDenis Malgin
Troy BrouwerJuho LammikkoColton Sceviour

Keith YandleAlexander Petrovic
Mike MathesonAaron Ekblad
MacKenzie WeegarBogdan Kiselevich

Starting goalie: James Reimer

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule