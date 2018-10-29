More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP

The Buzzer: Lee shines again for Islanders, Martinez ends Kings’ streak

By Adam GretzOct 29, 2018, 1:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks. Huge game for Timo Meier on Sunday night as he recorded his first career three-point game in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meier scored two goals, giving him eight on the season, including the game-winning goal in overtime. After scoring 21 goals in his first full NHL season a year ago, Meier looks like he is well on his way to topping all of his point totals as he already has 12 points in 11 games for the Sharks.

2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. For the second day in a row Anders Lee makes the three stars. He factored into both Islanders goalies in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and is now riding a four-game point streak. He is still maintaining a point-per-game average, now sitting with 11 points in the Islanders’ first 10 games.

3. Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings. The Kings entered Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers riding a six-game losing streak, had one of the worst records in the league, had the worst offense in the league, and seemingly put their coach on the hot seat. In other words: They needed a win. Fortunately for them the New York Rangers were on the schedule and the Kings were able to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from defenseman Alec Martinez. It is Martinez’s first goal of the season and helped the Kings erase what was a 2-0 deficit midway through the game. This will never be confused with the big overtime goal Martinez scored against the Rangers a few years ago, but it was still a much-needed goal for a Kings team that may already be in too deep of a hole when it comes to the playoffs.

Highlights of the Night

It came in a losing effort, but Pontus Aberg‘s goal for the Anaheim Ducks was a work of art. Unfortunately for the Ducks they were not able to give John Gibson much additional support as he stopped 45 shots and took the loss, something that has happened to him quite a few times already this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights were 4-3 overtime winners against the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Jonathan Marchessault penalty shot goal. Penalty shots are rare. Overtime penalty shots are even rarer.

Factoids

It was a vintage Carolina Hurricanes loss on Sunday as they badly outshot a team and lost … 2-1. The good news for the Hurricanes: Sebastien Aho continued his incredible start and assisted on their lone goal.

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Edmonton Oilers to extend their current winning streak. They are winning some games!

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a tough start this season but finally got their first win on home ice on Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

 

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Dallas Stars 2

New York Islanders 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Edmonton Oilers 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Aberg’s incredible goal not enough as Ducks again leave Gibson out to dry

YouTube/NHL
By Adam GretzOct 29, 2018, 12:28 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Anaheim Ducks are trending in the wrong direction.

After starting the season with a 5-1-1 mark in their first seven games, mostly on the back of goaltender John Gibson, the team lost its fifth game in a row on Sunday night, losing in overtime, 4-3, to the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks were able to at least get a point in this game thanks to a rally that saw them overcome a two-goal deficit. The tying goal, scored by Pontus Aberg, came midway through the third period and was one of the prettiest goals of the young season as he forced a turnover in the neutral zone and then completely undressed Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan.

Look at this play!

Incredible.

Unfortunately for the Ducks that was as close as they would get to winning as San Jose’s Timo Meier won it in overtime with his second goal of the game (and eighth of the season) just two minutes into the extra period. His game-winning goal came on San Jose’s 49th shot of the game as the Ducks were once again outshot by a completely ridiculous margin.

So far this season the Ducks have been outshot in all but two of their games, and in only one of those two did they outshoot their opponents (they outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 27-21 in the third game of the season).

They have been outshot by at least 10 shots in nine of their games, including seven games where they have been outshot by at least 15 shots. They have what is, by far, the worst shot differential in the league and after Sunday’s game are 39.1 shots per game. That is two more per game than any other team in the league and more than nine shots per game worse than the league average.

Gibson, who made 45 saves on Sunday night, has now stopped at least 40 shots in four of his first 10 starts. He has only won one of those four starts.

To look at it another way, there have only been 11 games this season where a goalie has stopped 40 shots in a game and lost. Gibson has three of those losses.

Another way to look at it: Since the start of the 2017-18 season, teams whose goalies stop at least 40 shots in a game have a .647 points percentage in those games. The Ducks are .375 in such games with Gibson this season.

It almost defies logic to have a goalie make that many saves and still lose that often. And it is a bad sign that they are because there is nothing in the way the Ducks are playing that seems to suggest those shots against numbers are going to decline anytime soon, especially since that seems to be the calling card of every Randy Carlyle coached team.

Their only hope is for Gibson to keep standing on his head. Problem is, even when he does it is no guarantee the Ducks are going to win.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Senators’ Borowiecki ejected in return from suspension

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
6 Comments

Mark Borowiecki did not play for the Ottawa Senators on Friday night as he was serving a one-game suspension for elbowing Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen last week.

He might be hearing from the NHL’s department of player safety once again.

In the first period of Sunday’s game agains the Vegas Golden Knights, Borowiecki’s first game back after serving his suspension, he was given a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct for charging Cody Eakin.

