The Buzzer: Lee shines again for Islanders, Martinez ends Kings’ streak

1. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks. Huge game for Timo Meier on Sunday night as he recorded his first career three-point game in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meier scored two goals, giving him eight on the season, including the game-winning goal in overtime. After scoring 21 goals in his first full NHL season a year ago, Meier looks like he is well on his way to topping all of his point totals as he already has 12 points in 11 games for the Sharks.

2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. For the second day in a row Anders Lee makes the three stars. He factored into both Islanders goalies in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and is now riding a four-game point streak. He is still maintaining a point-per-game average, now sitting with 11 points in the Islanders’ first 10 games.

3. Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings. The Kings entered Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers riding a six-game losing streak, had one of the worst records in the league, had the worst offense in the league, and seemingly put their coach on the hot seat. In other words: They needed a win. Fortunately for them the New York Rangers were on the schedule and the Kings were able to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from defenseman Alec Martinez. It is Martinez’s first goal of the season and helped the Kings erase what was a 2-0 deficit midway through the game. This will never be confused with the big overtime goal Martinez scored against the Rangers a few years ago, but it was still a much-needed goal for a Kings team that may already be in too deep of a hole when it comes to the playoffs.

It came in a losing effort, but Pontus Aberg‘s goal for the Anaheim Ducks was a work of art. Unfortunately for the Ducks they were not able to give John Gibson much additional support as he stopped 45 shots and took the loss, something that has happened to him quite a few times already this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights were 4-3 overtime winners against the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Jonathan Marchessault penalty shot goal. Penalty shots are rare. Overtime penalty shots are even rarer.

It was a vintage Carolina Hurricanes loss on Sunday as they badly outshot a team and lost … 2-1. The good news for the Hurricanes: Sebastien Aho continued his incredible start and assisted on their lone goal.

Sebastian Aho is the third player in NHL history to record at least one assist in each of his team’s first 11 games of a season. Wayne Gretzky (1982-83 w/ EDM) and Ken Linseman (1985-86 w/ BOS) each had a 12-game assist streak to start a season. #NHLStats #NYIvsCAR pic.twitter.com/Vd9uCrq1RO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 28, 2018

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Edmonton Oilers to extend their current winning streak. They are winning some games!

Connor McDavid became the first @EdmontonOilers player since Mark Messier (1989-90) to record 17 or more points in the team's opening 10 GP. Only three other players achieved the feat: Wayne Gretzky (7x; last: 1987-88), Jari Kurri (1984-85) and Glenn Anderson (1985-86). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/u2dpFS5yxY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2018

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a tough start this season but finally got their first win on home ice on Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored the @DetroitRedWings’ second goal as the team won at home for the first time this season. #NHLStats #DALvsDET pic.twitter.com/k6tmCvgdwq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 28, 2018

Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Dallas Stars 2

New York Islanders 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Edmonton Oilers 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

