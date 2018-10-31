More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Neal off to an ice-cold start with Flames

By James O'BrienOct 31, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

At times, James Neal can seem like a one-dimensional player. Unfortunately for the Flames – and certainly to Neal’s frustration – we haven’t really seen much of his vaunted goal-scoring in Calgary.

Through 13 games, Neal only has two goals and one assist for three points. Things have been especially lousy lately, as the 31-year-old only has one point in his last nine games. To rub a little salt in his wounds, Neal’s only point was the lone goal as the Penguins shellacked the Flames by the unreal score of 9-1.

It’s a bit mind-blowing to contrast this start with the way he began last season. To jog your memory: Neal somehow scored the game-winning goal in three straight games, opening his short Vegas Golden Knights career with a four-game goal streak (six tallies during that dizzying run).

How concerned should the Flames be about Neal’s slow start? Let’s consider some of the factors.

Age of decline?

The Flames likely knew that Neal’s contract is risky, at least when it comes to giving a 31-year-old winger such term. Much like with Milan Lucic and the Oilers, the struggles have come a lot sooner than expected, though.

Generally speaking, snipers tend to hit the aging curve the hardest, so Calgary might just need to accept diminishing returns.

Bad luck

That said, it’s unlikely that Neal will struggle this much, at least for the remainder of 2018-19.

As you’d expect with a goal-scorer who isn’t scoring goals, Neal’s not getting a lot of bounces. His two goals in 13 games have come from 33 shots on goal, translating to a 6.1 shooting percentage. To put it mildly, that poor shooting luck is out of the ordinary for a winger who enjoyed a 12.4 shooting percentage last season, and has connected on 12 percent for his career.

So, yeah, expect Neal to rebound. That said, will he rebound enough for the Flames not to regret committing to him for five years at $5.75 million per season, even now? It could be tough because …

Odd man out

Neal’s not exactly enjoying the most fruitful opportunities to score.

As you can see from these Natural Stat Trick teammates numbers, Sam Bennett is far and away his most common linemate, while those two have been joined by the not-exactly-imposing likes of Mark Jankowski. With 26 points during each of his last seasons (despite missing just one game during that span), Bennett continues to be an enigma for Calgary.

(Well, he’s either an enigma, or the puzzle’s been solved and he’s just not very good.)

The thing is, barring injuries, a third-line role honestly makes a lot of sense.

Elias Lindholm has been dynamite with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Even if Lindholm and Neal end up being equally effective, Neal would give that top trio three left-handed shots, while Lindholm brings versatility as a righty.

Perhaps there could eventually be some headway on the second line, as Michael Frolik‘s somehow been a healthy scratch this season. That’s not really an optimal situation, however, as Frolik combines with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund to form the puck-hogging “3M Line.” Maybe Neal’s finishing touch would add a new wrinkle to Backlund/Tkachuk (for all that trio’s strengths, they tend to suffer from bad puck luck), but it sure feels like messing with a good thing.

Man advantage

There is one area where Neal could conceivably deliver more value: the power play.

So far, Neal’s on the second unit, while the first group goes with Gaudreau, Monahan, Tkachuk, Lindholm, and Mark Giordano. It’s easy to imagine a scenario where Neal might bring added value to a Flames top unit, as he can use his size to screen a goalie. Perhaps just as importantly, Neal isn’t afraid to pull the trigger and unleash his deadly shot, so that could be a solution if Bill Peters diagnoses a problem of over-passing.

***

It’s honestly pretty impressive that Neal’s always found a way to score at least 20 goals during his first 10 seasons in the NHL. He did it as a rookie, collecting 24. Neal did so even during the season he was shipped to Pittsburgh, when he couldn’t buy a bucket (1 goal on 52 SOG in 20 games after he already had 21 goals in 59 games with Dallas).

Remarkably, Neal even hit that mark during the streak-running, lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, as he generated 21 goals in just 40 games. (Neal sure was prolific alongside Evgeni Malkin, at least before that situation hit an iceberg.)

Injuries, trades, and even partial work stoppages haven’t really kept Neal from scoring goals, so chances are, he’ll get back on track soon. That doesn’t mean it will be as easy as he often makes it look, however.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Predators get Rinne back heading into scary stretch

By James O'BrienOct 31, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nashville Predators are heading toward a stretch more ghoulish than Michael Myers’ mask, but at least they’ll have their starting goalie back.

Nashville activated Pekka Rinne off of IR on Wednesday, sending Troy Grosenick to the AHL. Rinne was hurt after a collision with teammate Kevin Fiala during the Predators’ eventual 6-3 win against the Flames on Oct. 19.

Rinne’s return is an especially comforting development once you consider the challenges ahead over the next two weeks or so:

Thu, Nov. 1: at Tampa Bay
Sat, Nov. 3: vs. Boston
Wed, Nov. 7: at Colorado
Sat, Nov. 10: at Dallas
Mon, Nov. 12: at Anaheim
Tue, Nov. 13: at San Jose
Thu, Nov. 15: at Arizona

So, six of the Predators’ next seven games are on the road, and the closest thing to a layup is that Nov. 12 game against the Ducks, and for all we know, Anaheim might sort things out by then. Nashville’s vaunted defense will need to deal with some of the absolute best scoring lines in the NHL during that span.

At least the Predators haven’t been prey away from home so far this season, sporting a perfect 5-0-0 record through their first five road games.

