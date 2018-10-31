The Buzzer: Point’s five-point night; Hutton’s theivery

Three Stars
1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
A career-high five-point night and a dominant 8-3 win for his Lightning… we think Point will be more than happy with how things turned out. Point put the Lightning up 3-1 in the first period and assisted on four other goals in the game. Point now leads the Lightning with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games — three more than Nikita Kucherov and six more than Steven Stamkos.
2. Ryan Hartman, Nashville Predators
Hartman’s first 21 games with the Preds last season was lackluster at best. His playoffs weren’t that stellar either, not what you’d want from a guy you spent a first-round pick to get. Through 12 games now in his first full season with Nashville, Hartman seems to be hitting his stride. The 24-year-old scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 4-1 win for the Predators on Tuesday. He now has six points in those 12 games, matching the total he had in 21 with Nashville last season.
3. Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders
Eberle scored twice in 1:53 in the third period, including the game-winner, as the Islanders doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The Islanders have been a thorn in the side of Metropolitan rivals as of late, winning three straight and outscoring them 14-5 during that time. Eberle has four points in his past four games, including three goals.
Highlights of the night
Paddle saves are the best saves
The John Tortorella silent treatment
You can’t defend against this:
The best move/save combination of the night belongs to Viktor Arvidsson and Malcolm Subban:
Blunder of the night
No debate here:
Factoids
Scores
Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)
Islanders 6, Penguins 3
Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2
Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3
Stars 4, Canadiens 1
Lightning 8, Devils 3
Predators 4, Golden Knights 1
Wild 4, Oilers 3
Flyers 3, Ducks 2
Coyotes 5, Senators 1
Rangers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
