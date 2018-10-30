PHT Morning Skate: Business trip for Panthers; Notre Dame, Michigan going outdoors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• It might be a trip to Finland, but it’s all business for the Florida Panthers. [NHL.com]

• Dallas Stars netminder Ben Bishop is no fan of goalie analytics. “When it’s some old hockey fan that doesn’t even get the shots right on the game, how are they going to get that right? You go to every different building, and sometimes they count the dump-ins as shots on goals. Well, half the buildings don’t count those, because they don’t know the rules. When you go to some buildings, and they don’t count it, and there are four or five shots that don’t count. … That’s what’s frustrating. That’s what you get paid on. That’s your job.” [ESPN]

• The Notre Dame and Michigan men’s teams will play outdoors at Notre Dame Stadium on Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. [USCHO]

• An upper-body injury will keep Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter out “weeks.” [Sportsnet]

• When it rains, it pours for the Vancouver Canucks when it comes to injuries. [The Canuck Way]

• The Erik Karlsson-Marc Edouard Vlasic pairing isn’t breaking up anytime soon for the San Jose Sharks. [Mercury News]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins had a great road trip in Western Canada. What can they take away from it? [Pensburgh]

• A look at how puck luck in the NHL affects the standings. [TSN]

• It looks like Ryan Murray is finally starting to put it together for the Columbus Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• “We’re finding our way, we’re finding our identity as a team.” The San Jose Sharks are coming around after a slow start. [NBC Bay Area]

• Depth scoring is needed for the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Raw Charge]

• A look at the Chicago Blackhawks as the calendar is about to turn to November. [Faxes From Uncle Dale]

• Michael Rasmussen will see his development continue at the NHL level with the Detroit Red Wings. [MLive]

• Why the Boston Bruins should let Jaroslav Halak take the No. 1 goalie job for a while and allow Tuukka Rask to rest. [Black and Gold Hockey]

• Will we ever see another offer sheet signed? [Spector’s Hockey]

• “John Ziegler Did More Harm Than Good for Hockey” [Puck Junk]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.