And, again, it’s a big plus to have their big, workhorse goalie back.

As highly regarded as Juuse Saros is, the younger, smaller Finn has been a bit up-and-down to start 2018-19. His 6-2-0 record is strong – particularly for a backup – yet his .917 save percentage is good, yet behind his career pace of .922.

On the other hand, Rinne’s been lights out. In going 3-1-0 so far, he sports a sparkling .929 save percentage. That’s slightly better than last season’s .927, which he rode to his first Vezina Trophy.

Checking deeper stats including those available at Corsica Hockey, Rinne shows more strongly than Saros so far, standing out in categories including goals saved against average.

Saros’ and Rinne’s performance levels are worth watching in both the long and short term, as Rinne is currently in a contract year. A couple weeks ago, Bob McKenzie discussed Nashville’s interest in a possible extension for the veteran goalie:

In a Wednesday update, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun simply reports (sub required) that there have been discussions between the Predators and Rinne’s reps, with no clear indication yet if a deal is close or far apart.

Saros and the Predators managed a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. You can read more about that victory here.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Breakup with Habs still sore subject for Radulov

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
9 Comments

Alexander Radulov only spent one season with the Montreal Canadiens, but he managed to leave a good impression for most of the fan base. But in the summer of 2017, Radulov decided to sign with the Dallas Stars instead of returning to Montreal. As we found out on Tuesday, the breakup with the Habs is still a sore subject.

After Radulov agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million deal in July 2017, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told the Montreal media that he offered the exact same deal to the Russian forward before the Stars countered with that same offer. Of course, the tax situation in Dallas is a lot more appealing than it is in Montreal, so he was going to net way more money by moving to Texas.

Clearly, Bergevin was trying to defend himself by showing fans that he was committed to bringing the veteran back.

“If you want loyalty, buy a dog,” Bergevin said at the time.

Something didn’t sit well with Radulov because he refused to talk to the Montreal media before and after Tuesday night’s game at Bell Centre. The fact that the fans booed him every time he touched the puck probably didn’t help improve his mood.

Yikes!

On one hand, you can understand why the Canadiens would have been frustrated at the time. After all, they gave Radulov an opportunity to come back to the NHL when most teams weren’t willing to. On the flip side, It’s hard to blame a player for trying to maximize the dollar amount on the biggest contract of his career.

These two teams will go head-to-head again in Dallas on Dec. 31.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Young Blackhawks fan has the best Halloween 2018 costume

ABC7
By Sean LeahyOct 31, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
6 Comments

Luke Fanella is a 14-year-old Chicago Blackhawks fan who deals with a muscle disorder that makes it difficult to walk. But that hasn’t allowed him to stop enjoying Halloween every year.

As millions of kids trick-or-treat on Wednesday, Luke will be out there with one of the more creative costumes you’ll ever see. This year, the Woodridge, Il. teen is dressing up as the Blackhawks’ bench.

“That’s where the players have to hop the boards to get to their shift,” he told ABC7 Chicago’s Jesse Kirsch. “Just to see where they go and what they’re doing back there is pretty cool. I wanted to be that kid that got to sit on the bench during their warmups and give them all knuckles and high-fives.”

Using Luke’s scooter, his uncle built the costume that includes boards, glass, advertisements, and depending on who’s following behind him, fans. His spot on the bench is right between Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Luke and his Uncle Jim are pretty good at this Halloween thing. Last year he dressed up his wheechair as a Blackhawks Zamboni.

ABC7

The team caught wind of the costume and invited him to United Center to ride the real thing a few days later. This year’s idea should certainly earn Luke a spot on the real Blackhawks bench for some pre-game knuckles and high fives when the team returns from their Western Canada road trip.

We’re already anticipating Luke’s 2019 costume.

Happy Halloween!

Stick-tap Dave Singer

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Time for Rangers fire sale; Top 20 lines

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
3 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Zach Sanford wrote a letter about his father who passed away in September. “My dad never saw me play an NHL regular-season game in person. He couldn’t make it for my first games with the Washington Capitals, and then I got traded to the Blues and played a handful of games at the end of the year in St. Louis. He was so proud of me, though, and to hear him talk about me, you’d think he was playing in the NHL, too. From what my family tells me, he told everyone who would listen that his son had made it to the NHL.” (NHL.com/Blues)

• It’s time for the New York Rangers to start their fire sale. For starters, they should trade Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. (New York Post)

• NBC Sports Philly believes we should have seen the Flyers’ slow start coming. (NBC Sports Philly)

• The Vancouver Canucks have had some great Swedish players come through their organization. Markus Naslund and the Sedin twins have led the charge in years past, and it looks like Elias Pettersson is the next one. (Sports Illustrated)

Samuel Girard has been standing out for all the right reasons in Colorado. (Mile High Hockey)

Phillip Danault has done a terrific job down the middle for the Habs this season. (Sportsnet)

Alex Ovechkin skated with roughly 80 people from the American Special Hockey Association. (NHL.com)

• The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Brandon Hagel to an entry-level contract. (NHL.com/Blackhawks)

• ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski ranked the top 20 lines in the NHL. Where do Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak rank? Hint: They’re not first. (ESPN)

• Travis Yost breaks down how Jack Eichel is helping his teammates get better looks at their opponents’ net. (Buffalo News)

Derek Stepan is interviewing some of his Coyotes teammates to discuss Halloween-related topics like favorite candies:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.