Here is a look at the play.

Eakin did not return.

The DoPS looks at everything, and the first thing they do as part of the process is simply look at the play itself, eliminating all names, past histories, and results of the play, to try and determine if it is worthy of supplemental discipline. If it is, that is when past histories and the result will come into play. And that would not be a good thing for Borowiecki.

[Related: Senators’ Borowiecki suspended for elbowing]

Not only was the player he hit injured as a result of the play, but Borowiecki has already been suspended two times in his career and was literally just returning from the second of those suspensions.

The Senators ended up losing on Sunday to the Golden Knights in overtime by a 4-3 margin.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

More McDavid magic as Oilers keep winning

AP
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

Don’t look now but the Edmonton Oilers are … winning?

With their 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening the Oilers extended their current winning streak to three games and are now 6-1-1 in their past eight games after a dreadful two-game start to the season.

Their win on Sunday capped off an impressive weekend where they played a back-to-back in Nashville and Chicago, taking all four points.

This little run has done a lot to perhaps cool off coach Todd McLellan’s seat, and also helped push them to the top of the Pacific Division (pending the result of Sunday’s Sharks game, which is still ongoing as of this posting, the Oilers are at the top of the division).

On Sunday night it was Connor McDavid scoring the overtime winner on an absolutely perfect saucer pass from Leon Draisaitl during an odd-man rush.

For McDavid that is already his eight goal (and 17th total point) of the season in just his 10th game.

He has now scored a goal in four consecutive games.

For as great as McDavid has been, one of the most encouraging thing for the Oilers during this recent streak is they have not been completely dependent on him for offense.

The big story in the first weeks of the season was how McDavid was either scoring or assisting on literally every Oilers goal over their first few games. Yeah, he was great, but it was not really a sustainable recipe for success. But over the past few games the Oilers are starting to get some offense from players that are not Connor McDavid. He has scored or assisted on just seven of their past 19 goals (which is still a lot, especially over only six games) after scoring or assisting on nine of their first 10.

How long will they continue to get that secondary scoring remains to be seen, but for right now McDavid is continuing to do his thing and his teammates are starting to help him out.

The result has been a better than expected start for the Oilers during what has been an absolutely grueling stretch of the schedule.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The end could be nigh for Kings coach John Stevens

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 28, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
14 Comments

We have yet to see a coaching change this season but that could change in relatively quick order.

John Stevens has already been on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Kings. With each loss that’s piled up over their six-game losing streak, the faint whispers have turned into all-out shouts by those in the Kings’ fanbase.

Stevens’ Kings have gotten off to a disastrous start to the season. Their 2-7-1 record indicates that. Their eight goals in their past six games provide further proof.

The aura surrounding the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk lasted until about the time when the first puck was dropped on the season. He was supposed to add some pep in Los Angeles’ step and boost their power play. Instead, the Kings sit plumb last in the NHL with the man-advantage, operating well-under 10 percent and there is, well, no pep.

Kovalchuk’s addition has only seemed to add another aging face to the team’s dinosaur exhibit.

The Kings have looked old and slow and Stevens’ job as head coach appears to be heading the way of our extinct prehistoric friends in quick fashion.

“Well, it’s the nature of the beast, to be honest with you,” Stevens told The Athletic on Saturday. “We’re in this business to get the most out of your team, to win hockey games. And we haven’t performed very well. So it’s not something I’m going to get up and worry about. When you get into this business, you know that you’re going to be held accountable for the success of the team. I totally get that.”

Stevens has been with the club for years, as an assistant coach and as the team’s bench boss. He has two Stanley Cup rings, both in that assistant’s role, but he just hasn’t extracted what needs to be this harvested for the Kings to be successful this year.

A loss Sunday could spell the end for Stevens. The Kings play host to the New York Rangers, who have struggled themselves — albeit by design after the team blew itself up last season and began a rebuild.

The Kings have struggled at home, where they have suffered some mighty losses this season.

After getting ransacked 5-1 a week ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the Kings held a closed-door meeting to try and right the ship.

It didn’t seem to work.

“I pour all my effort into trying to help these players play their best and the team perform their best, but that comes with the territory,” Stevens said. “If that happens, and it happens a lot … I knew that getting into this business. We’re going to continue to try to improve this hockey team and try to get this team on the right track. That’s always the threat in this business.”

Added to the list of misery is that starter Jonathan Quick is out once again with a lower-body injury.

The team has simply underperformed. Anze Kopitar was a 90-point player last season. He’s got three goals in 10 games this year. Quick held a .921 save percentage during the last campaign but is wallowing with a .845 this time around.

L.A.’s players simply aren’t getting it done and Stevens appears out of ideas for how to jump-start his club.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck