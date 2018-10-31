More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Time for Rangers fire sale; Top 20 lines

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018
Zach Sanford wrote a letter about his father who passed away in September. “My dad never saw me play an NHL regular-season game in person. He couldn’t make it for my first games with the Washington Capitals, and then I got traded to the Blues and played a handful of games at the end of the year in St. Louis. He was so proud of me, though, and to hear him talk about me, you’d think he was playing in the NHL, too. From what my family tells me, he told everyone who would listen that his son had made it to the NHL.” (NHL.com/Blues)

• It’s time for the New York Rangers to start their fire sale. For starters, they should trade Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. (New York Post)

• NBC Sports Philly believes we should have seen the Flyers’ slow start coming. (NBC Sports Philly)

• The Vancouver Canucks have had some great Swedish players come through their organization. Markus Naslund and the Sedin twins have led the charge in years past, and it looks like Elias Pettersson is the next one. (Sports Illustrated)

Samuel Girard has been standing out for all the right reasons in Colorado. (Mile High Hockey)

Phillip Danault has done a terrific job down the middle for the Habs this season. (Sportsnet)

Alex Ovechkin skated with roughly 80 people from the American Special Hockey Association. (NHL.com)

• The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Brandon Hagel to an entry-level contract. (NHL.com/Blackhawks)

• ESPN’s Greg Whyshynski ranked the top 20 lines in the NHL. Where do Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak rank? Hint: They’re not first. (ESPN)

• Travis Yost breaks down how Jack Eichel is helping his teammates get better looks at their opponents’ net. (Buffalo News)

Derek Stepan is interviewing some of his Coyotes teammates to discuss Halloween-related topics like favorite candies:

Breakup with Habs still sore subject for Radulov

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018
Alexander Radulov only spent one season with the Montreal Canadiens, but he managed to leave a good impression of most of the fan base. But in the summer of 2017, Radulov decided to sign with Dallas instead of returning to Montreal. As we found out on Tuesday, the breakup with the Habs is still a sore subject.

After Radulov agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million on July 3, 2017, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told the Montreal media that he offered the exact same deal to the Russian forward before the Stars countered with that same offer. Of course, the tax situation in Dallas is a lot more appealing than it is in Montreal, so he was going to net way more money by moving to Texas.

Clearly, Bergevin was trying to defend himself by showing fans that he was committed to bringing the veteran back.

“If you want loyalty, buy a dog,” Bergevin said at the time.

Something didn’t sit well with Radulov because he refused to talk to the Montreal media before and after last night’s game at the Bell Centre. The fact that the fans booed him every time he touched the puck probably didn’t help improve his mood.

Yikes!

On one hand, you can understand why the Canadiens would have been frustrated at the time. After all, they gave Radulov an opportunity to come back to the NHL when most teams weren’t willing to. On the flip side, It’s hard to blame a player for trying to maximize the dollar amount on the biggest contract of his career.

These two teams will go head-to-head again in Dallas on Dec. 31.

Young Blackhawks fan has the best Halloween 2018 costume

By Sean LeahyOct 31, 2018
Luke Fanella is a 14-year-old Chicago Blackhawks fan who deals with a muscle disorder that makes it difficult to walk. But that hasn’t allowed him to stop enjoying Halloween every year.

As millions of kids trick-or-treat on Wednesday, Luke will be out there with one of the more creative costumes you’ll ever see. This year, the Woodridge, Il. teen is dressing up as the Blackhawks’ bench.

“That’s where the players have to hop the boards to get to their shift,” he told ABC7 Chicago’s Jesse Kirsch. “Just to see where they go and what they’re doing back there is pretty cool. I wanted to be that kid that got to sit on the bench during their warmups and give them all knuckles and high-fives.”

Using Luke’s scooter, his uncle built the costume that includes boards, glass, advertisements, and depending on who’s following behind him, fans. His spot on the bench is right between Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Luke and his Uncle Jim are pretty good at this Halloween thing. Last year he dressed up his wheechair as a Blackhawks Zamboni.

The team caught wind of the costume and invited him to United Center to ride the real thing a few days later. This year’s idea should certainly earn Luke a spot on the real Blackhawks bench for some pre-game knuckles and high fives when the team returns from their Western Canada road trip.

We’re already anticipating Luke’s 2019 costume.

Happy Halloween!

Penguins honor shooting victims with ceremony, special logo

Associated PressOct 31, 2018
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Penguins held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

The team held an 11-second moment of silence prior to a game against the New York Islanders in memory of the 11 lives lost in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Penguins players wore a special ”Stronger than Hate” patch, which incorporated the team logo and Star of David, and the Islanders wore a similar decal on their helmets.

A black and white silhouette of the city with the words ”Stronger than Hate” flashed on the scoreboard during the pregame ceremony, while a video tribute played prior to faceoff. A ceremonial puck drop featured Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert along with Anthony Burke and Mike Smigda, officers wounded in the attack.

The Penguins’ jerseys were signed and will be auctioned in an effort to raise money and support victims and families of the shooting. The team also held a blood drive and donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a fund established by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Safety to benefit police officers wounded in the attack.

The Buzzer: Point’s five-point night; Hutton’s thievery

By Scott BilleckOct 31, 2018
Three Stars

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

A career-high five-point night and a dominant 8-3 win for his Lightning… we think Point will be more than happy with how things turned out. Point put the Lightning up 3-1 in the first period and assisted on four other goals in the game. Point now leads the Lightning with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games — three more than Nikita Kucherov and six more than Steven Stamkos.

2. Ryan Hartman, Nashville Predators

Hartman’s first 21 games with the Preds last season was lackluster at best. His playoffs weren’t that stellar either, not what you’d want from a guy you spent a first-round pick to get. Through 12 games now in his first full season with Nashville, Hartman seems to be hitting his stride.  The 24-year-old scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 4-1 win for the Predators on Tuesday. He now has six points in those 12 games, matching the total he had in 21 with Nashville last season.

3. Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders

Eberle scored twice in 1:53 in the second period, including the game-winner, as the Islanders doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The Islanders have been a thorn in the side of Metropolitan rivals as of late, winning three straight and outscoring them 14-5 during that time. Eberle has four points in his past four games, including three goals.

Highlights of the night

Paddle saves are the best saves

The John Tortorella silent treatment

You can’t defend against this:

The best move/save combination of the night belongs to Viktor Arvidsson and Malcolm Subban:

Blunder of the night

No debate here:

Factoids

Scores

Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Islanders 6, Penguins 3

Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2

Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3

Stars 4, Canadiens 1

Lightning 8, Devils 3

Predators 4, Golden Knights 1

Wild 4, Oilers 3

Flyers 3, Ducks 2

Coyotes 5, Senators 1

Rangers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

