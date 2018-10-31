The Buzzer: Point’s five-point night; Hutton’s theivery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

A career-high five-point night and a dominant 8-3 win for his Lightning… we think Point will be more than happy with how things turned out. Point put the Lightning up 3-1 in the first period and assisted on four other goals in the game. Point now leads the Lightning with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games — three more than Nikita Kucherov and six more than Steven Stamkos.

2. Ryan Hartman, Nashville Predators

Hartman’s first 21 games with the Preds last season was lackluster at best. His playoffs weren’t that stellar either, not what you’d want from a guy you spent a first-round pick to get. Through 12 games now in his first full season with Nashville, Hartman seems to be hitting his stride. The 24-year-old scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 4-1 win for the Predators on Tuesday. He now has six points in those 12 games, matching the total he had in 21 with Nashville last season.

3. Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders

Eberle scored twice in 1:53 in the third period, including the game-winner, as the Islanders doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The Islanders have been a thorn in the side of Metropolitan rivals as of late, winning three straight and outscoring them 14-5 during that time. Eberle has four points in his past four games, including three goals.

Highlights of the night

Paddle saves are the best saves

Save of the year? 😱 pic.twitter.com/pozBs0TdT4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 31, 2018

The John Tortorella silent treatment

You can’t defend against this:

The best move/save combination of the night belongs to Viktor Arvidsson and Malcolm Subban:

Filthy move by Arvidsson. Huge save by Subban. pic.twitter.com/OkchPy5zMd — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 31, 2018

Blunder of the night

No debate here:

Working on that half court shot are we, Derek… pic.twitter.com/06suaHFEj5 — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2018

Factoids

Sebastian Aho joined Wayne Gretzky (7-20—27 in 1982-83) and Ken Linseman (2-19—21 in 1985-86) as the only players in NHL history to record a season-opening assist streak of 12 games. #NHLStats #BOSvsCAR pic.twitter.com/ZufqDYPChS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2018

#Oilers Connor McDavid has now scored a goal in 5 consecutive games and in 7 of his last 9 games — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 31, 2018

Scores

Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Islanders 6, Penguins 3

Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2

Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3

Stars 4, Canadiens 1

Lightning 8, Devils 3

Predators 4, Golden Knights 1

Wild 4, Oilers 3

Flyers 3, Ducks 2

Coyotes 5, Senators 1

Rangers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

